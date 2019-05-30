Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Twistlock For Container Security

PANW is acquiring technologies to broaden its offerings as customers ask for comprehensive solutions for their increasingly complex operating environments.

Pal Alto Networks will acquire Twistlock for $410 million in an all cash transaction.

Quick Take

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced it has agreed to acquire Twistlock for $410 million.

Twistlock develops container and cloud-native cybersecurity services.

With the deal, PANW is adding further capabilities as customers desire interoperable security offerings in increasingly complex cloud operating environments.

Target Company

Herzliya, Israel-based Twistlock was founded in 2015 to develop and provide a cybersecurity technology platform that delivers security for all workloads across any cloud environment, including containers, hosts and serverless.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Ben Bernstein, who has previously served in various roles at Microsoft, including product manager.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Twistlock

Features of Twistlock’s platform include vulnerability management, runtime defense, compliance, CI/CD integration, cloud-native firewalls, as well as access control.

The company provides security services for Amazon AWS, Docker EE, IBM Cloud, OpenShift, Rancher, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, and Pivotal.

Company major customers include:

Aetna (AET)

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

PayPal (PYPL)

Verizon (V)

USAA

Fast Retailing (OTCPK:FRCOY)

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $63.1 million in Twistlock and include Dell Technologies Capital, Rally Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, YL Ventures, Polaris Ventures, and TenEleven Ventures among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global application container market was valued at $1.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.98 billion by 2023.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 32.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Container platforms manage multiple containers, allowing the user to utilize a whole cluster of containers as a single deployment target as well as build customized applications and automate all phases of its lifecycle, such as scheduling, deployment, and monitoring among others.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rapid adoption of application container solutions by enterprises due to their many benefits.

The container security segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the period as containers come with security gaps that have to be covered to utilize their full potential.

Major competitive vendors that provide application container security include:

Qualys (QLYS)

Google Container Security (GOOG)

Docker

StackRox

Alert Logic

Aqua Security Software

Sysdig

Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY)

NeuVector

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

PANW disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $410 million in cash.

The firm didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of April 30, 2019, PANW had $3.0 billion in cash and short-term investments and $4.0 billion in total liabilities of which deferred revenue accounted for $2.6 billion.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended April 30, 2019, was $746 million.

In the past 12 months, PANW’s stock price has fallen 2.67% vs. Fortinet’s (FTNT) increase of 21.35%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Over the past 12 quarters, earnings surprises have uniformly been positive, perhaps indicating management deliberately lowers guidance in order to ‘beat’ EPS estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively stable, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

PANW is acquiring Twistlock to bolster its container security offerings.

As Nikesh Arora, PANW’s CEO stated in the deal announcement,

Today marks another exciting step forward in our commitment to offering our customers the industry's most complete cloud security offering. We believe that our acquisition of these leading companies will significantly enhance our ability to be the cybersecurity partner of choice for our customers, while expanding our capabilities and strengthening our Prisma cloud security strategy.

The firm also acquired PureSec, a serverless security provider as part of a strategy to provide a broader range of security capabilities to clients.

As the cloud environment continues to become more complex, security companies will need to provide increasingly comprehensive suites that interoperate, especially as clients seek fewer vendors as part of a consolidation trend in cloud software management.

The deals make strategic sense in this regard and are expected to close in PANW’s fiscal fourth quarter.

