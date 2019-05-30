Nautilus: Investor Capitulation

Nautilus is very cheap, if it can stop burning cash at year-end.

Investment Thesis

Nautilus (NLS) has been a very interesting recommendation. And interesting for all the wrong reasons. When I first recommended Nautilus to my marketplace, I recommended it as a stock for the 'risk-averse' investor.

Since I first recommended it, there has been bad news, after bad news, after more bad news. And when I honestly felt that things simply could not get any worse, more bad news hit the fan.

So why didn't I call it a day here? Well because I actually think there might be some return to be made here from this low valuation.

Background To Nautilus

To be clear, I have nil expectation of seeing Nautilus returning to anywhere near it was when I first recommended it. I will be booking it at a loss in my marketplace.

Having said that, I really do believe that Nautilus is undervalued and that there is a worthwhile return to be made here. But I recommend patience for now.

It won't be until Q3 2019 when I expect to see any meaningful progress. Consequently, for now, I'll keep following Nautilus on the side. And hopefully, interested readers and I will keep Nautilus at the back of their minds and return in six months' time. Why such a precise time frame? Well, before answering that, a bit of context.

Some Context

When I first came upon Nautilus, it was a small cap company with a strong balance sheet with net cash position and a stable revenue line. Today, the picture is one of a rapidly falling revenue stream and a somewhat weak balance sheet, as well as no CEO to manage this company. But I get ahead of myself.

Nautilus is made up of 2 main segments, Direct segment (as of Q1 2019 accounting for 55% of total revenue) and Retail (as of Q1 2019 accounting for 44%) - it also has some small Royalty payments outside these two segments.

Now, as you would expect its Direct segment carries much better margins.

Furthermore, up until Q4 2018, Nautilus's Retail segment was driven by Amazon (AMZN) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) which had been supporting the company. However, for some time now, its Direct segment has been underperforming.

Elevated Inventory

On the back of a failed marketing campaign, ultimately, both Nautilus's Direct channel and its Retail channel ended up with way too much inventory. During Q1 2018, Nautilus's balance sheet carried $38 million of inventory.

Then, fast forward to Q1 2019, and while its revenue ended down 26% year over year, its inventory actually ended up 61%. Hence, it goes to show how badly managed Nautilus ended up over the trailing twelve months.

Going into September 2019, which is Nautilus's peak quarter as it ramps up for the holiday and fitness season, Nautilus is expecting a vastly improved advertising campaign to benefit its operations.

Now, if all there was to Nautilus's investment potential was a company shedding excess inventory, I would not be following the company, as my focus could be best deployed elsewhere. However, I actually think there is more potential here though.

Digital Platform

You will have probably heard of Peloton. Peloton is a company which is attempting to propose that its business model is somewhat like that of a recurring business model akin to Netflix (NFLX) than that of a hardware company.

In fact, one way or another, its customers are expected to pony up slightly over $2K for some gym equipment and then pay a recurring monthly membership of approximately $39 per month. Without getting caught up into whether that business model is indeed like Netflix or not, the fact of the matter is that it is expected to IPO somewhere north of $4 billion market cap.

Back to Nautilus. Nautilus's present market cap is $80 million. Nautilus has a subscription-based platform too, called BOWFLEX MAX with a monthly fee of $14.95.

So far, this digital platform has been a total flop. However, the BOWFLEX app, which has high definition videos of running routes with artificial intelligence capabilities, and social media sharing and music choices, does not sound all that different to me from what Peloton has to offer.

Sure, Peloton is a high growth stock with all the jazz of being an industry 'disruptor'. But in time, when Peloton IPOs, I suspect that this will only benefit Nautilus.

Valuation

Presently, Nautilus finished Q1 2019 with cash and equivalents of $23.6 million offset by debt of $20.5 million, thus, it carries a net cash position of $3 million. This quarter just finished turned out to have been a shocking cash reversal from the $16 million cash flows from operations generated last year, to the $24 million of cash burn this time around.

Nautilus's interim CEO Mr. Carl Johnson III, Nautilus's Chairman guides that Nautilus should end FY 2019 with a net cash position. This means that when all is said and done, Nautilus's cash burn throughout the next three quarters should rapidly abate.

It is difficult to find publicly traded direct peers to Nautilus. However, over the past 3 years, Nautilus's revenues had been incredibly stable with its top line around a very tight range of $397 million to $406 million. However, its bottom line has been very volatile, which makes its valuation all the more uncertain.

However, if Nautilus's digital platform starts to gain any traction, its present valuation of $8 million market cap could be a terrific bargain opportunity, particularly when we see that twelve months ago, Nautilus was being valued for more than 6 times its present value and its intrinsic value does not appear to have been permanently impaired.

The Bottom Line

Nautilus has some troubles which it must navigate through. First of all, it must get a new CEO on board with a positive story to tell investors.

In the trailing 12-24 months, Nautilus was worth north of $400 million market cap and today it trades at close to $80 million market cap. Its balance sheet will finish the year with a small amount of net cash.

As long as Nautilus can stop burning cash, there is enough to be optimistic about Nautilus. Overall, I think there is enough potential here to return in 6 months' time and see if the company has been able to right many of its wrongs.

