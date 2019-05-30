Slow And Steady Wins The Race: 5 Great REITs To Hold Forever

Reading “The Tortoise and the Hare,” children and adults alike can see the folly of being overconfident.

Slow but steady wins the race. That's what they say, perhaps entirely based on Aesop's Fable about "The Tortoise and the Hare."

One of the more well-known stories in Aesop's lengthy collection, "The Tortoise and the Hare" tells the tale of a braggadocios rabbit and the turtle that took him on, making for an obviously mismatched match-up.

Anyone who's startled a common backyard bunny knows how fast those hoppy little creatures can move. Depending on the critter in question, they can apparently reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour - a significant feat for a creature of such humble size.

Now compare that to its Aesop's opponent. Anyone who's seen a common pet turtle move knows they're not the most likely to win first place in the 100-meter dash out on land. According to Reference.com:

"The average turtle walks at a rate of 3 to 4 miles per hour. A turtle swims at a speed of 10 to 12 miles per hour. Although turtles move slowly, they move at faster rates than the average tortoise."

Clearly then, they've got a thing or two over a snail. And I guess that, if push came to shove, they could beat some humans in a walking race. By Reference.com's way of looking at it, anyway. Other sources say that turtles run at three to four miles per hour, but walk at one. In which case, most of us have 'em beat.

But a rabbit? Or, more specifically, a hare?

I can tell you this right here and now. In a literal, actual, physical, real-life tournament… I wouldn't be betting on the tortoise.

Photo Source

Reading Between the Lines

Of course though, Aesop's Fables aren't about literal, actual, physical, real-life situations. They're about teaching life lessons through engaging fictional scenarios. Reading "The Tortoise and the Hare," children and adults alike can see the folly of being overconfident.

The hare, thinking he has the race won no matter what, sets off at a dash at the offset. With every natural advantage on his side, he makes a showy start but then stops to take a snooze before the end.

In his line of thinking, there's no competition to consider. He's fast. The tortoise is slow. Therefore, he wins.

Case closed.

Problem is that he naps too long, whereas his competitor keeps plodding along unfailingly. Ipso facto, the hare loses the race he should have won hands - or paws - down.

Again, that's a very specific set of circumstances to apply to a literal race. In literal races, the fastest person is going to win the vast majority of the time. And yes, you can even apply that line of reasoning to marathons.

But that's not necessarily the case when it comes to stocks.

The Tortoise Game

In the investing world, there are certainly stocks that shoot up and stay up. And those are great stocks to own.

I like those companies, especially when I'm holding onto them. Everyone does.

It's only a matter of finding them in the first place. It's a problematic goal considering how the markets operate off two main forces: fear and greed.

Intelligence, not so much.

Too often, investors will get hyped up on a company or a concept that looks amazing: the next big thing! We've seen it happen in every sector possible before, and we'll no doubt see it a painful amount of times again going forward.

Sometimes it's with an isolated stock. Sometimes, it's with a whole set of stocks, such as with technology… real estate… banking…

I'm sure I'm ringing some bells here. In which case, I'm guessing I don't need to mention the consequences whenever that hype ends up falling flat. It can be painful, to say the least.

That's why I usually do prefer the "slow but steady" mantra when it comes to the stocks I choose. This includes the real estate investment trusts, or REITs, I recommend. The ones with share prices that rise at an "exciting" (read: alarming) rate probably won't have the stamina to cross over the finish lines you need them to.

Oh, they can look big and strong and "in it to win it" at various stages of the journey, acting like they're already on their victory lap. But that kind of arrogance leads to corporate oversights, management missteps, and employee slipups. And those then lead to downfalls that, believe you me, you don't want to be a part of.

When it comes to either Aesop's Fables or the stock market, it's wisest to bet more heavily on the tortoise than the hare.

Photo Source

Some Tortoise Positions to Take Up

As you may know, I created the DAVOS Index over a year ago as a means to provide a benchmark for the most popular REITs to own. Take my word for it: It was no easy task trying to select the most favorite five REITs out of over 150 covered in our new intelligent REIT lab (part of our iREIT service).

Nonetheless, these "fab 5" REITs were handpicked to be long-term holds, recognizing that they could be volatile at times but would eventually weather the storms and deliver above-average results.

These five REITs include: Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Realty Income (O), and Simon Property (SPG). Since January 2009, they've returned an annual average of 13.4%:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, American Tower and Realty Income have delivered exceptional results, while Ventas has underperformed. However, I also find it interesting that these five REITs together have delivered an average 13.8% year-to-date:

Source: iREIT

Just five months into the year, DAVOS has outperformed its own average annual returns since 2009. Notably, American Tower is crushing it either way - returning 28.7% YTD. So if you've never believed that cell towers should be a critical portfolio holding, take a second look…

(Though, personally, I prefer Crown Castle (CCI) over American Tower because of its higher dividend yield of 3.6%.)

What about Simon Property?

Even with its underperformance YTD, Simon has delivered sound returns of 12.1% annually (since 2009). Even though the retail sector is going through choppy times, its fundamentals are rock-solid.

Now let's take a look at these valuation metrics:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Simon's current price/funds from operations (P/FFO) is 13.7x, around 27% below its five-year average. But according to data sourced from F.A.S.T. Graphs, it's forecasted to grow FFO/share by around 4% in both 2020 and 2012.

Source: iREIT

Keep in mind that we do consider the DAVOS Index to be just that - an Index. This means we created the "fab 5" list as a means to compare performance with other indexes and portfolios like our commercial mortgage REIT Index, known as BLAST).

A Longer View for Bigger Profits

One way we've been able to generate healthy returns is to focus on long-term investing. The ability to buy and hold for decades has been one of Warren Buffet's secrets over the years. And if it's good enough for Warren Buffett, it's good enough for us to at least examine and analyze.

In this case, we also implemented - taking to heart what he said on the subject, how he said it, and what came of it.

For instance, three and a half decades ago, the Oracle of Omaha warned investors not to pay too much attention to Berkshire's one-year growth figures.

"During 1983, our book value increased from $737.43 per share to $975.83 per share, or by 32%. We never take the one-year figure very seriously. After all, why should the time required for a planet to circle the sun synchronize precisely with the time required for business actions to pay off? Instead, we recommend not less than a five-year test as a rough yardstick of economic performance. Red lights should start flashing if the five-year average annual gain falls much below the return on equity earned over the period by American industry in aggregate."

Then, in 1994, he clarified his view on the unpredictable nature of forecasting and why trying to predict the future is a waste of time.

"We try to price, rather than time, purchases. In our view, it is folly to forego buying shares in an outstanding business whose long-term future is predictable, because of short-term worries about an economy or a stock market that we know to be unpredictable. Why scrap an informed decision because of an uninformed guess?"

Speaking of longer-term holds…

Tanger Outlets (SKT) is certainly not on the "most popular" list, I consider the company a long-term investment, recognizing that - eventually - Mr. Market will see value in the wide-moat business model. After all, the Warren Buffett way of doing things is to purchase "stocks with a margin of safety below their intrinsic value," which then "reduces risk and provides an allowance for unforeseen negative events."

I suggest reading R. Paul Drake's latest article in which he explains, "In my judgment, Tanger will ultimately flourish, within a few years, and perhaps not until after the next recession."

Drake makes a great argument debunking the myth that Tanger properties "compete significantly with online shopping". He highlights the fact that many analysts "ignores the aspect of recreational shopping, especially in the context of resort and similar locations".

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, buy-and-hold investing can't be done effectively with practicing two important concepts.

First, it's critical to always utilize a margin of safety, or as Warren Buffett explains, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." That's what value investing is all about.

Second, long-term success belongs to those investors who consistently focus on doing a few things right and on avoiding the worst errors, as Buffett explains,

"You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don't do too many things wrong".

Fundamental security analysis is the key to winning...and that is the real secret to sleeping well at night. I look forward to lecturing at Georgetown University tonight out of my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor (co-authored by Stephanie Krewson-Kelly).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR, CCI, VTR, O, SPG, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.