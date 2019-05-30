A Hiccup For Occidental Petroleum

Thankfully, this shouldn't be too much of a concern for investors, given projected EBITDA and leverage ratios, but it could ultimately increase the cost at the end of the day.

In the best case, this will end up not being material for shareholders, but in the worst, it will require the company to look for financing elsewhere.

Their issues now revolve around getting the government of Algeria to allow it to sell some of Anadarko's assets to Total.

It looks like the management team at Occidental Petroleum (OXY) may have come across a hiccup in its industry-changing acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC). In order to finance the acquisition, the company previously decided to divest of some of Anadarko’s assets, but this move, while likely wise from an operational perspective, has now been partially challenged by one of Anadarko’s long-standing business partners: the government of Algeria. In the best case, this will be an issue that can be resolved without too much cost or delay, but in the worst, it could throw a wrench in Occidental’s plans.

A look at the news

Earlier this month, news broke that Occidental would be acquiring Anadarko in one of the largest M&A deals in the energy space to ever occur. This development resulted in the termination of the agreement with Chevron (CVX), wherein Chevron would have purchased the company at a price far lower than what Occidental and Anadarko ended up arriving at. Due to the nature of the transaction, though, Occidental is now responsible for coming up with cash of approximately $29.625 billion.

As of its latest fiscal quarter, cash on hand for Occidental was only $1.752 billion, while cash on hand for Anadarko came out to $2.026 billion. Collectively, this comes out to $3.778 billion. Once the two companies combine, it’s likely that some of this cash (probably $500 million to $1 billion) can be used to cover the cash component of the deal, but that still leaves a sizable chunk of the deal that requires financing. To help cover this, Occidental struck up a deal with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), wherein it would provide Occidental $10 billion in exchange for some really attractive terms. Still, even in the best case, this would leave Occidental having to come up with cash proceeds of $18.625 billion.

Some of this, undoubtedly, can be completed with the issuance of debt. Perhaps, all of it even can be, but in an effort to cut down on non-core operations and in order to avoid taking on too much leverage, Occidental decided that, contingent upon the deal going through, it would sell to Total S.A. (TOT) assets from Anadarko in exchange for $8.8 billion, nearly halving the amount it will need to receive from the debt markets. This, however, is where the newest headache for the company arises.

According to one source, Mohamed Arkab, the Energy Minister of Algeria, stated, among other things,

“We have good relations with Anadarko and we will do the utmost to preserve Algeria’s interests, including using our pre-emption right to block the sale.”

This statement flies directly in the face of Occidental’s move to partially finance the acquisition of Anadarko with its asset sale. In the best case, this is a move that might be easily resolved through careful negotiation. In the worst case, however, it will result in Occidental needing to raise billions in excess capital through other means but is unlikely to end up in the loss of the full asset sale opportunity.

Shortly after Mr. Arkab made his statements, even alluding to a possible exercise of his country’s preemption rights (giving Algeria first dibs on acquiring its assets back), he took a step back publicly. In a statement, he said that Algeria is open to a ‘good compromise’ that is in the best interests of his country. While there still is the possibility the deal won’t go through, this does increase the probability of it happening, but more likely than not, the government will want its hands in the pie in some way, shape, or form.

A look at the asset sale

According to a press release issued by Total, there are four main sets of assets being sold off to it by Occidental as part of the transaction between the two entities. The first of these, shown in the image below, covers Anadarko’s assets in Algeria. Today, Anadarko owns a 24.5% participating interest and operatorship of blocks 404a and 208 offshore the country. This covers the Hassi Berkine, Ourhoud, and El Merk fields located in the Berkine Basin. Last year, 7 wells there were developed, and Total already serves as a 12.25% owner of these assets.

*Taken from Anadarko

With 320 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day of gross output, these assets are the most significant that Total is acquiring from Occidental. Unfortunately, a breakdown of this set of assets does not provide a figure of how much of the $8.8 billion purchase price is allocated to it, but we do know that it’s likely the lion’s share. After all, production from Algeria last year resulted in revenue of about $1.60 billion for Anadarko, or about 12.2% of the company’s overall revenue of $13.07 billion. This was up from just $1.103 billion, but down from 13.1% of aggregate sales that was seen just two years earlier.

In addition to the assets in Algeria, Total has been on track to acquire, as part of the transaction, the company’s operations in Ghana, which can be seen in the image below, and its right to the Mozambique LNG project and to some exploration-related licenses at the new Brulpadda discovery in South Africa. According to management, the assets in Ghana, of which Anadarko owns a 27% interest, cover the Jubilee field, and they produce, when combined with the TEN fields (of which 19% is owned by Anadarko as well) gross production of 143 thousand boe per day. For Mozambique, there is no output today, but the project is largely de-risked and close to receiving the go-ahead, and the project, of which Anadarko owns 26.5%, is expected to result in production in 2024. If all goes according to plan, the end result there will be an output of 12.8 million tonnes per year on the 18 (of 60) Tcf developed by that point.

*Taken from Anadarko

All put together, these assets comprise 1.2 billion boe in 2P reserves, about 70% of which is natural gas, plus Mozambique will bring on an estimated 2 billion boe to the fold over time as well. Management has not given an estimate of how much of the 1.2 billion in boe is attributable to Algeria vs. Ghana, but given the firm’s 10-K’s detailing of the assets in Algeria, compared to the ‘Other International’ designation assigned to its other non-core assets, my guess is that it’s a sizable majority.

Takeaway

Right now, there is some uncertainty facing Occidental, Anadarko, and Total, but investors shouldn’t panic yet. In the worst case, Occidental will need to raise most (but probably not all) of the $8.8 billion elsewhere, very likely through a larger debt issuance. Should this happen, and counting Warren Buffett’s investment truly as equity as has been intended, having to come up with the extra $8.8 billion in debt will only increase the combined firm’s net leverage ratio from the 1.83 I calculated, it will end up being (using 2018’s figures) 2.33. That’s a decent increase but not large enough to warrant the deal not going through unless the terms of the added debt are onerous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.