Frontier Communications: A Necessary Evil

These days, there are only two groups of companies in the telecommunications industry: obvious winners and obvious losers. In this latter category, at least recently, has sat Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR), a provider of voice, data, internet, video, and other related services. With 4.5 million customers, 3.7 million broadband subscribers, and operations in 29 states, this revelation may be surprising to some, but the fact of the matter is that the business is burdened with debt and is troubled by declining customer counts. In an effort to try and resolve some of its issues, management just announced an asset divestiture, but while this will help with leverage, the cost to investors is not immaterial.

A look at the sale

According to a press release issued by Frontier, the company has entered into an agreement whereby it is selling to Searchlight Capital Partners LLC and WaveDivision Capital LLC, key assets located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. These assets in total include over 350 thousand residential and commercial customers, or about 7.8% of the company's overall customer count. In exchange for these properties, Frontier is slated to receive cash proceeds of $1.352 billion, which management said will be used toward debt reduction and to "improve" liquidity. This means some of the cash may be held on hand, but that is speculative to say at this time.

Based on the data provided, these assets sold in the trailing twelve months ending March 31st of this year generated revenue of $619 million. Off of that, the company generated net income of $46 million, and the EBITDA created by the transaction came out to $272 million. In all, this sale doesn't look too bad for shareholders. The implied price/earnings multiple on it, after all, is 29.4, while the implied EV/EBITDA multiple is just a hair under 5. Depending on interest expense used in financing the deal, and depending on capex requirements to sustain current operations, the transaction could make sense for the buyer, but it could also be looked at as better for Frontier instead.

This sale has been done in an effort for the company to tackle some of its big problems. Debt as of the end of the first quarter this year came out to $17.16 billion, which has resulted in a weighted-average interest rate of 8.9%. This comes out to annual interest costs for shareholders to contend with of $1.53 billion. With this, it's no wonder why in four of the past five years, the company reported net losses, with aggregate net losses in the five years ending 2018 coming out to $2.88 billion.

Fueling some of the company's issues is the fact that its customer base is in a period of steep decline. In April of 2016, the firm completed the acquisition of the wireline assets of Verizon Communications (VZ) located in California, Texas, and Florida in exchange for $10.54 billion (inclusive of the assumption of debt). These assets bulked up Frontier's physical presence, adding 2.5 million customers and 2.1 million broadband subscribers with 1.2 million FiOS video subscribers at the time to its roster. However, since 2016, the company has been rapidly shrinking in this regard. At the end of that year, it had 5.393 million customers and 4.271 million broadband customers. The number of customers by the end of 2018 had contracted 17.1% to 4.471 million, while the number of broadband subscribers over that same period of time shrank 12.5% to 3.735 million.

Of course, it would be incorrect to say everything with Frontier is a mess. This year, if all goes according to plan (and before factoring in this sale), EBITDA should be around $3.50 billion, while operating free cash flow should be around $625 million after $1.15 billion in capex. This isn't necessarily a pipe dream. Last year, Adjusted EBITDA came out to $3.565 billion, down from $3.684 billion a year earlier, while operating free cash flow totaled $620 million last year and $662 million a year earlier.

A necessary evil

At a time when the company continues to suffer from its deal with Verizon and when a lot is going wrong for the business, it's important for something to turn out right. This asset sale appears to have been management's attempt at that. Assuming the company decides to allocate all of the proceeds toward paying down some of its highest-interest debt (10.5% today), the reduction in annual interest expense will come out to $141.96 million. That alone far outpaces the loss in earnings associated with the assets sold, but that's not the only way we should be looking at this.

If we take management's word for it regarding the EBITDA generated by these divested assets, the figure for it comes out to $272 million. Strip out the interest expense and this leaves operating cash flow lost on a net basis by the company of $130.04 million. In a nut shell, if maintenance capex associated with these sold assets comes out to some number higher than $130.04 million, shareholders will be walking away better off on a cash flow basis, while if it's lower, they are missing out on net cash flow. Management has not given an estimate as to what this figure should be, but if we use the same capex/EBITDA/ figure as what has been forecasted by the company for all of this year, suggested capex total should be around $89.4 million. Another way to justify the sale is if the assets sold have a customer base that is in rapid decline, but there is no known information out there covering this.

What we see here is that, more likely than not, this sale will actually end up being cash flow negative on an annual basis. However, one positive associated with the divestiture is the reduction in principal if management does indeed use it toward debt reduction. Leverage, which on a net basis at the end of the latest quarter and using 2019's forecasted EBITDA, is still high at 4.9, and will actually barely inch lower following the sale, but aggregate debt will decrease, bringing interest expense down with it and removing that much principal that will not have to be paid back in the future.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I am intrigued by this move by management. On the whole, management might have engaged in a necessary evil here, but the costs for divesting of these assets, assuming they are reasonably healthy, comes across as high. In the long run, it's likely the business will need to do far more than this to fix its problems as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.