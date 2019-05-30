Colfax: After DJO Purchase, Now Air & Gas Sale

Leverage is under control and adjusted earnings power looks solid, as I look forward to understand the real earnings power of Colfax going forward.

Colfax is deleveraging again with the sales of the Air & Gas unit at what appears to be a reasonable price.

In November of last year, Colfax (CFX) announced the $3.15 billion acquisition for DJO Global, in a deal which negatively surprised investors who voted with their feet and sent shares down 15% in response to the deal announcement. To address the incurred leverage situation, the company is now making a sizeable divestment again, as it transforms the company into a less cyclical more structural growth play as well.

On paper, these moves make sense although much buying and selling of companies is not always value accretive (just ask investors in GE (GE). For me, Colfax remains a show me first story amidst lack of convincing performance in recent years, as I am anxious to see how the real pro-forma business will performance towards the end of the year.

A Quick Recap

Towards the end of last year, Colfax had reached a deal with Blackstone to acquire DJO, a provider of orthopaedic devices and related software, active across the entire range of care, from prevention to rehabilitation.

The deal was a diversification move, as management in the form of CEO Matt Tretola, cited the new growth platform, strong brands, high margins and low cyclicality of the business. After applying the so-called ''Colfax Business System'' the company aims to boost margins across the board and recap some of the premium paid.

The multiple paid for DJO are quite high as the business generated $1.2 billion in sales and $269 million in EBITDA, for a 2.6 times sales and 11.7 times EBITDA multiple, although the company cited $800 million in tax benefits. Benefits are very much needed as I noted that the $158 million EBIT contribution of DJO will almost entirely be needed to service debt incurred on the $3.15 billion deal.

Alongside the deal Colfax already indicated that it was contemplating strategic options for the Air & Gas handling business. This was needed with pro-forma net debt seen at $3.4 billion, while I pegged pro-forma EBITDA at $720 million, for a 4.7 times leverage ratio. With roughly 20% dilution, I calculated that earnings per share would be likely flattish as the increase in leverage made that $600 million in shareholder value went up in smoke.

Developments Ever Since

Since the deal was announced, shares fell further to $20 in December amidst the correction in the wider markets only to recover to $30 again in early April as the market recovered, before now selling off again to $25 and change.

With net debt amounting to $3.5 billion upon closure of the DJO deal earlier this year, the company delivered on its promise to sell the Air & Gas handling business in a $1.8 billion deal to KPS Capital Partners. With trailing EBITDA of $200 million and $90 million in operating earnings, multiples come in at 9 and 20 times, respectively. With $1.8 billion in cash proceeds and the company recently issuing bonds with a 6% coupon, the deal could be accretive or at least not be dilutive, while it reduces leverage and improves and stabilises the growth profile.

With net debt falling from $3.5 billion to $1.7 billion, I note that pro-forma EBITDA of $720 million upon announcement of the DJO deal will fall to $520 million. This makes that leverage falls to 3.3 times. Based on this accounting, the deal looks solid, yet note that margins of Air & Gas handling have been low as the unit generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales in 2018, for a mere 1.2 times sales multiple. Disappointing to some extent is that the company will use some of the proceeds, not just to repay debt but to make bolt-on acquisitions as well, as constant dealmaking (involving transaction, one-time advisory costs and restructuring costs) can destroy real shareholder value as well, constantly casing big gaps between adjusted and reported earnings.

Show Me First

Reality is that Colfax is becoming a smaller, higher growth company and more stable as the realistic earnings power still has to unveil itself in the quarters to come. Thus, I would be constructive on the fact that expectations are quite low and that leverage is much more under control, as I am anxious to learn more about the pro-forma positioning and earnings power in the quarters to come.

While the latest divestments will not likely impact earnings in a big way, with adjusted earnings still seen at $2.55-$2.65 per share, forward multiples look rather compelling at just 10 times earnings, although this is before restructuring charges and some other charges, which are quite recurring in the case of Colfax.

For now, I recognise the low forward multiples, yet recognise at the same time that these are adjusted earnings, leverage is still quite high and the long- term M&A track record of the business is not that convincing, making me a cautious watcher of all recent M&A actions playing out.

