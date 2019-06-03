Quant Ratings, Factor Grades and comparison data for stocks are currently available on the Seeking Alpha desktop website. In future we plan to add them to our mobile website and apps.

We just made 3 important additions to Seeking Alpha, to help you research and choose stocks:

Quant Ratings: An overall rating for each stock based on objective data, optimized for predictive value. Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings are generated by comparing over 100 metrics for each stock to other stocks, and ranking the stock accordingly. Quant Ratings are displayed on symbol pages on the Seeking Alpha desktop website, and in the Ratings summary box (which also contains the average rating by Seeking Alpha authors on the stock and the average rating by Investment bank analysts).

Factor Grades: An instant snapshot of the stock, with grades for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and EPS Revisions. The value, growth and profitability grades summarize the stock’s fundamentals, while the grades for momentum and EPS revisions capture timeliness. Stocks which are cheap based on fundamentals can stay cheap for a long time or get even cheaper, so timeliness in buying a stock is important, even for fundamental investors.

Comparison Data: For each stock, our symbol pages now contain tabs for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Earnings. These tabs display the key metrics for the stock in question with a comparison to the sector mean and a grade. For example, the Value tab shows the valuation metrics for the stock, with a comparison for each metric to the sector mean. This gives investors the ability to instantly compare each stock to others in its sector.







For more information see the Quant Ratings And Factor Grades FAQ.