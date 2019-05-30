Pharma-Bio Serv: High Quality Nanocap For A Low Price

I think these changes and improvements will result in a higher stock price. Furthermore it is very well possible the company pays out part of its big cash pile to investors.

During the first quarter of 2019 revenue and net income from continuing operations already improved.

In September 2018 it sold its laboratory segment. Now the company hopes focusing on consultancy will improve profitability.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCQB:PBSV) provides “compliance and technology transfer services” to “pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical devices, cosmetic and food industries” mostly in Puerto Rico, the United States and Europe.

When producing medicines manufacturers should follow all kinds of procedures. Manufacturers should produce using a “validated process”. Creating and describing such a process is the work of a validation consultant. In other words, the consultant does the paperwork such that manufacturing processes comply with standards of regulators. Such validation services are provided by consultants of Pharma-Bio Serv.

A headwind for this consultancy business might be increasing production of cheap medicines in Asia and other low costs countries. At the moment the company has a presence in Puerto Rico, US, Europe and Brazil. Unfortunately the business in Brazil is still very small and the company does not derive substantial revenues from it.

Most revenue comes from Puerto Rico, where the company's headquarters are. In this Wikipedia article Puerto Rico is mentioned as "the fifth largest area in the world for pharmaceutical manufacturing with more than 80 plants" including factories of all major pharmaceutical companies.

A long-term tailwind is that world-wide drug production is increasing as medical science progresses and because of aging populations in developed countries. This stock is perfectly suited to profit from this secular trend since its performance does not directly depend on any specific medicines.

Recent developments

In September 2018 the company sold its laboratory business in Puerto Rico. This was a loss making business that was sold for a nice profit.

When the company released its quarterly results the company reported income before taxes and revenue from continuing operations improved. Year on year revenue increased with 22.5% and income before taxes more than doubled. After selling the laboratory business better management focus on the consultancy business might further improve earnings and revenue.

Why Pharma-Bio Serv's metrics are attractive

I found this company using a quantitative algorithm comparing thousands of US listed stocks. My algorithm tries to find cheap stocks based on earnings but with good asset allocation and/or earnings quality. With some minor modifications I implemented the algorithm from the book Quantitative Value from Wesley Gray and Tobias Carlisle.

The most important differences between their approach and mine are:

For even better returns I also include very small companies in the comparison while the book only presents statistical returns for companies with a minimum market cap of about $3 billion. Again for even better returns my implementation of this investment strategy favors the less liquid names. So I mix value with lower trading liquidity. I research the stocks my algorithm recommends. In particular I look at the balance sheet, governance issues, payouts to shareholders and related-party transactions. Based on this research I skip certain stocks.

What I found in researching this stock looks pretty good. See the details below.

Governance

Google searches did not reveal any governance issues. Something not to like may be that the stock is traded on the OTCQB, so an unofficial exchange. But the company still reports with the SEC.

According to the cash flow statements in my screener the company paid its first dividend in 10 years in last reporting year (ending on October 31, 2018). The dividend was $0.075 per share and was paid in October 2018. Not many investors may have noticed this dividend payment since both Google and my screener still display zero yield. Furthermore during the last 10 years the company did a tiny dilution 6 years ago followed by also tiny buy backs.

Substantial shareholders are non-executive chairman and founder Elizabeth Plaza with 17.8%, director Mr. Dov Perlysky and his wife (who is a fund manager) own 8.8% , Mr. David Selengut owns 13.6%, Ramon Luis Dominguez Thomas owns 8.9% and Addison McKinley Levi III owns 8.9%.

Though Elizabeth Plaza owns only 17.8% of the shares she controls 39.8% of the votes through voting agreements. These voting agreements are with 2 other directors: Mr. Don Perlysky and his wife and Mr. David Selengut.

I think this is a positive since it shows these 2 insiders trust her. Moreover the other 2 large stakes also show trust in the company. According to Brian Grosso there is also a good business reason for the voting agreements: they give the company better access to clients in the public sector. Furthermore they are apparently very long term shareholders since they were already shareholders in 2015. See for details his article.

Related-party transactions: the company leases the laboratory from Elizabeth Plaza for 30.3k USD per month. Since the company sold the laboratory business for 5 million USD I suppose this continuing transaction has ended. Her sister works as a contractor for the company earning between $90 and $125 per hour. In 2017 and 2018 the totals for this contracting work were $181k and $183k.

The CEO and CFO earned both $249k in 2018, including everything. The difference was the bonus: $75k for the CFO and zero for the CEO. They routinely exercise their options, maybe to cover the tax, even far before the expiration date. They do not seem to sell more shares than needed to cover the tax. Because of the relatively low share price there is no significant option overhang.

The company has a buyback program. Under the buyback program it buys back small numbers of shares. Last quarter most of the repurchased shares were bought from the CEO, Mr. Victor Sanchez. Such a mixture of minimal repurchasing and insider selling should give shareholders mixed feelings.

In 2018 the chairman, Elizabeth Plaza, earned $681.5k including $245k related to performance. This is a great package for a non-executive chairman of a small company. Brian Grosso already mentioned this in his article published in 2015.

Balance sheet

See the annual report for the year ending on October 31, 2018. See also the more recent quarterly report.

I always look at the balance sheet so that I can avoid financially distressed stocks. At Pharma-Bio Serv the balance sheet is very strong with hardly any leverage, a big cash pile and no debts. So no financial distress whatsoever.

A small but significant part of the cash the company got from the sale of the laboratory business last year. The company will get some more cash from that transaction and I expect the company to do something useful with this cash. It might do an acquisition such as buying a similar consultancy business in Asia or Latin America but the company might also pay out at least part of the cash pile. That it paid its first dividend last year is a good sign.

Final words

Little is known about this company. What we do know however is that metrics described in the book Quantitative Value are very favorable for this company. I do not pretend to be able to predict the future. But what I do know is a portfolio of stocks like this one is very likely to perform very well. Therefore I recommend investing in this stock.

Become a statistical investor. Investing is mostly a game of luck. Therefore it is dangerous to invest based on conviction with large positions. But investing with many small positions in undervalued stocks with statistically great returns works just as well. So that is what I do, with 7 proven global stock strategies. Join me: get a free trial of my newsletter on SeekingAlpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.