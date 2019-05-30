The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO Joc O'Rourke presents at Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference May 30, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Joc O'Rourke - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joc O’Rourke

Appreciate the opportunity to speak to you all today. Before we get started though let me just say we will be making forward-looking statements. And please take time to read our forward-looking statements in our reports. Thank you.

So my comments today will be focused on Mosaic strategy, which is designed to deliver superior long-term results to all of our shareholders. And I think it's important though to give strategy some context to really understand how it fits into the broader organizational framework of the company. And for us it all starts at the very top by having our strategy anchored to a very relevant and meaningful and compelling mission.

Our mission is to help the world grow the food it needs. Now this is a noble social mission, but it's also a great economic mission and it's one that really motivates our whole organization, which in turn really can drive business value. We are one of the largest fertilizer companies in the world and we know that fertilizer accounts for about 50% of all crops grown around the world. So it's not difficult to see where the products we make the billions of people every year. So we really believe on that basis that what we do is important for food security around the world.

Now fertilizer supply and demand is always going to be variable, it's always going to be dynamic and shifting. But the one thing I can say for sure is, there is no question that demand will increase with growing population and growing wealth around the world. So, you can't feed the growing world without our fertilizer to help. And from my perspective that's great news for Mosaic, but also great news for all of our stakeholders.

Now, but we go from the mission to the vision, four years ago when I was appointed as CEO with this compelling mission in mind, the senior leadership team and I set about to develop a clear vision of what mosaic should look like in the future. And we set out to build and sustain the most competitive resilient, profitable and responsible company in our space, one that is highly focused on delivering superior long-term value across the business cycle.

Now to do this, we had to transform our business and our culture which we did and we continue to do. So at the core then of our strategy is which we call win and grow is the transformation of our company and how we are changing that company. We call our strategy to win and grow because we look at it to say, we want to be highly competitive and win in the markets in our core phosphate and potash business, which will give us the financial strength to leverage to grow the company in ways that will add long-term value. We launched this strategy about three years ago and it was meant to be highly agile and very responsive because the one thing we do know is things don't stand still from an environment perspective, from the markets, our competitors, or our operating environment.

Now, if I had to pick one word of our strategy that really sums up the win portion. It's competitiveness. And what we felt we had to do was really improve our competitiveness. So we've aggressively managed and optimized our assets and our cost. For example, over the last five years, U.S. mined rock costs are down 7% in our phosphate business; in potash cash costs per ton are down 28% and productivity has improved by 43%. We are significantly improving our back office and support staff as well. SG&A today is down to $12 per ton from over $20 a ton five years ago and that's a 30% improvement and we're not done yet. We're continuing to work hard on this.

Our balance sheet is strong and positioned to support our strategy and we're leveraging the power of our employees and technology to really move business value. So that's the first half of the strategy.

The second piece is what we call grow value. And to do this, we've made significant progress as well. Now, here we're looking at what can we do to leverage our existing business and our capabilities to really add value to the company. Mosaic Fertilizantes, the combination of our fertilizer distribution business and Vale's fertilizer business is an excellent example of a well executed acquisition and integration. Here, we purchased and successfully integrated, quality, well-placed assets at the bottom of the market, when we thought we could add real value in the long-term. This is a good example of one of our growth.

Another good example of growth is in our potash business, our Esterhazy K3 mine. We're here where we're building a new mine, which will be a highly automated modern state-of--the-art mining operation which will significantly improve our cost position and eliminate our brine inflow costs that we're now having to incur.

On the innovative front and product portfolio, our MicroEssentials and Aspire are very successful high value products and for Mosaic, the demand continues to grow. Now these products they add real value to the farmer and they add extra profit for both us and our distributor customers. So from that perspective, they're very successful products and for that reason they really do grow. So whether it's acquisitions, organic growth or new products, Mosaic is constantly working on ways to grow value in this company beyond just the day to day. Though our vision was clear and we're demonstrating that across the enterprise we can deliver the performance necessary to drive great results.

Let me just give a couple of examples of that. In addition to setting new safety and environmental records which we have for the last five years each year has been better than the year before and we continue to go on that. We've transformed each of our three businesses. We have fundamentally looked at the portfolio of assets, the cost structures and really transformed them from the top down. Our costs are down and very well controlled today. We are operating at a higher level of efficiency and really optimizing our operations.

Our premium products continue to grow and really lead the market, we are the leading provider of high-quality premium fertilizers. And we've successfully integrated the Vale Fertilizantes acquisition and are exceeding our synergy targets there. And as earlier mentioned, we're near completion of our Esterhazy K3 mine which will be amongst the most efficient underground potash mines in the world. And because of the operating performance we have met our leverage targets well ahead of our original expectations.

Today Mosaic is larger, stronger, safer and more efficient company than it has been at any time in its past. We are the world's largest phosphate producer and the largest combined phosphate and potash producer in the world. And per our previous strategies we have become an Americas powerhouse. And we also have access to all the key agricultural areas of the world. And it's important to understand that this improved position didn't come by chance. It was a very deliberate set of actions that we have taken to really turn our vision into results.

So with that as a backdrop, let me just talk a little bit about where we're going into the future and how our strategy will deliver superior results for the long-term.

We would start with finance. Our solid operational performance and results are generating strong cash flow and our financial strategy is designed to take a disciplined approach to this. Our first stop is always to make sure our balance sheet is strong and solid, maintain our financial strength and flexibility that can one sustain our asset. We are a capital intensive business. We must maintain those assets for the long-term. And the remaining capital or the remaining money, however, we have a decision which we have to make, which is what drives the most value for the company in the long term? And so those what are the investments that might drive organic growth, an important one.

Opportunities and strategic investments that give above capital risk rated return. And then, the third of course is returning money to shareholders. And I do believe there needs to be a good balance of returning money to shareholders both in the form of dividends and dividend growth as well as returning capital through other actions such as share buybacks.

As we look to our future though, one thing I will say is our core phosphate and potash business, I can't imagine a time where they won't be critical to who Mosaic is. This means we have to continue to deliver exceptional execution in those businesses. We have to increase efficiency and constantly look at how we move improved performance. We have to drive sales and margin growth over time and we have to mitigate all the risks that could harm either the environment or our people.

To help accomplish this, we intend to fully harness the benefit of innovative processes and technologies. These will improve our core structure and our cost structure of our performance, and, of course, the reliability of our business.

Some examples here that are already in the works are and you can see them in the picture. Our automated miner at K3; as we build up K3 as I say it will be one of the most automated mines going. Today we have been working on fully automating our miners which will allow us to operate manless, but also improve efficiency, productivity and safety for our people underground.

Likewise our remote central operations in Florida shown in the other picture allows us to operate much of our open pit and drag lime mines from a central control room miles away from the actual mining operation. This again is improving uptime; it's improving asset utilization and productivity.

And we haven't stopped at those. We're also looking at our back office costs and automating those. Our shared services centers in both Brazil and North America are highly automated allowing us to become much more efficient as how we do the routine tasks of administration and how we reduce SG&A costs.

But, in addition to ensuring our core businesses are highly competitive in position to win. We also look at how we continue to grow value by expanding the overall view of how we see Mosaic. And in this, Mosaic's leadership team and I, we've been tasked ourselves with finding, evaluating and pursuing what are the most compelling opportunities within our core businesses, but also in the adjacencies to those businesses.

Here it's important to note that the central idea any potential future move has to be something that builds on and leverages our current assets and capabilities. So we're very focused on how to conservatively add growth opportunities from where we are today.

So to summarize we are realizing our vision, we're performing and executing on a very high level of efficiency and delivering the results. Now I see my role as CEO is ensuring that we take the right short-term strategic steps to ensure the long-term vision is achieved and to make sure on the long-term we can add superior shareholder value.

We're effectively managing all aspects of the business that are within our control. And I believe we are pushing the right levers to ensure we succeed, because of this, I believe we are very well positioned to exceed expectations for many years to come.

I'm very energized by Mosaic and where it is today, where our markets are today and I really think we have a great future, if you look out for the next five to 10 years.

So with that, I'd like to say thank you for listening and I think I'll go back for some questions. Thank you.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

And as always, if you have questions please write it down in the little piece of paper hold them up. One of our associates in the back there will come and collect them and give to me. With that, I think the big question investors are having right now is much more short-term than your strategy unfortunately. The trade war, flooding, locusts or…

Joc O’Rourke

[indiscernible] very locust play yet. Everything else we've had.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I think, you talked a little bit of the impact of -- if we start with the trade war, what's your take on where we are today and how that plays out for farmers?

Joc O’Rourke

Well, it's a global market. First of all, you've got global markets today. And one of the reasons we've invested in Brazil is, it gives us a geographic diversity. So while the trade war is certainly going to affect U.S. farmers, it creates an opportunity for Brazilian farmers. So from our perspective today we're seeing beans with $1 local premium in Brazil, we've got a weak Brazilian reais. And so the Brazilian farmer is doing very well and we're seeing growth in our business in Brazil because of that.

And so in some respects if you look at it from an international perspective, China will get their grains and oilseeds and it's just a matter of where those come from as opposed to whether they will come. But clearly this trade war is not good for the U.S. farmer. I mean that is an absolute given.

Unidentified Analyst

And so how does that translate to phosphate and potash?

Joc O’Rourke

With the overlay, I guess, say this with the overlay of spring that's sort of been unprecedentedly wet and late, now the USDA report came out yesterday saying we were at, or sorry Monday saying we at 58% of planting of corn compared to a five year average of 90%. So in that backdrop and beans being behind as well and in the backdrop it's pretty hard to say what is weather and what is trade war. One would expect that the overall the U.S. would simply export to different markets and that overall the product that goes from Brazil to China would be offset by other markets opening up for the U.S. products. But, obviously, prices were where it starts hurting the U.S. farmers.

Unidentified Analyst

And going to the commodities themselves, phosphate prices has been very, very weak this spring. And talk about what have you been seeing and how do you expect this to evolve?

Joc O’Rourke

So, again, there's always a weather-related weakness that comes in late winter or early spring before planting season, but it seems that people are trying to position for spring. And this year one would have expected that to be over in March, April and the extra inventory would start to clear out and then prices start to rise. That hasn't happened this year in North America. And while that's only at North America is, let's say 10 million tons of a total 70 some million ton market, it has an impact on the rest, because it pushes everything back around the globe. So this year phosphate has been weak largely driven by U.S. And I will say driven by also the flooding in the Mississippi. So you have capped a product, which just can't get to any market right now and so that is creating pressure on traders and whatnot to try and liquidate.

So what will happen? We've had a bad fall followed by a bad spring in North America. Assuming that most of the fertilizer gets down this spring, so it becomes a volume issue and becomes a price issue not just the volume -- not a volume issue. But, if that comes past which we still expect it does come to pass that let's say 95% of the market tends to happen in the year. We expect a very robust and strong fall because now you have, in today's world where almost everybody at least all professional farmers are constantly evaluating what their land looks like from a nutrient perspective, and then applying fertilizer by formulas. We expect people will come back and the fall application will be very robust particularly on areas where they haven't been able to plant because they're going to be available earlier. So you're going to have a long opportunity this fall.

In terms of the rest of the world, China demand is down. We're not completely sure whether that is policy or whether that is some impact of swine fever and not having to feed the -- not having to grow the grain to feed the swine herd, if you will. But those all sort of take care of themselves over time. And one thing, I will say about China is, their pollution issues are real. Their EPA is absolutely focused on addressing water pollution area issues so they will produce less phosphates over time. I mean that is a given. The question comes in how much of that will go to a domestic decline and how much of that will be an export decline?

Unidentified Analyst

Dig into the China, the Chinese consumption of phosphate has been declining practically every year for about five years now. Do you see a bottoming of that at some point certainly not this year?

Joc O’Rourke

Our belief is starting with the trade war talks last year. China talked about increasing their own yields. That has not happened. If anything the yields of grain and oilseeds in China is declining and is declining because they're under fertilizing at this stage I believe. So, if they're going to meet the central planning government of China has a real challenge. On one hand they want to increase yields, on the other hand they want to reduce pollution and they also have to feed a growing population and they've got to throw a trade war to deal with. So what are they going to do? I think they have to increase productivity of their farming which means they have to consolidate some of these very small farms and they have to start using fertilizer efficiently and properly to improve yields.

And so I think long-term -- I think we are at a bottom for at least phosphate use. Potash continues to go up in use in China. So I think they're getting closer to a better balance between the two. But I think from here I think they both have to go up a little bit to improve yields. If China wants to get the same sort of yields as the U.S., they have to use better fertilization processes and capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Beyond the consumption, your big competitor OCC they shut down some capacity, they've stoned one of their mines, you shut down some capacity, could we expect that phosphate is turning into similar to the potash market where…?

Joc O’Rourke

Look phosphates is more fragmented than potash. But in general I think the big players, the responsible players if you will for lack of a better term are going to be fairly disciplined about maintaining a market that helps the overall that keeps us steady, affordable but steady.

Unidentified Analyst

And how does that interact with the Chinese uncertainty if you are?

Joc O’Rourke

I think the Chinese uncertainty is something that just has to play out in its time. I mean I like to say it's going to play out and I think it's given that it plays out. If you think about the air pollution, any of you have been to either Beijing or Shanghai in the last year. Last time I was in Beijing where -- we were in Beijing. You couldn't see across the street. But clearly air pollution is the first one they have to deal with. But water pollution on the Yangtze river is likely just as big a deal for China. And so they're going to have to 70% of the mined rock in China, phosphate rock mined in China is mined in the catchment area of that Yangtze river, but they've got to address pollution along the Yangtze. And that means they're going to have to look at taking reducing the number of sort of mom and pop shop phosphate producers that are highly polluting and focus on the efficient environmentally better plans.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Switching over to potash; potash prices have held up much better than phosphate or nitrogen for the last six months or so. What would you attribute that to?

Joc O’Rourke

I think it's -- let's start with industry structure. You have five players that basically 75% of the product. I think each of those players understands that there is more value in maintaining a steady market than there is and you're fighting for that last ton of sales, if you will. And so from that perspective and we just saw it in Indonesia, I think where the bids or the bids opened were 330, so that's a good table price for Indonesia. And I think what 360, 358 in Bangladesh. So again, you're looking at -- the bid numbers are coming in saying, "Hey, we really don't think this should be any lower than where it is today." And that's been consistent. Well, I think that helps the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So Indonesia comes in at 330. That's usually the leading indicator for the Chinese contracts. How confident do you feel the Chinese will go up…?

Joc O’Rourke

Again, this is the opening of the tender. We don't know if that'll be the final price or anything, so just to be clear on that. But, the China contract today and for those of you who aren't well aware of it, it's a benchmark. But, it is becoming probably less and less relevant in terms of the big picture of global trade in potash. But, I would say today neither the supplier or the consumer has more power in that. It's a balanced market. The suppliers are well-disciplined, but there's no question the Chinese buyers are well-disciplined as well. So I don't see a strong benefit to either one. So I think you're looking at maybe a minor improvement in price or a minor increase in price or flat or something like that, but not a big move. There's not the dislocation of value of this.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. You talked about K3. You mentioned you accelerated a bit. So, can you give us the latest on where you are -- how much you expect to get out of K3..?

Joc O’Rourke

Sure. Well, so we've accelerated by using modularization of the material going underground, we've been able to accelerate K3. And what that means is, we can move the shutting down of K1 and K2 and the elimination of brine back one year from 2024 to 2023. But in between there is a steady ramp up. Today, we have -- the mine is running, we're building underground infrastructure. We have a proper conveyance to bring the rocks or skip to bring the rock to surface. We have a conveyer from K3 to K2. We're building another conveyor from K3 to K1 and we will ramp up probably at a rate of about a half a million product tons a year for the next three or four years and then we'll be running -- then we'll end up having the development done to run that full speed by 2023. And we're on schedule or maybe even a little ahead of schedule on that -- on that project. So, that's great to see.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just a curiosity, you showed your automated miner, at what point we were finally able to mine without any people involved at all?

Joc O’Rourke

Well, again, the goal here just to be clear is, the automated miner itself that we've prototyped can be run without people. Now, you still need maintenance, you still need where you might move from operators to instrument techs and maintenance people. But, the big benefit there is not necessarily the reduction of people, it's moving people away from the mining phase where they were exposed to risks and whatnot from both the equipment and the mine itself. But also, it allows us to run through lunch breaks or shift changes and whatnot. So, the productivity improvement is where -- a lot of the benefit really comes from that. But I don't see moving people out of the mine. I don't see it being about people as much as it is about efficiency and productivity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Is there not deal or not trying to get mining on Mars?

Joc O’Rourke

We're not there yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. What about your -- so, your competitors also launching some new mines. They've been delayed. Can you just give us the latest take on where we are?

Joc O’Rourke

Yes. Look, I have no probably greater knowledge than is in the public domain on much of it. But what we've seen is, K+S is starting up there Bethune mines. But, what we're seeing at the same time is they've shut down their Sigmundshall mine and they're probably running a little less out of some of their other German mines like Werra. And so, overall, we haven't seen a big impact of new output from K+S. So, that's the first one. The next competitor Uralkali, I'll come back to EuroChem in a second. Well, I'll hit them at the same time.

If you look at exports from Russia they seem to be relatively flat, which would tell me that EuroChem's ramp up is probably being offset by a decline in likely Uralkali's output. Now, again, there's been nothing official. We do know that Uralkali's Solikamsk-2 mine has had water inflow issues and probably has had restricted production and that seems to be more than offsetting probably what's been the ramp up of EuroChem.

In EuroChem, they have two mines ramping up. Our understanding is that VolgaKaliy on the Volga River is ramping up rather slowly if at all. And then, their Usolskiy mine in the Perm Region is probably ramping up at about expectations or something like that. And I think we've we expect them to bring in another 600,000 tons this year from that mine.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That is not a lot of new capacity based in this…

Joc O’Rourke

It is not. As a matter of fact, I think we are very close to the point where the new demand is going to be met by better utilization of latent capacity amongst the two North American players i.e. Nutrient and Mosaic. Again, I think likely Nutrient sees it very similarly based on what they've said publicly.

Unidentified Analyst

They dedicated an hour to this in their Investor Day on Tuesday.

Joc O’Rourke

That's what I'm referring to. And it's going to be the international market which means Canpotex which means -- really it means higher utilization, higher exports from the North American producers, which I think is a pretty reasonable fees.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. One other things that Nutrient talked about quite a bit was the ability to get more volume out of their existing mines. Now they have a lot of shutdown capacity over the last several years. As far as I know you don't have the same level of shutdown capacity. Can you still ramp up existing mines to more?

Joc O’Rourke

So, couple of things in here. One is our Colonsay mine is running at about half its capacity today. They are probably a good million tons of capacity there. Now, obviously, the peak we can run more than what we're running today, but at a comfortable -- we've got a million tons there and we will very soon have another million tons with K3, sorry 900,000 of metric tons plus after working both. There's about 2 million short tons of capacity of latent capacity in our system.

And if you think about Canpotex as approximately a 60:40 partnership, it matches. We have equal capacity to keep up with this as do our neighbors.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Switching over to Brazil…

Joc O’Rourke

Sorry. Just having said that let me just make a clarification. In my perspective, you only ramp that up under a stable price scenario. So you're not looking to bring it on at any price. I think you want to make sure you have a stable to slowly increasing price scenario. Though, make sure you don't destroy value by bringing that back.

Unidentified Analyst

That makes sense. Switching over to Brazil. You've hit your synergy targets way ahead of time. Are you looking at upping them?

Joc O’Rourke

So, we've been clear -- the synergies and at the $275 million. Does that say we're not going to look next at what are our improvement targets for the business? I want to make sure that the synergy is what is the value of integrating those two businesses as opposed to what are the opportunities for business improvement to go forward. But, yes, we're absolutely looking at what are the business opportunities going forward from an improvement perspective. How can we take our operating knowledge of our Florida, Canadian operations and how can we leverage that to improve that Brazil business. And I think that's the next stage of our challenge in Brazil.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I visited your phosphate mine -- one of your phosphate mines in Florida a few months ago. And one of the things that struck me was you had different people, operators, people on the working the mine, who unasked talked about bottoms up initiatives that are being implemented. I visited one of the other Florida mines two years earlier and I heard nothing like it. Has there been a genuine change in how the business is run? So, was it staged?

Joc O’Rourke

No, no absolutely. When we talk about transformation so the term transformation was meant to be a top down and bottoms up look at everything we're doing and the ability to really leverage all the ideas that we've got. And in Brazil that's really been what they've done. I mean they've got literally thousands of ideas that have come up. They get evaluated. They get implemented. And that is a real cultural change and a real source of enthusiasm to the average employee who sees suddenly my ideas are being heard, I'm being listened to. And look we're improving the business. I all of sudden have as an employee, I all of a sudden have line of sight to the competitiveness of the company. So I think that's an important piece of the whole transformation is that cultural transformation where people can be proud of their contribution to the success of the company. And that's a big piece of it. It wasn't staged.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I didn't think it was because I've actually been wondering for the last two, three years how you were driving continuous cost cutting in this business. I remember when I when I met you the very first time almost four years ago, you just come out of this big cost cutting initiative and you kind of sounded like it was done. And then, it's been more cost cutting ever since or efficiency from ever since that explains a lot of it.

Joc O’Rourke

Yes. I think the first cost management is always starts to top down where you take the stuff -- the structural stuff that gets in your way has to be removed first, right? But when you come in and start looking at this to start bottoms up before you've looked at the structural issues that you face becomes a difficult issue. But once you've done that and you've taken that low hanging fruit, then the only way you can really get it is somehow change the culture and the enthusiasm and the ideas that you can get through the people in your business. Well, that's where we are now.

And that's what we're doing in Brazil. We have really motivated a team that was at Vale, a group of people. They've embraced Mosaic. They've embraced this idea that they can change the world or at least change their world. And that's a great thing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. If I'm a maintenance person and joining the mines and I come up with an idea that I think would improve something, what would I do with that?

Joc O’Rourke

Well, we have formalized ways of bringing these forward through our people and we're actually out interviewing people as well and saying "Hey, what are we doing that we need to change, right?" And I think that's how they're coming in. And when we do things like automate the miners, we're actually asking the miners what are the things that are going to make your job better as we do that. Well, now a miner that's sitting there operating a -- what we call a pit car from miles away first of all, he doesn't have to drive all the way to this mining site to get there. He's in a comfortable room with all the nice air conditioning and the big screens. But also he's part of, how are we going to make this more efficient. But, you're asking for those ideas and that groups of people, they're doing just that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. The dams in Brazil, you had a press release…

Joc O’Rourke

Monday or Tuesday.

Unidentified Analyst

That some of them been certified. Can you give us the update on where we are with the remaining?

Joc O’Rourke

Sure. I think we're right on the schedule. So, if you go back to the Investors Day, we had three dams, we had asked for and received from the A&M an extension to finish the testing. It was then that the Justice Department said that they didn't have the authority to actually extend that. So, on that basis in mid-April we said we're going to shut down. But we had a remediation plan at that stage and we started working on it.

The remediation plan for one dam at Tapira and a dam at Catalão is now complete. We're well on the way for the remediation plans for both, Tapira BR-1 one that's holding the rock down and the B1 and B4 at Araxá. So, within the three month timeframe or the three and a half month timeframe that's remaining we will have those up certified is our expectation for sure. And we have agreement between our outside engineers, the National Mining Agency and our own engineers of what has to happen, so matter of execution.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I think investors are fearful that this was just the first few that dropped and we could see more similar things in Brazil, we have some nebulous question.

Joc O’Rourke

Yes. I mean that's an impossible question to answer with perfect certainty. And I accept that. But I would say look when the Samarco dam failed Brazil that kind of looked at it as a one-off and didn't respond. When [indiscernible] failed. They had had two big dam failures, two environmental catastrophes -- two human life catastrophes within three years of each other four years of each other, the government had no choice frankly, but to increase the level of review and scrutiny of all dams in Brazil. And so you get tied up in that. I think this new criteria is quite conservative. But I think it needs to be conservative.

What I've said to our people is actually we've gone around the world and probably frankly the Canadian standards are about the best we think around the world and we're going to take our whole business and move it to that Canadian standard.

So above, obviously, any of the legal requirements, but to a standard that we can say across our company we're comfortable with the level of risks that we undertake. And I think that's important.

But, in terms of extra again you're mining is such a big piece of the GDP of particularly [indiscernible] in Brazil that they can't destroy the industry. At the same time, they have to find the right risk balance. And I think they've kind of found, it's a pretty good compromise they've hit today.

Unidentified Analyst

The last few minutes capital allocation. I think you have talked about this for almost a year now. You reached your leverage targets.

Joc O’Rourke

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

You're earning cash, but you're still not raising the dividend back to levels they were before. So, how should we think about how you're looking at the dividend level? What sustainable means and I guess hoarding cash for something.

Joc O’Rourke

No. We're not hoarding cash. I think as we've said before, our cash generation comes largely in the second half of this year. So, our forecast for cash generation is much more second half weighted. And with the slow spring more second half weighted than it might have been predicted even six, eight weeks ago, right? So what that says though is, we've said we're not going to hoard cash. We're not going to sit on it. We will return to a good sustainable dividend that can be supported across the whole cycle. And we'll do that in steps, but -- and we'll also look at other ways to return money to shareholders. But we're not going to borrow to do those things.

On the other hand, what I would say is, our next debt repayment that's due. So, I think we've reached a debt ratio that is healthy. But the next debt repayment is due from our senior notes isn't until 2021. But, we're not in a mad rush to start paying back a bunch more debt with long-term. We would like to move our debt down to that sub 4 billion dollar level, which we've talked about before. But, we see ourselves doing that over time. We see ourselves raising our dividend over time and we see ourselves returning other money to shareholders as appropriate over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Not going to give up on the acquisition question quite yet. So, what would you say? What's been your learning from Vale Fertilizantes in terms of looking for other opportunity?

Joc O’Rourke

Well, Vale, we were the rightful owner, if you will. I think we were a more qualified group to own it. The reason we've hit the synergy targets is because of two things one they weren't particularly focused on that business and that's not a discredit to Vale, it's a massive iron ore business with a small fertilizer business attached to it. So, I think we were the better owner, but also how well that integrated with our own distribution business and some of the benefit we got there probably surprised me. And I think some of the price realization we've been able to get because of not being -- having our people who are better marketers market that product has been a benefit. Doesn't show up on synergies, but it certainly shows up in price realization. So I think the learnings there are, if you can leverage your skill base, leverage your asset base your risks on an acquisition are much lower. So it was a unique time a unique opportunity. But the bigger the step up, bigger the risk, but the bigger the reward or better be right.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. So, the rationale here was, if the rationale here really was that something to fit with the distribution doesn't mean that the Canpotex organization effectively limits your desire to acquire anything outside of North American potash? Not asking if you would buy bidding for potash?

Joc O’Rourke

Okay. Well, having clarified that very important piece and I never talk -- we never talk about specific on M&A anyway. But look, I think Canpotex is a valuable organization. The combination of the logistics and stuff is clearly value adding to both -- they are a great marketing organization so all of that. Does that restrict you from other, I mean Potash Corp used to have ownership in a number of other pieces and always had New Brunswick which was outside of it. We have Carlsbad which is outside of it. So, we now have, well I called CTV because I can't say [indiscernible], but in Brazil, so I mean we both companies have stuff that's outside of Canpotex as well. So I think that is a unique organization focused on our Saskatchewan assets and we'll continue to do that and I think other places, I think you can be a little more -- little more flexible.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. I think we have a last second question here from [Technical Difficulty]. You feel somewhat silly to insist on going through the notes that we've found that there's some utility to having anonymous question for some reason.

Can you comment on inventory levels that appears to be quite a bit in Europe, Africa India and they need to be worked off?

Joc O’Rourke

Again, we have better visibility to what's called Port inventories than necessarily that we have in country inventories. In North America, we know that inventories are being worked through, but again what I would say in both potash -- much less potash right now. I think potash inventories are sort of staying fairly normal in most places. In phosphates there are a few markets where inventories probably building up like India you might have a little more inventory than you would normally. North America clearly have a little more inventory than you would normally. But, if you think about North American inventory it's in probably kind of less than a million tons more than usual, less than that 500,000 to a million tons.

Well, if you get a good summer fill that works through extremely quickly you're talking about what's probably 5% to 10% of the summer fill 10% to 20% of the summer fill program that would quickly work its way through.

In India what you don't know and what's hard to measure is, what's in the country? I mean we know that in country in China for instance is very low in phosphates. We know their port inventory in potash is relatively high. I mean no not that much higher than previous year, but you're now moving into refilling for fall. But as that moves out into the country, you can see the switch being quite quick. So, I don't know that we would necessarily characterize as a huge glut of inventory around the world.

Unidentified Analyst

Even in North America?

Joc O’Rourke

North American phosphate there's definitely -- there's some trapped on the river Brent. What was your number on the river 300,000 or something or less. For those who didn't hear, less than 300,000 tons dropped on the Mississippi River. We've actually seen warehouses emptied because while the market has been slow, it's also been very difficult to get product in there because the river has been closed. So it's only the likes of Mosaic that have been moving product by rail that has been the resupply. So, the silver lining for us is, while the overall volume will be down probably our share of the volume will be up. And will be less impacted than the average.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. With that, thank you very much.

Joc O’Rourke

Thank you.