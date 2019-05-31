Harrow Health, Inc. Is Quickly Taking Over The Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical Market

Introduction to Harrow Health Inc.

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) owns a diversified portfolio of healthcare businesses, including the nation's leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx®. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON), Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, and Radley Pharmaceuticals, companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow. Harrow Health boldly states their vision is to build, grow and invest in paradigm shifting businesses that put patients first. 89% of Harrow Health's revenue comes from their fully owned subsidiary, ImprimisRx, which offers 25 unique compounded formulations prescribed for many therapeutic areas. What separates Harrow Health from their competition is two-fold: their ability to custom build drug formulations to fulfill ophthalmologist and optometrist requests as well as their prices, which are just a fraction of what their large pharmaceutical competitors charge. ImprimisRx ships prescriptions directly to patients or to their physicians in all 50 states, directly from their facilities in New Jersey.

Harrow Health Inc.'s Portfolio of Healthcare Businesses

Harrow Health, Inc. announced during their May 9, 2019, earnings call that their portfolio of equities in their 3 spin-out businesses hit a record high non-GAAP value of $57 million. They also have two development drug subsidiaries that haven't been deconsolidated yet, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals. They have over 60 patents issued or pending and have royalties in more than ten 505 b(2) drug development candidates that are being developed from the companies that have been spun out by Harrow Health. The Harrow Health strategy is to mitigate the investment risk of drug development for the benefit of shareholders and patients.

ImprimisRx

In 2014 Harrow Health started ImprimisRx which is a fully owned subsidiary of Harrow Health and the leading ophthalmology compounding business in the United States. ImprimisRx is focused on creating innovative pharmaceuticals, manufacturing them and distributing their drug formulations, all from their two production facilities in New Jersey. They are creating unique products that are patented or patent pending that provide unmet value and fulfill the needs of their thousands of ophthalmologist and optometrist customers. Due to ImprimisRx's unique ability to create drug compounds that fulfill giant needs in the ocular market, they have had a 187% annual compounding growth rate since their inception in 2014 through 2018. ImprimisRx has focused on drug formulations that fulfill needs with post-cataract surgery infections and inflammation as well as sedatives targeting cataract surgery, mydriatics, and anesthetics. In 2017, ImprimisRx expanded into the dry eye and glaucoma markets, both of which have helped ImprimisRx continue to extensively expand their addressable markets as well as grow their ophthalmology and optometrist customer base. At The American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery May 3rd through May 7, 2019, ImprimisRx announced 5 new formulations including Klarity A eye drops that contain the ophthalmic solution azithromycin, Klarity B eye drops containing betamethasone, and Klarity L drops containing loteprednol. These formulations will help them further penetrate the 1 billion dollar ocular surgery market and the 2 billion dollar glaucoma pharmaceutical market.

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Founded by Harrow in 2017, Eton Pharmaceuticals was established to bring key drug formulations through FDA approval. Eton Pharmaceuticals have 11 drug candidates in their pipeline and they should have 7 NDA's filed by the end of 2019. Eton has a growing pipeline of late-stage relatively low-risk drug development programs and has signed licensing agreements for four different products just in the past few months. In February, Eton Pharmaceutical's commercial partner Bausch Health acquired Eton's EM-100 topical eye drop drug candidate for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. The allergic conjunctivitis market alone is a $600 million annual market opportunity, but this is just one of the many opportunities Eton is focused on. Their oral liquid product portfolio alone has a total addressable market of over $3 billion. Eton Pharmaceuticals aims to be a commercial revenue company following their PDUFA date of October 21, 2019, for their drug formulation ET-202, a ready-to-use injectable formulation of phenylephrine. If approved, it could be the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use phenylephrine product in the market. In just the fourth quarter of 2018, Harrow Health realized a $21 million investment gain related to their Eton Pharmaceuticals 20% stock ownership.

Surface Pharmaceuticals

Harrow Health decided to take 3 of their successful drug formations that focus on ocular diseases through the FDA approval process to generate more value. Surface Pharmaceuticals expects to file INDs for all three drug programs by the end of 2019. Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies are expected to begin shortly thereafter and the Surface team could have data readouts from those studies beginning in 2020. Harrow Health owns 4-6% royalty interest in all 3 of their drug programs they are developing. Harrow also owns 30% of the equity interest in Surface Pharmaceuticals.

Melt Pharmaceuticals

Melt Pharmaceuticals was deconsolidated from Harrow after closing an $11 million equity financing. Based on a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA in January of this year, this capital is expected to fund the company into clinical trials for its lead drug candidate, which, if successful, would likely be a significant value inflection point for the company. Melt is developing a patented platform for sublingual non-opioid, non-IV sedation and analgesia drug candidates. Melt 100, the company's lead drug candidate for sedation and pain during cataract surgery, has been successfully dispersed to over 100,000 customers of ImprisimRX since 2014. Harrow Health receives up to 8% royalties on all drugs that Melt develops and gets FDA approved. Harrow Health, following the close of the Melt Series A financing, retains approximately 44% ownership in the company.

Mayfield Pharmaceuticals

Mayfield Pharmaceuticals is a women's health-focused business. Mayfield has two main drug formulations, their patented-drug formulation May-44 and patent pending drug May-88. May-44 is a non-estrogen topical anesthetic drug candidate for dyspareunia that has shown a lot of promise compared to other drug incumbents. This is a large market opportunity with over 64 million women in the US suffering from dyspareunia. Mayfield's other drug formulation May-88, is an oral liquid drug candidate to treat interstitial cystitis, which as many as 12% of women suffer from in the United States. Mayfield has a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA scheduled in June 2019.

Radley Pharmaceuticals

Radley Pharmaceuticals in an orphan drug focused company that has 4 programs, consisting of RAD-100 and RAD 101, which are anti-infective drug candidates and RAD-200 and RAD-300 which focus on treatments for several forms of cancer. They have a pre-IND filed for RAD-100 and an IND planned with a New York based healthcare institution for RAD-200. Pre-clinical and Investigator-IND studies are expected to begin in 2019 for RAD-300 with a Boston-based healthcare institution.

Together Harrow Health's Portfolio of Healthcare businesses address many multiple billion dollar market opportunities, yet Harrow Health has just a $154 million market cap. Harrow Health has a price to earnings ratio of just 5.36, yet in Q1 2019 they had record breaking adjusted EBITDA of $753,000, GAAP net income of $11.4 million, and had consolidated revenue growth of 39% year over year. Their $11.4 million in net income was due to the net investment gain from the January deconsolidation of Melt Pharmaceuticals as well as the net investment gain from their equity in Eton Pharmaceuticals. Mark Baum announced at the B Riley Conference last week in Beverly Hills that April was another record breaking month for their ophthalmology business, which followed the announcement of Harrow Health's 5 new formulations at ASCRS in San Diego in early May. It is my opinion the stock price is not reflecting the potential of the double digit drug candidates Harrow Health has in their pipeline, especially when the business is profitable and has just expanded their drug portfolio to serve multi-billion dollar areas of the ophthalmology pharmaceutical market.

Harrow Health's Pricing Advantage and Market Opportunities

Today we will focus on just 3 of the largest market opportunities in the ophthalmology market and how 4 of ImprimisRx's formulations satisfy important needs for just a fraction of the cost of their large pharma competitors.

ImprimisRx's Klarity A drug formulation has the active ingredient Azithromycin, which is a macrolide antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial eye infections, specifically after surgeries. Eye drop antibiotics are needed after ocular surgeries and are part of the 1 billion dollar ocular surgery market that includes anti-inflammatories, sedatives, mydriatics, and anesthetics. The eye drop antibiotic market is still primarily served by Akorn Pharmaceutical's Azasite, but Klarity A contains the same active ingredient for a fraction of the cost. Klarity A is just $59 per 3.5 ml bottle, compared to $210 for a 2.5 ml bottle of Akorn's Azasite.

ImprimisRx's Klarity B drug formulation contains the active ingredient Betamethasone, which is steroid used to treat short-term inflammatory eye conditions. Betamethasone contains a corticosteroid that helps relieve inflammation, redness, and irritation. Klarity B is used in conjunction with Klarity C to treat dry eye conditions. Klarity B's competitors include Bausch + Lomb's Zylet, which costs $249 for a 5 ml bottle compared to Klarity B's cost of just $59 for a 5.5 ml bottle. The dry eye market is a 2 billion dollar industry, including both steroids and immunosuppressant agents.

ImprimisRx's Klarity C drug formulation contains the active ingredient cyclosporine, which is an immunosuppressant used to treat dry eyes caused by an inability to produce enough natural tear fluid. Klarity C has the same active ingredient as the industry leader Restasis and actually has twice the concentration of cyclosporine. In a recent article in The Ophthalmology Times, Michelle K. Rhee, MD, and Francis S. Mah, MD, recently published a comprehensive review of the clinical utility of cyclosporine noting that Klarity-C drops contain twice the concentration of cyclosporine than Restasis so we can expect the drops to be at least as effective and perhaps more effective due to the higher concentration. Restasis costs approximately $627 for a 5.5 ml bottle and is Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) 3rd highest revenue grossing drug in 2019 with $232 million in domestic revenue in Q1 2019. Klarity C is priced at just $50 a bottle or 8% of the price of Restasis. Allergan made an attempt to sue ImprimisRx for more than $60 million in lost profits and profit disgorgement, but on March 27, 2019, and May 16, 2019, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled that ImprimisRx was only liable for $48,500 in profit damages, marking a huge victory for Harrow Health. This allows Harrow Health to continue to manufacture and sell Klarity C, which is their fastest growing drug formulation in the 2 billion dollar dry eye market.

ImprimisRx's Klarity L drug formulation contains the active ingredient of Loteprednol, which is a steroid used to treat redness, itching, eye pain, and swelling caused by eye surgery. The most common Loteprednol pharmaceutical eye drops in the market are Bausch + Lomb's Lotemax. Lotemax costs approximately $256 for a 5 ml bottle compared to ImprimisRx's $59 5 ml bottle of Klarity L.

Commonly Requested Formulations* Unit Size Price Klarity Drops™ (Chondroitin Sulfate) PF 10mL $20 per bottle Klarity - A™ Drops (Azithromycin 1%/Chondroitin Sulfate) PF 3.5mL $59 for 1 bottle $99 for 2 bottles $119 for 3 bottles Klarity - B™ Drops (Betamethasone 0.1%/Chondroitin Sulfate) PF 5.5mL $59 for 1 bottle $99 for 2 bottles $119 for 3 bottles Klarity - C Drops® (Cyclosporine 0.1%/Chondroitin Sulfate) PF 5.5mL $150/3 bottles $50/month Klarity - L™ Drops (Loteprednol 0.5%/Chondroitin Sulfate) PF 5mL $59 for 1 bottle $99 for 2 bottles $119 for 3 bottles

Financial Performance

When Harrow Health announced the formulations of Klarity A, B, and L going to market at the ASCRS conference in early May, they took a big step forward in realizing their goal of achieving annual revenue run rates of over $100 million by the year for 2021. Their platform of over 25 drug compounds can serve a market opportunity of over $1 billion, even with their industry low drug prices. Harrow Health will now be able to upsell to their current network of over 3000 optometrist and ophthalmologists that are carrying their products as well as benefit from the price increases they announced in both their Q1 earnings call and the B Riley Conference in Beverly Hills last week. During their May 9th earnings call, Harrow announced their consolidated revenue increased 39% year over year to a new record of $12.3 million. ImprimisRx ophthalmology revenue increased 57% year over year to a new record of $11 million, driven primarily from record unit volumes and increasing chronic care prescription refills. Harrow Health announced gross margins of 68%, which is an all-time high, as well a record numbers for adjusted EBITDA of $753,000. GAAP net income was $11.4 million, with total balance sheet assets of $66.5 million. Listed on their 10-Q on May 9th, Harrow Health stated, "we believe that cash and cash equivalents of $4,065,000 and restricted investments of $200,000 totaling approximately $4,265,000 at March 31, 2019, will be sufficient to sustain our planned level of operations and capital expenditures for at least the next 12 months." From 2014 to 2018 they have had a 123% revenue compound annual growth rate and now have the tailwinds of completing their lawsuit with Allergan, increased drug prices, positive studies from key industry leaders, and ImprimisRx products were featured in 11 key opinion leader presentations at the largest ophthalmology meeting for Cataract and Refractive surgeons, ASCRS in San Diego.

Harrow Health, Inc. has made it clear in their communication during their Q4 2018 earnings call that their goal is to achieve a $100 million run rate in revenues by the year 2021, which in combination with their net income increases from their Project 15 subsidiaries, should put their stock price above their goal of $15 a share. Mark Baum explained the meaning of Project 15 in the Q4 2018 earnings call by stating, "The 15 by the way, in Project 15 refers to a $15 Harrow stock price, which is the sustained level at which Harrow Senior Management's performance-based equity awards vest." I believe they are now poised to at least achieve this goal even with a conservative estimate that doesn't factor in royalties from their promising pipeline. In Q4 2018 Harrow achieved $11.4 million in revenue, which was a 6% sequential increase from quarter 3. Harrow then achieved a 7.9% sequential increase from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, which took place before the roll out of their enhanced product suite and price increases. Below is my forecast model showing how they should achieve their goals and then some by 2021.

Harrow Health, Inc. Revenue Sequential Growth Rate Q1 2019 $12.3 million 7.90% Q2 2019 $13.53 million 10% Q3 2019 $14.88 million 10% Q4 2019 $16.37 million 10% Q1 2020 $18 million 10% Q2 2020 $19.81 million 10% Q3 2020 $21.79 million 10% Q4 2020 $23.97 million 10% Q1 2021 $26.37 million 10% Q2 2021 $29 million 10% Q3 2021 $31.90 million 10% Q4 2021 $35 million 10% $122.27 million 2021 Annual Run Rate

Future Opportunities and Risks

This article is far from a comprehensive analysis on Harrow Health, Inc., so please conduct your own research before investing. Please keep in mind that any micro-cap company with low cash is considered a higher risk investment. Another risk associated with investing in this company is the extremely small float, making it a volatile stock. This is not an investment for the risk averse as there is a chance we could see a significant price drop if the market corrects, a large institution sells their shares, future lawsuits from larger pharmaceutical companies with similar drug formulations, or if their revenue growth decelerated. Recently institutions have been accumulating rapidly, but if the market enters a bear phase investors might flock to blue-chip stocks, dividend stocks, or safer investments like gold, cash, and bonds.

Perhaps the largest future opportunity for Harrow Health is the presbyopia market. CEO Mark Baum spoke two different times in the last earnings call as well as at the B Riley conference about his excitement with Harrow's progress with their drug pipeline targeting presbyopia, which is the progressive loss of ability to see near objects. His excitement is justified as there are currently zero FDA approved solutions for presbyopia and it is estimated to be a $5.4 billion dollar market in the US alone. On the earnings call, Mark Baum stated, "there are so many of us and when I say us, I include myself who use reading glasses for near vision and the promise of being able to use a single drop in order to eliminate the need for eyeglasses is tremendous. It's a problem that a lot of companies are working on and it's a problem that we have been interested in for a number of years. And we have recently filed our first patent application on the formulation family that we are interested in. It is a very large market. It is not served at all and we are very hopeful that we have something that could be impactful." If Harrow can create a compound formulation for presbyopia, they could be the first to tackle the $5.4 billion marketplace and have the potential to more than double their current total addressable market in the ophthalmology field.

Summary

Harrow Health's unique, pull-method approach to build custom, compound solutions based off of feedback from their network of ophthalmologists has helped them find important niches in clearly underserved pockets in the ophthalmology market. Soundly defeating Allergan in their recent lawsuit has only emboldened their position and momentum in the ophthalmology pharmaceutical industry. One of the intangibles I love to see in companies that I am invested in is a confident CEO with conviction in their aggressive guidance and a clear pattern of overachieving on their bold promises. Mark Baum has continued to exceed on his aggressive revenue targets, he has diversified Harrow's pharmaceutical formulations, and is quickly getting closer to the 70% gross margins and $100 million annual revenue run rate he has promised investors. One of my favorite quotes from his presentation at the B Riley conference in San Diego was..."it was truly a David versus Goliath story,... we took on a huge company, they don't get much bigger than them (Allergan) but the good news is since they sued us and spent $20 million, who knows how much, a lot of money, our business has more than doubled, our customer base has more than doubled, and our customers really like us."

As Harrow Health builds momentum in coverage and sales from their new and promising drug formulations that cover multi-billion dollar markets, I expect to see their revenues continue to accelerate quickly to a pace of over 25 million a quarter by Q1 2021. Not only is their rapid revenue growth and product suite within ImprimisRx promising, but it will also be exciting watching how their subsidiaries will fair in their paths to FDA approval and how this will affect Harrow Health's net income and future royalties. My conservative price target based off of my forecast model above is $9.00, which is 39% higher than the stock price now. If we use my forecast numbers, trailing twelve-month revenues equal $62.78 million by the end of Q1 2020. If we maintain the current trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio of 3.53, we arrive at a price target of $9. Again this does not factor in royalties or equity gains from their subsidiaries and it is very possible that Harrow Health will have a better price to sales ratio in a year's time. I believe there is limited downside as the company is extremely undervalued, trading at a price to earnings ratio of less than 6, but if Eton's EM-100 or ET 202 are not approved by the FDA or if Harrow Health faces another substantial lawsuit we could see the share price drop significantly. I don't believe either option will happen, but Harrow Health could temporarily drop back into the $5 range if either scenario came true.

