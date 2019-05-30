This is a changed world and the existing macro-economic models don't capture the transformations taking place, leaving both economic analysts and investors short on understanding.

This is consistent with the business model changes taking place in the corporate world where the emphasis is upon the creation of intellectual capital and the building of platforms.

More and more data point to the fact that the recent upswing in the economy has come from corporation's increased investment in software and the productivity coming from this source.

“If the Economy Booms, Thank Software” is the headline of the most recent article by Greg Ip in the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Ip captures the thrust of this article in two paragraphs:

“At the peak of the tech bubble in 2000, Microsoft Corp. jockeyed for the title of world’s most valuable company with Intel Corp., which made microprocessors; Cisco Systems Inc., which made communications gear; and General Electric Co., which made locomotives and turbines.”

“Nearly two decades later, Microsoft is once again atop the market-value rankings. Cisco, Intel and GE are—combined—worth about half of Microsoft. This signifies a profound shift in the economy in recent years. Productivity and economic growth increasingly flow not from equipment, buildings or computer hardware, but from instructions, processes, coding and data: in other words, software.”

This summary contains a lot that needs to be discussed concerning the state of the US economy and why it is performing the way it has.

First, it is important to note the relationship between productivity and economic growth.

As I have written, more and more frequently, economic growth is directly tied to productivity especially labor productivity, and hence faster economic growth is connected with the growth of labor productivity and the growth of the effective labor force.

Note that the focus of this analysis is on the supply side of the economy and not upon the demand side. Economic growth depends upon what can be produced and, whereas sufficient demand is necessary to maintain that economic growth, the wealth resources needed to support that growth is directly tied to what the economy is producing.

As I relate in the article just cited above, the rate of growth of the US economy has not declined for 12 straight quarters…that is, for three years. (The second estimate for the first quarter GDP numbers released this morning added little new to what we already knew.)

The important thing about this result is that the growth of labor productivity and the growth rate of the labor force both increased during this 12-month period. This acceleration was a marked contrast to what had occurred in the previous six years or so of the current economic recovery.

The reigning question concerns the cause of this acceleration. I will discuss this in other posts.

This brings me to the second point of this post. What Mr. Ip is reporting in his article is that “Productivity…flow(ed) not from equipment, buildings or computer hardware, but from instructions, processes, coding and data: in other words, software.”

In other words, productivity flowed from intellectual capital. And, figures on corporate investment provide major support for this transformation. Mr. Ip writes,

“In the first quarter, American companies for the first time invested more in software than in information-technology equipment. Indeed, outside of buildings and other structures, software surpassed every type of investment, including transportation equipment such as trucks and industrial equipment such as machine tools. Software spending is even higher if the cost of writing original software programs, now classified as research and development, is included.”

I don’t have the space to deal with this in great detail in this post, but let me just say that this movement is perfectly consistent with all the articles I have written in recent months about what I call the “new” Modern Corporation. The new business model is fundamentally associated with the “big Tech” firms like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet (Google), but also appears to be the target of many other corporations in the US and elsewhere as they transform themselves into a more competitive business model.

This new business model is constructed upon intellectual property that can transform itself into platforms composed of networks tying customers, producers, supply chains, and other business segments together into an ecosystem that thrives off of the scale a business can achieve. The economics behind such scale is the fact the products of intellectual property can scaled at zero- or near-zero marginal costs. And, the basis of this intellectual property is…software.

But, this raises a very important third point. This point has to do with our reliance on the macroeconomic data that we use to analyze current events. The presentation made by Mr. Ip, I believe, points to the reality, that these aggregate data are not nearly as useful as they once were,

The US economy is going through a transformation. The old statistics do not satisfy our current need to understand what is going on in the world. We should not dispose of the old methodology, but we need to move away from our reliance on aggregated data and move to an analysis based more upon industries or even firms. We need to develop a greater understanding of the trends that are now driving business and this can only really be done from a more disaggregated view.

For ten years now, I have posted articles on Seeking Alpha. I have generally written from a “macro” perspective on the economy. But, over the past four or five years, I have moved, more and more to examine industries and firms because of the insight that can be obtained about how the world is changing.

This is also why I have spent so much time discussing the “new’ Modern Corporation and providing examples of what this concept implies. This analysis has also resulted in the concentration of my thinking more toward the “supply side” of the economy and not the “demand side.”

Mr. Ip’s article is just another step, I believe, in the direction analysts should be taking in trying to understand what is going on, economically speaking. A movement in this direction, I believe, will not only be helpful in achieving better analysis, of the economy, but will also provide greater insights into investment opportunities.

To develop a greater understanding of where the economy is going and the role that “new” and “old” corporations are playing in this evolution is a necessary element in making “good” investments.

It is my hope that I will be able to make a contribution to this “greater understanding” because that is one of my goals in continuing to write this blog.

So, for right now, if the economy booms, thank software.

