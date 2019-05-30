Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Despite a nice rally in the stock so far in 2019, Catalent merited a deeper dive. An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

The acquisition should be accretive in its second full fiscal year and significantly accretive thereafter.

Catalent, Inc.’s recent purchase of gene therapy manufacturer Paragon Biosciences reinforces its leading position in the production of biologics while increasing the its long-term growth trajectory.

Today, we look at a small-cap healthcare name that does not get much coverage despite an over $6 billion market cap. In fact, the last solely focused article on the company here on Seeking Alpha was late in 2017.

Company Overview:

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is a Somerset, New Jersey provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The company was formed through a series of drug delivery acquisitions by Cardinal Health (CAH), executed between 1998 and 2006. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) then purchased Cardinal's Pharmaceutical Technologies and Services division in 2007, subsequently rebranding it Catalent. The company went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $948.8 million at $20.50 per share. Through its processes and technologies employed at its ~34 facilities, Catalent provides ~73 billion doses of ~7,000 different products with 1,000+ customers in 80+ countries. Catalent employs more than 11,000 people, including over 1,800 scientists, and commands a market cap of ~$6.6 billion. The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending June 30, 2018.

Catalent's customer base is substantial, featuring 90 of the top 100 branded drug concerns, 21 of the top 25 generics companies, 24 of the top 25 biologics concerns, and 23 of the top 25 consumer health companies. Branded drugs account for ~36% of the company's revenues with Biologics next at ~23%. With ~7,000 different products, it is not surprising to discover that Catalent's top 20 products only account for 21% of its revenue. From a geographic standpoint, 48% of sales come from U.S.-based customers with Europe responsible for 36%. Approximately 38% of its products are not exposed to patent cliffs.

Follow-the-Molecule Philosophy:

The company employs its advanced delivery technologies and development solutions across the entire lifecycle of its customers' products, starting with the pre-clinical development of small molecules, followed by manufacturing supplies in a wide range of delivery options for clinical trials and commercialization, followed by the production of generic or over-the-counter versions. This 'follow-the-molecule' approach has helped Catalent develop longstanding customer relationships and, in some instances, insulates it from patent cliffs.

Reporting Segments:

Catalent has four reporting segments: Softgel Technologies; Biologics and Specialty Drugs (B&S); Oral Drug Delivery (ODD); and Clinical Supply Services (CSS). The Softgel segment manufactures gelatin-based softgel capsules as well as plant-based vegicaps and optishell capsules. B&S provides small molecule and biologic products in prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges, blow-fill-seal unit doses, and injectable formats. As the title implies, ODD makes oral dosages. With the exception of CSS - where it is #2 - Catalent is the market leader in each of its business segments.

Growth Through Acquisition:

The drug manufacturing outsourcing vertical is highly fragmented, with the top five companies representing ~35% of the advanced delivery technologies business and ~10% of the development solutions business. Owing to this industry dynamic, Catalent has made eleven acquisitions since FY12 totaling ~$2.7 billion - the largest and most recent being the pending purchase of gene therapy manufacturer Paragon Biosciences for $1.2 billion, which was announced on April 14th, 2019.

For that price, Catalent is obtaining a gene therapy platform with difficult-to-replicate capabilities that should generate revenue of ~$200 million and EBITDA of ~$56 million in calendar 2019. Approximately 90% of the top-line projection is supported by long-term contracted minimums and represents a ~93% CAGR since 2016. Upon the deal's closing, Catalent's long-term revenue growth rate will increase from 4-6% to 6-8%. Additionally, Paragon will reinforce Catalent's leadership position in biologics and provide new expertise in one of the fastest growing categories of healthcare. In fact, there are ~680 gene and cell candidates currently in the clinic, which is projected to evolve into a ~$40 billion market by 2025. Catalent's B&S segment is expected to generate nearly half of the company's total revenues by FY23, up from 14% in FY17.

From a financial standpoint, the deal is expected to be accretive to Catalent's Adj. Net Income in its second full fiscal year after its closing and significantly accretive thereafter. The deal is expected to close in 4QFY18.

3QFY19 Results:

On February 5, 2019, Catalent reported 3QFY19 Adj. Net Income of $0.49 per share on revenue of $617.5 million. The Net Income result beat the Street consensus by $0.03, while revenue was $27.4 million lower than expectations. Revenue was down slightly less than two percent from the same period a year ago. It should be noted that on a constant currency basis, sales would have increased by two percent.

The company did see double-digit organic segment EBITDA growth within its Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services segments. Third quarter 2019 gross margin came in at 32.2%, 170bps above the same level of the year ago quarter.

FY19 Outlook:

On its third quarter earnings press release, the company provided the following full year 2019 guidance.

Revenue in the range of $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $605 million to $615 million

Adjusted Net Income in the range of $268 million to $278 million

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the third quarter with some $200 million in cash and marketable securities and approximately $2.2 billion in debt. Catalent's total net leverage ratio did fall to 3.3x's from 3.4x's in the previous quarter.

Although the company has a $100 million share repurchase program on the books, it has not bought any stock under the facility since its October 2015 inception. Catalent does not pay a dividend.

Since mid-April, five analyst firms have offered ratings on CTLT. Four were Buy recommendations, including UBS with price targets ranging from $48 to $54 a share. Jefferies reissued a Hold rating on CTLT even as they lifted their price target six bucks a share to $50 on April 16th.

Verdict:

Shares of CTLT have enjoyed just over a 50% recovery from its 2018 holiday season lows, when they briefly traded below $30. However, with the Paragon purchase, management has Catalent positioned to dominate in the fastest growing sector of the drug industry. Trading at 24x's the Street's FY20 estimate of roughly $1.90, valuation appears somewhat stretched.

I think Catalent is at best a 'watch item' holding at the present time. Its risk/reward profile is not worthy of consideration for what I would consider a full stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. If the stock had a substantial pullback nearer to its recent lows, this name might be worth circling back on.

