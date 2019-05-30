Delek Group's (DGRLY) CEO Asaf Bartfeld on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCPK:DGRLY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Yonah Weisz – Investor Relations

Asaf Bartfeld – Chief Executive Officer

Tavy Rosner – Barclays

Leslie Thompson – Chevron

Yonah Weisz

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to the call today. My name Yonah Weisz, Head of Investor Relations here at Delek Group. With me in the group are Mr. Asaf Bartfeld, CEO; and Mr. Niv Sarne, Head of Business Development. This is an exciting and dynamic period for Delek Group, and I’m pleased that you are able to join us. We’ll start off by reviewing our first quarter 2019 results, then go on to discuss details about today’s Chevron acquisition and conclude with questions.

The first quarter was characterized by stable operations and higher projects compared to last year. Our businesses performed well, and we also made great strides in Delek Group’s evolution into an energy-focused firm. Revenues in 1Q 2019 were ILS 2 billion compared to ILS 1.7 billion in first quarter 2018, an increase of 11%. Driving the gross higher were sales volumes of gas from Tamar and first-time consolidation of Greater Stella Area assets at Ithaca Energy, which were purchased at the end of 2018.

Operating profit in 1Q 2019 totaled ILS 455 million compared with ILS 332 million in 1Q 2018. Contributing to this increase was the consolidation of Stella asset which was in part offset by a write-down in the value of Delek Petroleum shares held by a group subsidiary. Net income for 1Q 2019 was ILS 290 million compared with ILS 243 million in the same period last year. Our current cash balance as of March 31, 2019 was ILS 2.4 billion including credit lines and securities.

Let’s then move to the Eastern Mediterranean. At 2.7 BCM, Tamar’s first quarter 2019 gas sales were up from 2.4 BCM last year. More importantly, the Leviathan project is steadily reaching completion. With work now approximately 85% done, we continue to expect first gas to arrive by the end of this year. Inspections of the EMG undersea pipeline, connecting Israel and Egypt, continue to progress. Once all technical checks are concluded, gas exports to Egypt within the context of the Dolphinus sales agreement are set to begin. This covers annual volumes of up to 7 BCM.

Looking to the North sea, Ithaca Energy results improved compared to last year. Ithaca’s contribution to Delek Group’s 1Q 2019 net income rose to ILS 57 million from ILS 53 million in 2018. Average daily production stood at 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent, up from 18,000 last year.

Production cost fundamentally remained at $18 per barrel, though one-time benefits drove this down to $15 for the first quarter compared to $19 in 1Q 2018. A large majority of Ithaca’s production for the next two years is hedged at $71 per barrel of oil and $7.5 per MMBtu of gas.

Exploration at the Tau prospect in the Gulf of Mexico concluded during 1Q 2019. The campaign lead to inconclusive results for the time being. While indications of hydrocarbons are present, no exportable discoveries were made. Though the operator believes geological potential still exists in the area, the drill has been sealed and abandoned, pending further analysis of data.

In February 2019, the group made a $10 million loan to GulfSlope, our joint venture partner and operator for the Gulf of Mexico explorations, which was subsequently converted to equity and resulted in Delek Group taking a 22% stake in the company.

Finally, but no less important, Delek Group’s transformation into a global energy firm shifted into high gear in this past period. We are approaching full divestment of our main noncore assets, allowing reallocation of capital and management focus to investments in the E&P sector.

During 1Q 2019, the group sold 30% of shares in IDE for ILS 530 million. More significantly, after the close of the quarter, we signed a binding agreement with Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital for the sale of our remaining 30% control stake in the Phoenix Insurance Company for an overall consideration of ILS 1.7 billion.

Adjustments will be made to the final price based on future profits achieved by purchasers, ranging from an additional ILS 860 million to a reduction of up to ILS 200 million. The completion of this sale will signify the full divestment of Delek Group’s last principle, non-E&P assets and is pending approvals from Israeli regulatory bodies with the aim of achieving closing by November, 2019 at the latest.

Finally, this morning, we announced that Ithaca Energy, our wholly owned subsidiary, will be acquiring Chevron’s North Sea assets for a headline price of $2 billion. This extraordinary acquisition is the largest milestone yet in Delek Group’s evolution into a pure-play E&P firm.

Let’s go over some of the main points of the transaction. The purchase is comprised of 10 producing fields with 2P reserves of 131 million BOE and 2C reserves of 45 million BOE. Average production is 60,000 BOE per day. Post the transaction, Ithaca Energy will have 2P reserves of 225 million BOE and 2C reserves of 45 million BOE. Average daily production will stand at 80,000 BOE per day.

There are no further exploration activities foreseen for these fields. The transaction has an effective date of 1 January 2019, and is expected to complete by the end of third quarter 2019. While the headline price is $2 billion, it is expected that accumulated cash flows during this period should result in a net price payable at completion of around $1.65 billion.

To better manage risks and sustain cash flow, we have hedged a very large amount of production for the coming years at $66 per BOE. Ithaca has more than $2 billion of cap losses, which will help further monetize profits into hard cash flows. We’ll be publishing a detailed reserves report for the acquired assets in the near term.

In the past, Delek Group has stated that it seeks a foreign listing as well as a desire to return Ithaca to Capital Market after it was taken private in 2017. This transformative acquisition advances both these goals.

To sum up, with Leviathan on its way to completion, the divestment of the non-core Phoenix Insurance Company in progress and a major new investment in the North Sea announced today, Delek Group is delivering on its strategy of becoming an international energy firm. We are positioned for strong future growth and for further opportunities ahead.

And with that, operator, let's move to questions, please.

The first question is from Jennifer Harper [ph]. Please go ahead.

Wondering if Delek Group Ltd. will continue their participation and the participation agreement with GulfSlope Energy and Texas South Energy for the south?

Asaf Bartfeld

So we are just about to complete the Tau wells. We had additional options to go on additional explorational prospects in the Gulf of Mexico. We will – before we head and continue on that path, we will stop for a bit and do a little bit of a more internal analysis, and the results that we got from both wells, lessons learned before we go ahead and commit to any new explorational well. So at this moment, we haven’t committed to do any new explorational wells, but we will take a little bit of time to digest and then make our decisions.

Thank you.

The next question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Tavy Rosner

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if we could get your thoughts on Aphrodite. I believe it was a week or two ago, where the Cyprus Energy Minister said that the government was close to agreeing export plans to Shell’s LNG plants in Egypt from block 12. I wanted to get your thought on that, and perhaps who does – an additional step down the road, could it be that it could be a platform for exporting additional gas from the other fields that you guys own in the region?

Asaf Bartfeld

Okay. Well my knowledge is that the negotiation with the government of Cyprus and the tight original agreement and after that start developing the fields, but if – I’m afraid I cannot leverage more, so I don’t have more Information about it. I guess that when we’ll sign agreement, we will announce a public announcement. Everyone will know exactly what we’re going on. But more of that, at this stage, I don’t have any information.

Tavy Rosner

Okay, I appreciate that. And may be a quick follow up. I might have missed it in your prepared remarks, but where do things stand in terms of the flow test for the EMG pipeline?

Asaf Bartfeld

I know there is a finance rationale and we start pushing natural gas in the pipeline to check if there are no leaks and everything is going well. And after we see that we finish our – all our techniques checks and exams, we will sign – we will close the deal. And we hope that end of the year, beginning next year, we will start floating gas to the Egypt market using the EMG pipeline.

Tavy Rosner

Thank you. Appreciate the color.

The next question is from Leslie Thompson of Chevron. Please go ahead.

Leslie Thompson

I just wanted to clarify one of the points you made about the Chevron sale. Did you say there were no further exploration activities foreseen for the North Sea field that you’re purchasing from Chevron?

Asaf Bartfeld

We – there is one mill block which is an explorational block which is thundercats. We right now have not taken any commitments on exploration. There is still time under the license to make a decision on that. I think our first step, as you know, we have a lot to integrate the existing portfolio and operation, and after we get control and have a good handle of the existing operation, we’ll take the time to look at the additional exploration opportunities that is in – within the portfolio.

Leslie Thompson

Yes. So what about near-field exploration blocks? I mean, you still plan to invest on those?

Asaf Bartfeld

It’s always part of our program, and we have looked to that as part of our process. But again, no commitment for immediate in-field drilling.

Leslie Thompson

Okay. Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time.

Yonah Weisz

Hi, it’s Yonah Weisz again, just thanking all for your participation and look further for further updates in the quarters to come.

Thank you. This concludes Delek Group's first quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Thank you for your participation.