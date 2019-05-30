Silver Weekly: Don't Touch It Yet

A buying opportunity will occur when silver’s positioning becomes too stretched on the short side.

In the current macro backdrop, we continue to prefer GLD over SLV.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the iShares® Silver Trust (SLV).

Our cautious view toward SLV has played out well because the sell-off in SLV continues at a steady pace, driven by speculative selling on challenging macro forces and an absence of ETF buying.

Source: Trading View

Although SLV looks relatively cheap compared to GLD, we believe that SLV will become even cheaper in the near term. While increased trade tensions are dollar-positive, which is negative for both SLV and GLD, they can also trigger a surge in risk-aversion and result in an increase in safe-haven demand for the precious metals complex. But given SLV's weaker safe-haven characteristics, we think that GLD will perform relatively better than SLV.

To sum up, we believe that a buying opportunity in SLV will emerge only later this year. For now, we prefer to stay on the sidelines.

The iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)

SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York.

The physically-backed methodology used by SLV prevents investors from getting hurt by the current contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

Its expense ratio is 0.50% per year.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The speculative community extended markedly its net short position in Comex silver over May 14-21, according to the latest COT data.

They lifted their net short exposure by 1,937 tons over the latest reporting period, corresponding to 7% of global silver demand.

The net spec length in Comex silver has tumbled by an even larger 8,195 tons so far this year, representing 19% of the silver physical market.

Against this, it is not a surprise that silver prices have struggled this year, down around 7% YTD.

Given speculators' tendency to move from an extreme positioning to another, silver's spec positioning could deteriorate further to revisit its most bearish level in September 2018. This would result in another significant wave of speculative selling (~8% of total physical silver demand).

Implications for SLV: Should the wave of speculative selling in Comex silver materialize, Comex silver spot prices would come under intense pressure, pushing SLV lower.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed their silver holdings last week, for a second week in a row.

Net outflows of 39 tons were concentrated in SLV (31 tons) and DBS (13 tons). ZKBSF was the only ETF to receive inflows, in the tune of 5 tons.

In the year to date, ETF investors have sold 477 tons of silver, corresponding to a decline of 2.5% in silver ETF holdings and representing 4% of global physical silver demand.

Source: Orchid Research

Although silver looks relatively cheap relative to gold (based on the gold:silver ratio metric), ETF investors are not inclined to buy the dips because silver's safe-haven characteristics are weaker than gold's.

Since gold prices struggle to gain strength due to the rising dollar stemming from increased US-China trade/tech tensions, silver prices are in an even more precarious position to show strength.

We continue to expect some strategic buying in case of a marked depreciation in silver prices. Our discussions with some physical traders and investors indicate the presence of large buying orders at $14 per oz. As such, we do not expect ETF flows to support silver spot prices unless Comex silver drops below $14 per oz.

Implications for SLV: Negative silver ETF flows are likely to push Comex silver spot prices lower (via weaker monetary demand for the metal), thereby weakening the value of SLV, which replicates the performance of silver prices.

Silver bullion products rose in Q1

In our previous weekly report (see: Silver Weekly: Stay Away For Longer, May 23, 2019), we showed that silver coin sales at Perth Mint doubled in April after contracting in Q1.

This week, we highlight interesting numbers from the Canadian Mint. After two years of weak sentiment, silver bullion products recorded a growth of 15% YoY in Q1.

Source: Refinitiv (via Johann Wiebe)

Since coin and bar sales accounts for about 20% of global physical silver demand, we think it is important to mention these numbers.

However, we remind investors that silver prices are more dependent on the dollar and broader macro forces in the near term, which are principally captured by speculative positions on the Comex. The fundamentals of the silver market impact the long-term price of silver.

Because the macro picture has proven to be challenging for the precious metals space this year (due to a stronger dollar), net long speculative positions have declined substantially, pushing silver spot prices and thus SLV lower.

Conclusion

Our cautious view toward silver plays out well in so far as SLV continues to experience marked downward pressure. We continue to feel that risks to SLV are skewed to the downside in the near term due to a potential increased bearish speculative positioning.

This is not because SLV looks relatively cheap relative to GLD that it cannot become cheaper. In fact, we think it will in the remainder of Q2.

A buying opportunity should occur later this year, once SLV's positioning becomes overstretched on the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.