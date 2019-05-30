Lexington Realty Trust: I Am Out

The company is still in the midst of a major portfolio repositioning that sets the foundation for long-term FFO growth.

I have sold another (previously) high-yielding income vehicle this week over concerns over slowing economic growth: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP). The commercial property real estate investment trust is still in the process of shifting its real estate portfolio towards high-potential industrial properties and could grow FFO considerably going forward. Because of increased uncertainty related to the trade war and a reduced dividend payout, however, I have decided to sell my position in LXP. An investment in Lexington Realty Trust based on today's price point yields 4.5 percent.

Lexington Realty Trust - Portfolio Transformation

Lexington Realty Trust is a U.S. commercial property REIT with significant investments in industrial and office properties. The REIT's portfolio composition, however, has changed in the last couple of years as the company ditched office properties and doubled down on fast-growing industrial properties with attractive FFO prospects. At the end of 2018, 71 percent of Lexington Realty Trust's real estate portfolio was comprised of industrial properties compared to just 42 percent two years ago.

Here's Lexington Realty Trust's portfolio evolution.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust Investor Presentation

In 2018, Lexington Realty Trust sold $1.1 billion worth of office buildings and other non-core properties and purchased $316 million worth of industrial real estate. 2018 was by far the most active year for Lexington Realty Trust in terms of disposition activity.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

The portfolio transformation continued in the first quarter: In Q1-2019, Lexington Realty Trust acquired two more industrial properties for $58.0 million, reflecting 1.1 million square feet.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust has been an aggressive buyer of new industrial properties in the last three years. The company acquired nearly 17.5 million square feet in industrial real estate space for $1.1 billion since 2016.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Today, Lexington Realty Trust's industrial portfolio consists of 89 properties, reflecting 41.4 million square feet that produce ~$174 million in net operating income annually. The majority of Lexington Realty Trust's portfolio, 64 percent, is made up of warehouse and distribution facilities.

Here's an up-to-date snapshot of Lexington Realty Trust's industrial portfolio.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Dividend Cut

As part of its portfolio transitioning and due to declining adjusted funds from operations related to asset sales, the REIT has reduced its dividend payout from $0.1775/share to $0.1025/share in Q1-2019, reflecting a decrease of 42 percent.

As a result, the REIT's dividend coverage stats improved in the first quarter. Lexington Realty Trust's FFO-payout ratio in Q1-2019 was just 51 percent compared to a previous payout ratio in the 70-80 percent range.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

LXP Is Now Suitable For A Different Kind Of Income Investor

The dividend cut in Q1-2019 has cut Lexington Realty Trust's dividend yield about in half. Before the dividend adjustment, LXP yielded about 8-9 percent, while an investment in LXP now yields 4.5 percent.

Before the dividend cut, Lexington Realty Trust was an investment largely for high-yield investors seeking exposure to a hybrid commercial property REIT with industrial and office properties. Due to the shift in portfolio composition, Lexington Realty Trust is now transforming into an industrial REIT with potential for above-average FFO and dividend growth. As a result, I see LXP to be a more suitable investment for DGI investors than high-yield investors going forward.

Valuation

Lexington Realty Trust is not overvalued yet, in my opinion. The commercial property REIT has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $0.75 and $0.79/share in 2019. Since the REIT's shares today sell for $9.15, Lexington Realty Trust's market valuation implies an 11.9x 2019e AFFO multiple, which is a reasonable multiple.

Even though the REIT is not overvalued based on annualized AFFO, the risks are tilted to the downside here in light of a maturing U.S. economy and re-escalating trade tensions.

Why I Sold

I sold Lexington Realty Trust this week because I think U.S. REITs will ultimately be hurt by an escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China. The trade stand-off, in my opinion, has the potential to spark a U.S. recession, which would be a major negative catalyst for U.S. stocks, including commercial property REITs with more cyclical earnings profiles like Lexington Realty Trust.

China has signaled that it might use its rare earth minerals as a weapon in the trade war, which means the odds are tilted in favor of escalation rather than de-escalation right now.

The risk for Lexington Realty Trust, specifically, is that new tariffs translate into a slowdown of economic growth, which could negatively affect cyclical commercial property REITs. A U.S. recession could hurt industrial-focused REITs through slowing cash flow growth, decreasing occupancy rates, and declining capital efficiency.

Lexington Realty Trust has good dividend coverage, but a recession has become much more likely lately. Taking profits at a time when downside risks are growing and investors are clinging to hope is the smart thing to do.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust's portfolio transformation towards high-potential industrial properties is ongoing, and the REIT's distribution coverage is improving. Thanks to the dividend cut in Q1-2019 and changing portfolio mix, Lexington Realty Trust is now more of an income vehicle for DGI investors that has potential to grow its dividend going forward rather than a high-yield income vehicle with a high distribution. Due to growing market risks, however, I am out for now and will continue to raise cash in order to take advantage of the next market slump.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.