Conspiracy In Silver - A Delusion

In the post-2008 financial crisis environment, and at other times, speculators have been vilified by regulatory agencies and politicians. A speculator is someone who invests capital in a venture in the hope of making a profit. There is an old saying that goes, "no risk, no reward." The speculator embodies that quote as they risk their money to make money, and lots of times they lose. In futures markets, speculators put their chips on the table when they take a long or a short position, and many are willing to bet prices are going higher or lower when they see a trend develop.

I believe that the price of silver is too low these days and the bearish trend that has been in place since 2016 will eventually come to an end with a significant recovery. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the silver market is through the coins and bars offered by dealers around the world. The COMEX futures and futures options markets are also a direct path as the futures provide a physical delivery mechanism. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is a highly liquid, non-leveraged silver product that replicates the price action in the silver market. For those looking for immediate appreciation in silver, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) is a turbocharged tool that is only appropriate for short-term bullish positions in the silver market as timing is everything when it comes to leverage.

Some politicians and conspiracy theorists are full of baloney

Over the years, politicians in Washington, D.C., have made the mistake of blaming speculators for pushing commodities price higher. When crude oil moved to almost $150 per barrel in 2008 and over $100 per barrel in some of the years that followed, Senator Bernie Sanders pointed his finger directly at the speculators in the oil market as the reason for the higher prices for consumers. However, when the price of the energy commodity dropped to $26.05 per barrel in 2016, he was conspicuously silent. I may be singling him out, but many other politicians and even some regulators have the same opinion that pushing prices higher for profit is evil while pushing them lower for the same reason does not appear on the political radar.

The fact is that speculators add liquidity to markets across all asset classes. If only producers and consumers of commodities met in the futures markets which are often benchmarks for physical prices, the volumes would decline, and the potential for significant price gaps and wider bid-offer spreads would rise. Producers wish to sell when prices are high, and consumers prefer to buy when they are low. Speculators that are either arbitrageurs, high-frequency traders, or use trend-following systems are the permanent presence in futures markets that supplies liquidity for producers and consumers to hedge at all price levels. Therefore, the politicians who continuously cry manipulation when prices rise have no understanding of how markets operate. Don't get me wrong; there are plenty of instances where a dominant market participant can influence and manipulate the price of a commodity on a short-term basis. However, in addition to taking price risk, they also assume an additional level of jeopardy when it comes to regulatory or even criminal action.

Blaming JPMorgan for lower silver prices is delusional

I have been trading in the silver market since the early 1980s, and while I have watched as the price rose and fell at times over the period, the one constant has been the cries from the bleachers that either government or private sector forces manipulate the price of silver to the downside. The most mentioned villain is JPMorgan, a bank that has a leadership position in the precious metals trading business in London and the US, which are the homes to the London Bullion Market and the COMEX division of the CME silver futures exchange. As someone who was on the inside in the silver business for almost two decades and ran one of the world's leading bullion trading business, I say the accusations pointed toward JPMorgan are nothing but hogwash. The fact is that the politicians who cry manipulation when prices go up and the voices that whine and moan about manipulation when the price of silver goes down are full of it.

Trend-following traders provide liquidity to the silver market. Silver has had many more downtrends since the late 1970s than uptrends. The excitement of the rise to over $50 per ounce in 1980 and almost that level in 2011 made some investors dream of incredible percentage returns only to be spoiled by the sellers who "push" the price lower. However, the truth is that a combination of contango or forward premium in the silver market, and years of bearish price action based on sentiment rather than manipulation is the reason for price failure; instead of some dark, manipulative force that hangs over the market. JPMorgan may have huge positions in the futures markets, but they also have the opposing position on their books in the over-the-counter, swap, or forward markets.

If JPMorgan were pushing the price of silver down, the regulators in the US and UK would punish the bank with fines and prosecutions. Even if the US and UK governments prefer if the price of silver is lower rather than higher, they would never take the risk of allowing or participating in manipulation. Moreover, those crying manipulation have been around for almost four decades, and governments in the US and UK have changed more than a handful of times since then. The odds of a vast conspiracy in the silver market are virtually nil.

I am currently bullish on the prospects for the silver market, but if I get that call wrong, I will not be whining that manipulation caused the losses. If I lose money in the silver market, it will be because I am on the wrong side of overall sentiment, which drives the price of silver. Silver is a byproduct of other metal production. While there is primary output where production cost is a factor, the world could survive without the current level of primary silver production given the massive level of above-ground stocks and the byproduct production that would continue to flow.

Silver is historically cheap, and inflation could be on the horizon

I believe that inflationary pressures, the decline in the value of fiat currencies, and over a decade of accommodative monetary policy and artificially low interest rates around the world will lift the price of silver and cause an eventual technical break on the upside because sentiment will shift in the market.

The price of silver has been trending lower since the July 2016 post-Brexit high at $21.095 per ounce. We are coming up on the third anniversary of that peak.

As the weekly chart highlights, since then, silver has been making lower highs and lower lows, but it has not made a serious challenge of the level of critical technical support at $13.635, the December 2015 bottom. Each time the price drifts towards that level, the price of silver has bounced. At the same time, the level of technical resistance on the upside that could ignite a breakout and take the price of the precious metal higher has moved lower with the price of silver.

While the silver-gold ratio is a metric that many market participants dismiss, I like to use it as a guide that tells me if silver is cheap or expensive compared to the price of gold on a historical basis.

The range in the price relationship since 1974 has been from 15.47 in 1979 to 93.18 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value in 1990. The average is at 54.325, and at 88.76 on May 30, silver is historically inexpensive compared to gold. Both silver and gold have industrial applications and a long history as financial instruments. Silver and gold have been a means of exchange for thousands of years. The ratio ended last week at its highest level in twenty-seven years. While the current level of the price relationship is not a guaranty of mean reversion at some point, history often repeats, and when price relationships move towards extremes, they can provide clues about the future.

The most recent low in the silver market came last November, and the price has trended back towards that bottom since failing at over $16 per ounce in January and February of this year.

The price has been failing to break lower

The weekly chart shows that silver traded to a low at $13.86 per ounce during the week of November 8, which was only 22.5 above the December 2015 low at $13.635 which stands as critical technical support for the silver futures market. After the recovery to over $16 earlier this year, silver is back on the defensive as it traded down to a low at $14.245 last week. The price momentum indicator is now in oversold territory, and weekly historical volatility at 7.57% is close to the lowest level in many years. Relative price strength is in the upper region of an oversold condition. After trading to its most recent low where it seemed as silver was heading for $14 or lower, the price bounced and was close to the $14.50 level on the active month July futures contract on Thursday, May 30.

Silver failed to test the December 2015 low last November, and it recently stopped falling before reaching $14 per ounce. Time will tell if I am correct and silver will move higher away from the 2015 bottom, or if a decline to a new low will cause the conspiracy chatter to reach another crescendo.

SLV for the conservative, USLV when the time is ripe

While the most direct route for investment in silver is via the physical or futures markets, the ETF and ETN products bring investment products that replicate the price action in the silver market to those with traditional equity accounts. The fund summary for SLV states:

The investment seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of silver. The Trust seeks to reflect such performance before payment of the Trust's expenses and liabilities. It is not actively managed. The Trust does not engage in any activities designed to obtain a profit from, or to ameliorate losses caused by, changes in the price of silver.

SLV has net assets of $4.67 billion, charges an expense ratio of 0.50%, and an average of over 7.2 million shares of the ETF change hands each day. SLV holds 100% of its net assets in physical silver bullion. The price of silver recently rose from $14.265 on May 28 to $14.495 on the July COMEX futures contract, an increase of 1.61%.

As the chart shows, SLV rose from a low at $13.39 on May 28 to $13.59 on May 30, or 1.5% higher.

USLV is SLV on steroids as it offers a leveraged, triple return. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

USLV has net assets of $224.18 million, charges an expense ratio of 1.65%, and an average of over 200,000 shares of the ETN change hands each day. USLV holds products that decay over time to create leverage, which is why it is only appropriate for short-term trading purposes. USLV often experiences reverse splits that destroy the value of the instrument over time.

Over the same period when silver futures rose by 1.61%, and SLV moved 1.5% higher, USLV rallied from $54.09 to $56.46 per share or 4.38% which was close to triple the move in the SLV ETF.

When choosing which instrument to use for the long side of the silver market, SLV provides more staying power, while with USLV its all about timing.

One of my first bosses in the trading business in the early 1980s, who was a silver trader, told me that markets move higher when there are more buyers than sellers and lower when selling overwhelms buying. In silver, it is only sentiment that triggers the buying or the selling and those who invest become fleas on silver's back just like the trend-followers. Investors and trend-followers take profits or losses and hop into and out of the market like the insects. The perma-fleas are those who whine and moan when the price moves lower, blaming others than themselves. At that point, that flea transforms into nothing more than an annoying gnat. And, the politicians who carry a flag against speculators in markets are only looking for brownie points with voters who do not understand markets and the power of sentiment. Conspiracies in the silver market make for great stories, but they are a mirage that has no basis in fact.

The author is long silver