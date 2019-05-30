3 High-Yield Stocks To Consider Buying...But Not Yet!

Use this strategy to patiently wait for your price (and collect 2-3x the dividend yield while you wait).

It's important to build a watchlist of stocks you want to own and the price at which you want to buy them.

There are a myriad of reasons to not run out and buy stocks right now.

By Ryan G. Linski, CFA

Inverted yield curves, trade wars, global slowdowns...there are clearly a whole host of headwinds for stocks right now.

All the more reason to be cautious with new stock purchases.

That said, you can still earn some pretty nice yields on your cash while patiently waiting for your favorite high-yielders to pull back a bit.

The High-Yield Cure for the Cautious Dividend Investor

We think that selling cash-secured puts on these high-quality dividend stocks is a nice cure for the cautious dividend investor. It allows investors to generate income while mitigating downside price risk. Cash-secured puts essentially act as a limit order for dividend stocks you want to add to your portfolio (but you get paid to put the order in!).

If you sell a put, you have an obligation to purchase the stock at a predetermined price (strike price) on or before the expiration date (if the buyer of the put option wants to sell you the stock). Clearly, the risk is that the stock drops significantly below the strike and you are forced to buy the stock at a price well above market.

Here are our two risk management rules of put selling:

Only sell put options on stocks that you want to own at the price you want to own them - With a put selling income strategy (focused on out-of-the-money puts), you get paid to wait for the price you want on a stock. If the price never drops to your strike, you get to keep the premium (income) as a consolation prize. Your downside is owning the stock at the strike price (keep that in mind as you analyze the ideas below). Don't sell "naked" - Just because options offer you leverage, it doesn't mean that you have to use the leverage. We recommend securing your short put position with cash (i.e., don't sell on margin). If you aren't willing to risk the cash to back it up ... don't sell the put!

The two main things to focus on when considering a cash-secured put opportunity are Premium Yield and Margin of Safety.

Premium Yield (%) - The premium yield is the expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money).

Premium Yield % = option premium / (strike price - premium)

Margin of Safety (%) - Margin of safety is the percentage that the underlying stock could decline that would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Margin of Safety % = (stock price - break-even price) / current stock price

Note that there is always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

3 High-Yield Stocks To Consider Buying...But Not Yet!

Below are three dividend stocks (with yields over 5%) that are currently on our watchlist to purchase, but aren't quite in our Buy Zone yet. These are perfect candidates for a cash-secured put strategy; let's get PAID to wait!

AT&T (T)

AT&T has a juicy 6.4% dividend yield and has been a true dividend aristocrat, raising its dividend for 33 consecutive years now. Truth be told, I was one of the 500,000+ DirecTV subscribers that cut the cord last quarter, but I am considering reinstalling the cord soon after a bad experience with streaming services. That said, the stock is currently trading 6.4% above our Buy Zone of $29.00-30.00.

As such, the July 19 $31.00 strike cash-secured put is an attractive alternative to buying the stock at current levels.

This trade would give you a $30.36 break-even price (i.e., net purchase price if exercised), a margin of safety of 4.9% below the current price, and a premium yield of 2.1% in just 50 days! This equates to a 15.2% annualized yield (2.4x AT&T's annual dividend yield)...without having to purchase the stock.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel pays a solid 5.5% dividend yield and has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years (it also serves a mean chicken fried steak if you pass one on your next road trip!). That said, the stock is currently trading 3.5% above our Buy Zone of $144.00-153.00.

As such, the July 19 $150.00 strike cash-secured put is an attractive alternative to buying the stock at current levels.

This trade would give you a $146.90 break-even price (i.e., net purchase price if exercised), a margin of safety of 7.2% below the current price, and a premium yield of 2.1% in just 50 days! This equates to a 15.2% annualized yield (2.7x Cracker Barrel's annual dividend yield)...without having to purchase the stock.

Six Flags (SIX)

Six Flags pays a nice 6.5% dividend yield and has raised its dividend for seven consecutive years (let the record show that collecting the 6.5% dividend is way more fun that riding SIX's Dare Devil Dive roller coaster, in my opinion). That said, the stock is currently trading 4.5% above our Buy Zone of $45.00-48.00.

As such, the July 19 $47.50 strike cash-secured put is an attractive alternative to buying the stock at current levels.

This trade would give you a $46.60 break-even price (i.e., net purchase price if exercised), a margin of safety of 7.1% below the current price, and a premium yield of 1.9% in just 50 days! This equates to a 13.9% annualized yield (2.1x Six Flag's annual dividend yield)...without having to purchase the stock.

Summary

In the current market environment, a cash-secured put strategy is a great high-yield cure for the cautious dividend stock investor. As you can see from the examples above, with this strategy, you can generate more income (vs. holding the stock and collecting the dividend) with a nice built-in margin of safety (i.e., more income with less risk).

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CBRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained within this article is for informational and educational purposes only and it is not intended as a recommendation of the securities highlighted or any particular investment strategy; nor should it be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. The strategies and securities mentioned in this article may not be suitable for all types of investors and the information contained in this report does not constitute advice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person must receive a copy of Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Copies of this document may be obtained from your broker.