The NBA Finals And Investing Tips

The two finals opponents are among the most efficient in the league in scoring, a combination of skill and shot selection.

For a game that has been around for more than a century, the professional game has evolved starkly in the past decade to feature ever more 3-pt shooting.

What do flood plains and the NBA Finals tell us about financial markets? In this article, I hope to tie these distinct topics together for readers.

In 2012, a cartographer named Kirk Goldsberry presented a paper at the Sports Analytics Conference hosted by the Sloan School of Management at the famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The paper, entitled CourtVision: New Visual and Spatial Analytics for the NBA, used his map-making skills to better describe scoring performance in basketball. By using tracking data on millions of shots, Goldsberry could answer questions about who was the best shooter, from what spots on the court, and which shots were the most efficient.

Goldsberry had started his career making flood maps for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. His transition to the mapping of NBA shots has coincided with a revolution in the NBA game. The year after Goldsberry presented his paper at the Sloan Conference, the Houston Rockets, always an early adopter of new analytics trends, set an NBA record with 10.6 three-pointers made per game. Fast forward to the recently completed 2018-2019 season and 18 of the 30 teams hit more three-pointers per game than that previous all-time record from just six seasons ago.

By mapping shots, Goldsberry had also illustrated that some shots were far more efficient. Through his work, he noted that players shot very high percentages at the rim, but from roughly 6 feet to 25 feet, the percentage of made baskets was fairly similar. Of course, beyond 22 feet in the corners and 23.75 feet along the rest of the arc, and those shots are worth 3 points instead of 2. This leads to a unique dispersion in points per attempt from varying locales.

In the 2018-2019 regular season, NBA teams shot 46% from 2-point range, averaging 0.92 points per shot. Teams shot worse from 3-point range, averaging 35.4%, but scoring 1.06 points per shot. By accounting for the higher value of a 3-point shot, the metric effective field goal percentage (field goals made + 0.5 * three-pointers made)/field goals attempted can demonstrate the teams and players who score most efficiently.

Golden State, the first team to make its fifth straight NBA finals since the 1960s Boston Celtics, ranked first in effective field goal percentage by a wide margin over the rest of the league. Their opponent, the Toronto Raptors, making their first Finals appearance, ranked third. The Milwaukee Bucks, who made their first conference finals in 20 years before falling to the Raptors, ranked 2nd in this metric. (Apologies to the Knicks fans on Seeking Alpha).

It helps to have great shooters - and the Warriors have three all-time greats - but taking the right shots matters too. Toronto was just 9th in shooting percentage on the season, but hitting more three-point field goals elevated their offense and pushed them into their first ever Finals. Shot selection extends to financial markets. There are segments of markets where investors are over-estimating expected returns. Like an eighteen-foot, two-point jump shot attempt, these investments do not offer requisite returns for their relative riskiness.

Low-Rated Junk Bonds

When we learned the Capital Asset Pricing Model in business school, we were taught that required returns are directly proportional to an asset's (non-diversifiable) risk. The limits of this model can be seen on a basketball court. As you move further away from the basket, your shooting percentage is not going to fall linearly. If you hit 80% of your free throws from 15 feet away from the basket, you are less likely to hit 40% from 30 feet from the basket (7 feet behind the NBA 3-point line) and are even less likely to hit 20% from 60-feet from the basket, or two-thirds of length of a professional court.

This analogy can be applied to the debt of corporations. Imagine you are getting paid 5% returns to lend to a company with leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 3 times. Even if yields paid to investors did rise linearly per unit of leverage (they do not), if you expected to earn 15% returns lending to companies with nine times as much debt as their earnings, you are employing a strategy akin to shooting sixty-footers every time down the court. The only exception is in this example, you can actually see points reduced from your scoreboard in the likely scenario that the 9x levered company goes bankrupt, liquidates its assets, and pays a recovery to bondholders less than the price at which you purchased the securities.

Over long-time intervals, it has been shown that buyers of BB-rated bonds (the highest-quality junk bonds) outperform buyers of lower-rated, higher-yielding single-B and CCC-rated bonds. You just aren't getting paid enough for those more risky shots.

Let's look at the scoreboard:

Investors in BB's, the highest quality cohort of the junk bond universe, have generated higher returns with lower volatility, than lower-rated bonds. Due to the market segmentation between investment grade and below investment grade, BB's have been structurally cheap historically, offering higher credit spreads premia per unit of risk. The BB investors are taking open three-pointers and earning higher returns.

High Dividend Stocks

In the Graph All Dividend Investors Should See, I illustrated for Seeking Alpha readers that stocks that do not pay dividends have meaningfully underperformed dividend-payers. I also illustrated that the highest yield decile of dividend-paying stocks produced lower absolute returns and weak risk-adjusted returns. (Data is from 1928 to 2016).

Research has shown that stocks paying dividend yields between three to six percent produce higher absolute returns than stocks with yields above six percent. Dividend yields above this threshold are usually a function of lower stock prices and not necessarily higher payouts as the market begins to reflect concerns about the company's business profile. Companies that are generating enough stable cash flow to support this dividend level could also be signaling to the market that they do not have sufficient internal investments to drive the value of the firm prospectively.

The S&P 500 constituent with the highest indicated dividend yield is CenturyLink (CTL), the wireline telephony company. CenturyLink has been an all-star before, generating 30% annual returns from 1995 to 1999. Over the past five years, the company has lost 16% per annum, including reinvested dividends.

To me, this type of stock is the Russell Westbrook of the investing world. Westbrook was the MVP just three seasons ago when he averaged a triple-double for the season. He accomplished that impressive feat again in 2018-19, but his inefficient shot selection yielded subpar results for his team and a first-round exit from the playoffs.

Despite continuing to shoot at a high volume, Westbrook has become a below-average shooter. Of players that took at least 10 shots per game and used at least a quarter of the team's possessions when on the floor, he had the lowest effective field goal percentage. Westbrook led the league in triple-doubles; CenturyLink leads in dividend yield - those are not the most effective screens to generate high risk-adjusted returns.

High Beta Stocks

One of my most common themes on Seeking Alpha has been the low volatility anomaly, or why lower risk investments have outperformed their higher-risk cohorts. An example of this phenomenon was discussed in the junk bond/sixty-footer analogy. Across markets, geographies, sectors, and time, lower volatility investments have produced higher returns per unit of risk than higher beta investments. The high percentage play can be less spectacular than the alley-oop, but winning plays generate outperformance over time.

Similarly, there have been plenty examples of all-star laden teams that failed to have sustainable success where more disciplined teams have generated surprising outperformance. In 2018-2019, for players that took at least 7 shots per game, the Toronto Raptors Danny Green finished 6th in the league in effective field goal percentage. This figure was just ahead of Warriors star Steph Curry (8th, but on much higher volume). Pascal Siakam of the Raptors finished 15th in the league by this metric. Together, these players make up just 12% of the Raptors salary cap, allowing them to add Kawhi Leonard in the offseason and Marc Gasol at the deadline. The Raptors have a well-constructed portfolio of players. We will see if they can match up with the Champs.

Summary

Combine effective shot selection and long rangy defenders, and maybe the Raptors have a chance. They have re-tooled their lineup, extricating some less efficient long 2-point shots from the Derozan era, and adding more 3-point shooting. They score 11 more points per game from 3-point range this season than just two years ago. The Golden State Warriors, though, are not some high beta tech darling from the Bay Area. They are a blue chip. If effective field goal percentage is a chief operating metric - they are a full standard deviation above even the second best team! They have been to the game's biggest stage and excelled. Expect them to do it again.

