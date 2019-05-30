Global Payments Scales Up Yet Again

The payments space is seeing a "gold rush"-like level of interest from a variety of players, but Global Payments looks well-placed to grow and the valuation looks reasonable.

GPN continues to leverage its differentiated software-driven model, and its software offerings figure into roughly half of its business today and are outgrowing the company-average growth rate.

Global Payments will roughly double its revenue and FCF generation by acquiring Total System Services in a stock-for-stock deal that will give GPN high single-digit share in U.S. merchant acquiring.

The lucrative and growing payments market is one that increasingly rewards scale, and the leading players are acting accordingly. First Data (FDC) and Fiserv (FISV) are pairing up, as are Fidelity National (FIS) and Worldpay (WP). While not on the same scale, JPMorgan (JPM) is also scaling up, recently announcing the $500 million acquisition of InstaMed to target the fast-growing healthcare payments vertical. Not to be outdone (or left behind), Global Payments (GPN) has announced an acquisition of Total System Services (TSS) that should boost it to around 8% share of the U.S. acquiring market while filling in some gaps in its covered verticals.

Fintech is still hot, and although not every analyst or investor is sold on Global Payments’ strategy of using wholly-owned software offerings to drive customer acquisition and retention for its payments business, the shares seldom trade at much of a discount. Although I don’t think Global Payments is particularly cheap, I believe today’s share price is a relatively fair reflection of the value of the business at this point.

Another Big Step Toward Scale

Scale is an increasingly important competitive differentiator in payments, and will likely continue to be so as customers look for the widest range of service offerings and companies look to drive operating leverage. To that end, the Global Payments acquisition of TSS makes quite a bit of sense to me.

Global Payments is offering 0.81 shares for each TSS share, giving TSS shareholders a 20% premium. After the deal closes, GPN shareholders will own 52% of the combined company, with the board split 50/50 between Global Payments and TSS, TSS’s CEO and Chairman becoming Chairman of the combined company, and Global Payments’ CEO continuing as CEO of the combined company. TSS’s CFO will be the CFO of the combined company, while GPN’s CFO will become the COO of the combined company.

Although TSS is a U.S.-focused payments company, there is nevertheless meaningful overlap between the two businesses and that should drive meaningful expense synergies. To that end, I find management’s goal of “at least” $300 million in cost synergies within three years to be credible. Likewise, I think the $100 million-plus goal for revenue synergies is credible if not conservative, as TSS will bring a considerable number of SMB clients who could become clients for GPN’s value-added software offerings, while also adding complementary issuer solutions offerings.

To that latter point, GPN and TSS combined could enjoy some of the same benefits that Fidelity National and WorldPay should see from improved card-not-present (or CNP) authorization rates, as TSS’s issuer data should augment and optimize GPN’s fraud models.

In addition to its low single-digit share of the U.S. acquiring market and its 800,000-plus SMB clients, TSS brings additional covered verticals to Global Payments. TSS will significantly improve GPN’s position in supermarkets, retail, and further build out its healthcare and professional service offerings. After the deal, the only real gap of note for Global Payments will be in the travel vertical.

More Scale For More Software

For many years now, one of the defining traits of Global Payments has been its strategy of building out its wholly-owned software suite. These software products are targeted at particular verticals and are positioned as value-added offerings that integrate with Global Payments’ payment services.

In the restaurant vertical where GPN generates about 20% to 25% of its U.S. revenue, for instance, the company’s offerings include food and inventory management (including ordering), sales/labor forecasting, accounting/payroll, and customer engagement – almost all of which is offered through a SaaS model. These offerings not only increase GPN’s share-of-wallet, but they tend to drive stickier relationships and increased payments penetration. In the education vertical, GPN management has pointed to an increase in payments penetration from 5% in 2014 to over 30% today.

Not all customers are going to want this, and Global Payments has seen pushback from customers who want to maintain more control (or at least more independence) over their software needs. That makes this a still-controversial point of distinction for GPN versus other payment services providers who simply partner with software companies and make those offerings available to payments clients.

Global Payments has shown no sign that it’s looking to change the model, and around one-third of the company’s revenue now comes from coupled payments and software offerings, while another 10% to 15% comes from e-Commerce and omni-channel offerings (where the company competes with Adyen, Worldpay, and others) that bundle merchant acquiring, and other payment functions with gateway capabilities to allow small business to offer e-commerce services to customers.

Acquiring TSS should only expand the opportunities from this strategy. TSS will bring in nearly a million potential customers for integrated payment offerings, and I expect future M&A to build up software capabilities in newly-acquired/expanded verticals.

The Outlook

The acquisition of TSS will obviously boost Global Payments’ revenue and earnings potential by a significant amount, and I expect organic growth in the high-single digits for many years after the deal close. That growth should be driven both by expanded service offerings in the U.S. (and increased payments volume) and ongoing growth outside the U.S., with GPN enjoying a strong presence in several European markets and growing businesses in Mexico and several Asian markets.

With the synergy opportunities from the merger, I expect the combined company’s adjusted FCF margin to move fairly quickly toward the mid-20%’s and then into the high 20%’s over time, driving double-digit FCF growth.

Discounting those free cash flow streams back to today, I believe Global Payments shares are priced for a high single-digit annualized long-term return, which I believe is a fair return for the business. The payments business is intensely competitive, though, and attractive interest from a wide range of established fintech players, banks, and tech start-ups. I believe Global Payments’ differentiated strategy is an advantage, but again there is controversy as to whether this software-driven strategy is preferable to other competitive strategies that are more focused on volume/share gains.

The Bottom Line

I usually prefer to buy stocks priced below what I think is their fair value, so Global Payments isn’t quite so compelling now. It’s a name I’d consider on a pullback, and there’s nothing wrong with owning a fairly-valued company that should grow at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.