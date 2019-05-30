This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today

The World is Not Ending (even in 12 years) and Neither is the Stock Market

Chief Strategist Joseph Zidle of Blackstone, I paraphrase: "The trade war will not pull the US or China into recession. A European recession will not bring us down either. The silver lining is that we will see an economic expansion for years. Since 1960, the average drawdown in stocks doesn't exceed 13% in any given year. The Fed can steepen the yield curve as all the bonds maturing in September can be used to shore up the longer end. We are seeing a cyclical yield inversion that will steepen later in the year. ECB will have to panic. If you have a problem you can solve with money, it's not a problem anymore!"

On the other hand, he said we may well have seen the top in April. A vigilant trader can do very well in this environment.

Time to be Tactical

After two steep sell-offs back to back, barring any headline risk or the yield curve going back to inverting, I see two seemingly contradictory tactics working today. Look for names that held up well yesterday, and those that fell sharply enough yesterday to have landed on a good support level to bounce.

Here is my "Held Up" list: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

"Fell enough" List: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Square (NYSE:SQ), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), Arista (NYSE:ANET), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FAANG all good except Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (GOOG/GOOGL).

Chips No Dips

As per the above list, you see the chip sector; they have a bit extra oomph since Cypress Semi (NASDAQ:CY) is looking to sell itself and NXPI is buying MRVL's Comms chips. Chips are an area that has an endemic consolidation trend, and when it surfaces like this, it's very supportive of prices. I like internet software names as one of the hottest tech areas; Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is going for a secondary share offering, and that is telling you that it is confident of demand. You may want to pull the trigger on TWLO, but wait for the secondary to be just completed to jump on it. I think this area can pop nicely.

Early To Go Oily

I recommended the E&P sector, not for the price of WTI, but for the consolidation play. I am still behind that play. For the newcomers, I will list names based on their Permian properties. The idea is that there are a lot of efficiencies that can be wrung out of combining adjacent properties. So far, this trading tactic hasn't worked as yet. I think WTI Oil has been derisked at this point, and the summer driving season will hold up. Forgive me, long-time readers, to go through this list again. Start with the ETF XOP, then the big Permian names Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), Hess (NYSE:HES), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), Devon (NYSE:DVN), WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), Parsley (NYSE:PE), Kosmos (NYSE:KOS), Matador (NYSE:MTDR), and Jagged Peak (NYSE:JAG).

Regarding the above, Devon just sold its Canadian assets to be more of a pure Permian play. Why would it do that if not to make itself more appealing to an acquirer? The thesis is Occidental (NYSE:OXY) has aggressively (militantly?) pursued Anadarko (NYSE:APC), shocking the competition. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced this morning that it is selling its North Sea properties, and a cynic would make a connection to its defeat to OXY; that this time it is hunting for bear and will not back away from a challenge. This consolidation is happening before our eyes; OXY has shown its hand that an aggressive technology-driven, cost-cutting program can liberate billions. Also, my sense is that prices are capped at the mid-to-upper 60s; the players need to consolidate to control production and buoy prices. I stand by this narrative. The market has not caught up with me yet. That's another way of saying this thesis hasn't produced much alpha as yet.

Head on a Swivel, or Head to the Beach

I want to give a note of caution here, let's wait until the European market closes to see if our indexes hold up. There is a good opportunity for a trade this morning. A Trade means that if you are going long (in this case) and the market moves against you; it's not the time to be a hero. I still wholeheartedly believe that we are going lower. If you want to have a longer view, please conserve cash. Sell current positions to finance new ones. Consider expressing your trade using options on a smaller scale than usual. There is no law that says you MUST TRADE. You don't. Go to the gym. Call clients. Volunteer to drive the kids to school for a change. Only trade if one or two names mentioned above sparks your interest. Make sure you understand what the company does and the reason why it should go up. It shouldn't be just that a stock has fallen enough. You should like the fundamentals. If you can't explain why a company is a good stock, move to the next. Every name in the lists above is a stock that I can explain the value prop. You should too. With that...

...Happy Trading