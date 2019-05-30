Puma Biotechnology: Nerlynx Peak Sales Estimates Have Come Down, But The Intense Selling Still Makes This A Buy

On May 9 after the market closed, Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) reported 1Q19 results. Nerlynx net sales came in much lower than expected and showed a sequential decline of 25%, causing management to lower full-year net sales guidance from $268M to $230M. The stock sold off heavily the next day and has continued to slide.

Source: PBYI 1Q19 earnings slides

Several minor reasons were given for the lower than expected sales, such as a higher gross-to-net reduction than previous quarters, unfilled sales positions in certain territories, and some patients completing the treatment and coming off therapy. But the main concern here is that sales were down because of the discontinuations due to side effects, which resulted in 20% fewer bottles sold compared with the previous quarter. Management did say on the earnings call that due to having limited data, they are unable to provide an exact break-down of the reasons, but that discontinuations due to side effects were up compared with 4Q18.

Source: PBYI 1Q19 earnings slides

Severe diarrhea is a known side effect of Nerlynx and is the reason most patients discontinue treatment. Their market research shows that while most physicians are co-prescribing an antidiuretic, some patients are not even filling it. Additionally, some doctors are still not co-prescribing it at all. Because of this, they continue to educate physicians, nurses, and patients about the need to manage this side effect through the use of an antidiuretic, and also about the possibility of reducing the dosage so that patients can stay on Nerlynx for longer.

Unfortunately, over a year after Nerlynx’s US commercial launch, this side effect issue continues to have a negative impact on sales. This forces us to re-evaluate previous peak sales estimates of $1B+, which now seem unlikely. To reflect this lower outlook (and the possibility of a further decline in sales), we now assign a 30% probability of Nerlynx capturing only 5% market share across all indications (to calculate market size, we utilize management estimates for patient numbers from the Bank of American Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference presentation on May 15). Our new probability distribution gives us total Nerlynx peak sales and license revenues of $545M.

PBYI: Nerlynx Peak Sales Estimates($M)

Sources : Elle Investments, PBYI May presentation, PBYI filings

To calculate our PT, we assume the following:

Tax rate 0%

Target forward P/E of 5x

Additional regulatory and commercial milestones paid from Pierre Fabre $345M

Milestones paid to Pfizer $180M

Diluted market cap of $646M

Using these assumptions, we arrive at a PT of $26.27/share, which represents 72% upside from the price of $15.23/share on May 29. The upside might be even more should SGA costs eventually come down once the salesforce is reduced after the initial roll-out. Also, RD costs, which are going towards investigating other indications, might eventually decline.

PBYI: Peak Year Price Target Estimate ($M)

Source: Elle Investments, PBYI filings

Keep in mind that the number of bottles sold in April was up 20% over March, and management has said that they see the number of bottles sold improving modestly from quarter to quarter for the rest of the year. While the total peak sales outlook for Nerlynx has certainly come down, there does still appear to be some growth occurring off of the current levels, which means that we might get some mildly-surprising good news going forward if the sales growth picks up again.

As of 1Q19, PBYI had $150M in cash. Including the $60M they received on April 11 from Pierre Fabre brings their cash balance to $210M. Given the new lower Nerlynx annual sales guidance of $230M, we expect a quarterly cash burn of about $35M. The risk of dilution is low at this point.

The first quarter results were disappointing, yes, but we think the heavy selling was excessive, and it has made this a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

