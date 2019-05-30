Merchants & Marine Bancorp: Operational Underperformance Warrants Low Valuation Despite Robust Dividend

Merchants & Marine Bancorp (OTCQX:MNMB) is a 13-branch community bank holding company primarily serving Jackson County, Mississippi. Merchants & Marine is rather unusual in that it trades at a significant discount to its tangible book value. The low valuation relative to book value is associated with the company's chronic underperformance compared to community banks on average with a return on equity just above 6.1%. The company is also overcapitalized, with shareholders' equity representing about 12.7% of total assets. The result is that, although the company's book value is approximately $54.50, the company's shares trade at $37.20, or a mere 68% of the company's book value.

We were initially attracted by the low book valuation as this is, sometimes, an indication that other underlying factors are concealing a larger long-term opportunity. However, our research has led us to conclude that the company is instead simply an underperforming bank focused on serving its core market rather than maximizing earnings, growth, and shareholder value. Instead, the focus of this article will be on the company's dividend - currently a robust 3.9% - which may nonetheless be appealing for conservative income-oriented investors seeking a secure yield with limited valuation risk.

Geography

Merchants & Marine operates in two distinct regions. In Mississippi, the company is headquartered in Pascagoula on the Gulf coast and has all but one of its branches in the state within its home county. The company is the second largest bank in Jackson County based on Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data with a 24.5% deposit market share. The bank operates one branch to the north of Jackson County in Lucedale and, oddly, three branches in Alabama located on the far eastern side of Mobile Bay rather than the more logical western side around Mobile.

Source: Google Maps

The company's market area is characterized by relatively low population growth, with economic activity focused around manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, education, construction, and tourism. The county ranks fifth in Mississippi in terms of income per capita, making it a leader within the state, with below-average unemployment relative to the balance of Mississippi. Interestingly, business exposure in the county to the oil and gas industry is very small, with most of the state's limited oil and gas industry located further inland from the coast.

Investment Securities and Loan Portfolio

Merchants & Marine does not publish readily available financial data, which necessitates developing the relevant information from banking regulatory filings.

The company's interest-earning asset portfolios, as reflected in the following tables, are not especially unusual for a community bank. The company's investment security portfolio is weighted towards longer-dated maturities and repricings, while the loan portfolio is roughly split, with half of loans maturing or repricing within three years, and the balance after three years. The consolidated portfolio is still more heavily weighted towards the longer end of the maturity and repricing schedule, introducing exposure to rising benchmark interest rates.

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The dollar values indicated in the tables are presented in thousands of dollars.

The resulting net interest margin, per our calculations, was around 3.4% last year although the rate has been declining as interest expense associated with deposit liabilities outpaces interest earnings on assets. The compression would be expected, given the company's asset weighting towards longer maturities and repricings and a relatively small percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits. We project that net interest margin will fall to around 3.2% in the current year, with a small impact on earnings per share. However, if rates remain stable or decline in the future, net interest margin should be boosted slightly.

Deposits

The majority of the company's deposits are in money market and savings accounts, representing just over two-thirds of total deposits. A full 15% of total deposits are non-interest-bearing, while nearly 20% of the company's deposits are comprised of preferred deposits from state and local government entities. Certificates of deposit represent less than 15% of the company's total deposit base.

Earnings and Dividends

The company's earnings for the prior year amounted to $3.39 for a modest price-to-earnings ratio of around 11 based on the current market price. This compared to a tax adjusted earnings per share estimate of $3.36 per share in the prior year, excluding certain one time income benefits.

The company paid a $1.45 per share dividend during the year for a payout ratio of 42.7%, somewhat above the average we typically see in the community banking sector. The company's return on assets and return on equity based on these figures was 0.8% and 6.1%, respectively, well below the metrics we expect to see for community banks. In part, this is due to the company's efficiency ratio, which we calculate to be around 67%, with an average efficiency ratio at this level up to about 70%. We present our compiled profit and loss statement for the company for the most recent year below:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

It's also worth noting that a significant portion of the company's non-interest income and non-interest expense is not clearly delineated in available public regulatory filings, particularly for the most recent first quarter results. The first quarter saw a decline in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense that significantly reduced quarterly earnings per share, details on which we have so far been unable to clarify with the company. However, despite this quarterly shift, the company remains profitable and sufficiently overcapitalized such that, even if this condition were to persist, the dividend would not be threatened in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Merchants & Marine is a low-performing institution which does not exhibit signs of placing a heavy emphasis on growth. The relatively low returns on assets and equity, moderate efficiency ratio, and relatively high payout ratio aren't indicative of a bank seeking significant growth or realization of the bank's underlying value.

However, the low valuation and weak operating performance suggest there is relatively little room for deterioration in the company's operations or valuation. In combination with the company's appealing and secure 3.9% dividend yield, this may make the company appealing to conservative income-oriented investors. In the future, if improved performance did become a focus of the bank, there would also be the potential for decent appreciation in the shares, although there is no indication that this will be the case in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.