Apple Promised Me A Dividend, But All I Got Was A Lousy Buyback

Apple (AAPL) announces its capital return plans in April each year, and investors have grown to expect at least a 10% dividend raise. I was looking forward to my capital getting that 10% raise. Maybe even higher, since Apple raised by about 16% last year and has implied an increased pace of capital return.

But no - there was only a 5.5% dividend increase (from $0.73 to $0.77 quarterly), accompanied by a larger than expected announcement of a $75 billion buyback authorization. The cash I was going to receive on May 16 would be less than expected. (The dividend may not have increased at all from Apple’s point of view, since their recent pace of buybacks would reduce the total shares receiving dividends by more than the per-share increase.)

Making matters worse, I was seeing articles about how this was a good thing, such as “Apple: Love The Small Dividend Hike” and “Apple's Buybacks Provide Strong Long-Term Upside”. The wider investing commentariat has had plenty of comments extolling buybacks over dividends; they sometimes go as far as claiming that a preference for dividends is “irrational”!

Now let’s see what actually happened to that money that should have been returned as a dividend. On May 1, the trading day immediately following the announcement of earnings and capital return, Apple stock closed at $210 (I’m rounding to the nearest dollar). On May 10, the ex-dividend date, it closed at $197, on May 16, the payment date, it closed at $190, and on May 24 Apple stock closed at $179.

Lesson: the capital returned via dividend, $0.77 per share, was paid and deposited in my account in the correct amount on the correct day, but the capital “returned” via buyback, which supposedly should have driven up the stock price for me to pluck on any day I chose, has disappeared.

If Apple had paid a larger dividend, say an extra 5%, I would have received that extra 5% as cash on May 16. And where is the capital that was supposedly returned to me in the form of buybacks? Nowhere to be seen. Certainly not sitting in my cash balance.

Yes, buybacks can, theoretically, positively impact the stock price by increasing the ownership proportion of the company that each share represents, and thus increasing the future stream of earnings per share. But in the real world there are so many other factors that influence the stock price, the impact of a buyback is highly uncertain, in both amount and timing.

In this case, an exogenous shock, in the form of a flare-up of the trade war between the U.S. and China, drove down Apple’s stock price. And not unreasonably, since increased nationalist feeling in China may have a negative effect, of unknown magnitude, on sales of Apple products in China. This exogenous factor was not predictable.

But that’s my point: the transmission of capital return via buybacks is highly uncertain due to all sorts of real-world unpredictable events and changes in the economic or geopolitical landscape. By contrast, the transmission of capital return via dividends is certain: the exact amount declared gets paid as cash on the dividend payment date. The trade war didn’t affect the $0.77/share that was paid on May 16. Neither did the share price fluctuations, or any tweets, or economic reports, or analyst research pieces. None of those unpredictable elements affected the amount or timing of that cash payout.

And even the theoretical case for buybacks depends on company executives’ ability to correctly estimate the intrinsic value of the company, to avoid paying too much. But executives are notoriously over-optimistic and huge amounts of cash have been wasted buying back high-priced shares.

I know there are some tax advantages of long-term capital gains vs. dividends. But a dividend in the hand is worth a promised capital gain in the bush. That capital gain in the bush might just fly away on the wings of the next morning’s tweets

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.