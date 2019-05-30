Kirkland Lake Gold: Patience Required

Just over four months ago, I discussed that it might be wise to take some profits into strength in Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) as the stock was getting quite extended above its prior base. While the stock currently sits at the same level when I wrote the article, there have been better places to be positioned for the past four months. One example was a name like Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) which was moving out of a 20-year base breakout in February and just beginning a new base breakout (vs. extended 50% past its breakout like Kirkland Lake Gold was). Between a material deceleration in earnings for FY-2020 and a chart that is going sideways, I believe position traders would be best to wait for more clarity before adding to positions here. A weekly close above $34.50 would suggest that we are likely to break higher out of the current new box we've built, but thus far any rallies to this area have found almost immediate selling pressure. The new 2.75% tax put forth on Victorian miners over the weekend has the potential to bring in more sellers at higher prices, so patience seems wise here.

Since my late January article, we've seen an abundance of new bullish articles on Kirkland Lake Gold, and a name that was covered by only a few analysts is now finally beginning to get a little crowded. This doesn't mean the stock has topped, but when a significant amount of analysts start covering a name with similar views, the trend can get quite a bit noisier and less 'clean' that it's been in the past. The bullish case in these articles stems from the fact that Kirkland Lake Gold is without a doubt the best producer in the sector, and I would absolutely agree with this view. The one thing that I believe is being ignored is that growth is expected to decelerate significantly in FY-2020 barring a strong move in the price of gold (GLD). The other minor issue is the unexpected recent news of a new mining tax on Victorian miners of 2.75% which will hit Kirkland Lake's bottom line. These two developments are not huge issues for the stock, but they are minor headwinds as stocks often consolidate and build new large bases when earnings growth sees a material deceleration. We can take a closer look at what I'm referring to below:

As we can see from the above chart and table I've built of Kirkland Lake Gold's annual earnings per share [EPS], the company has enjoyed a parabolic uptrend in earnings growth which has allowed the stock to perform better than 99% of stocks over the past three years. While earnings per share did see a deceleration in FY-2018 and is expected for FY-2019, these growth rates were not material as the company was still putting up significant double-digit earnings growth of 78% and 66%. We finally see a halt to this growth for FY-2020 with earnings estimates of $2.28 for FY-2020 which will result in 3% growth in annual earnings per share, a significant drop-off from the 66% growth in EPS expected for FY-2019. Many critics will say that this is irrelevant as earnings are expected to grow 66% this year from $1.34 to $2.22, but I would argue they are missing the fact that the market lives one year in the future. The market does not care about FY-2019 earnings as it is old news (given that we're already halfway through 2019), but instead, the market is forward-looking and adjusting to what's happening twelve months out. If we take this view that the market operates under, it is difficult to call Kirkland Lake Gold a growth stock with low single-digit EPS growth.

Before going further, it is essential to point out that this does not dethrone Kirkland Lake Gold from being the best gold miner and the best option in the sector for investors. This deceleration does, however, see the stock losing its luster when compared to other growth stocks that are expecting to see 30% to 40% growth in EPS for FY-2020. For those who need exposure to the sector and must own gold stocks, there aren't many other options, but for those looking at Kirkland Lake as a growth stock as I have, it's best days may be behind it. Yes, there is a possibility the company makes a significant discovery, and yes it could make an acquisition to drive production growth, but we can only deal with facts and what's on the table, not speculation which cannot be relied upon.

The recent news of a new 2.75% tax on Victorian miners will without question be a headwind for the company which is already up against tough comps from FY-2019 earnings, and I believe it's wiser to let price action be a guide vs. hope that the company makes a discovery that blows the current estimates out of the water.

Before delving further into the recent price action, it's worth discussing the good news for investors. The positive news is the company's recent reinstatement of their normal course issuer bid [NCIB] that allows the company to purchase up to 20 million shares of the company or nearly 10% of the company's current outstanding shares. This is a massive buyback program, but it's important to note that the company uses its buyback wisely and does not tend to buy the stock when it's extended. How do we know this? We only have to look at the company's prior buyback for proof.

Under Kirkland Lake Gold's previous NCIB, the company stated that it had received approval to buy up to 16 million shares between May 2017 and May 2019. The company only used up about 15% of this potential buyback as they purchased 1.97 million shares in those two years at an average cost of CAD $28.43. If we extrapolate this to the current situation, we would assume that the company will be looking to buy on the dip into weakness, and is unlikely to put a considerable amount of cash to work at current levels. It is true that the company stated they believe the buyback is an appropriate use of financial resources, but they said the same thing in 2017 when I think we can all agree they believed the stock to be even more undervalued. For this reason, I believe the most likely scenario to get the company to put significant funds to work towards its buyback would be near the 200-day moving average at $26.50 US, rather than at current levels. One can argue this is speculation on my part, but this speculation is in line with past buyback trends from the company.

To summarize the above points, Kirkland Lake Gold is the best gold stock out there and is undoubtedly the best spot for investors in the gold space to put money to work. The reinstatement of the NCIB should support the share price on sharp dips if we do see them, and the company will likely continue to under-promise and over-deliver as it has done in the past. The three minor issues are that the stock is a little crowded with new analysts finally getting on board, the emergence of a new tax on Victorian miners, and a challenging year ahead for earnings comps after another spectacular year of growth expected for FY-2019. I am confident that the company can work through the latter two problems, but it is not unreasonable to believe the share price might consolidate until we have more clarity on what FY-2020 earnings per share will look like and how much the tax will affect these projections.

So let's take a current look at the price action to see what might be in store for the stock.

Taking a look at the weekly chart of the stock below, we can see that Kirkland Lake is building a new box with dimensions of $29.00 as support and $37.00 as resistance. Thus far the stock is holding up relatively well in the base, and the real test will be whether buyers show up immediately like they did last time near $29.00 if we do see more weakness in late Q2 or early Q3.

If we do see more weakness, investors can be confident that it's likely going to get bought up near the $27.00 level where the 40-week moving average (blue line) should be by mid to late June. The stock has been heavily supported by institutions at the 40-week moving average in the past as shown below, and this is likely going to be a low-risk spot to add to or start positions if the stock were to come under pressure.

Finally, taking a closer look at the stock, we can define objective levels where market participants are 'showing their hands' per se. There is clearly an abundance of shares for sale at $34.50 as the stock continues to get rejected at this area almost immediately on rallies. Short-term support sits just below at $29.20 where buyers showed up with big orders in early April, and below there we have uptrend line support near $27.00 - $28.00, and firm horizontal support at $23.85. Based on the reinstatement of the NCIB and institutional investor's past appetite on prior tests of the 40-week moving average, I would be shocked to see us head down to this level and would expect $27.00 - $28.00 to provide support for the stock. The only way I see the $23.85 level getting tested would be a complete meltdown in the gold price or a severe issue at one of the company's flagship mines (Macassa or Fosterville).

I am by no means predicting that the stock needs to go down to $29.20 or $27.00 before it can make new highs, I am merely providing objective levels where we would expect to find support if selling pressure continues. A weekly close above $34.50 on substantial volume would suggest that this correction has likely run its course and is what the bulls want to see going forward. Based on the fact that this level was a tricky spot for the stock before the new development of a tax on Victorian miners, I would expect the stock to continue to have some short-term difficulty with this level.

To summarize, I continue to see Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) as a hold for those investors who took profits into strength earlier this year. However, I do not see any need to rush to add back that exposure until we have a confirmation that the correction is over, or we have a sharp dip to a key support level which would be a lower risk spot to top up positions. I currently have no position in the stock but would be inclined to start a new position if a buy-point sets up over the coming months coupled with an improvement in the company's earnings estimates for FY-2020. Kirkland Lake Gold is an exceptional stock and one of a kind in this sector, but late to the party analysts jumping on board just in time for what will likely be a year of minor headwinds for the stock in the form of earnings deceleration and a new tax are reasons for a little patience in my opinion.

