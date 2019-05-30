Agile Therapeutics: Debating My Position

The FDA has yet to schedule an AdCom for Twirla, which has me debating how I should manage my AGRX position. I explain why this is a major development.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), recently publicized that they resubmitted their NDA for its principal candidate, Twirla, a low-dose combined hormonal contraceptive patch. This recent resubmission was the end result of a CRL back in December 2017. The resubmitted NDA is comprised of the marks from a comparative wear study that was requested by FDA and supplementary info on Twirla’s manufacturing process with their partner Corium. The FDA has 30 days to communicate if the NDA was sufficient or not, and in most cases, the FDA makes the most of those 30 days. In the case of Twirla, the FDA got back to Agile in five days. Agile stated that the FDA accepted their Twirla NDA resubmission and set the PDUFA date for November 16th. Not only was this a quick response from the FDA, but they did not schedule an advisory committee “AdCom” to review Twirla, which I was expecting considering the past CRLs. The lack of an AdCom puts the next big catalyst 6 months away, which has me debating over what to do with my current AGRX position.

In my previous articles, I have covered AGRX's return from a sub-$1 stock and how the stock is due for a resurgence over the course of 2019. Since my first article, the share price is up about 50% and has experienced little selloff following catalysts. The company has passed two majors milestones on their protracted journey to a Twirla approval and is preparing for the final hurdles to get the product on the market. As we approach the November PDUFA date, investors need to have a game plan for their AGRX investment and how they will manage that position before and after the FDA decision. I intend to provide vital information that could help determine your game plan and also list a few to be on the lookout for in the coming months. In addition, I will take a look at the charts to help identify key areas for investors looking to add or start a position in AGRX.

No AdCom

The FDA accepted Agile’s NDA resubmission but did not schedule an AdCom for the twice CRL’d Twirla. Although some might see this as a good indication, I was initially perturbed about Twirla going into a PDUFA without the feedback from leading professionals. The biggest obstacle for Twirla has been the FDA’s dissatisfaction about the company’s unorthodox trial. So, I would like to see an AdCom discuss that data with Agile prior to the PDUFA to put my mind at rest. Luckily, the door isn’t shut on a potential AdCom; the FDA did reply to Agile in only a few days after submission, so it is possible the FDA will still schedule an AdCom in the coming weeks. In fact, CEO Al Altomari recently presented at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference where he stated, “the company is preparing for an AdCom.”

I believe the FDA, Agile, Twirla, and AGRX investors need an AdCom. I was planning on an AdCom and was relying on the outcome to help manage my position. At the moment, I don’t have any planned catalyst between now and the PDUFA to determine what to do with my shares. If the FDA decides to hold an AdCom, I suspect this will help float the share price over the summer months and prevent a large selloff. Without an AdCom, shareholders might decide to take profits due to a lack of near-term catalyst and a fear of a third CRL.

Cash Position

A company’s bank account is often the deciding factor concerning if or when an investor buys into a pre-commercial biotech company. We all know that drug development is expensive and commercialization is another big bill to cover. Doing a bit of guesswork and arithmetic can help an investor to weigh the benefits of buying pre or post-approval ... or waiting for the company launch ... or waiting for their first earnings report after launch. Although other factors contribute to that decision, the ability for a company to stay funded into a product launch can decide whether or not a stock will sell off after a potential approval. In terms of AGRX, the company had $11.6 million at the end of Q1, which Al Altomari expects that is sufficient to fund the company past approval and potentially to year-end. To me, that sounds like the company will be looking to raise money around the PDUFA date, which often means a secondary offering. However, Al Altomari stated that “we are open to structured-debt. “ Indeed, taking on debt is not always the best decision for a company, but it can be welcomed by longstanding investors who have been diluted over the years.

In my view, the company’s cash position is not a deterrent and I would be complacent with another offering if the company believes this is needed. The company plans on hiring 70-100 sales reps to push Twirla, which will require a large amount of cash to sustain a potential launch in 2020.

Charts

Looking at the charts, we can see AGRX has been trading mostly on technicals and is holding up throughout this recent market selloff. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 1) we can see the stock had a breakout from the long-term trend and has been floating above $1.00 since March.

Figure 1: AGRX Daily (Source Trendspider)

Still, we have the hourly chart (Figure 2) showing some signs of weakness post-NDA news, which could be an indication that some investors are looking to sell on the news.

Figure 2: AGRX Hourly (Source Trendspider)

What will happen if the share price drops below $1.00? That is an unknown … I will debate on adding to my position if it drops under lower volume.

Conclusion

What’s my plan? Despite my long-term positive outlook for the company and stock, I currently have a neutral stance on the stock due to the length of time between now and the PDUFA; plus, the overall market is continuing to sell off. I don’t foresee any major catalysts unless the company can secure a potential partner, non-dilutive financing, or is given an AdCom in August or September. However, I do expect some short-term traders to begin buying in the late summer in anticipation of a catalyst run-up into the PDUFA date, so I will continue to hold the rest of my position into the PDUFA. I will add to my position if the stock falls below $1.00 without a news event prior to the PDUFA. If Twirla gets another CRL, I will liquidate my position upon press release and will never look back.

I would like to restate the closing remarks from my first article:

Precisely forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that AGRX is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount of their investment. Although the upside of AGRX is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.