Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGBXF) CEO Peter Horvath on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCQB:GGBXF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Julia Fulton - IR

Peter Horvath - CEO

Brian Logan - CFO

Randy Whitaker - COO

Conference Call Participants

Jenny Wang - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jessica and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Green Growth Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Ms. Fulton, Green Growth Brands Investor and Public Relations will now begin the conference.

Julia Fulton

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Green Growth Brands Earnings Call covering fiscal Q3 2019 results. On the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Peter Horvath and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Logan. Today's discussion and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements based on management assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to the earnings release in our SEDAR filings for risk factors which may impact forward-looking statements made on this call. Throughout the discussion, we will refer to non-IFRS measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA which is defined in the MD&A issued after market close yesterday. Please note all financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Peter and Brian will share some opening remarks then we'll open it up for questions. Over to Peter?

Peter Horvath

Thanks Julia. Good morning. Thank you for joining our fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings call. We're excited to share our first full quarter of results as a public company. I fear some voices you don't recognize in the room I'm joined here by a few members of our leadership team. In my opening comments, I'd like to hit three things. One is what differentiates us from the competition, what we accomplished this quarter and our trajectory for the near future.

Before I jump in, I want to highlight that we hired Randy Whitaker as our Chief Operating Officer. Randy has worked with me and several members of our team previously. He's got experience in stores, real estate, M&A obviously operating multinational company at scale, $1 billion scale like many of the members of our team. Most recently he was one of the leaders at Belk Department stores, prior to that, Victoria's Secret, prior to that experience in real estate development which we think is pretty essential in the MSO side of our business.

So for those of you on the call that are new to our story, I want to share what differentiates us and how that's impacting our accomplishments so far. So first off, we are a team of consumer experts. And honestly this last quarter and the one that we're in now is probably the most exciting time because we're finally seeing our work in front of customers. I'm going to get into that a little further because once you get in front of the customer that's what activates the machine. That's what primes the pump and that's where that's really where this team sings. This is where we can operate like no other team. Honestly on par outside with merchant teams outside the industry as well, outside the cannabis industry.

We have a diversified strategy where we've thrown our hat in the ring or with the other MSOs, we’re playing catch-up many of them have been at this five to nine years although right now they're operating between one dozen and two dozen shops for the most part. There's maybe one outlier. So playing catch-up probably isn't that challenging. We've been at this just a little more than a year. And I think the progress is great. The other side of our strategy is CBD based personal care which the CBD segment kind of came on as a surprise to many of us, I think to the whole country in the last year.

And we see a lot of white space there particularly in topical product. Just this morning driving in on NPR, I heard a piece that reiterated that the FDA has banned CBD and food. We knew that all along which is why we're not focusing on that. We're focusing on topical personal care product. We understand that actually the efficacy of topical application is more relevant to your bodies, to your body and with the exception of GW Pharmaceuticals which is a pharmaceutical, there's really nothing to back up claims on ingesting CBD.

So we have two businesses, a diversified strategy. One is the MSO side as you know is challenging in terms of how fast you can acquire licenses roll them out, it’s M&A intense, the CBD strategy is a free marketplace like most other products that are federally legal where our product development, our capital availability and our ability to operate and generate cash are the only things that get in our way.

It's not unlike any other place we've worked. The other differences top to bottom we have a merchant organization. We're watching with interest as our peers add really talented board members who come from consumer facing businesses and segments, adding talented executives to the teams. One thing we can say that we think we're the only ones who can say this is top to bottom, we have merchants, we have – there are some merchants who finance people, there are some merchants who are planning allocation people, some are logistics people, some are marketers but ultimately we know the training of the people that work here.

We respect that training. It’s part of the benefit of being in Columbus, Ohio. And it just makes everything faster. And we'll be talking about that. Honestly, we have a bold plan that only our team could ideate and only our team could execute both of the MSO and CBD.

So it’s pretty exciting. I think someone said hey you ought to talk about what is a merchant and basically to oversimplify what a merchant is, it’s a person or a group of people who can see around corners, who pattern with interest intensely the market competitors and customers and crave customer intimacy. And to quote Steve Jobs, it's not the customer's job to know what they want and to add to it, it's the merchant's job to know what they want.

So in a very short time, I’d like to share some accomplishments on the CBD side, we ended the fiscal third quarter with six shops. They had a few weeks of selling. It was really the pre-launch I would call it. It was kind of can we turn the lights on, can we get point of sale working, can we get products to the stores. Can we hire and train and have a presence in the middle of the mall that is different from everybody else differentiated and exciting. And I think we felt like we check that box.

To give you a sense of how fast we're growing, we had this morning, we have 27 shops open. So this is two months after the almost two months after the end of the quarter, we went from six shops to 27. By the end of the day today, we're going to have 37 shops and by the end of the day tomorrow, we're going to be at 39 shops. By the time we finish June, we're going to be at 100 shops and if we choose to because it's a very fluid market.

If we choose to we could have as many as 280 shops between two brands by the end of this year. So I think what we're talking about is opening hundreds of shops in just six months, that's something that is historic. It's extraordinary and the quality with which we're doing it is exceptional. I just want to make that point. And honestly the customer response is what excites us. In retail conversion is a critical metric.

Basically it's how many trends, what are transactions as a percent of visits if you will. And we're tracking that in these shops. And we're running consistently averaging 60% conversion with some shops as high as 80%. The other thing is we're gaining insights, we're learning that if someone walks inside our shop or our kiosks that are 180, 200 feet, we’re calling them shops because they have an inside and they have an outside, they can do 250 facing, they have great capacity to do commerce. And we know that when someone stops inside the shop, they're virtually assured to convert and buy. Not unlike what we saw at Victoria's Secret, with broad purchasers that if you could get them into a fitting room, if you get an 80% conversion whereas the total business might be running at 25%.

We did, we've done and we'll continue to do blind product testing, in-home testing against benchmark brands because we're curious about how does our product stack up. And the fact is we're not measuring efficacy as CBD in these tests, we're just saying in terms of consumer preference, what do they think of our product compared to benchmark product which typically sells at twice the price we sell. And what we're finding is that we at least match that product in terms of preference and in certain cases at three times we're preferred three times over the other products. I'm not going to say what the products are but they are benchmark brands that we admire.

And so that's pretty exciting results. Honestly it was not what we were expecting. So not bad, it’s a nice surprise. At The Source, we have a cannabis dispensary in Nevada. We actually we own one, we're going to close on the second one. We intend to close on it by the end of next month. But we've been operating both in effect since September and these are shops that do $15,000 a foot in sales. It's at the pinnacle of all cannabis shops in terms of product sales productivity and margin productivity.

And I was interested, if you took our resume as our background our team and merged it with the knowledgeable teams at The Source that created this amazing business that we bought what would happen and the beginning which is simply just taking the beginning is really focused on the promotional strategy cause and effect having a plan, what we’re seeing is that these businesses are comping above 10% year-to-date and the margins margin dollar growth is exceeding the sales dollar growth and transactions are up. Those are three green marks on the dashboard that you usually don't see all at the same time.

Pretty exciting, so we’re encouraged that the moves that are coming around assortment navigation, store design, customer flow training, labor management are all upside to this. So we're very encouraged of our ability to operate dispensary at a level that no one else is capable of operating. And the good news is we're going to be opening up to seven shops in Nevada over the next year. In Reno, we intend to open in August with a temp location and then a permanent one in March.

Oftentimes you end up with a land lease or getting a piece of land and you have to actually develop the building. So that's the timing there. In Nye County about 45 minutes West of Las Vegas, we're looking at November 2019 and North Las Vegas we're going to work as fast as we can as well as Clarke County to get to sneak those in this year, we're waiting for moratoriums to end in those locations.

So pretty excited in terms of what's coming. Source the other thing is we introduced product for the first time in the cannabis segment. We worked with the teams in our processing operation as well as merchants and marketing and we introduced the first CAMP product what it was a solvent was rosin pen then also a rosin coin.

And what was interesting, so we're like okay our first product all right, the packaging looks nice. What we saw was that our product outsold the number two pen in the store 2 to 1 and it was selling for $10 more. So product development, we're starting to get encouraging signs of product development wins, the rosin coin, I really can't tell you how it did because it sold out in three days. So here's the deal. People keep talking about brands in this industry and they talk about product. And here's the deal product, Trumps brands, product innovation and newness is essential if you want to win and be differentiated.

However the best brands are defined by innovation and newness. So I think the key is as we develop brands and work with other brands, it's our craving for newness and innovation that's going to differentiate the brands that we work with and the businesses we run. Let's see, so we're going to continue to implement these strategies as we grow our footprint in these segments. I think I've hit a lot of these already on the MSO side, we've got the stores in Las Vegas, we’re going to close on Henderson in late June. That's our intention.

We've been operating both since September, I've already said that, we've got two Las Vegas cultivation facilities now with the closing of Pahrump, we closed that last month I believe. And again seven retail licenses in Massachusetts. We've got a license that gives us the right to have cultivation production in three stores. We acquired Just Healthy who have that license and we're on our way developing that store for opening hopefully at the end of the year thereabouts and we're developing the cultivation there as well.

And we've lined up wholesale sources as well, so we can do business. We've talked about CBD already, I've kind of already hit the details of this. We expect to launch Green Lily in the fall which is our second brand. It's an elevated version I would say of $0.07 but it's got some surprises in there.

It's focused on women. We had a meeting yesterday where we had about 35 women from our office in the meeting and the only guy in the room was me. Basically I empowered them to drive this brand to be remarkable and then I got the hell out of the room. And it's truly going to be a brand created by women for women. We have our 98 store wholesale agreement with DSW. We're pretty happy with how that's going. We hope we get a nice reorder there. One of our neighbors Abercrombie & Fitch did a 10 store test with us. We're looking forward to what the next steps are.

I think we were really pleased with how they presented the product in their stores. We feel like they would be a great partner, we've got the Greg Norman license and we're working fast to get it in some of our shops by the end of the year but then more importantly in national wholesale footprint in 2020, talk about this big bang effect, you could say all right. Well your retail is dead. Nobody goes to the mall anymore except apparently Centennial’s are going to the mall again. They're the ones but the reality is malls aren't dead.

What it is there's -- if you have a 1000, 1000 stores you probably would prefer to be in 600 and if you're in 600, you might prefer to be in 400. We're in the 200 best that can be split between two brands. To give you a sense, Simon Property Locations 114 total leases, 57 of those will be opened by July, may include places for those of you who have been to a mall Woodfield, King of Prussia, Houston Galleria, Roosevelt Field, Dadeland.

We've got 32 properties that will open by July in Brookfield, potential Brookfield Properties, total potential 98 leases including Oakbrook Center which we’re really excited, we have a nice standalone shop there and Willowbrook and the rest of the group that we're working with the other developers, it's the usual suspects CBL, Taubman, Starwood, Macerich, Westfield we're excited that the states are starting to flip towards making CBD legal, we're probably one of the few people out there who actually are strictly interpreting the State laws as well as the FDA Regs and what that means is right now we can work in 36 states, there's three pending. Most exciting is Texas and Ohio are going to flip over soon, we believe by the end of the month.

New York, Florida and Georgia were legalized. So we’re now proceeding with deals in those states. Anybody who knows retail knows that California, Texas, New York and Florida okay with Georgia, those are the states that matter the most. That's where the biggest footprint is. That's where the opportunity is.

Hawaii, we're ready to open in Hawaii and the State legislation changed our mind about the legality of CBD. So currently that's on hold and that's fine. We can go there on vacation. We don't need to open stores there. So in closing, which my team wants me to close. We’re just getting started. We're the only team in cannabis of CBD who could have created and executed this strategy and we're still executing it. There's tons to learn. We're learning our way forward that is our strength, our ability to read demand signals and learn, make adjustments.

What excites us most as I said earlier is getting our work in front of consumers, reading the response then acting with speed, agility and crisp execution you really can have crisp execution and still be fast, good or bad. This is what merchants live for, consumer response and clever adjustments. And that's what excites us the most, just getting our work in front of the consumer. So with that, I’m going to turn it over to Brian.

Brian Logan

Thanks Peter and good morning everyone. Peter did a great job updating you on our progress. We're certainly excited about where we're headed and I'm excited to share with you our results for our first full quarter as a public company. During my comments, I'll be making reference to the segment information which can be found in our earnings announcement that was released yesterday after market close.

Starting with the MSO segment, our results primarily reflect operations from our dispensary and our cultivation and production facility all in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the quarter, MSO revenues were $5.1 million. This included $4.4 million from our retail dispensary, The Source where sales were up 12% to last year which is a reflection of our team's early impact as Peter mentioned. At this current run rate, The Source is tracking towards annualized revenue of nearly $15 million per selling square foot, $15,000 per selling square foot one of the highest in the industry in retail overall.

For the quarter, MSO gross margin was 41% which included the impact of some of the product development costs related to the CAMP way pen development that Peter mentioned and operating expenses of 18% of sales which resulted in solid four-wall operating income of 23%. As we look ahead, we expect to close on the acquisition of a second dispensary in Nevada,

The Source in Henderson late next month which is running at similar volumes and margins to its sister store, The Source Las Vegas. Also as you know, we’re awarded seven additional licenses in Nevada in December. We expect to have the Reno license operating by August and our Nye County license operating by early November and we've taken the necessary steps that will allow us to move quickly once moratoriums on the other locations are lifted.

We also recently close on the acquisition our second cultivation facility in Pahrump, Nevada which positions us to support nine retail licenses and a hands on current wholesale operations in the state. During the quarter, we obtained three licenses in Massachusetts through the closing of the Just Healthy acquisition. We expect to have our first retail dispensary operating in Northampton by early calendar 2020.

Turning to the CBD-infused personal care and beauty business we were excited to have launched our e-commerce site and opened our first six mall based kiosk shops during the quarter. Sales for the quarter were 462,000 primarily driven by wholesale. We’ve been pleased with the initial customer and field team feedback and conversion rates at the shops have been very strong. We look forward to sharing more after our first full quarter of business next quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was distorted by startup costs associated with test quantities and small production runs as well as by royalty fees incurred related to the Greg Norman licensing agreement which is currently in its early production phase and pre-revenue. OpEx also reflects the start-up nature of the business including pre-opening costs and initial investments in shop supplies and in marketing that is driving greater brand awareness.

We expect operating margin to normalize over time as we expand our footprint, grow our business and gain economies of scale. As Peter mentioned, as of the end of this week we expect to have open up to 40 mall based shops and we have access to the best locations within the best malls in the country. And we're moving quickly to capitalize on our opportunity to be the premier CBD operator. We expect to have up to 100 CBD shops open by the end of June and we now expect to have up to 280 shops open by the end of this calendar year.

Shifting to head office, the expenses that reflect the team we've built to support the rapid expansion of both our CBD and MSO businesses as well as legal and professional fees including those associated with start-up activity. During the quarter, we also recognized a net non-operating gain of $1.9 million driven by an unrealized investment gain partially offset by transaction costs associated with the Aphria bid. As you know we ended our bid for free in April. Well we were disappointed that we’re not successful in our bid attempt, we were nonetheless pleased with the final resolution.

The opportunity to buyback 30% of our outstanding stock significantly below market price immediately and directly increased shareholder value. Net loss after income taxes was $15.4 million and adjusted EBITDA loss as detailed in our MD&A was $11.5 million which excludes the net non-operating gain and certain non-cash charges.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with a cash balance of $5.5 million and short term investments of $28.1 million for total liquidity of $33.6 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, we raise additional funds of $45.5 million via a private placement of convertible debt. As we look ahead, we’re focused on expanding our footprint in both CBD and MSO including through M&A activity which we will continuously evaluate using a judicious approach. We're pleased with our progress for the quarter and we believe that we have the team in place to execute our strategy. With that, we are ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Derek Dley of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Hi, this is Alex on line here for Derek. Thanks for taking my questions. So just had a couple here on the head office operating expenses, so just kind of wondering, how can we expect these to evolve over the course of next few quarters, is this run rate that we can look for or is there kind of anything that we can think of as more one-time this quarter?

Peter Horvath

I think I’m going to let Brian answer but I want to set the general tone that basically we've front loaded the expense because we've developed all this product on the CBD side in particular and we're now developing product in the cannabis side. So our thought is that in terms of Home Office headcount, we're kind of done. I mean you're always going to want more people but it's going to be a battle, we're also space constrained. So it's a great way to keep them growing. But I think I'll let Brian answer on a more financial basis.

Brian Logan

Yes, thanks for the question. Yes, I think on a go forward basis as Peter mentioned, there are a few charges that we did incur during the quarter. As I mentioned, we did back some of those out from our adjusted EBITDA basis. They were probably about $3 million of non-cash items related to some advisory fees and strategy services that were provided that are more associated with the startup nature of the business that we wouldn't expect those types of charges to continue going forward.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Okay, perfect, thank you. That's helpful. So just want to talk about the CAMP brand for a little bit. What's kind of your vision for the brand. Do you expect it being, you expect to develop CAMP brand at retail locations or is this just more of like a purely branded products kind of play?

Peter Horvath

Yes, so I mean it's just revealing like the nature of the creative process. We're still figuring that out. Originally our thought was we're going to build a vertical brand whether it's a store, brand with stores as opposed to a store with brands. And I think that's what actually what we're launching up in Massachusetts. We've got a CAMP store design which operationally reflects what we would do in virtually any branded store go forward optimizes assortment navigation and customer flow and ability to do transactions and also be Instagramable. But what we've discovered with the launch of the CAMP product is that I’m going to go back to my earlier statement around newness and innovation is what matters the most.

And if you can create a brand that's known for that, that's sustainable equity. That's an opportunity for margin upside, that's what we're enamored with as brands where you can talk about how you're going to increase costs to that because what you're doing to the product makes people want it. And I'd call it making money on the sell side instead of the buy side and that's where the magic, the best brands in the world are experts at creating demand on the sell side to optimize margin. So I think CAMP might be that might be a brand that clusters product innovation and newness and builds brand equity and is available in dispensaries across the United States.

The initial demand signals the initial results of our first product development approach are so encouraging. If we see this continue, CAMP will be a national brand in cannabis and that's something I've been kind of dismissing but you can't fight consumer response. That's kind of our thing is we have -- we'll have theories and we'll have business strategies and when the consumer speaks, we're very quick to pivot because swimming downstream is way more fun than swimming upstream and that's what we've been trained to do. So yes, I think CAMP you're going to see campus stores in Massachusetts for sure maybe in other locations. But more exciting is that you're going to see it at least in Nevada in other dispensaries and hopefully we get the same result when we're selling that product.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Okay, thank you. And one more if I could do, just in terms of your MSO strategy. How do you see this playing out and what do you think is kind of the right number of states for you to be in at the moment, how many would you think is optimal?

Peter Horvath

Well, I think look if we could be in all the states just like anybody else, we would be. I mean we've run businesses that were in almost all the countries and in this industry, a state is like a country, they are all different. You can, there are actually states where like Nevada we're selling CBD in the dispensary is fine. There are states where you can't sell CBD in a dispensary. It's really interesting. But I think that right now, we're going for quality over quantity because our competitors and I've got their numbers in front of us. They're folks that we know and really like and have done amazing work.

I mean we've got businesses that have been opened since 2010 or 2014, 2015 and they might have 80, 30 to 80 licenses but they're only operating less than 25 stores. So it's hard to get stores open, if you've been at it for five to nine years and you've only got two dozen stores open for us to think that we're going to have 100 stores open easily without doing an acquisition of some sort would be kind of unrealistic. So we're learning this as we go. We're excited to focus on Nevada and Massachusetts and we're always curious about other states. We like Michigan, we like Arizona, we like Florida. There's Pennsylvania, New York when they figure out what they're doing but we can't make any claims about where we're going to be until we either do a deal or organically win licenses in those states. So it's kind of a stay tuned, we'll update you as we make progress.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

Okay, understood. Thank you, that's all from me.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jenny Wang of Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Jenny Wang

Good morning. Congratulations on the quarter.

Peter Horvath

Thank you, Jenny.

Jenny Wang

A couple of questions from me. Are you able to give us a little bit of color on the sell through rates at DFW and maybe in terms of the test trial Abercrombie, how that's rolling out and if we're anticipating any additional orders come from there?

Brian Logan

Yes, it's probably not appropriate for me to give their sell throughs to you. So I'm going to decline to do that. But I can tell you about our sell through. Okay.

Jenny Wang

I think that would be helpful.

Peter Horvath

So in the shops we operate right now we're just at launch mode. And so we see there's a maturity curve to our business. It's a steep maturity curve, we're seeing progress every week. And with our shop openings and with our shop openings and the fact that we're kind of we could be at between 200 and 300 shops by the time we enter holiday this year 2019. We see that we can do 60% of our sales this year in CBD in two months November and December. The personal care seasonality is extraordinary.

So going back to sell through, we're seeing between 6% and 10% sell through a week. Mother's Day weekend, our plans are blown away because we've got about a 9% sell through. That was encouraging because we knew with our Bath & Body Works folks that we're here knew that that's probably what you should expect. And if you can expect it then, you can also expect this extraordinary curve, seasonality curve that's going to happen going into holiday.

And we're curious about what are other relevant blips. It makes a lot of fun in terms of trying to devise. How do you stand out of the crowd in a mall. The other thing that's exciting is we put $0.07 product basically the same fixture as DSW in the two Source dispensaries and Source dispensaries do about a thousand transactions a day on average. So I mean this is to give you comp, this is interesting. We've got a competitor who we really admire. They do about half their business online and the other half of their businesses in about 6000 shops and we think they're very successful and it's good product, it's mostly ingestible and they're doing about $6600 per shop, right.

They don't control the in-stock, they don't control the education of the sales associates or consumer engagement. In these two dispensaries, we’re doing $2,000 a day in sales. So that means these dispensaries are annualizing at three quarters of million and $0.07 non-THC CBD, personal care products. That's an amazing read. So we're kind of excited like should we be what's the wholesale strategy to dispensaries and should we reach out to some of our peers and we will and already have to start giving them this access to this product because even at wholesale, the margin is going to be good. And from what we've seen it's mostly incremental to the selling in dispensary. I think part of it is in a dispensary or in a showroom, you can't really grab any product.

So the fact that there's product that looks as good as Keels or Aveda that is priced really compelling compared to anything else in the store and you can grab it and actually hold it, you can try it, you can actually try it in the store. I'm pretty excited. I mean we’re hoping for an outcome like this that's a 35% sell through week. It's crazy, so and thing is it's been sustaining we're probably six weeks into this and it's actually growing. So those are extraordinary sell through I can talk about.

In terms of DSW, they’ve pushed it out at 98 stores. They've the initial test group was some of their highest productivity stores. They've included in this group some low productivity stores because I think they're curious just as we are to see so what would happen. So I think the high productivity stores are doing the same results as the test and the lower productivity stores probably need, they probably need to edit those stores and move to higher velocity. It's not unusual in retail to look at your portfolio of stores and say the top third can use more assortment and the bottom third needs less assortment.

And I think this is the case. So I really encourage, the main thing is what I can conclude after three months of selling Seventh Sense at scale, some scale is that consumers like it, they're buying more of it. They're starting with sports balm therapeutic product and then they're moving to face to body other forms. The engagement is high that we've had virtually no returns, we haven't had any bad outcomes in terms of that bad batches. So it just right now, it's full speed ahead on Seventh Sense, pretty exciting.

Jenny Wang

Great. Thank you so much. And in terms of your authentic brands licensing agreement, could you elaborate a little bit on that and kind of what that might look like maybe in the next quarter or even in fiscal 2020?

Peter Horvath

Well, authentic brands there, I like to think of them as a partner. I talk to Jamie often and they have some pretty amazing assets. I mean they've just closed Sports Illustrated. And when you read the Wall Street Journal version of what they intend to do with it, I think it's not what anybody expected. So pretty exciting. So our first toe in the water with them is Greg Norman, Greg, I haven't met him yet because he’s been out of country and I've been all over the place but I talked to him on the phone and I also know what other people will say and he's an inspirational guy.

He's extraordinary and we're going to develop product that's inspirational and extraordinary and lives up to his name and his brand. We're very excited to again put that in front of consumers at the beginning of 2020 probably at scale through mass merchandisers as well as available in our shops. So ABG basically gave us access to the license, they're giving us access to the distribution channels they have already in place and they're partnering with us with product development. They're doing a bit of teaching with us. That's part of what they have to do. They make money on the license but they don't make money, if you don't make money. So really terrific partners excited to see where this goes.

Brian Logan

Yes, Jenny and then I might add just from a financial statement perspective. There are some minimum royalty guarantees that are associated with the contract. The accounting of that requires us to straight line those fees from the date that we entered into the agreement. So there is creating some distortion during the current quarter probably expect some a little bit of distortion next quarter on those CBD gross margin rate until we get greater scale and until we get into revenue which as Peter mentioned is probably late in this calendar year or early next calendar year before we start seeing the product that we're producing on the shelves.

Jenny Wang

Okay, that's helpful. And just one last one for me. I'm wondering in terms of your timing on your rose and when that's expected to close as well as we're looking at Massachusetts kind of getting that final license there. What you think are the expected timing there?

Peter Horvath

Yes, Jenny, we're still working through the due-diligence phase and once we finalize that, we'll make an announcement one way or the other.

Jenny Wang

Okay, perfect.

Peter Horvath

And what was the question about Massachusetts, I'm sorry. We were kind of talking here.

Jenny Wang

Just in terms of for them the three medical facility licenses in terms of, what the status of that is and is there any other approvals that you'll need?

Randy Whitaker

I'll go, this is Randy. So we're expecting our direct license in September. We have site work started on cultivation. We've got a lease done in the host agreement in Northampton. And we're actively working to select what we consider to be fantastic sites to leverage to the fullest extent than other two licenses we have. So we're making good progress and we're proud of the work we're doing and we're on the ground every day trying to push that forward.

Peter Horvath

Yes, in the MSO environment there's this tension of trying to get shops open and what we know from our other industries is the importance of picking the right site, the most expensive capital you have is the lease liability or an acquisition of property. So I think in Massachusetts where right now it's limited to three licenses. We know where one is Northampton where the other two go? We might be willing to miss a few months of sales to pick the best possible location.

And Boston very well. I mean we know every heck, we know every city in the United States very well and a few cities outside the United States when it comes to retail and I think what people understand is access to traffic, visibility, foot traffic and you can't just if you decide your business is a destination, you're selling yourself short because if you do well as a destination you do better when you're amongst foot traffic. So I think that's the thing we're trying to straddle that tension between let's get open quick because we want some revenue and cash flow in this public company and let's go and the tension between that and getting open right. So it’s makes things fun not so boring.

Jenny Wang

Great, thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Peter Horvath

Yes, so I guess that’s great. We appreciate everybody's attention. It seems like we're constantly on the road with media or investors who are actually running the business. So we look forward to seeing you out there and sharing more about our story. There's nothing more exciting than getting in front of consumers and we intend to keep getting in front of investors just as exciting, not so scary. If we do our job right, it'll be fun. So thanks for your attention and time and it looks continuing the ride is going to be fun.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.