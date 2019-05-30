Landmark Bancorp: A Modest Valuation But Limited Growth

However, the company is a modest presence in most of its markets and has experienced growth challenges over the last several years.

Landmark Bancorp (LARK) is a 29-branch community bank holding company for Landmark National Bank primarily serving the eastern and central regions of Kansas. The company’s branches are located in a mix of rural and urban areas, some serving small communities in largely agricultural regions and other serving more densely populated suburbs or adjacent communities near urban centers. The company, originally the Manhattan National Bank, was founded and long headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, before initiating a concerted growth effort through mergers and acquisitions of smaller regional and local institutions beginning in the 2000s.

Landmark has a handful of attractive features from an investment standpoint, including a modest valuation on a book value and earnings basis (at roughly 1.0 and 10 times, respectively), a decent cash dividend yield of 3.4%, and a recurring annual stock dividend of 5% (increasing the share count) that makes a straight stock price comparison over time misleading as a return metric without the appropriate adjustment. The company has, since the 1990s, generated an average compound annual return for shareholders in excess of included reinvested cash dividends.

However, there are some offsetting considerations that diminish the attractiveness. The company does not have significant deposit share in many of its markets, including its own home market. In addition, the company has not been very adept at growing its loan portfolio despite growth in deposits, resulting in a concentration of interest earning assets in investment securities as compared to loans relative to peers. Finally, the company generates a significant proportion of its noninterest income from gains on sales of loans which we consider to be less attractive as a source of income than net interest income or recurring services fees on accounts.

Landmark Bancorp is not, therefore, the most compelling community bank opportunity despite the company’s attractions. However, the company’s consistent profitability and decent dividend yield, when combined with the annual stock dividend, do offer opportunities for conservative investors seeking a combination of growth and income.

Geographic Region

Landmark’s market area covers primarily rural regions in eastern and central Kansas with a limited presence in the more urban western suburbs of Kansas City.

Source: Landmark Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The majority of the company’s market area is characterized by low or, in some cases, negative population growth and agriculture-based economies. The primary exceptions, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, are in Johnson County, which incorporates the western Lenexa and Overland Park suburbs of Kansas City, and the university towns of Lawrence and Manhattan. Johnson County has experienced rapid population growth over the last few decades, adding approximately 100,000 people every decade, and remains on track for similar projected growth in the current decade. The university towns of Lawrence and Manhattan and some of the surrounding communities have also experienced sustained growth over the last few decades averaging percentage growth in the mid to high teens each decade. In contrast, many rural counties such as Crawford, Finney, and Ford counties which are located in the south and western central regions of the state have recently seen population growth in the low single digits per decade (or negative population growth) even though some expanded at a rapid pace as recently as the 1980s.

Competition and Market Share

Kansas is a highly fragmented banking market with large national banks dominating in urban areas, notably Kansas City based Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) and UMB Financial (UMBF), both of which have a large presence through the eastern region of the state. In addition, smaller local or regional banks dominate market shares in discrete smaller communities and rural areas.

Landmark doesn’t register as a major presence in many of these markets. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Landmark holds relatively small deposit market shares in most of its county markets with a few isolated exceptions. In Riley County, Kansas, the bank’s home region, the company’s deposit market share doesn’t exceed 6%. Landmark ranks fifth in terms of deposit market share behind local competitor Kansas State Bank, Commerce Bank, and Capital Federal Savings Bank, a unit of Capital Federal Financial (CFFN), a mutual savings bank based in Topeka, Kansas, which demutualized in the late 1990s. Indeed, in the 18 Kansas counties in which Landmark operates, the bank’s deposit market share only exceeds 10% in four counties where Landmark acquired or merged with local banks over the last two decades. In three of those counties (Allen, Bourbon, and Osage), population growth has been negative for years.

Landmark’s deposit market shares in the rest of its counties generally range from 1% to 7% with the exception of Johnson County where the company’s market share is insignificant due to the size of the deposit base.

Kansas is also somewhat unique in that the state has a number of unusually large closely held (non-public) banks in comparison to other regions. In several cases, these banks are still run by descendants of the founders and have deep established relationships. It’s not unusual to find smaller privately held community banks in rural communities, but Kansas also has a number of large multibranch community banks, such as Intrust Bank, Kansas State Bank, Central National Bank, etc., which are often larger than or of similar size to Landmark in terms of deposits.

Landmark is therefore addressing its banking markets with fewer resources and less breadth than other competitors, placing the company at a relatively disadvantage despite its long presence in many of these markets.

Operating Performance

Landmark Bancorp’s operating performance has not been as consistent as many other community banks in our coverage universe. The variation is in part due to the deposit related loss experienced in 2017 although this was partially offset in the following year by recoveries which marginally boosted reported earnings. Still, even factoring in this event, earnings have been rather volatile and essentially flat over the last several years as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Landmark Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The reasons for the lack of consistent and/or incremental growth in earnings in contrast to many community banks are myriad. The performance can be attributed, in part, to the bank’s reliance on gains from sales of loans for noninterest income and, in our view, an increasing concentration of interest earning assets in generally lower yielding investment securities over the last several years as discussed later in this article.

Interestingly, Landmark’s historical sensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates appears to be even less than the sensitivity of other banks we have recommended, such as Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), with a tight net interest margin range of between 3.2% and 3.9% over the last decade. The company has exhibited a measure of short term sensitivity when benchmark rates are rising but also a relatively quick resetting of rates on interest earning assets, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Notably, however, the company’s deposit composition has changed significantly over the last decade. The company’s deposit base during the first part of the twenty first century (around 2003-2005) was dominated by certificates of deposit which comprised close to or slightly more than 60% of the company’s total interest bearing deposits. However, this mix has shifted dramatically over the years such that, as of the end of 2018, certificates of deposits represented less than a quarter of total interest-bearing deposits whereas interest checking and money market accounts comprised more than 60% as discussed more fully below under Deposits. The shift has effectively changed the company’s deposit sensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates by reducing long tail exposure associated with higher rate fixed term certificates and replacing this exposure with lower rate but more benchmark sensitive savings deposits. The transition to lower average rate money market and savings deposits has, however, helped to mitigate (although not overcome) the net interest margin impact associated with the growing proportion of lower yielding investment securities in the overall asset portfolio. In the near term, this shaft has also aggravated net interest margin compression with rising rates. In the last two years, average rates paid on certificates of deposit have roughly doubled while checking and money market average rates have more than tripled although the lower overall cost of funds remains and advantage. The implication, however, is that the company’s sensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates is different today than in the past.

Investment and Loan Portfolios

The company also does not have a particularly attractive mix of interest earning assets and associated maturities. Indeed, the company’s large investment securities portfolio is comprised primarily of fixed rate securities or variable rate securities with maturities and repricing schedules well into the future, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The company’s investment securities portfolio is clearly weighted towards the longer end of the maturity with less than a quarter of investment securities maturing or repricing within the next five years. The extended schedule creates material interest rate gap risk for the company, especially since the investment security portfolio is nearly as large as the company’s loan portfolio. In a neutral or declining interest rate environment, however, this could provide to be a positive for the company.

The company’s loan portfolio is somewhat more balanced in terms of maturities and repricings, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

In contrast to the investment securities portfolio, half of the company’s loans mature or reprice within the next three years, providing a reasonable hedge against rising rates but potentially narrowing net interest margin should rates begin to fall.

The consolidated portfolio, though, remains tilted towards longer maturities and repricings with slightly less than half of interest earning assets doing so within the next five years, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Landmark was thus faced with the potential for net interest margin compression over the last couple years as benchmark interest rates began to rise and, indeed, the company’s net interest margin has declined each year since 2015. However, the shift towards a more accommodating policy – or at least away from benchmark rate increases – will certainly benefit Landmark going forward. Net interest margin will likely continue to compress marginally as previous rate increases work their way through the company’s yields on deposit assets, but the impact will be much less severe than it may have been should interest rates have continued on their upward trajectory – especially the previously anticipated pace approaching 100 basis points a year.

Indeed, Landmark does exhibit a significant interest rate gap should rates continue to rise by the potential to capture additional margin in a falling interest rate environment:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Deposits

Landmark’s deposit base is not especially remarkable beyond the notable concentration of deposits in money market demand accounts and savings accounts, a portion of which are non-interest bearing based on disclosures from the FFIEC:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The proportion of noninterest bearing deposits, at just over 22%, is decent and comparable to those of the company’s major local competitors but not especially high compared to other community banks we have focused on including Plumas Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCPK:UBAB). The large proportion of long dated investment securities, which exceeds the noninterest bearing deposit account balance, does not allow the company to effectively hedge these longer maturities as is the case with these other community banks.

Loan Quality

Landmark’s allowance for loan losses has historically been less robust than we’d prefer to see for a community bank. The company’s allowance for loan losses has traditionally been just over 1% of the company’s gross loans and often less than the percentage of loans represented by nonperforming loans.

However, that said, the company has not required significant provisions for loan losses except during the housing crisis when nonperforming loans rose but did not rise to levels that were seen at many other community banks. In part, this is due to the company’s more aggressive approach of charging off loans rather than allowing them to remain on the books. Nonetheless, the company remained profitable throughout the financial crisis despite provisioning as much as a third of net interest income during the worst years.

It’s not to say that this condition will persist. Unfortunately, the agriculture-based economies in many of the company’s counties have suffered from trade tariffs introduced as part of the trade dispute between China and the United States. Agricultural loans represent nearly 20% of the company’s loan portfolio and although there is historical evidence that agricultural loans have at times proven more resilient than other loan types during recessions, the company retains a significant exposure to this market segment. Landmark has not, as yet, seen significant deterioration in the quality of its agricultural loans, but even if credit quality remains reasonably strong in the face of tariffs, loan demand may be impacted thus limiting future loan growth opportunities. It’s a consideration worth ongoing attention.

Growth Challenges

The composition of the company’s interest earning assets is telling in itself about one of the company’s key challenges – the lack of growth in the company’s core markets.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The underlying challenge for the company has been an inability to grow loans at a rate commensurate to the securities portfolio reflecting a lack of opportunity in the company’s primary market areas. The problem has been persistent for well over a decade when the loan-to-securities ratio peaked for the last time up until last year.

The notable growth in loans in the last year is attributed by the company to organic loan growth across the market after an extended period of lackluster demand in addition to new commercial banking teams focused on commercial lending in the Johnson County region. The loan growth has not persisted into the first quarter of the current year with loans increasing marginally although a slight decline in the securities portfolio boosted the loan-to-securities ratio slightly.

However, this phenomenon is not universal amongst Kansas banks serving similar market areas. The increasing allocation to securities relative to loans has not been as significant amongst local market competitors such as Central National and Intrust which, although also caring higher securities balances than the community bank segment as a whole, have not experienced the same convergence of investment securities and loans as proportions of the overall interest earning asset portfolio.

Valuation

Landmark Bancorp is modestly valued on an absolute basis. The company’s shares currently trade right around ten times earnings per share and a premium to book value of 7.5%. However, given that the company carries about $20.4 million in goodwill and other intangibles, the company’s valuation relative to tangible book value which we generally prefer is 36% over tangible book value.

The company’s financial ratios are also quite conservative. The company’s return on assets has consistently been above 1.0% for the last few years while return on assets have been consistently over 10%. In the meantime, the ratio of equity to assets has been reasonably consistent at around 9.0% since 2015.

Our own view based on our valuation methodologies is that Landmark is fairly to slightly undervalued based on one’s assumptions about the company’s growth potential. Our view is that growth is limited and will be more volatile than at a community bank with less reliance on gains on sales of loans and other factors which introduce volatility. The added factors of a challenging loan growth environment and moderate market opportunities contribute to our view that a modest valuation is more appropriate for the bank relative to peers.

Acquisition

In our view, Landmark is a company is a prime candidate for acquisition by a regional competitor seeking to consolidate market share in Kansas. The company’s branch distribution is such that it does not overlap significantly with many of its competitors across multiple markets while holding deposit market share in the fifth or sixth position is sufficient to be attractive yet not so large to be problematic from an operational or regulatory standpoint. In addition, the modest valuation and opportunity to trim costs would be attractive in the current environment.

However, while we believe such an outcome to be the most economical outcome, we’re skeptical that the company will be an acquisition target in the foreseeable future. The significant ownership by directors and executives – 22.5% of the company’s outstanding shares – would be a significant impediment which could likely only be overcome with a premium valuation. In addition, the company has long been a publicly traded institution and acquisitive in its own right without attracting, as far as is publicly known, any serious suitors. Alternately, it’s possible that a community bank activist could come around to the bank and a sufficient block (5%-10%) of the shares to push management into assessing alternatives, but given the wide variety of available opportunities for such in the community banking sector, it’s purely speculative whether Landmark would appear on an activist’s short list.

Reservations

We also have a few reservations about the company that warrant attention.

First, the company has in the past has had internal control issues with respect to its operations. In 2017, the company received a returned deposit which created a $10.3 million overdraft balance and resulted in a $8.1 million pretax deposit related loss after recoveries. In 2018, the company recovered an additional $1.5 million of the loss. Landmark has stated that it has thoroughly reviewed its processes and internal controls after the incident to prevent further such events, but it is nonetheless not a confidence building occurrence.

Second, Landmark generates a significant amount of its noninterest income from gains on sales of loans comprising about a third of total non-interest income. The gains from sales of loans have been relatively consistent over the last few years but have, in the past, exhibited a much higher degree of volatility, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Landmark Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The earnings per share impact associated with gains on the sale of loans in the last few years has averaged $0.90 or more after income taxes at the current corporate tax rate accounting for some 40% of the company’s reported earnings per share in the most recent period.

Third, although the company’s net interest margin has not been especially sensitive to changes in interest rates in the past, there is still potential for erosion in the new interest margin. In order to evaluate the associated risks, we built a net interest margin analysis and defined the company’s historical low point as the basis for determining the associated loss in earnings per share should the net interest margin return to previous lows. We estimate that, should the company’s net interest margin fall to around 3.2%, the expected loss in earnings per share would be about $0.30, or as much as 12% of the company’s current net income. In this scenario, all else being equal, earnings per share would decline close to $2.00 per share, raising valuation ratios but not placing the company’s dividends at risk.

Conclusion

Landmark Bancorp is a modestly valued community bank holding company with a decent dividend yield and incremental growth opportunities. In addition, the change from a rising interest rate environment to a more neutral stance on the part of the Federal Reserve will benefit the company as rising rates would compress net interest margins although part of this benefit is offset by the flattening yield curve. A reducing in benchmark rates, should recessionary pressures increase, would likely benefit Landmark in the long run. However, from a growth standpoint, the company continues to face significant challenges to growth which will be hard to overcome as an independent institution even through acquisitions.

The company is therefore not as compelling as the valuation would suggest from a growth standpoint and therefore doesn’t conform to our expectations in selecting portfolio community banks. However, the modest valuation in combination with the dividend yield, regular stock dividends, and comparable stability in the company’s net interest margins may make the bank attractive to income-oriented investors seeking modest incremental growth.

Author’s Note: The author of this article is associated with certain nonprofit organizations which have banking relationships with Landmark National Bank. The extent of these indirect relationships is not material from a financial standpoint and the author has no financial interest in these relationships.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.