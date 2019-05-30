Debunking The Imminent Recession Stories

Recession stories are everywhere, but we present facts and figures which demonstrate the falseness of the stories.

Much digital ink is being consumed by articles arguing for imminent recession and market collapse.

All bull markets end. The same can be said about bear markets. Bull markets end when the majority are so confident and "pumped up" that they cannot even imagine a bear market starting, and bear markets end when participants are so disillusioned that rising prices are inconceivable. At the present moment in time, judging from the amount of digital ink being consumed by articles arguing for imminent market collapse, a bear market is not only easy to imagine but also even obvious. "What is obvious to the majority is obviously wrong".

Our position that the economy is not on the verge of sliding into a recession is not a popular one, but that, along with the facts and figures, helps increase our confidence. In this piece, we present some "facts and figures" that contradict the false stories being promulgated about sliding into recessions.

The Financial Health of Business

Banks tighten standards on commercial and industrial loans as the economy starts to move toward recession, but that is not what is happening. Banks see no need to tighten standards on commercial loans (chart below).

The delinquency rate of the commercial loan sector, although there was a small uptick recently, is still lower at 1.1% than at any time in the 30 years before 2013 (chart below).

What About Households?

What about households, you ask? Here the picture is even better; households have deleveraged from 99% of GDP down to 80% of GDP and are staying there (chart below).

As a percent of disposable personal income, the household debt service payments are the lowest they have been in the last three decades (chart below).

Credit card debt is extremely sensitive to household budget conditions. Credit card delinquencies are just above 35-year lows (chart below).

Delinquencies on consumer loans from smaller banks - which tend to have lower lending standards and, therefore, are the first to experience delinquency problems - are at 40-year near-record lows (chart below).

A steep decline of total vehicular sales is evident in the lead-up to recessions. While total vehicular sales have been drifting lower, the change has been more of a stall than an actual decline (chart below).

When new car sales are separated out from the total vehicular sales, we see that household purchases of new transportation continue to increase (chart below).

Car loans are a ubiquitous part of household budgets, and considering how new car sales continue to increase, one would predict that the demand for car loans would also be on the increase, but both the demand for car loans and the percentage of banks tightening car loan standards are on the decline (chart below).

This demonstrates that the consumer is not having to increase their leverage in order to continue consuming, which means the economy is growing organically instead of bubbling like the fear-mongering story-tellers would have us believe.

Neither businesses nor households are demonstrating the characteristics that have preceded recessions in the past. This is further evidence that people think in stories, not facts and figures, and that false stories are more enduring than reality. Private sector debt can be the demise of an economy, but the facts show that's not what is happening now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.