Phillips 66: A Great Dividend Stock On The Way Down

As such, I'm on the sidelines until the stock's relative performance improves.

However, market sentiment is against the stock, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it trade lower still before recovering.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "MAD Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing.

Written By Robert Kovacs

Introduction

As I continue a week of analyzing energy stocks, I move on to a large oil refiner, which has been a dividend investor favorite for the past few years: Phillips 66 (PSX).

PSX is currently trading at $82.94 and yields 4.34%. My M.A.D Assessment gives PSX a Dividend Strength score of 94 and a Stock Strength score of 73.

I believe that dividend investors should stay on the sidelines before adding more Phillips 66 at current prices if only because of the market sentiment around the stock. I do, however, believe it is a great dividend stock, which will continue to grow its dividend at an attractive rate.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Phillips 66 is an oil and gas company that purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products. Its joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

My analysis goes through all the key fundamentals which should be considered when investing in dividend stocks. We will consider the stock's attractiveness as an income-producing vehicle as well as its potential for capital appreciation. I call these two sides of investing dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

A stock's dividend strength is assessed by analyzing both its dividend safety and dividend potential. We want to make sure we keep getting paid a good dividend which has the potential to grow at an attractive rate.

Dividend Safety

"Can PSX afford its dividend?" is the first question dividend investors should ask. We want to make sure that the company generates large amounts of earnings and cash flow in relation to its dividend. I also want to make sure the company can afford to make payments on debt.

Phillips 66 has an earnings payout ratio of 29%, which is better than 66% of dividend stocks.

PSX pays 22% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 59% of dividend stocks.

PSX pays 54% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 40% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Phillips 66's payout ratio to be satisfying. However, the reduction in first quarter EPS from $1.07 in Q1 2018 to $0.44 in Q1 attests of the weak market environment the company is operating in.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.0000 $2.2400 $2.5200 $2.8000 $3.2000 Net Income $7.45 $6.66 $3.22 $9.90 $11.17 Payout Ratio 27% 34% 79% 29% 29% Cash From Operations $6.30 $8.63 $4.11 $9.56 $14.38 Payout Ratio 27% 23% 54% 28% 23% Free Cash Flow $-1.96 $-2.10 $-1.45 $5.18 $5.87 Payout Ratio -102% -107% -173% 54% 55%

Source: mad-dividends.com

PSX has an interest coverage ratio of 15x which is better than 81% of stocks. This level of coverage is very satisfying.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like PSX's dividend is safe. For the past two years, the company has generated large amounts of free cash flow, which more than cover the dividend. Furthermore, the company's low interest payments reduce the impact of reduced revenues from depressed gasoline margins.

Dividend Potential

Dividend investors should be looking for stocks which offer a great combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. The lower the yield, the higher dividend growth is needed, and vice versa.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Phillips 66 has a dividend yield of 4.34% which is better than 82% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 12.5% during the last 12 months which is slightly lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 16%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The company has a great track record of paying growing dividends. Dividend investors like me get excited when we see juicy 4%+ yields coupled with double-digit dividend growth.

A stock's recent trend in revenues and net income serves as a good safeguard against investing in dying businesses. Furthermore, it is only natural that for a company to keep growing its dividend, it must keep growing its business and its profits.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 6% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 13% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see in the chart above, while revenues and net income have recovered from the 2016 lows, they are still far from what they were in 2014.

The table below details segment data for the past 3 years. In 2018, virtually all of the top line growth came from the company's refining sector.

Source: mad-dividends.com (sourced from SEC, here)

However, in the first quarter of 2019, there was virtually no growth across segments.

Source: mad-dividends.com (sourced from the SEC, here)

Unfortunately, the company's top line fate is tightly linked to oil prices and gasoline margins. Several factors will dictate oil price movements in the short term: trade war tensions, a potential supply glut and whether or not OPEC maintain production cuts in June.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, PSX's dividend has good potential. Thankfully, payout ratios aren't stretched, which means the company can face the downturn in margins without putting the dividend in jeopardy.

Dividend Summary

PSX has a dividend strength score of 94/100. Despite lower operating margins in the first quarter, PSX can still cover its dividend. Management grew the dividend by a generous 12%, which attests to their determination to increase the dividend through thick and thin. It also says a lot about their confidence in the company's future prospects.

Stock Strength

Investors must always keep total return in mind. Even though as dividend investors, we choose investments where dividends will represent a significant portion of total return; it would be foolish to ignore the potential for capital gains.

After all, a 100% return on a 2.5% yielding stocks, if realized, is the same windfall as 26 years of dividends after adjusting for double-digit dividend growth and opportunity cost of 7%.

Therefore, we focus on the four factors which strongly influence future stock price movements: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

Value

Valuation must always be part of the decision. I am always baffled by investors who are willing to invest in stocks at ridiculous valuations. Nearly a century of data suggests that purchasing overvalued stocks significantly reduces your chances to outperform the market.

PSX has a P/E of 7.43x

P/S of 0.34x

P/CFO of 5.77x

Dividend yield of 4.34%

Buyback yield of 6.20%

Shareholder yield of 10.54%.

According to these values, PSX is more undervalued than 99% of stocks, which is very satisfying. The most undervalued stocks tend to outperform the market. The shareholder yield is fantastic, which investors should appreciate.

Value Score: 99/100

Comparing PSX to the market is one thing, but we must also consider PSX's historical valuation. That way we get a feel of how high and low investors are willing to go in relation to PSX's earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, PSX is currently trading below its historical average PE. This implies that if market sentiment changes for PSX and the sector in general, the stock could increase back up to $95-100. On the flip side, the stock is breaking new lows, and the market has already priced PSX as low as 5-6x earnings. If the negative sentiment persists, I wouldn't be surprised to see PSX trade as low as $70-75.

Momentum

To read more about why I avoid these stocks, you can read the following blog post: "Why we stopped buying stocks on the way down". If a stock is out of favor, the deck is severely stacked against the company in the next 12 months. If a stock has shown good relative strength, it will likely continue going up. We want to avoid investing in stocks that are likely to tank and focus on those which will provide generous capital gains to complement our dividend checks.

Phillips 66 trades at $82.94 and is down 15.23% these last 3 months, -9.92% these last 6 months and -28.25% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 21% of stocks, which is worrying. PSX has been slaughtered these last twelve months, losing over a quarter of its value. I tend to shy away from investing in the stocks with the worst relative performance.

Momentum score: 21/100

Financial Strength

While valuation and momentum are important, they are useless if not also compared with old school company fundamentals. Stocks with sound balance sheets and which don't increase liabilities too quickly outperform the weaker ones.

PSX has a debt/equity ratio of 1.3, which is better than 54% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 12% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 21.2% of liabilities.

This makes PSX more financially sound than 66% of U.S. listed stocks. The low level of gearing is appreciated given the industry's high operational leverage. This makes the company more able to withstand a decrease in revenues and earnings.

Financial Strength Score: 66/100

Earnings Quality

There are a few things which you can look at too quickly assess earnings quality. This is often overlooked by investors and can lead to costly mistakes. Things to avoid are high levels of accruals and low levels of depreciation since these are signs of a company massaging the figures. On the other hand, a strong asset turnover proves that PSX has an effective asset base.

PSX has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -7.7%, which is better than 46% of companies. It depreciates 39.6% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 12% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $1.9 in revenue, which is better than 94% of stocks. This makes PSX's earnings quality better than 55% of stocks.

While PSX earnings quality is nothing to get excited about, it is close to the mean US stock and shouldn't hinder future earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 55/100

Stock Strength Summary

When we combine all the above, PSX has a stock strength score of 73/100. The stock has decent fundamentals and is undervalued by 20-25%. However, market sentiment is against PSX and could see the stock trade lower in the upcoming twelve months. For now, this is a showstopper for me.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 94 and a stock strength of 73, Phillips 66 is a good choice for dividend investors, but I would refrain from buying as long as the negative momentum continues.

PSX has great dividend coverage and potential, decent fundamentals and trades at very low multiples of any metric you want to measure. The dividend yield is nicely complemented by a good buyback ratio.

While I don't buy stocks with the worst relative strength because of the likelihood of them underperforming; I understand that many dividend investors disregard momentum. In that case, PSX should tick most of the boxes. It's a great dividend stock. However, I expect it to continue trading lower in 2019. I've personally placed it on a watch list and will consider initiating a position when the price eventually flat lines and sentiment isn't as bad.

