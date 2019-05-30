Health Canada Releases March Cannabis Sales And Inventory Data - Inventories Continue To Rise

When the market goes into oversupply, the stocks of Canadian LPs as a whole will be re-rated down.

The question for investors is when, not if, the Canadian market goes into oversupply.

The sales data shows a slight uptick in March, but is mostly flat if one factors in the fewer number of days in February.

Health Canada has reported cannabis sales and inventory data for March. Here are the numbers in chart form:

Source: Health Canada Statistics

These numbers are extremely important for the valuation of the Canadian LPs. The overwhelming majority of the Canadian LPs' business is focused on the domestic Canadian market, with cannabis exports out of Canada amounting to less than $10 million across the entire industry this quarter. Knowing how Canadian sales are trending and where inventory levels are is therefore critical for any cannabis investor. I believe the key takeaway from the March data is that inventory levels continue to increase, putting the industry closer to a significant oversupply as new supply continues to come on-line this year and next.

With that said, here are some more detailed observations on the March data:

1. Sales

Sales numbers in March for both dried cannabis and oils bounced from their February slump back to January levels (or slightly higher in the case of dried cannabis sales). Of course February is only 28 days, so factoring that in shows that sales numbers were fairly flat all quarter.

A few observations. First, this data continues to be a major disappointment for industry bulls who were predicting exponential growth upon legalization. Investors paying upwards of 100x sales are expecting massive growth; it is just not happening yet. Bullish industry projections based on optimistic assumptions will have to be re-evaluated.

Second, with sales generally slightly up in Q1 2019 versus Q4 2018, it appears that LPs that significantly increased sales Q over Q did so primarily from gains in market share. Aurora (ACB), for example, reported a 31% increase in kilograms sold quarter over quarter. That level of increase indicates an increase in market share versus market growth. Similarly, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) reported a 47% increase in kilograms sold in Q1 (albeit from a much smaller base than ACB), the majority of which was likely attributable to market share gains. Similarly, Hexo (HEXO) showed a large increase of 142% in volumes sold quarter over quarter (also from a very small base). Some smaller producers showed a decline in sales, such as CannTrust (CTST). It will be interesting to see Canopy's numbers when they report.

2. Inventory

Dried cannabis inventory levels continue to increase, with March showing an acceleration of both unfinished and finished inventory levels. Finished dried cannabis inventories at the end of March stand at 4x monthly demand and unfinished dried cannabis inventories at the end of March stand at an incredible 18.8x monthly demand. This is a very concerning sign. Oils inventories in March did not show the same acceleration in supply. Perhaps firms are beginning to keep a portion of production for edibles manufacturing later this year.

The data shows that inventory oversupply is coming - the only question is when. Tilray's management (who it must be said have been some of the more reasonable in their industry predictions) said on their recent call:

We now believe there could be a supply balance in Canada in the next 18 months to 24 months, as the market finds an equilibrium between supply and demand. This is longer than our estimate just eight weeks ago, as the industry continues to struggle ramping production in the existing regulatory environment.

Maybe so, but 18 to 24 months seems awfully long considering the trends in the data through March, particularly when factoring in the flood of new supply coming online this year.

Scotiabank made the following statements in a May 24th note:

Producers we have spoken to are generally aware that the industry will eventually be oversupplied, but there is a degree of complacency since few think the market will become oversupplied any time soon or that they will be the ones unable to sell their product. We understand why producers have overbuilt, but that doesn’t change the fact that not all this capacity will be needed. While several sources have indicated undersupply will last three to five years, the data suggest otherwise.

Scotiabank went on to say that export volumes are not expected to meaningfully offset oversupply.

Conclusion

The March data continues to paint a bearish picture for the industry where reality is not meeting the expectations. Inventories continue to increase both in absolute terms and as multiples of monthly sales. While the industry believes they have years before oversupply comes, the data seem to indicate that it won't take that long. Once oversupply comes, the Canadian LPs will be re-rated to valuations based off net income like any other agricultural grower. Retail operations will likely be unprofitable as the oversupply will make the black market even more competitive as taxes and overhead at the retailers will represent a larger portion of costs, thereby making the retailers less competitive. It's impossible to give a precise price target on shares of the Canadian LPs given that it's likely none will have any net income at the time we reach oversupply, but I think it's safe to say that valuations will be much lower than current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ACB, APHA, TLRY, HEXO, CTST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.