Novo Nordisk: Profiting Off Of The Global Obesity Epidemic

Novo Nordisk is very likely to see rising demand for its products as both obesity and diabetes become more common.

Obesity is truly becoming a global epidemic, and it is expected to become even more common going forward.

Last night, I was discussing the obesity crisis that I have occasionally discussed on this site with a friend from Australia. She suggested that obesity is becoming a big problem in her country too, although she did think that it was less common than in the United States. Upon further research into the topic, I discovered that she was indeed correct, and this certainly drives home the fact that obesity is very much becoming a very serious problem globally. This serves to reinforce our investment case in diabetes-focused pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), which stands to benefit as obesity rates increase.

About Novo Nordisk

As I have discussed in various past articles, Novo Nordisk is the largest manufacturer of diabetes-care pharmaceutical products in the world. In fact, as we can see here, diabetes-care products made up approximately 81% of the company's first-quarter sales:

Source: Novo Nordisk

In addition to this, we can see that an additional 4% of the company's global sales were of obesity-care products. This was mostly the company's Saxenda product, which we will discuss in a bit. Overall though, it should be immediately obvious that the company derives the bulk of its revenues from products meant to help people with diabetes manage their condition.

The company's diabetes-care products consist mostly of two different types of products. There are GLP-1 analogues (Victoza and Ozempic) and insulins. The GLP-1 segment alone makes up approximately 24% of Novo Nordisk's total sales while insulins comprise the rest of the company's diabetes-care product sales:

Source: Novo Nordisk

It is also the company's diabetes- and obesity-care products that have made up the majority of Novo Nordisk's growth over the past 10 years:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As should be immediately obvious then, we should be able to clearly see that Novo Nordisk stands to benefit in a fairly significant way if diabetes and obesity becomes more common. Indeed, it has already benefited from this as these two product lines have managed to grow their sales at a 10.1% compound annual growth rate over the past 10 years. This alone is actually fairly appealing to us as investors since very few large-cap companies are actually able to achieve such a high growth rate over such an extended period.

Diabetes Likely To Become More Prominent

There are reasons to believe that diabetes will become more prominent going forward. One reason to expect this is the rising obesity rate at this time. As I have discussed in previous articles, the obesity rate in the United States is currently 39% with current projections pointing to it rising to 55% by 2045. Going back to the introduction to this article, approximately 29% of Australian adults are obese, which is the third highest rate in the English-speaking world. The obesity rate in that country has increased by approximately 80% over the past 33 years. In addition, approximately 25% of Australian children are considered obese, which could very easily result in them becoming obese adults.

Novo Nordisk stands to profit off of this growing epidemic through rising demand for its obesity-care drug Saxenda. Saxenda came about when Novo Nordisk discovered that one of the side effects of the GLP-1 analogue Victoza is weight loss, so Novo Nordisk reformulated it and began marketing the new product as a way for chronically obese people to control their condition. The product is intended for use only by those chronically obese people that have at least one other weight-related condition. As might be expected, and as I predicted in an earlier article, Saxenda has already delivered high sales growth for the company. In the first quarter alone, the product delivered 5% sales growth and its first quarter sales were up 57% year-over-year.

The rising obesity rate will also prove good for Novo Nordisk due to the fact that there is a proven link between obesity and the development of type-2 diabetes. Thus, we can logically assume that as the number of people with obesity increases, the number of people with type-2 diabetes will also increase. Currently, approximately 10% of the global adult population suffers from diabetes:

Source: Novo Nordisk

Furthermore, the number of people that suffer from type-2 diabetes is expected to increase by 48% by 2045:

Source: Novo Nordisk

This is naturally a function of the growing obesity epidemic worldwide. As Novo Nordisk is active in both the market for obesity-care and diabetes-care products, it should be fairly obvious that the company will be a major beneficiary of this public health problem.

Research Pipeline

Novo Nordisk is not the only pharmaceutical company that has recognized the opportunity in diabetes care. As such, the company could lose its leadership in the diabetes-care market if it does not continue to develop new and better treatments for patients. Fortunately, the company does have a number of treatments in its research & development pipeline:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As we can see here, Novo Nordisk has five new products for diabetes care in various stages of development. This should help the company stay ahead of its competitors and continue to see growth from the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This includes companies like Novo Nordisk that boast strong forward growth prospects. The reason for this is that overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to generate suboptimal returns from that asset.

One method that we can use to determine whether or not a company is overvalued or undervalued is looking at the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This ratio is a modified form of the more well-known (and utilized) price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio above 1.0 is a sign that a stock is overvalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Novo Nordisk is expected to grow its earnings per share at a 9.10% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 2.13 at the current market price. Thus, this metric points to the stock being somewhat overvalued at the current level. As such, potential investors may want to wait and see if the stock presents us with a better entry point while current stockholders would be wise to maintain their current positions given the company's very promising future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, much of the world continues to have a very major problem with obesity. While this is undoubtedly a public health concern, it should prove to be good for Novo Nordisk as the company derives most of its revenue from the treatment of obesity and diabetes, two conditions that are intrinsically linked. The company looks likely to maintain its global leadership in these two areas and drive its forward growth. Unfortunately though, the stock may be somewhat overvalued at the current level, so it may be wise for new investors to wait for a more attractive entry point.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in a healthcare fund that is known to maintain a long position in NVO. I have no direct position in the stock.