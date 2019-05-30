The focus should be on IP theft and trade violations because the trade deficit is a lost cause.

What are we looking to solve as a result of the trade war?

Unlike most articles that have the President's name in the title, this note will not be political in nature but rather will discuss some facts regarding the trade dispute with China and our trading relationship with the rest of the world.

I want to outline one of the problems that the administration faces when looking to strike trade deals with various partners.

First, we must understand what we are trying to solve with the various trade wars. For this research note, I am referring to all our trade negotiations but I will simplify to just China for the rest of the article.

Let's start with what we are actually trying to solve as a result of these negotiations. In my opinion, it can be generally boiled down to three topics: the trade deficit, intellectual property "IP" theft, and WTO trade violations.

The last two issues, IP theft, and trade violations are significant issues and I support the idea that we are addressing these issues. It would be wonderful to see these problems solved although the likelihood is low as the challenge is quite great. The focus of this note will not be on these two issues but rather the first issue mentioned above; the trade deficit.

The trade deficit was the first issue President Trump originally mentioned dating back to his 2016 campaign. The President has a strong belief that trade deficits are bad and we are "losing" money via our trade deficits and that we are going to work to reduce them. This is where we run into Trump's trade dilemma. To reiterate, this is not a politically driven note but rather a mathematical argument that one issue, the trade deficit, will not be solved regardless of the effort involved.

By running larger fiscal deficits, we (the United States) have structurally locked ourselves into larger trade deficits unless there is a massive rise in the savings rate (drop in consumption) or a plunge in private investment (negative for GDP). Unless one of those two factors works to offset a smaller trade deficit, we will not reduce our overall trade balance.

It is possible that we reduce our deficit with China, but this will simply come as an increase in the trade deficit elsewhere unless savings increases or private investment plunges. Let's explore this through the National Savings and Investment Identity. The good news is that an identity always must be true. It is not a theory.

Trade Balance: Goods, Balance Of Payments Basis:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As the chart above shows, the goods deficit has continued to increase (more negative) and will continue to do so as to will the total trade balance.

One assumption we have to make before outlining the National Savings and Investment Identity is that the Federal Budget will be increasing over the next several years. Let's say the next decade. Even under the most optimistic assumptions from the CBO, including no recession for the next 10 years and perpetual 3% growth, which we have already fallen short on, the Federal Deficit will be increasing.

It is possible progress is made on the trade talks, I am not disputing that, but the overall trade balance will more than likely be increasing.

The National Savings and Investment Identity says that the supply of financial capital comes from savings by US individuals and firms, plus the inflow of financial capital from foreign investors which has to be equal to the trade deficit. This supply has to equal the demand for capital which is the sum of the fiscal deficit and private sector investment.

So going back to our original assumption, which we can all agree on, the US Fiscal Deficit is set to explode higher. This means without a plunge in domestic investment or an increase in savings, the trade deficit with the world will be increasing.

It is possible the administration can decrease the trade deficit while simultaneously increasing the fiscal budget but that will mean less domestic investment (a plunge in US GDP) or will we have to fund the fiscal deficit ourselves (higher savings). Savings is the difference between income and consumption so, with income unchanged, this will result in a drop in consumption (drop in GDP).

If the overall trade deficit with the world is set to increase, it is unlikely the deficit with China will shrink. Even if it does, what is the benefit if the deficit will just increase elsewhere? Again, the only way to run smaller trade deficits with the world, while increasing fiscal deficits is to have a major drop in private domestic investment or a rapid increase in savings, both which will cause a plunge in US GDP.

Net Savings by Sector as a % of GNI:

Source: Lacy Hunt, Hoisington

Regardless of the outcome, the US has insufficient savings to fund rapidly increasing fiscal deficits. The result is likely to be a continued deceleration in the rate of economic growth and thus, lower interest rates across the entire Treasury curve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.