Tech Data Corporation's (TECD) CEO Rich Hume on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arleen Quiñones - Corporate VP, IR

Rich Hume - CEO

Charles V. Dannewitz - EVP and CFO

Unidentified Analyst - Raymond James

Matthew Sheerin - Stifel

Param Singh - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Shannon Cross - Cross Research

Tim Yang - Citi Research

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Today's conference is being recorded.

Good morning and welcome to Tech Data's earnings conference call to review our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. I am joined this morning by Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Dannewitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. On our IR website at techdata.com you will find our earnings press release and financial highlights slide deck which are intended to supplement prepared remarks made during today's call and provide reconciliations of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. All growth comparisons we make on today's call relate to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year unless otherwise noted.

Today's call is being webcast live and recorded. During the call we will be making forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed on today's earnings press release and the comments made during this conference call and in the risk factor section of our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Tech Data's Chief Executive Officer, Rich Hume.

Thank you Arleen. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. We are pleased to report a solid start to Tech Data's fiscal year 2020. In Q1 we delivered double-digit earnings per share growth, generated positive cash flow, and earned an industry leading return on invested capital all the while making good progress on our strategy and continuing to invest for the future.

Our worldwide teams executed well in the quarter despite the backdrop of concerns around BREXIT, global trade relations, and semiconductor shortages among others. While many of these macro-economic concerns remain, it is clear that the requirement for businesses of all sizes to digitally transform this transcending the noise [ph]. As a reminder our four pillar strategy includes investing in next generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio, transforming Tech Data digitally, and optimizing our global footprint.

We summarize our strategy as moving to higher value. This means delivering higher value solution offerings to our channel partners, providing our colleagues with enriching opportunities, and creating value for our shareholders through an enhanced financial profile and emphasis on cash flow and return on invested capital. Throughout the organization we have a number of strategic and operational initiatives underway to accelerate our move to higher value. We are enhancing our business by digitizing processes to automate tasks and enable our teams to make decisions faster, operate more efficiently, and work more collaboratively.

We are optimizing our portfolio by focusing on exchanging low return business for higher return business. In Q1 our heightened focus on portfolio optimization is evident in our year-to-year improvement in cash flow from operations and higher return on invested capital. And we are investing more than ever before in our people who we consider to be the engine of our business and the foundation of our strategy. During Q1 we introduced a number of tools, training and development programs designed to ensure that all of our colleagues continue to have the excellent skill sets needed to keep pace with a rapidly changing business and technology landscape.

There is much more work to be done but we believe our business optimization initiatives will continue to deliver a new and differentiated experience for our channel partners, drive a more productive, engaged, and nimble workforce, enhance our financial profile, and ultimately create value for our shareholders. I spoke on our last call about the formation of global business practices for cloud, analytics, and IOC as well as the launch of our cloud solution factory. Since then we announced the addition of analytics and IoT technologies to our solution factory. This new global offering makes available prepackaged click to run solutions that focus on specific analytics and IoT use cases in key vertical markets. The solutions are designed to enable simplified deployments and deliver business outcomes for our partners.

Our channel partners value our ability to deliver multi vendor solutions to solve business challenges. In fact recent customer wins are telling us that they are coming to Tech Data for three key reasons. First, they believe in our four pillar strategy and the investments we're making in next generation technologies. In particular our significant investments in cloud and in our stream one digital platform which we view to be foundational to delivering all other next generation technologies to the market. Second, they value the depth and breadth of Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio combined with our deep expertise in aggregating complete solutions at enterprise scale. Third, our channel partners increasingly need a partner like Tech Data that can support them with global platforms as well as specialization across vertical markets. These customer wins are a testament that our move to higher value strategy is working.

In addition we were recently recognized for our close collaboration by some of our key vendor partners including being named Dell's North America Distributor of the Year, VMware's Global Distributor of the Year, and HP's 2018 Marketing Pro Distributor of the Year for Growth in Emerging Markets among others. These awards reinforce the value we bring to the channel and are a testament to our worldwide team's operational capabilities and the significant role we play in our channel partners go-to-market strategies.

In summary a continued healthy IT demand environment and a strong execution by our worldwide teams combined with our business optimization action help to deliver profitable growth, positive cash flow, and a strong return on invested capital in Q1. Looking ahead although the IT market growth has slowed somewhat from a year ago demand continues to be solid and we remain positive on the overall IT spending outlook. We continue to closely monitor the global macro-economic issues and are confident in our ability to adjust relatively quickly given our flexible business model. In addition as we move through the year we will continue to be diligent in our portfolio optimization actions. We believe that our move to higher value strategy, our end-to-end portfolio of products and solutions, skills capabilities, and our values based culture will continue to strengthen and expand our position as a trusted partner to the world's leading technology vendors and our abilities to serve customers better than any other competitor in this space.

I would like to thank my Tech Data colleagues around the globe for delivering a solid start to our fiscal year 2020 for their relentless commitment to serving our customers, vendors, and each other at the highest levels. With that I will turn the call over to Chuck to review the financial results in greater detail as well as provide our outlook for Q2.

Thank you Rich. Good morning everyone and thank you again for joining us today. As Rich mentioned we are pleased with our Q1 results and with the team's execution across our three regions. During Q1 we faced anticipated currency headwinds from a stronger U.S. dollar. So in my commentary I would provide the year-over-year change in our reported results as well as the change in constant currency.

Q1 worldwide sales were $8.4 billion, a decrease of 2%. Adjusting for the impact of currency sales grew 3% in line with the midpoint of our guidance range. Q1 worldwide gross profit was $509 million, a decrease of $14 million or 3%. In constant currency gross profit increased 2%. Gross margin was 6.06% compared to 6.12% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses which excludes $21 million of acquisition related intangibles, amortization expense decreased $14 million or 4% and increased 1% in constant currency. As a percentage of sales non-GAAP SG&A expenses decreased 9 basis points.

Worldwide non-GAAP operating income was $125 million, an increase of 1%. In constant currency non-GAAP operating income increased 4%. Non-GAAP operating margin improved 3 basis points to 1.48%. Both our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were 23% in Q1. Non-GAAP net income was $76 million, an increase of 7% and an improvement of 11% in constant currency. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.04, an increase of 11% and up 15% in constant currency.

Now let's look at our performance by region, the Americas sales reached $3.8 billion, an increase of 5% and up 6% in constant currency. Sales were fueled by growth in cloud, security, software licenses, data center hardware, and PCs. The Americas non-GAAP operating income was $85 million, a decrease of $1 million or 1% and as a percentage of sales was 2.24%.

Turning now to our European region, sales of $4.3 billion declined 8%. Excluding the impact of currency sales increased 1%. The sales growth in constant currency was driven by growth in cloud, networking, and security as well as mobility and servers. Europe's non-GAAP operating income grew to $46 million an increase of 4% and up 14% on a constant currency basis and as a percentage of sales improved 12 basis points. And in our Asia-Pacific region sales increased 15% to $308 million and up 19% in constant currency with strong growth in networking, cloud, security, and servers. Non-GAAP operating income in Asia Pacific grew from $1 million to $3 million and as a percentage of sales improved 51 basis points.

Turning now to some of our balance sheet and cash flow metrics, our team's continued focus on working capital resulted in a cash conversion cycle of 19 days lower by five days compared to the prior year. In Q1 we generated $63 million of operating cash flow which compares with negative operating cash flow of $567 million in the year ago period. We exited the quarter with a cash balance of $798 million. And for the trailing 12 months we earned an adjusted return on invested capital of 14%, well above our weighted average cost of capital of approximately 9% and 300 basis points above the 11% earned in the year ago period.

During Q1 we purchased approximately 346,000 shares for $36 million at an average cost of $103 per share. This brings the amount remaining on our existing authorization to $157 million. We recently improved our liquidity profile to enhance our financial strength and flexibility. In April we renewed our asset backed securitization facility through April of 2021 and upsized the facility from $750 million to $1 billion. And in May we renewed our revolving credit facility through May of 2024 and upsized this facility from $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion. Overall these two actions increased our sources of liquidity by $500 million.

Turning now to our capital allocation objectives which remain consistent and include the following, maintaining our existing investment grade credit rating, having optimal sources of liquidity to fund our growth, and accelerate our strategy through selective M&A as well as return excess free cash flow to our shareholders via buybacks. We'll continue to maintain a balanced approach in the use of our free cash flow, the mix and pace of which will vary depending on the opportunities available in the market.

Turning now to our guidance for the second quarter ending July 31, 2019 we expect sales to be in the range of $8.6 billion to $8.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.45. This guidance assumes an effective tax rate in the range of 24% to 26%. This guidance also assumes an average U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate of $1.12 to 1 euro. We are closely monitoring developments concerning trade relations between the United States and China and related matters such as security risk and export controls that may affect the market for certain technology products.

While we hold inventory and derive sales from products of certain vendors that maybe impacted by these developments, the operating income from sales of these products is not material to our annual worldwide financial results. However uncertainty may increase as it relates to the disposition of our inventory of these products. Currently these products represent approximately 4% of our worldwide inventory. Please note that our guidance for Q2 does not reflect any impact attributable to these recent and evolving trade related developments.

In summary we are pleased with our results and believe our Q1 performance reflects our disciplined approach to optimizing our business and commitment to creating shareholder value. With that we would like to now open it up for questions. Operator.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh yes, good morning. This is Madison on for Adam. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to start with the guidance, so it looks like it suggests that operating profit dollars should grow about mid single-digits, Q1 was about flat year-over-year so I was hoping you could provide some color on what are the key buckets that will drive a reacceleration in profit dollars?

Charles V. Dannewitz

Actually the guidance is based upon our outlook from our various regions, it is a roll up as in any quarters you have puts and takes. Plus the overall performance we expect for Q2 is in line with what we expected originally throughout the year. So no real driver other than improved performance throughout the regions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then I wanted to follow up on ROIC, so obviously very strong performance over the last year. Can you talk about the key aspects that have contributed and maybe touch on the drivers moving forward? Also you are now well above your cost of capital. So at what point do you think growth becomes more of a focus or is there still a lot of room to run on ROIC improvement? Thanks.

Charles V. Dannewitz

The main drivers on our ROIC improvement include -- there's a couple of factors. The first one is improved, our improved earnings profile. So our operating income has improved over the last four quarters compared to the prior four quarters. And then if you look at our capital returns and the amount of capital we use and our cash flow generation that has improved our return on invested capital. Going forward the 14% is very nice, it is well above our weighted average cost of capital. But as we stated with our portfolio optimization program there are portions of our portfolio that are -- generate very low returns and we will be taking actions to make sure we get that up more toward at least our cost of capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks for your time.

Matthew Sheerin

Yes, thank you and good morning. Just first question regarding your North America business, so you had fairly strong growth here year-over-year, you had the operating margin it was down somewhat, and profits were basically flattish. Could you just talk about what's happening there in terms of mix issues, rebate issues, just talk about that business?

Rich Hume

Hi Matt, it's Rich. Good morning. Yeah, so as you might expect that in any given quarter there are a number of puts and takes that we might encounter. Certainly we had higher expectations for the Americas when we entered the quarter but we had an unanticipated one off that impacted our operating income. Excluding these one off the region actually performed quite well. And going forward we expect that the Americas will continue their string of very solid performance. We've got great leadership in the geography and they run and execute the business really well.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. Well I have to ask what that one off was?

Rich Hume

Look like I said in any given quarter you're faced with one offs and we aren't going to get into the details. I just would say that it was something that we faced in the quarter that was outside of our expectations.

Matthew Sheerin

Fair enough. And just in terms of the demand environment you talked about still solid demand but talking about at least some signs of slower growth relative to last year and you are not certainly the only company doing that. You've had three of your vendors last week talk about enterprise push outs and delays. Could you just talk about what you're seeing in terms of demand by region?

Rich Hume

Yeah, so let me let me go macro level here first Matt. As we said in the prepared statement last year it had -- was a really strong growth environment. And what we see and anticipate for the near term is that there will be growth but not to the level that we had seen in the prior year. Anecdotally we feel as if Europe is a bit softer than the other markets. North America still is growing not quite as much as last year but it's a pretty solid growth. And then as you know we explained in our prior call that we would be undertaking some portfolio actions this year. And I know that I will get the question here so I'll provide the information that we estimate that we had probably forgone about $300 million of business in Q1 as we as we took the opportunity to move towards better cash opportunities and better return on invested capital opportunities. So we held back a little bit on that overall demand as we did the remix of or we're in the process of remixing the portfolio going forward.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay, that's quite helpful. And just my last question, your comments at the end regarding the tariffs and trade issues relative to one customer and I'm assuming it's why we -- I know you are distributor of smart phones in Europe and other products perhaps elsewhere do you know just sort of where you stand in terms of you are able to do business with that brand and what your liabilities would be?

Rich Hume

Sure. So let's separate your question into two pieces. You asked about tariffs and then you asked about trade restriction. So as it relates to the tariff as we talked about before generally this is something that the tip of the arrow if you will is our vendors. Vendors usually have the responsibility of landing the product in local jurisdiction and then we actually acquire from there. If vendors decide that they have to or consider taking price increases associated with incurred incremental costs then as they raise their prices as a generalization we do an evaluation and typically we follow those price increases simultaneously. So from an overall tariff perspective we as we had seen with round one [ph], etc our business is fairly seamless in being able to manage that. And really as it goes from potentially 10% to 25% etcetera I think that our judgment would be that if there were an impact that would be the overall macro level economy slowing down as opposed to any transactional exposures that we might have in our business.

Now the second question you asked is about trade relations, trade restrictions, etcetera. And as you well know we don't name our vendors in particular unless they're greater than 10% and we're going to maintain that sort of point of view. In Chuck's comments he had stated that from an overall operating income derived from sales perspective as the trade regulation ebbs and flows we don't have an exposure on an annual basis. That being said we potentially could be exposed with the inventory that we carry. We do have inventory and we certainly expect to follow -- we will follow the laws of the United States and as they ebb and flow and determine where they want to go with that in the future we certainly will comply. At the same time we have the responsibility to respect our vendor relationships and we certainly are doing that as well.

So from a Tech Data perspective just to summarize from an ongoing sales and operating income derived from sales perspective we don't have a material exposure at all. We are following the guidance and complying with the law moving forward from an inventory perspective and to size current sort of point in time Chuck mentioned that that inventory is approximately 4% of our global inventory. So if you look at our balance sheet and multiply by 4% you'd kind of be in the range of the type of inventory we're talking about. Obviously plans to work that down as we move forward and we are kind of following the regulation and news on a daily basis in this category.

Matthew Sheerin

Fair enough, thanks so much for the help.

Rich Hume

Next question operator.

Param Singh

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So firstly wanted to get a little bit into your European revenue operating margin, how much of the margin improvement came from portfolio actions that you had talked about and how much improvement can you see from here and what was part of it was the mix improvement here?

Charles V. Dannewitz

Well certainly there's multiple factors impacting the European financial performance. Our portfolio certainly is one that is contributing to our overall return on invested capital performance. In addition to that as we had announced a couple of quarters back we have a GBO program in place which is a program where we're driving more productivity and taking half of that money to invest and half of that to potentially a better profit outcome. And in addition to that the team in Europe continues to execute quite well as they're engaging in the market. So I think it would be those three factors that cumulatively are contributing to the better performance.

Param Singh

And if you had to quantify the buckets like what would be the biggest factors that were contributing to the improvements?

Charles V. Dannewitz

Yeah, I don't think we're going to quantify beyond that. I'll just leave it at those. You know there's some crossovers that occur and it gets a little bit complicated but all three factors are what are contributing.

Param Singh

Understood and basically your guidance it seems like obviously it is going to be down year-over-year in the guidance quarter. So how much of that is currency driven and how much of that is actually your deselecting certain revenue items?

Charles V. Dannewitz

Yeah, no we're not going to quantify how much is currency but definitely there would be a currency impact based upon the rates that are currently included in our model versus the rates that were in effect last year. So there would be a currency, a pickup in regards to our SG&A. And then of course as Rich mentioned we do have our GBO ongoing program that would continue to provide benefits on OPEX line. So the combination of both of those would drive our OPEX favorably.

Param Singh

Got it, thank you so much for answering my questions. Appreciate it.

Rich Hume

Thank you.

Ananda Baruah

Hi, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Few if I could, the first is just going back to demand, just trying to get a sense of where you've seen sort of the tenure alter over the last 90 days. Can you speak to maybe some of those areas, where have you seen change over the last 90 days and I guess we'll call those macro related? And then I have a follow-up, thanks.

Rich Hume

Yes, so -- good morning Ananda, good to talk to you. So as you know we have two segments in our business. You know we have the end point segment, we have the advanced segment. I will tell you that at a constant currency basis both of those segments grew. I'd say that the end point had a little bit faster growth globally than the advanced but both were sort of in the growth categories. As we move forward we would anticipate I think a similar profile. Now that being said really none of us can predict what will happen as some of these trade relation issues sort of play out. Our projection presumes that it's steady as it goes. And I think that the mix that I had described earlier would be what I would anticipate.

I think the midpoint of our guidance from a revenue perspective by constant currency is about 3.5%. And then I think the guidance that actual currency is probably a point or two decline. So the revenue dynamic is very similar at the midpoint to what we had seen in 1Q as it relates to the year-to-year dynamics.

Ananda Baruah

That's really helpful. And Rich do you think, I mean I guess from our perspective is it like -- is it most useful to sort of just track what the OEMs are saying and seeing in their business and just make the assumption that that's broadly what you're seeing with regards to kind of macro impacts from trade dynamics or is there are there other things that aren't as visible to us from the overarching large OEMs that might also be impacted from a macro trade perspective, I think we're just trying to draw out kind of like the mental map for ourselves? So it seemed like spending an incremental impact over the last 90 days?

Rich Hume

Yeah, being very honest and transparent with you we get most of our good content from our vendors off of their earnings calls. And then of course we have the opportunity to have a one to one discussions on occasion. But I would tell you that the sentiment that gets reflected on the earnings calls is consistent with our one to one discussions. And frankly everyone is really trying to understand and make sure that they abide by the rules and regulations going forward. You know we're waiting for clarity on the next tranche of things that fall on the list. And what products etcetera, etcetera they make supply chain logistics changes within their business to try to reposition and optimize. So I think it's a work in progress for all of us. But I would say to answer your question directly, yes we take our cues from them as it relates to what is expected or anticipated.

Ananda Baruah

Yeah, that's very helpful for the clarity. And I have just a quick follow up. You mentioned the impact from optimizing the revenue portfolio was about 300 million in the April quarter, where are you now with regard to that, I think for all of us given the macro dynamics I think it'd be helpful for us just to be able to get some sense of what rev impact it's going to be from revenue optimization relative to what's going on with macros. So anymore kind of factors with regards to where you are that would be helpful?

Charles V. Dannewitz

This is Chuck and thanks for the question. The 300 million was really right on track with our program, with what we had intend to do within the first quarter. Our teams are performing very well on this program and to be clear we're surgically looking at discrete items within our portfolio that have returns that are well below our weighted average cost of capital. So we're going to continue within this program going forward and I'll leave it at that.

Rich Hume

Yeah, I think there's another really important point and we talked about this in the previous call. You know we have good visibility through analytics into our portfolio. As you might imagine there is a lot of information there. You know 36 billion or 37 billion a year, 150 million a day average order size of $3000, thank God for big data and analytics, right, to give us these insights. But remember what we said, we said that when we spot a situation that appears to be a bit of a challenge from a return perspective we engage with vendors and customers. And I would tell you that more times than not we mitigate that risk in that engagement in coming together collaboratively on solving it. So these areas that we forego if you will or take the capital to do something else with are areas that just have been around for more than a quarter. I mean these things that we're addressing are probably multi-year low returns. And we as well as our partners or customers have exhausted all avenues and it's only in that last resort that we kind of take that move.

Ananda Baruah

I appreciate that. Thanks so much.

Shannon Cross

Thank you very much for taking my questions. First I just want clarification on the non-trade issues with [indiscernible] which I know you're not talking about the specific company but with regard to what the government has put in place there I just want to understand are you still able to work through the inventory because I was -- my understanding that only sort of parts could be shipped out, so I just want to make sure there's -- that you're not going to be left with 4% of your inventory that you're going to have to write off that you're still able to somehow distribute it out even though companies aren't really supposed to be working with them, I'm just trying to understand where you stand on that specifically?

Charles V. Dannewitz

To explicitly answer your question we absolutely are permitted to sell. And this issue that we talk about manifests itself for us predominantly almost exclusively in Europe.

Shannon Cross

Right, but you can work through the inventory in Europe, you've got the 90 days or whatever to get through that?

Charles V. Dannewitz

Yes, we are allowed selling inventory.

Shannon Cross

Okay, that's good to know. And then if you can just talk about what you're seeing in terms of -- I mean, most of my questions have been answered but what you're seeing in terms of the PC market right now, has there been any change in terms of maybe some of the corporations getting a little more aggressive in terms of purchasing looking toward Windows 7 end of life in January or to sort of the natural cadence has continued and I assume maybe some of what you moved away from in Europe might have been on the PC side given the margin quality but I'm not sure? Thank you.

Charles V. Dannewitz

Yeah, so as I had stated a bit earlier I guess the best way to describe the PC category for me is last year it was super strong, this year it is solid. More solid in our business in North America than Europe and I do believe that you know there are some underlying macroeconomic trends in Europe that play that might be influencing the demand a bit. You know we all know about BREXIT, we all know that that Germany has a very low growth rate or flat growth rate right now. So this is speculative and anecdotal but I think that the European demand being less robust than the Americas is associated with those economic factors. I would also say that when we take a look at our portfolio actions I think we've made it clear previously that we had a good opportunity to improve over in Europe. We are work in process in Europe, we've got great leadership over there. We're running the three plays that I talked about earlier but certainly portfolio is part of it.

Shannon Cross

Great, thank you so much.

Tim Yang

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. On your portfolio optimization can you talk about your progress, is it like 10% down or 30%, any like color on that would be great?

Charles V. Dannewitz

Tim, this is Chuck. And we are really not going to comment on the percentage. I can say this that the teams are executing well, we're on track with the program, and the 300 million of approximate sales that we lost or were impacted during Q1 was as anticipated. So we're right on track with this program.

Rich Hume

Yeah Tim as you know portfolio and I want to be really clear, we have been managing our portfolio for a long, long time. We talked about the fact that we have better visibility and transparency into our portfolio now and we're just sort of moving up the food chain a bit as it relates to taking on low return opportunities. And I was speaking with one of your colleagues maybe two months ago, and we really spent 20 minutes providing the clarity to say this is not new but it's just being a little bit more prescriptive as we move forward. And there are financial benefits associated with that given that we have a $37 billion benefit. And we I think had put up a plan in place for the full year. We are executing against that plan, as I said earlier I think that we're on -- as Chuck says we're on track and on track means that customers, vendors, ourselves make decisions to improve or the stuff that just doesn't have a future we sort of move away from. So I don't want to over alarm anyone as it relates to this activity, it's just good healthy fitness. It's a matter of going to the gym every day and working out and that's what we're kind of doing with our portfolio, so.

Tim Yang

Got you, this is helpful. And then a follow up on operating income questions, I think the first ask on the which region do you think that could be the driver for operating income growth for the next quarter because I think on a year-over-year basis the implying guidance for operating income is going up on a year-over-year basis and then do you think Rich can you talk about which region could be the driver? Thank you.

Charles V. Dannewitz

Yes Tim, this is Chuck. No, we don't break out the operating improvement in our guidance by region, it is just the overall performance of the enterprise.

Tim Yang

I think you mentioned there was some onetime impact for the operating income how to win in the U.S. this quarter, should we expect that going away for next quarter?

Rich Hume

Yes, so this is Rich. What I had said earlier is that in any given quarter there could be a number of puts and takes and we face them. It's not unusual to face them and sort of they emerged in that period. And in this instance we had higher expectations for certain for the Americas. It just happened that in this particular quarter they were on the wrong side of one of those puts and takes. But we kind of consider that just as the normal flow of our business but felt as if we needed to provide that clarity because we had seen such a good performance from the Americas for a sustaining period of time. And what I said earlier is we would anticipate the Americas to perform well going forward.

Tim Yang

Thank you.

Keith Housum

Good morning. Hey Chuck, you -- enhancement efforts is that going to have any impact on the average interest rate you guys will expect to incur over the next year or two?

Charles V. Dannewitz

Keith thanks for the question. No, what we did was we moved out our securitization, our AR securitization and made it -- renewed it for a two year term and upsized it by 250 million. And we also upsized our revolver by 250 million at basically the same rates and cost as the existing programs. We just extended them and upsized them.

Keith Housum

Got you, got you. And then Rich I think in the opening comments you kind of mentioned the semiconductor shortage as a kind of overhang on the industry. Can you provide any color on the any impact that may have had during the quarter on either sales or inventory and what expectations are going forward?

Rich Hume

Yeah, so first of all I want to say that I believe my anecdotal view is that the industry is managing the shortage really pretty well. I would tell you that the impact on our first quarter was probably consistent with our expectation and maybe even a little bit lower. We assess or estimate that on a global basis it was about $100 million of top line that if there weren't shortages we would have probably captured.

Keith Housum

So your assumption that that's just come in deferred into future periods?

Rich Hume

No, I think my assumption is that at least from what I have learned from the vendors that as we move through time this should get better, better, and better. So there might be a bit of an overhang still in Q2. But my read in those discussions is that by the time we get to the back half of the year things should be sort of steady as it goes.

Keith Housum

Got you and if I could just squeeze one more in here, in terms of M&A it's obviously one of your focuses but you guys haven't done anything since the TS acquisition. Can you describe the environment, obviously it seems like it's very rich for deals these days but maybe talk about perhaps what your focus might be in terms of going forward and size of how you're thinking about the market right now?

Rich Hume

Yeah. Chuck and I talk about this all of the time. When you take a look at our capital allocation we -- I think the best guide is our history prior to the TS acquisition and you should think of it of maybe us using 50% of our cash to enhance shareholder return and maybe similar amount for acquisition. That's after any organic investments we make. So when we think about acquisitions at Tech Data we think about our move to higher value strategy and in particular optimizing our global footprint as well as the next generation technologies. I would say that my best speculation although things can change is that there are smaller -- we always refer to them as tuck in opportunities that we have a pipeline on and we're constantly evaluating. And if something comes up that we believe will benefit our customers and provide us with a good return then we'll pursue it. The industry is changing a bit as it relates to the type of things that are of interest. Traditionally I would say that there is a big focus on consolidation and now certainly we and others also take a look at IT related opportunities. And so it could be in one of those two categories but it would always be in support of our of our strategy.

Keith Housum

Great. Thank you.

Rich Hume

Well thank you everyone. I think that concludes our call.

