Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now)

Hercules Capital (HTGC) has long been regarded as one of the better managed and higher quality BDC's. The premium at which HTGC trades at relative to its NAV can also in large part be attributed to its internally managed structure as evidenced by the sharp decline in its share price when it considered moving towards an externally managed structure some years ago. Despite management being unlikely to revive these plans I am somewhat concerned that HTGC's premium to some of its "higher quality" peers seems justified mainly by the management structure.

These concerns notwithstanding, HTGC remains a good BDC currently offering a dividend yield of around 9.7%. This strong dividend yield coupled with a history of prudent lending practices makes this a BDC worth considering.

Renewed Macro Environment Concerns

Although the US economy appears to continue its growth the market has occasionally over the course of this year expressed some concern over the sustainability of this growth. In recent weeks revived concerns over a trade war between the United States and China has in particular been somewhat weighing on investor confidence. The OECD more than 0.8% lower than would otherwise have been the case if an escalation was avoided."

This would undoubtedly have a negative impact on BDCs share prices which tend to be among the worst impacted in an economic downturn seeing as they are often regarded as a bet on the US economy. It, however, remains in the interest of both countries to resolve the dispute with the least amount of disruption to their respective economies. The recent focus by the US on resolving certain festering trade disputes with countries other than China could also lessen the negative economic impact of the China dispute on US economic growth somewhat.

BDC investors would therefore be well advised to continue monitoring US economic growth and the credit cycle closely. Overall, I however continue to be of the view that there is no immediate need for panic. The markets also seem to have realized this with there hardly having been a sell-off in BDC stocks upon revival of these trade concerns, particularly relative to the sell-off in December 2018.

The Dividend and its Sustainability

HTGC's dividend yield of nearly 9.7% is currently the highest among the higher quality BDCs. This higher than-peers dividend yield does somewhat allay my concern that the premium is largely justified by the management structure and act as one of the main reasons I would currently consider adding a small position in HTGC.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Its dividend coverage is, however, significantly weaker than that of some of its other higher quality BDC peers with its 1-YR Average NII Coverage Ratio at around 93% HTGC's 1-YR Average Adjusted Core NII Coverage ratio (which is calculated by excluding any incentive fees related to capital gains) at close to 105% covers its dividend. In general, I am not fond of investing in BDCs where the dividend is not consistently covered by NII. HTGC's management, however, has a good history of delivering on target which does somewhat bolster confidence in their ability to continue paying a sustainable dividend.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Management has also expressed confidence that NII growth will continue and be supportive of the dividend. In its most recent earnings call management noted in this respect that-

Based on what we did in Q1, based on what we've already seen on a quarter to date basis in Q2, and based on our optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year, combined with where our spillover is, we were comfortable increasing the base distribution to $0.32. If you look at what the business did in terms of NII and DNOI in Q1 that's a number that we obviously felt comfortable with increasing the base to. And in addition to that, we obviously issued the $0.01 of additional supplemental distribution. And we will, as we've always done, on a quarterly basis, continue to evaluate what we think makes the most sense based on the market as it develops."

Investors in HTGC should therefore continue to monitor dividend coverage closely although I do not foresee a dividend cut in the immediate future, barring a major economic downturn or significant change in the credit market. NII growth could also, however, be somewhat negatively impacted if interest rates should begin to decline. This is a particularly relevant concern as markets increasingly seem to want a rate cut from the Fed. With around 97.5% of HTGC's investment portfolio at floating rates a rate cut could clearly lead to a reduction in its NII.

Declining interest rates is therefore a factor that BDC investors needs to consider in an assessment of the risk of their holdings. This is notwithstanding the fact that I do not currently anticipate a rate cut by the Fed as it remains concerned over asset bubbles.

Valuation and Conclusion

HTGC is currently trading at around 1.29 times NAV which is the second highest premium to NAV amongst the higher quality BDCs depicted in the chart below. Although I continue to be of the view that HTGC is a top BDC with strong management I am unable to justify its current premium relative to several of its higher quality peers on a fundamental basis.

(Source: BDC Universe)

With HTGC's weaker-than-peers dividend coverage and higher-than-peers debt to equity ratio I currently unlikely to initiate a position. This notwithstanding my confidence in HTGC's good management team and a very tempting dividend yield. I can also not, however, see any reason for existing shareholders to exit their position.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.