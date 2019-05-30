New York Community Bank: About Those Rent Control Laws

New York Community Bank (NYCB) shares have been beaten badly in the last few months. After a blistering 45% rally following Christmas Eve (which didn't even get the share price up to book value), NYCB has been under pressure again. Fundamentally, every indicator of profitability that an investor would watch is either stable or improving. Net interest margins are finally stable after a multi-year decline. Net interest income will likely begin to rise this year. Fed funds futures are currently pricing in two 25 basis point interest rate cuts over the next year, which would improve NYCB's profitability, non-interest expenses are at multi-year lows, and NYCB's balance sheet is growing. It's a perfect time to buy New York Community Bank, except for one new issue: New York City rent control laws are on the table and there's talk of them being dramatically changed. So let's talk about them.

About those rent control laws

The stock market has become convinced that New York Community Bank will suffer from possible changes in rent control regulations. Indeed, there are bills on the table that would have an impact on NYCB.

S3693 A bill that would end the ability of landlords to increase rents after making major capital improvements to their rent regulated buildings.

S3770 A bill that would end the ability of landlords to raise rents because of improvements to individual apartments. This is similar to the improvements made to the buildings common areas and major systems, except it applies more directly to improvements to kitchens, baths, etc.

S2591 A bill that would end Vacancy Decontrol, which basically means that when a rent regulated apartment reaches monthly rent of $2,733 and has a vacancy, it can be removed from regulations.

S185 A bill that would end the vacancy bonus. which allows landlords to increase rents up to 20% in the event of a vacancy.

S2845A A bill to end the ability of landlords to increase preferential rents upon lease renewal.

S2892A A bill to prohibit any evictions without "good cause".

S5040 A bill to allow New York City to enact their own regulations in the event that vacancy drops below 5%. Currently these laws are set at the state level.

Feel free to read into these bills and discuss in the comment section. The bills represent the most significant potential for changes in years, and no doubt have people worried about its impacts on NYCB shareholders. After all, the bread and butter product that NYCB offers is a loan on rent regulated, multi-family New York City apartment buildings. These loans are often refinanced every few years when investors cash out newly created equity from higher rent rolls, which result from not only the annual rent increases allowed by the city's rent board, but also from the very methods mentioned above. This new cash can then be used to acquire new properties, often during down-cycles. This cycle repeats over and over, allowing landlords to build generational wealth by constantly improving properties and increasing rents.

For example, New York City landlords who make major capital improvements to their rent regulated buildings are allowed to increase rents beyond the maximum allowable annual increase, which is typically just the 1%-2% the rent board allows for rent regulated apartments. These improvements could be anything from upgrades to major systems, common areas, or roofs, which obviously need to be maintained and upgraded. Critics, however, would argue that they are excessively upgraded in order to justify higher rents.

In addition, landlords are allowed to collect higher rents if they make improvements and upgrades to individual apartments. For example, new kitchens, new bathrooms, and new flooring can be used to justify higher rents.

While critics support this legislation as a way to protect tenants from ever rising rents, they often forget that by not allowing landlords to be able to increase rents, they will inadvertently cause landlords to stop making capital investments in their properties.

As a landlord myself, I can assure you that if I had regulations that prevented me from raising rents after making upgrades, I would not provide upgrades to flooring or appliances beyond the lowest quality, most inexpensive options possible. It's not that I want to be a slumlord. It's simply that the cost of everything, including labor, rises by more than 1%-2% per year. Eventually, this type of restriction will backfire on tenants, leading to poor housing quality. Anyone who wishes to see the future of New York City rent regulated apartment buildings if all of these bills pass, can simply look at the worst slumlord in all of New York City, which is ironically, New York City itself.

Eliminating the vacancy bonus is another law that would impact New York Community Bank. This vacancy bonus allows landlords to increase rents 5%-20% in the event of a vacancy. The variance depends on the length of time the previous tenant occupied the building. For example, less than two years and the maximum increase is 5%. Two to three years and its 10%. Three to four years, 15%. And more than four years, 18% for new one-year leases, and 20% for new two-year leases.

These bonuses allow landlords to bring rents back closer to market rates after a long-term tenant vacates, and are another way to increase building values. They too are often implemented and then followed by refinancing, as higher rent rolls increase net operating income, thus increasing property values.

The bill to make preferential rents permanent essentially would stop landlords who offered initial leases at any price below the maximum legal amount from ever raising rent above the initial rate. In my opinion, this would simply reduce or eliminate the desire of landlords to ever offer any rent that is below the legal maximum to begin with.

There will be significant ramifications if these bills are enacted, and that may just stop some of them from being passed

Support for these bills is strong, and it’s easy to get caught up in worries about what will happen to New York Community Bank if they are enacted. But before we even get to that point, it needs to be understood that there are absolutely going to be ramifications if these bills all pass.

First of all, as I mentioned earlier, if the ability for landlords to increase rents after making capital investments in their properties is eliminated, the immediate reaction of landlords will likely be to stop making any non-essential investments in their properties. The overall quality of the housing stock in New York City could materially decline.

In addition, countless jobs could be eliminated as everyone from painters, flooring installers, electricians, roofers, appliance delivery drivers and installers, plumbers, etc. would likely face an instant reduction in available jobs. That could have significant consequences to taxable wage income, sales tax receipts, and sales of supplies from retailers. Commercial mortgage brokers would likely face a reduction in refinances, and real estate attorneys would see reduced closings.

In other words, it's not just an issue of landlords versus tenants. There are countless people who are opposed to any dramatic changes, and these parties will no doubt lobby in opposition to dramatic changes. I suspect that in the end, some middle ground will be reached, both sides will be upset about specific things, but ultimately, life will go on. More importantly, simply having clarity on these issues will allow NYCB shareholders to move forward without uncertainty, and that alone should put a floor under the stock.

So what will be the impact to New York Community Bank?

First and foremost, even if all of these bills are enacted, it needs to be understood that the impact to New York Community Bank's credit quality will be de minimis. NYCB's average loan to value on multi-family loans is just 58%, and the company underwrites loans with 120% debt service coverage ratios based on historical rents, as opposed to anticipated future rents. No matter what, rents aren't going to go down, and tenants are not going to stop paying their rents.

The real threat to New York Community Bank will be in the volume of originations and the speed at which loans refinance. The average NYCB mortgage loan life is between three and four years, and that short life is driven by landlords who have successfully increased rents and have gone back to refinance their loans, cashing out equity for other investments. If landlords can't raise rents as quickly, they will not be incentivized to refinance, and the average loan life will most likely extend to five years, which based on NYCB's 5-4-3-2-1 prepayment structure is the point in which landlords are charged the smallest prepayment penalty. (Loans that refinance in year 1 are subject to a 5% prepayment penalty, whereas each succeeding year the penalty drops by 1%. If a loan extends beyond five years, the 5-4-3-2-1 prepayment penalty begins again).

It's possible that landlords will choose to simply refinance with Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, which offers straight amortization loans, but due to Fannie and Freddie's onerous yield maintenance penalties, I would be surprised if many NYCB customers did this.

In reality, a worse case scenario for NYCB, (assuming lawmakers don't completely destroy the economics of owning investment property in New York City) is that prepayment income drops materially. Last year, prepayment penalty income from loans was $44.9 million. Obviously it won't drop to zero, but even if we assumed a 75% decline, that would mean a $33.6 million reduction in interest income for New York Community Bank (prepayment income is accounted for as interest income).

While the loss of $33.6 million of interest income is not insignificant, it's also not going to destroy New York Community Bank either. It would amount to about a 5-6 cents hit to earnings per share. I think investors would be wise to consider that shares of NYCB have declined by 19.5% since March 1st. There is no other news or changes in fundamentals that would warrant such a price decline, especially considering that fed funds futures are very much pricing in an interest rate cut in the not too distant future, which would create a nice windfall for New York Community Bank considering their liability-sensitive balance sheet.

It would also be wise for investors to remember that events like these don't simply happen in a vacuum. New York Community Bank is a living, breathing entity that is fully capable of reacting to whatever challenges it faces. At the very minimum, the company could change its loan offering to better suit the new regulations. It may end up needing fewer bankers and fewer branches, which would save costs. It can also accelerate growth in its specialty finance division.

New York Community Bank is also likely to enact some sort of acquisition or merger in the future, especially once their share price rises closer to book value. The benefits to a transaction like this could be a gigantic offset to any margin pressures they face from rent regulation changes.

For example, NYCB has well over $10 billion of wholesale borrowings that cost them about 2% per year. If NYCB could acquire $10 billion of deposits through a merger, and those $10 billion of deposits only cost 1%, New York Community Bank could save $100 million of interest expenses annually simply by using the target bank's deposit base to pay off their own wholesale borrowings.

New York Community Bank is also extremely likely to complete their $300 million share buyback now that their share price is back closer to $10. Remember, for every share they repurchase, they not only get an earnings per share benefit, they also eliminate the need to pay the dividend on that share going forward. Just like investors who buy today can lock in a 6.7% dividend yield, New York Community Bank itself can do the same.

Finally, New York Community Bank is back in growth mode. While the earnings per share hit from reduced prepayment income will be ongoing (assuming rent regulations are indeed changed), every $1 billion of balance sheet growth provides additional interest income that will support earnings growth. NYCB is likely to add $10 billion of new loans over the next few years, and just doing this alone will allow it to earn an incremental $200 million of net interest income each year (at current net interest margins of 2%).

Finally, any changes to rent regulations are not set in stone. They can be changed going forward too, and in the event that all of the earlier mentioned bills do pass, the ramifications of passing them greatly increase the odds that some of them will be rolled back in the future. That's just the way life goes.

Keep an eye on NYCB as the June vote may give investors a "Christmas in July" sale

On Christmas Eve, New York Community Bank was trading at $8.76 per share. We may not get back to those Christmas Eve lows, but it sure feels like we might fall back below $10 per share if the proposed rent regulation bills are passed in June. While the last thing New York Community Bank investors want is anything that will reduce profits, the reality is that the uncertainty surrounding any possible changes to rent regulations is likely to be far worse to NYCB's stock price than the actual outcome once those changes are implemented.

Investors would be well served to think rationally about this, and to consider current and any further price weakness as a unique buying opportunity that the market is offering on shares of New York Community Bank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: NYCB is my largest position



I am short NYCB Put options