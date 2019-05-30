Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) CEO Andy Zhang on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Zhang - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Ming Xu - Chief Financial Officer

Catherine Liu - Chief Financial Officer of Yixin

Conference Call Participants

Hillman Chan - Citi

Miranda Zhuang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Liping Zhao - CICC

Operator

Unidentified Company Representative

Welcome to Bitauto's first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Speakers from the company today are Mr. Andy Zhang, CEO; Mr. Xiaoke Liu, COO and Mr. Ming Xu, CFO. After management's prepared remarks, Andy, Xiaoke and Ming will be available to answer your questions. In addition, Catherine Liu, CFO of Yixin, will be available to answer your questions related to Yixin.

I will now turn the call over to Andy Zhang, CEO of Bitauto.

Andy Zhang

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Despite a challenging auto industry environment, we were pleased to deliver a set of solid results for the first quarter of the year, with total revenue growing by 26% year-over-year to RMB2.73 billion. Our advertising and subscription business continued to grow steadily, with revenue reaching RMB897 million, representing a 13.9% year-over year increase. Our transaction services business also continued to expand rapidly with revenue of reaching RMB1.65 billion, representing a 40.7% year-over-year growth.

For our advertising and subscription business, as we emphasized over the past few quarters Bitauto has been devoted to consistently, to constantly enhance our content and improving user experience on our upgraded apps to drive traffic for our media business. And that we are beginning to see positive results from our efforts.

In the first quarter, we saw substantial increases in traffic, user time spent, and number of sales leads generated. According to Questmobile, in April 2019, DAU on the Bitauto media app increased by 197% since October 2018 when we rolled out a major upgrade for media app. The combined DAU on both our Bitauto media app and Auto Pricing app rose by approximately 50% over the same period in 2018. In the first quarter, our total number of sales leads grew by approximately 15% year-over-year as quality of our sales lead improved thanks to greater contribution from organic leads.

As a result of the strong momentum in the quantity and quality of sales leads, more dealer customers are willing to sign up for our premium and recently launched deluxe premium service packages. Further driving ARPU in our subscription business upwards. We also further build out our network of independent dealers to over 26,000 through which we served more than 42,500 sales persons during the first quarter of 2019. As of the end of this May, we had developed over 2,300 paying customers among these independent second tier dealers.

In our transaction services business, Yixin continued to grow faster than the industry, strengthening its market leading position, and enhancing its competitive advantages. Yixin facilitated approximately 147,000 financed automobile transactions in the first quarter, a year-over-year increase of approximately 30%. Yixin's loan facilitation services contributed 66% of its total financed automobile transactions, with transaction volume up line up nearly 10x compared to the same period last year.

Also during the quarter, Yixin's financed new automobile transactions increased by approximately 23% year-over-year, while China's new passenger vehicles sales dropped by 14% year-over-year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Moreover, Yixin's financed used automobile transactions increased by approximately 39% year-over-year during the quarter, while China's used car passenger vehicle sales increased only by 2% year-over-year, according to China Automobile Dealers Association.

Looking forward, we will remain dedicated to executing on our core business strategies to build Bitauto into China's top online automobile media and the transaction services platform. First, we will continue to improve content and user experience on the upgraded Bitauto media app, with more engaging and user centric content and functions. Covering user need across the entire automobile consumption cycle. We have seen robust improvement in DAU, retention rate, as well as content generation and the consumption on our Bitaudio media app. And we believe this will greatly increase our ability to bring higher quality sales leads to our automaker and dealer customers, helping enhance their sales conversion rates, and demonstrating our value proposition amid the current soft market environment for automobile sales.

Second, we will drive incremental revenue growth in our advertising business through the launch of our data products, which provide automakers with integrated results-driven marketing solutions. Including highly targeted advertisement, content and the marketing campaigns, leveraging Bitauto AIs and the big data analytic capabilities. Our data products enable automakers to analyze real-time consumer behavior, including browsing, research and purchasing, to further improve automakers' conversion rates. We plan to gradually ramp up our data products throughout the course of this year.

Third, we will further develop our subscription business this year, as we enhance ARPU from 4S dealer customers through increasing penetration of premium and deluxe premium service packages, and expand our services to cover more independent dealers while gradually increasing monetization among this vast and under-tapped market segment.

Fourth, Yixin will remain focused on rapidly expanding its financed automobile transactions, growing its loan facilitation business, and developing its technology capabilities to better understand, connect, and serve consumers, financial institution partners, and automobile dealers. We believe that Yixin is well-positioned to gain market share in the automobile finance industry.

With that I'll turn the call over to Ming to go over the financials.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Andy. Good evening, everyone. Despite soft sales in the automobile industry, our results for the first quarter of 2019 maintained a steady growth trajectory, with strong performances from both our advertising and subscription business and transaction services business. We also increased profitability in the first quarter, mainly due to improved profitability at Yixin, and effective control on sales and marketing expenses. With rising traffic and enhanced user experience, our upgraded Bitauto media app should continue to strengthen Bitauto's value proposition, which we believe will be increasingly recognized by our OEM and dealer customers as they focus more on the effectiveness of their advertising spending. We remain confident that the growth of our user base and brand value will further solidify our industry leading position, reduce our customer acquisition costs and enhance our margins.

We are also optimistic about Yixin's margin outlook for the full year as it further grows its financed transaction volume.

Now let's look at our Q1, 2019 financial highlights before moving to Q&A. Please note that our reference mainly to financial figures in RMB in the following discussion.

Bitauto reported revenue of RMB2.73 billion for the first quarter of 2019, representing a 26% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase in revenue was attributable to the growth of the Company's transaction services business and advertising and subscription business.

Revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB897 million, representing a 13.9% increase from RMB7.88 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Revenue from the transaction services business for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB1.65 billion, representing a 40.7% increases from RMB1.17 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly attributable to the revenue growth of the Company's loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business.

Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB188 million, compared to RMB211 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB1.07 billion, representing an increase of 29.8% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased commissions associated with loan facilitation services and increased costs associated with higher sales of automobiles. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was 39%, compared to 37.8% in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB1.67 billion, representing a 23.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

Selling and administrative expenses were RMB1.50 billion for the first quarter of 2019, representing a 0.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

Product development expenses were RMB160.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, largely the same as such figure in the corresponding period in 2018.

Share-based compensation, which was allocated to the related line items of operating expenses, was RMB144 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB150 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB375.8 million (as per press release RMB365.8 million), representing a significant increase from RMB8 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 13.4%, compared to 0.4% in the corresponding period in 2018.

Net income in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB92.8 million, compared to a net loss of RMB288 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Net income attributable to Bitauto in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB32.5 million, compared to a net loss attributable to Bitauto of RMB168 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB285 million, representing a significant increase from RMB37 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB152.1 million, a 122.3% (as per press release 126.3%) increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS, each representing one ordinary share, in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB0.43, US$0.06 and RMB0.29, US$0.04 respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB2.12, US$0.32 and RMB1.68, US$0.25, respectively.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash of RMB9.69 billion. Cash provided by operating activities, cash provided by investing activities, and cash used in financing activities in the first quarter of 2019 were RMB294 million, RMB1.86 billion, and RMB2.11 billion respectively.

The number of employees totaled 8,570 as of March 31, 2019, including employees of entities in which Bitauto has acquired and holds controlling interests as of such date. This represented a 4.4% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to the decreased headcount in Yixin, following its strategic de-emphasis of used car automobile transaction facilitation services.

In addition, given Yixin scale and significance to Bitauto, I would also like to share with you some of Yixin's operating and financial highlights for Q1 of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 147,000 financed automobile transactions, an increase of approximately 30% from the corresponding period in 2018. The total aggregate automobile financing amount facilitated through its loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business was approximately RMB11.30 billion.

In the quarter, through its loan facilitation services for financing partners, Yixin facilitated approximately 97,000 financed automobile transactions, representing a year-over-year increase of nearly 10x and approximately 66% of Yixin's total financed automobile transactions.

In the first quarter of 2019, under U.S. GAAP, Yixin's total revenues reached RMB1.66 billion, representing a 35.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018; gross profit reached RMB843 million, representing a 40.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018; net income was RMB104.5 million, compared to a net loss of RMB221.4 million in the corresponding period in 2018; and Non-GAAP net income was RMB233.4 million, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB62.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

In the first quarter of 2019, Yixin's Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income excluding share-based compensation of RMB85.3 million, amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions of RMB43.6 million, and offset by tax effect of RMB0.04 million. In the first quarter of 2019, Yixin entered into certain transactions with other subsidiaries of Bitauto, which have been eliminated upon Bitauto's consolidation of Yixin. The cost of revenue and expenses that Yixin recorded for the services purchased from those subsidiaries of Bitauto amounted to RMB7 million.

As of March 31, 2019, Yixin had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB5.63 billion, total finance receivables of RMB34.64 billion, and total borrowings, including bank borrowings and asset-backed securitization debt of RMB28.17 billion.

As of March 31, 2019, 90 plus days, past due ratio, including 180 plus days and 180 plus days past due ratio for all financed transactions including the third-party loan facilitations were 0.9% and 0.43%, respectively; 90 days plus including 180 days plus past due ratio and 180 days plus past due ratio for Yixin's self-operated financing business were 1.17% and 0.58%, respectively.

Under U.S. GAAP, Yixin's provision for credit losses of finance receivables for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB81.1 million. The balance of finance for credit losses of finance receivables was RMB361.5 million as of March 31, 2019.

Before we turn to guidance for the second quarter, I'd like to provide you with a quick update on the early redemption of our convertible notes.

In May 2019, Bitauto has reached an agreement with PAG and its affiliates to repurchase the outstanding US$125.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 2% Convertible Notes due 2021 issued by the Company on August 2, 2016 prior to the scheduled maturity date. The total purchase price of US$126.8 million including the principal of, and the interest on, the Notes was paid and settled as of May 22, 2019. The Bitauto has cancelled all the Notes outstanding post this early redemption and there are no Note outstanding as of now.

With that I'll turn to guidance for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, Bitauto currently expects to generate revenue in the range of RMB2.70 billion, US$402.3 million to RMB2.80 billion, US$417.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 5.3% to 9.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

This forecast takes into consideration of seasonality factors in Bitauto's business, and excludes any impact of foreign currency fluctuation. It reflects the management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Let’s now start the Q&A session. Andy, myself, Xiaoke and Yixin's CFO, Catherine Liu are available to take your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of Hillman Chan from Citi. Pleas ask your question.

HillmanChan

Good evening, management, and thank you for taking my question. Firstly, could you share your thoughts on the OEM advertising outlook in the context of recent trade war and also softer macro outlook? And would that change our view on the OEM advertising budget for the rest of the year, please? And how are we seeing the ad budget trend allocation among different online and offline channel for auto OEMs.

And my other question would be that in your prepared remarks you mentioned the solid growth in our DAU and also the sales leads for the year. Could you share more on the drivers behind and how we should think about the strategy growing the DAUs and the sales leads volume going forward? Thank you very much.

AndyZhang

So thank you for your question. I'll first address your first question about the advertising market. So, firstly as you may have observed the car market so far this year has been very weak. And we expect the market to remain weak for the remainder of the year without any -- if the government does not issue anything a policy support. So for the first quarter of this year we observed that overall speaking the advertising market has been declining year-over-year.

And the automakers are cutting their advertising budget. So in this market environment we think the OEM advertisers even though -- even for their branding advertising they have been focusing more and more on sales leads and on the effectiveness of their spending.

Therefore for the first quarter of this year we have been seeing that the verticals and the social media that both of them have more effective ads and fewer branding ads, pure branding media, these two types are still having some growth in the first quarter.

And we think this vertical in the social media type we believe that the budget are skewing -- concentrating to the top tier media. And at the same time the smaller, lower tier media were gradually being squeezed out of the market.

And even for our own business we --from our interaction with the automaker's we think that the automaker customers are spending more on their -- on the sales leads driven, effectiveness driven advertising and cutting their budget on the pure branding ad. And we believe this will be the trend going forward. And so far --the -- our proposition on the advertising market trend, so let me now address your second question about DAU growth.

So our -- since we launched the new upgraded Yiche app in November of 2019 last year and started our campaign to grow our user base. And so far it maintained a very strong growth. I think so far our growth can be seen in two stages. From November of last year to March of this year, the growth we have been focused on in getting more incremental new user and also optimizing the channels where we get the new users. And from March of this year till May till, now our focus more is --while we maintain the strong growth in incremental new users, we also focus more on the quality of the user base. We focus more on like improving our retention rate and also time spent on our app.

So we focus more on the lower tier cities. We find that -- so since our campaign start we get more incremental new users from the tier 3 to 5 cities because more users are coming from the lower tier cities we also find that more of them are first time buyer actually among our incremental new users 70% of them are first-time users. This compares with the overall market where only like roughly 50% are first-time buyers. But because we have more first-time buyers they also contribute more sales leads to our business.

So in terms of content strategy, because more of our new users are first time buyers, and they are -- more of them are in new models. So we actually focus in terms of content we focus on getting more, creating more content and providing more content about this new model to this type of users and we try to maintain a leading position in the competition in terms of this new models.

Specifically in the recent months we've been putting more resources and the focus on the UGC user generated content. For example, for the new -- for these new models we focus on content like a review, user review, and buyer review and also Q&A content for these model, and in this type of UGC content, we try to lead in the competition. Also two things, one is I just -- we just -- I just talked about the UGC content. Also we -- on the PGC content, on the KOL side, we also upgrade our partnership with the key opinion leaders and try to leverage more of their content. And the second thing is that we from a technology point of view we improved our recommendation engine to make our content more tailor-made for the users.

And this also improved the user stickiness to a platform. In some way in the past over six months we believe we have established a sustainable methodology about how to improve our product, how to optimize our channel and also how to improve the operation of our community of our product. And we believe this methodology will continue to work and drive continued strong growth of our user base. Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line Miranda Zhuang from Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question.

MirandaZhuang

Thank you for taking my question and congratulations on solid results. So the management has shared the color about drivers behind the traffic and this volume growth. So can you share more color about organic traffic and organic leads, the mix of them and then the growth trend for them separately? And my second question is about the listing business. So can management share with us the --like number of paying dealers for first quarter and the trend that you are seeing for up to now and then what's your outlook for the full year? Thank you.

MingXu

Thank you, Miranda. So for our first question about the contribution from our organic traffic and leads, we have --because we -- our user organic user base have been growing very strongly. We also see the lead also, the contribution from organic traffic and lead and also improving. So right now the organic traffic contributed to around half our DAU and on the southeast side is about the same similar percentage about half of them are coming from organic sources. This improved a lot from the same period of last year.

And as for the trend, well, because we would believe that the traffic of Yiche app will continue to grow. So we believe the total contribution from Yiche app and also the types of quote app will continue to improve and at the same time importantly as the contribution from organic traffic and lead improves, the quality of our total sales will be blended sales lead is also improving a lot and we believe that has been gradually recognized by our OEM and dealer customers.

And I would believe this internal well leads to a higher growth of our --on the revenue side. And secondly on the paying dealer, on the subscription business, so firstly for the paying customers by the end of Q1 we have roughly around 20,000 paying dealers for business. It's only refers to the west dealer business not including the independent dealer business. For the independent dealer business as we just mentioning in the script, in the prepare remark we have around by the end of part -- by the end of May we have around 2,200 -2,300 of among independent dealers.

For the 4S dealer business, clearly, it declined a bit from last year's level and also from last quarter's level. I think this is more because of the industry downturn. A lot of dealers are running into difficulties, their high inventory level and very low profitability. We don't think that our gap with our competitors is in margin, we believe we are facing the same problem. So starting from Q2, we also trying to, we have been trying to find ways to find, trying to solutions for this problem. We have been trying to launch some new product to increase our paying dealer numbers.

So for example starting from April, we have been trying to launch a what we call a entry-level package which has a relatively lower output. It's more affordable for those dealers and also we are trying some like CPL products et cetera. With this we hope to a further increase the number of paying dealers and at the same time for the independent dealer business, we continue to progress on that part.

So, first of all, as we mentioned the number of --the number of dealers any kind of dealer on our platform is now around 26,000 and from those 26,000 dealers more than 40,000 people are using our platform. And also for key part of the business we-- our-- for the -- one key function for the business which is facilitating the car transaction between used cars, between this independent dealers and 4S dealers, we have a so far on our platform for more than 400,000 listings on our platform.

And in the first four months we have closed the more around the 50,000 transactions between the independent dealers and the 4S dealers. And we believe we are now in a very strong position in this competition in the independent dealer business.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Liping Zhao from CICC. Please ask your question.

LipingZhao

Good evening, management. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three questions here and the first question is related to your advertising and subscription business. I noticed you continue to invest in branding such as the promotion of data media application. So how much is the investment or should we expect for this year? That is to say the impact on your bottom line this year. And how much revenue growth will the investment bring to your advertisement and subscription business?

My second question is related to Yixin. So I'm curious how much did the funding cost of Yixin in first quarter and what's the trend of transaction volume, funding cost and past due ratio in coming quarters? And my last question is about your cash position. And you said you paid back the convertible note ahead of the due date. So what's the impact on your liquidity and do you have any share buyback in the future? Thank you.

AndyZhang

Thank you, Liping. So I will answer the first and third question and Catherine will answer the second question. So Catherine why don't you go ahead first.

CatherineLiu

Sure. From Yixin side, in 2019 the self-operated business funding cost is decreasing compared to 2018 for the new capital that we -- for the new total borrowings. So but since our total funding cost is a mix of the new borrowings and then the old borrowing so the funding cost is gradually decreasing as the time goes by. So I think in the rest of the year we probably see the funding cost probably well still gradually decreasing if the macroeconomics environment and then the central government's policies keeps a similarly.

For the past due ratio as you can see for our self operated financing business and that the loan facilitation business, our past due ratio has been kept pretty stable and slightly decreasing for the past five, I would say five quarters. So for the self operated financing business the past due ratio slightly increases mainly because the balance of the finance receivable has been decreasing since our loan facilitation percentage went up. So that's --but if you look at the total asset that's a more like apple-to-apple comparison. It is stable and slightly decreasing. Okay, Ming?

MingXu

Okay. Thank you, Catherine. I'll answer your first and third question I think. So on the first one for the investment in our media. So we have been very satisfied with the progress so far in the user growth trend and also the help they bring to our overall business. And we are -- it gives us more confidence in to continue our investment in this area. I think our overall, in the long-term speaking this as I mentioned in the prepared remark, when our user base grows larger and our brand value becomes a more substantial to a significant this will help us to decrease the traffic acquisition cost and the reliance on external traffic.

But in immediate term, we believe that although this -- the traffic growth this year or the growth of sales leads this year can help us to spend less on external sales leads and the same time to getting these new users and to invest in the content and it also will consume some money. So I think in the immediate term we believe there's actually a mismatch between -- I'm only talking about media business not including the Yixin business. For the media business, we believe this year there's somewhat a mismatch between revenue growth and in our spending. On the hand we need to spend to grow our traffic, grow our content grow our organic sales leads.

While these efforts has been gradually paying out and has been gradually recognized by our dealer and advertised power, by OEM and dealer customers, but we believe because for the existing-- in our business as you know the pricing negotiation happens at the end of every year. So the pricing for this year are largely set by the end of last year and earlier this year when our traffic -- when our organic traffic unfortunately it was still relatively low. So as a result the traffic growth I think will be more recognized by our customers going into the second half and more it go into 2020. So as a result in 2019 the revenue growth will still only reflect the organic traffic that we had in last year.

But at the same time, we need to spend more to grow the organic traffic. So this year we believe there will be a certain deleverage in our immediate business. Fortunately the Yixin business will as Catherine mentioned will have a very strong growth this year as evidenced in the first quarter. So this will offset the pressure, margin pressure on our media business. But long-term speaking, we believe this -- our investment on content will help actually as I mentioned the growth in traffic sales leads have already been gradually recognized by our OEM and dealer customers.

And also as we mentioned in the preparing remark, the AI marketing, data to marketing solution that we offered through the OEMs are largely driven by -- not supported by our growth in organic traffic because it's part of that solution is to increase, improve the sales leads for those OEM advertisers.

And we believe that this will be going to second quarter or second half and the last next year this will be more recognized by the -- more reflected on the monetization side. And your third question about our liquidity and capital allocation. So, firstly, on the CB, we have a very friendly negotiation with the PAG on the CB and because we have imported liquidity, both onshore and offshore, we decided to early redeem a convertible bond to lock-in some of the uncertainties. And also lower the potential dilution by the CB buyer actually by redeeming this CB we decrease the potential dilution by around 7%, considering our fully diluted share base.

But even after paying back this CB, we still have ample liquidity both onshore and offshore and this early redemption certainly have no impact on our operation whatsoever. And on the buyback question, firstly, we believe, we certainly believe our share price has been -- is being undervalued. And we are looking at various ways to solve this issue but unfortunately the previous buyback -- the previous buyback expired by already, it has one year authorization. So we are looking at ways to get a new authorization on the board. But at the same time considering the overall liquidity, sorry the overall sentiment and risk premium, risk appetite in the overall market, we believe we also need --and also the weak macro environment in China, we think that we also need to balance the use of cash to optimize the use of cash.

So the simple answer is we are looking at different ways to evaluate the optimal capital allocation or the optimal use of cash.

End of Q&A

Ming Xu

Once again thank you for joining us today. Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions. Thank you for continued support. And we look forward to talking with you in the coming month.

