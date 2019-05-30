San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Update

Brief Background

We covered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust years ago and have not owned it in years due to opaque guidance, weak natural gas prices, and the potential for large shifts in capital expenditures by the operator. The trust assets are operated by smart, private player Hilcorp, having changed hands in mid 2017 from Conoco. SJT is overwhelmingly gassy with 99% of production and 96% of revenues coming from natural gas in the trust associated assets of the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It's a sleepy, low to no growth yield vehicle that is currently trading at low metrics and is sometimes viewed as a "get paid to wait" vehicle for playing gas price moves. They offer almost nothing in the way of what one would label granular guidance, they don't hedge, and they don't carry debt on a balance sheet. The name is subject to wide basis differentials at times, sometimes over extended periods of time.

In May Hilcorp announced a significant increase to their 2019 capital program for the associated assets taking capex from an expected $2.65 mm on the year to $12.6 mm (incremental recompletions and an extra horizontal well). This increase in planned spending greatly impacted prospects for this year's distribution as distributions are a chiefly a function of Revenue less Lease Operation Expense, Production Taxes, and Capital Expenditures. With a gassy name the Revenue per Mcfe is already low and having one of your major line item expenses for the year jump from $0.10 per Mcfe to roughly $0.40 is a near term drag on their ability to distribute cash.

The cheat below is pretty self explanatory but we wanted to note a couple of assumptions. At the bottom of the cheat we have run two volume scenarios and multiple gas price scenarios.

Scenario A: Low production case

80 MM/d associated volumes. For reference 1Q19 volumes averaged 82.9 MMcfepd .

volumes averaged 82.9 . Differential to Nymex average price is assumed at ($0.75).

average price is assumed at ($0.75). For this scenario we ran cases at $2.50, $2.75, and $3.00 gas less the assumed differential.

Costs are in line with historical levels (except for Capex which is many times normal but modeled to their new guidance).

which is many times normal but modeled to their new guidance). This is the more conservative case and should represent the low end of expectations. See the cheat sheet for distributions and implied yields.

Scenario B: High production case

90 MM/d associated volumes; here we are modeling current year bump in volumes on the increased capex but admittedly this is a bit of an educated guess back of the envelope read on our part. Without knowing timing of the incremental volumes to be turned in line from an incremental horizontal well and timing and impact of incremental recompletions and without better guidance this our hand grenade toss . Volumes were 88.7 MM/d on average in 2018 and a back end loaded capital program is unlikely to drive volumes well above our 90 MM/d target for a full 2019 year average.

but admittedly this is a bit of an educated guess back of the envelope read on our part. Without knowing timing of the incremental volumes to be turned in line from an incremental horizontal well and timing and impact of incremental . Volumes were 88.7 MM/d on average in 2018 and a back end loaded capital program is unlikely to drive volumes well above our 90 MM/d target for a full 2019 year average. Cases run at $2.50 and $3.00 less the differential.

Modest adjustments to per unit costs were assumed.

Implied forward yields under the two prices for Scenario B are 1.5% at the low end and 7.0% at $3 gas.

Note: YTD differentials have run ($0.66) through the first quarter. Each 10 cent change in the differential alters the annual distribution of both cases by about $0.04. We note that very recently San Juan Basin spot pricing has at times been negative and is currently trading just in positive territory. We also note that Hilcorp has sales contracts with Chevron and EDF Trading North America and that contract prices fluctuate with SJB Basin prices. While we are not privy to the terms of these contracts we note we have never seen a negative quarterly price published by SJT.

Nutshell

The trust will likely move about with the price of natural gas and may provide a modest yield along the way during 2019. We expect strip pricing to improve near term as per our natural gas 2019 outlook laid out early this year continues to play out (slowing production growth, rising domestic demand, rising exports, lower inventory starting point). While a $3 price under the conservative production scenario could generate that modest implied yield we also note the increased capex and some current San Juan Basin gas price weakness could combine to remove the yield component of the story through the summer months of 2019. We also note that periods of no distribution are not unheard of with this name and generally don't always translate to new lows in the units. We also note current unit prices have the name trading at a historically low value relative to reserves (see last window of the cheat sheet below). Further we note that both on a TTM distribution basis and on a most recent quarter annualized distribution basis the name generally trades at 7% (7.3% for the former, 6.9% for the later) over the last 20 quarters. At present the name is trading at close to 13% on these two measures respectively as noted in the table below suggesting the name has near term upside as it moves back to mean following tightened SJB differentials, improved strip pricing and one modestly improved volumes in the wake of a bigger capital program. We do not own the name at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SJT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.