Alphabet: Investor Panic, Your Opportunity

Amazon's ad business is not all that meaningful in the grand scheme of Alphabet's medium- and long-term prospects.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) has seen its shares fall from favor since its Q1 2019 earnings. Alphabet's $1 billion top-line miss in the quarter spooked investors causing its current share price to be largely unchanged over the past twelve months.

Given that Alphabet's attempts to diversify have been met with investor apathy, this has caused its share price to sell-off - offering a strong opportunity for patient contrarian investors.

Revenue Growth Rate Still Strong

For so many quarters investors had been on the receiving end of plus 20% growth, that investors had actually forgotten that it was possible for Alphabet to post growth below 20%.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

But looking back over its recent financial performance, we can see that in 2015 and 2014, Alphabet's top-line growth was below 20% then too. My point is that investors should not be overly concerned with a single quarter of poor performance.

Diversification - An Unclear Message

It is no secret that Alphabet has been investing heavily into diversifying away from its reliance on the volatile ad industry. Shareholders had previously appreciated Alphabet's attempts to find its 'second wave' of growth.

But given this quarter's shock miss of $1 billion on the top-line, investors turned cautious. And what had historically played well for Alphabet, namely its tight-lipped disclosures toward its medium-term plans came back and hit the stock.

Now, the surprising aspect of this all is that we know that Alphabet's diversification has been making solid progress. For example, despite not knowing YouTube profit margins (if any), we do know that YouTube continues to gain traction.

For example, Alphabet points out that its direct response campaigns, while still small overall, it offers YouTube strong upside potential. Also, note, that for Q1 2019, YouTube was a strong contributor in total dollar amount, second only to Alphabet's crown jewel, its mobile search unit.

Competition From Amazon?

I find it interesting to note the overall sentiment of analysts when it comes to Alphabet's performance. When Q4 2018 was announced and Alphabet's results were strong, the ever-increasing chatter of Amazon's (AMZN) encroachment on Alphabet's ad business quickly dissipated.

Then, when Q1 2019 results came out and investors were despondent with Alphabet's performance, investors started to blame it on Amazon's omnipotence.

The graph below requires some interpretation. Amazon does not disclose its advertising numbers cleanly and instead groups it under its Other segment, which also includes other service offerings.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

However, it offers enough information for interested investors to fundamentally appreciate the trend in Amazon's overall ad business. That of its rapidly decelerating growth rate.

Additionally, I believe it's important to compare Amazon's (possible) advertising revenue with that of Google's.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings, press statements

Investors sometimes get so lost on focusing on what's familiar to them, that they sometimes might even forget that these two tech giants are not the only tech giants viciously fighting for advertising market share. That there are other large-tech, talented and well-funded, tech companies also in the fray!

In conclusion, my overall point is that Amazon might not be as responsible for Alphabet's weak quarter as investors have come to believe. That ultimately, Alphabet continues to punch out strong, close to 20% growth rates.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

There is no free lunch on Wall Street, right? The truth is that presently we are more than 10 years into a bull market. Prices everywhere are punchy.

Meaning that investors seeking to put their savings to work will need to pay up for quality. Having said that, I'm a staunch and unwavering value investor.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Alphabet continues to grow somewhere approximating 20% (adjusted for F/X) and investors are presently only asked to pay 17.4x its cash flows from operations.

Please note that this is cash flows and not earnings, which reinforces the fact that Alphabet's present valuation is a bargain opportunity.

The Bottom Line

Of late, the market has been volatile, with concerns about potential trade war escalation causing many investors to turn cautious.

But readers should remember that the best way to profit is by taking a long-term view. In time, positive investor sentiment will oscillate once again towards Alphabet, causing its shares to reprice higher and today's prices to look cheap in comparison.

Do you seek unloved names with enormous upside potential? If you're looking for an investment approach which selects solid free cash flows stocks with strong upside potential or simply to diversify and protect your portfolio then sign up for a NO OBLIGATION, two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.