CenturyLink Is Deep Value

The sector has experienced significant producer price deflation for more than a decade which is good for consumers but scares investors.

An analysis of earnings, adjusting for acquisitions, indicates annual earnings growth of 38% in Q1 2019 vs Q1 2018.

Management has forecast up to $1B of additional EBITDA based on an investment of approximately $500 million in CAPEX over the next 3 years.

CenturyLink (CTL) has one of the largest Tier 1 fiber communications networks in the world providing "perpetual" inventory to sell with strong demand growth. As a value investor, the investment is compelling with a free cash flow yield of greater than 30% per share. The Q1 2019 comparable (adjusted for acquisitions) earnings yield was 26% and approximately 5X the historical average of the S&P 500 earnings yield. CenturyLink has a greater than 9% dividend yield with 3X coverage.

CenturyLink owns an extensive fiber optic network which almost all modern data communication systems rely upon (other than satellite). As 5G adoption develops and consumers continue to connect more and more devices, fiber optic networks will be an integral component in the supply chain. The development of a scaled fiber optic network is difficult, time consuming and very expensive to plan, permit, obtain right of way and construct.

CenturyLink's financial statements, given significant acquisitions and a decline in stock price, are "messy". But the underlying fundamentals are solid. This is the most compelling infrastructure investment I've seen since the crash in oil pipeline stock prices in early 2016.

CenturyLink's "Perpetual" Inventory

CenturyLink acquired Level 3 Communications at the end of 2017 and operates one of the largest Tier 1 communications networks in the World. As an indication of the quality and scope of their network, NASA recently awarded CenturyLink a contract to provide high speed communications (100 Gbps).

The company generated approximately 76% of total revenue from business (and government) customers in 2018.

Figure 1 - Annual Revenue by Business and Consumer Segment

CenturyLink has already paid for infrastructure development and has substantial "perpetual" inventory to sell. The "perpetual" inventory of advanced fiber optics and supporting infrastructure provides recurring revenue and growth opportunities over the long-term. The company has a solid customer base and additional "unlit" fiber capacity available to sell.

The company's infrastructure is well situated to provide "backhaul" operations with an inventory of dark fiber. The availability of dark fiber on a global scale is a unique offering for large scale private networks as well as governments. The dark fiber target market includes wireless and wireline service providers which already rely on significant fiber optic infrastructure and do not have a national or global network.

5G technology adoption and the "internet of things" will require even greater levels of fiber deployment as demands grow rapidly. The demand for data communications is forecast to grow 26% CAGR. Sector experts believe fiber capacity currently under construction will not keep up with the demand in the near-term. CenturyLink has tremendous growth opportunities with ample additional capacity which has already been financed.

Strong Free Cash Flow

Level 3 Communications management, which took over operations of CenturyLink following the acquisition, is focused on generating free cash flow and investing in future free cash flow opportunities. Management is forecasting greater than 30% free cash flow per share in 2019 (($3.25B/1.07B) shares x $11 per share price).

Figure 2 - Q1 2019 Earnings Call Forecast

CenturyLink expects approximately 10% growth in EBITDA over the next 3 years providing additional free cash flow and growth capital. Mr. Neel Dev, CFO provided the following comments in the 1Q 2019 conference call:

“As a reminder, we expect to achieve $800 million to $1 billion in annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA savings over the next three years. We expect to incur approximately $450 million to $650 million in costs to achieve these savings. Our transformation initiatives are well underway. And as you saw, we achieved $128 million of annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA cost savings this quarter. These savings came from a number of different projects. While there's still more to do, we continue to see very tangible result in our efforts, and they affect our cost structure and our customer and employee experience as well."

CenturyLink defines free cash flow as operating cash flow less sustaining and growth capital expenditures. Management exceeded the free cash flow forecast in 2018.

Figure 3 - CenturyLink Q1 2018 Forecast

The actual free cash flow exceeded the forecast by approximately $600 million with a total of $3.86B ($4.215B - $358M) for 2018. A component of the free cash flow in 2018 was based on one-time tax refunds. This was shown as a change in working capital and was not included in the operating cash flow statements.

Figure 4 - CenturyLink Q4 2018 Results for 2018

Management has a proven track record on the metric that should matter most to value investors.

"Common yardsticks such as dividend yield, the ratio of price to earnings or to book value, and even growth rates have nothing to do with valuation except to the extent they provide clues to the amount and timing of cash flows into and from the business." Warren Buffett

Adjusting Earnings for Acquisitions and Comparability

CenturyLink purchased Level 3 communications in November 2017. Level 3 shareholders received 49% of the common stock of the Combined CenturyLink as well as cash consideration. The purchase price allocation resulted in significant intangible assets on the balance sheet.

Figure 5 - CenturyLink 10Q - Q1 2019 Assets of the Balance Sheet

The GAAP rules for impairment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles results in significant non-cash expenses that can make comparability very difficult.

Figure 6 - CenturyLink 10Q - Q1 2019 Statement of Operations

Under GAAP accounting rules, intangible assets can not be created with a few limited exceptions, without an acquisition. The amortization and impairment expenses, which are non-cash transactions, are substantial for CenturyLink. From the 2018 10K:

"Intangible assets arising from business combinations, such as goodwill, customer relationships, capitalized software, trademarks and trade names, are initially recorded at estimated fair value. We amortize customer relationships primarily over an estimated life of 7 to 15 years, using either the sum-of-years-digits or the straight-line methods, depending on the type of customer. We amortize capitalized software using the straight-line method over estimated lives ranging up to 7 years, except for approximately $237 million of our capitalized software costs, which represents costs to develop an integrated billing and customer care system which is amortized using the straight-line method over a 20-year period. We amortize our other intangible assets using the sum-of-years-digits or straight-line method over an estimated life of 4 to 20 years. Other intangible assets not arising from business combinations are initially recorded at cost. Where there are no legal, regulatory, contractual or other factors that would reasonably limit the useful life of an intangible asset, we classify the intangible asset as indefinite-lived and such intangible assets are not amortized."

Figure 7 - CenturyLink 10Q - Q1 2019 Amortization Schedule

The determination of an appropriate adjustment for comparability requires analysis of the intangible assets reported. As shown in Table 1, at least 95% of CenturyLink's intangible assets are related to an acquisition. The 10K does not provide enough information to determine the amortization of intangible assets unrelated to an acquisition, but the notes to the financial statement indicate the amount is "de minimis".

Table 1 - Intangible Assets of the Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2018 (Excel Spreadsheet by Author)

The adjustment for non-cash intangible expenses shows growth in earnings of 38% from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019. The adjusted earnings yield annualized is 26% based on a stock price of $11. The 9% yield provides nearly 3X dividend coverage. Interestingly, the free cash flow forecast of greater than $3 billion for 2019 provides a similar result of nearly 3X dividend coverage. Management is forecasting an additional $1B in EBITDA over the next 3 years which is not included in Table 2 calculations.

Table 2 - Comparable Earnings - Adjusted for Intangible Expenses (Excel Spreadsheet by Author)

Sector Deflation and Revenue Concerns

The communications sector has experienced deflation in producer prices for over a decade. Producer prices are the input costs to the providers of communication services. This is an indicator that the supply side economics are deflationary.

Figure 8 - Telecom Sector Deflation – Producer Price Index

CenturyLink has the 3rd largest fiber optic network in the United States and technological innovation has been hyper-deflationary, providing substantially more service at less cost.

"Over the previous 20 years, since Optics Express was created in 1997, Internet Protocol traffic in North America has grown by a factor of 10,000; the capacity of IP router blades, which make sure that these packets reach their destination host, has grown by a factor of 1,000; the capacity of wavelength-division multiplexed fiber-optic communication systems transporting the IP traffic across the globe has grown by the same factor of 1,000."

A combination of technology improvements, increased competition and disruptive services has led to a steep decline in average customer revenue across the communications sector.

Figure 9 - Average Revenue Decline per User in Telecom Industry

CenturyLink experienced a 5% decline in total revenue comparing Q1 2019 to Q1 2018. However, costs for providing service fell significantly more than the loss in revenue with a net result of a 13% increase in EBITDA margins (also referred to as gross margin). The company has also benefited from integration synergies, other technology investments as well as eliminating low margin and unprofitable revenue.

Figure 10 - CenturyLink Slide Presentation - Earnings Call May 8, 2019

Reducing Long Term Liabilities

In March 2019, Centurylink announced a greater than 50% cut in the quarterly dividend ($0.54 to $0.25) as part of a capital reallocation plan. The plan focuses on deleveraging with a long term debt to EBITDA ratio of between 2.75X and 3.25X within 3 years. Management currently forecasts $2B in free cash flow will be available after dividend payments of approximately $1.1B to pay down debt. The Q1 2019 results show a 1.6% reduction of long-term debt from Q4 2018.

Table 3 - Change in Long Term Liabilities - Q1 2019 versus Q4 2018 (Excel Spreadsheet by Author)

Management forecasts an additional $1B of recurring EBITDA over the next 3 years which would provide upwards of $3B a year to pay down debt.

CenturyLink Operates a Tier 1 Network with Global Fiber Coverage

CenturyLink is one of the largest Tier 1 networks in the world, the backbone of the internet, with significant "perpetual" inventory to sell. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) forecasts global data demand growth of 26% CAGR and Deloitte Consulting estimates $130B to $150B in investment will be needed in US fiber infrastructure in the near term. Deloitte Consulting believes that US companies are currently under investing in Fiber networks.

"Fiber deployment in access networks is only justified today if a short payback period can be guaranteed, a new footprint is being built, repairs from rebuilding after a storm or other event justifies replacement, or in subsidized geographies where Universal Service funds can be used."

CenturyLink is one of the largest owners of fiber network assets in the United States. In the Q4 2018 Conference Call, Mr. Jeff Storey, CEO discussed continued investment, fiber network expansion and available inventory of dark fiber.

"Fiber deployment remains a crucial priority in our capital budgeting process and we consistently add more fiber than you probably realize. While most cables deployed today are made up of traditional fiber types looking at just the last 36 months, we've added 3.5 million fiber miles in new ultra low loss fiber that will enable new levels of performance across the network and for our Dark Fiber customers seeking to build their own multi-terabit systems. Although fiber technology has evolved far more slowly than the electronics used to light the fiber, we believe our spare conduits ensure we are future proofed against technology changes and fiber constraints; whether expanding our metro fiber footprint, continually adding new buildings, or increasing our long haul fiber inventory, we continue to invest in our fiber infrastructure."

Risks

CenturyLink has specific risks beyond the typical risks of competition, fraud, terrorism, etc. I've discussed many of these issues in the article, but my assessment of critical risk areas is as follows:

1. Substantial debt and potential increases in interest rates.

2. Post retirement benefit obligations.

3. Tax code changes that could adversely impact the use or value of NOLs and EBIT caps on interest deduct-ability in 2022.

4. In an effort to deleverage, CenturyLink chooses to under-invest in the company and infrastructure.

5. The brand name of CenturyLink is one of a legacy telecom carrier and investment in marketing is critical to overcoming the "old technology" moniker with potential customers as well as stockholders.

Valuation

In the near term, I've established a price target of $14.30 based on a 7% dividend yield given the typical investor profile for "telecoms".

I typically evaluate the ratio of Enterprise Value (NYSE:EV) to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ((EBITDA)) as well as the ratio of EV to Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT). However, CenturyLink has a substantial Net Operating Loss (NOL) carry forward from the purchase of Level 3 Communications. The NOLs were valued at $7.3 Billion for Federal Tax purposes, $19 billion in various States and $6 billion in foreign countries at the close of 2018.

Neither EBITDA or EBIT factor the value of NOLs which are substantial. The use of unadjusted EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT would under value CenturyLink versus other communications companies. In the case of EBIT, acquisition related amortization of intangibles would further skew comparability and under value CenturyLink.

My simple estimate of fair value for CenturyLink is $26.00. I base the fair value estimate on sustained earnings, adjusted for non-cash intangible expenses (see Table 2), of 10%. This is a comparable basis given the scope and extent of CenturyLink's acquisitions and related non-cash expenses.

A 10% adjusted earnings yield provides approximately 2X the historical average earnings yield of 4.8% for the S&P 500 providing a risk premium for long-term debt and other perceived risks. The Q1 2019 comparable earnings yield (adjusted for intangible expenses) for CenturyLink is 26% based on an $11 share price shown in Table 2. The rather simple calculation is as follows: $26.00 =(26%/10%) X $11.

Conclusion

CenturyLink is an opportunity I see once every several years as a result of an irrational sell-off (my opinion of course). My focus as a value investor is current and future free cash flow and the financial fundamentals of the business and sector.

The negative analyst comments I read about CenturyLink primarily focus on a decline in revenue. Yet, I've seen very few comments discussing deflation in producer prices or the impact of technology on this sector. As a result, consumers have benefited and the law of price-elasticity of demand is alive and well with greater and greater demands on the infrastructure.

CenturyLink has substantial additional inventory to sell on a "perpetual" basis which should result in higher cash flows in a sector that is in high demand. Value investors need to look thru the fog of the "messy" financials and a dividend cut and recognize that CenturyLink provides deep value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm a CPA that practiced forensic accounting after a 20 years career as a Professional Engineer. My engineering background is large civil planning, design and construction for water utilities as well as providing expert testimony. As a CPA, I've provided business valuations, purchase price allocations, bankruptcy consulting, litigation support as well as expert testimony. As a result, I tend to gravitate towards infrastructure related investments.



I'm now a full time investor focused on value investing. I'm not an investment adviser nor should this be construed as investment advice. I'm providing my opinions based on the best available information.



I am long CTL Bonds and Common Stock, AT&T Bonds and Common Stock and Verizon Common Stock