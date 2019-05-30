Exxon Mobil: Probing Issues In Guyana

This GSARA investigation is not apparently about the Stabroek block or after Exxon Mobil. But, we should always be concerned in this situation.

It is not the only block that Exxon Mobil operates in the area. The company owns substantial interests in two promising adjacent blocks called the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks as well.

The Stabroek block is labeled as one of the most prolific offshore oil potentials in South America and is still growing in reserves.

Photo: The drillship Noble Tom Madden (Yellowtail-1). Source: MarineTraffic/Cornelis Bustraan

The Guyana Offshore Network

The Stabroek block is located about 120 miles offshore Georgetown, Guyana.

Source: Exxon Mobil Presentation 1Q'19

According to a United States Geological Survey report, the Guyana-Suriname Basin ranks second in the world in its prospective potential and could contain more than 12.5 billion barrels of oil.

Guyana Stabroek discoveries commenced in May 2015 with the Liza:

In May 2015, Exxon Mobil announced it made a significant oil discovery with the Liza-1 exploration well on the Stabroek block about 120 mi (193 km) offshore in the Guyana-Suriname basin.

The operator of the Stabroek block is Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd., a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (XOM) which owns 45% working interest. Also, Hess Guyana Exploration, which is a subsidiary of Hess Corp. (HES) owns 30% working interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd. owns 25% working interest.

However, it is not the only block that Exxon Mobil operates in the area. Exxon Mobil owns substantial interests in two promising adjacent blocks called the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks which are adjacent to the prolific Stabroek Block.

From earlier XOM Presentation

The Kaieteur Block covers approximately 13,500 km2 at water depths varying between 2,800 and 3,800 meters.

During 2017, a 3D seismic survey was conducted covering an area of 5,750 km². The processing work on the seismic data has been completed and the data is currently being interpreted. The interpretation phase is expected to be completed during the first half of 2019.

The Canje Block covers 6,021 Km2.

Total acquires a 35% working interest in the Canje Block, located in water depths of 1,700 to 3,000 meters, under the terms of the agreement signed with an affiliate of Canadian company JHI Associates, Inc. and Guyana-based company Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas, Inc. These two companies will retain a shared 30% interest alongside operator Exxon Mobil (35%).

Also, two adjacent blocks south of Stabroek are Orinduik and Kanaku Blocks.

Source: Total S.A.

Oil companies involved in these five blocks:

Blocks XOM HES Nexen TOTAL S.A. Ratio Petro. Cataleya JHI Mid-Atlantic Repsol Tullow Eco Atlantic O%G Stabroek 45% 30% 25% - - - - - - - - Kaieteur 35% 15% - - 25% 15% - - - - - Canje 35% - - 35% - - 17.5% 12.5% - - - Orinduik - - - 25% - - - - - 60% 15% Kanuku - - - 25% - - - - 37.5% 37.5% -

Note: Ratio Guyana Limited represents a joint venture partnership between Exxon Mobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited ("EEPGL") and Cataleya.

After Hess and Exxon announced their 13th discovery in the Stabroek block called the Yellowtail-1 well on April 2019.

Exxon Mobil revealed in its fourth-quarter results presentation an update from 3.2 MMoep/d in resource in March 2018 to 5 MMoep/d at the end of 2018; it is now around 5.5 MMoep/d recoverable resource.

Source: XOM 1Q'19 Presentation

The company anticipates that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years with a total gross production of 750k Boep/d by 2025, which is about 337.5K Boep/d net.

News: Guyana's State Assets Recovery Agency GSARA has launched an investigation "to find out who profited from the sales of the Kaieteur and Canje oil blocks"

First and foremost, this investigation is not apparently about the Stabroek block, which is essential for Exxon Mobil and the only oil block which has shown oil discoveries so far.

Retemeyer said authorities want to find out who profited from the sales of the Kaieteur and Canje oil blocks that lie right next to the Stabroek block where U.S. giant Exxon Mobil has so far found 13 wells flush with oil and gas as it rushes to begin production as early as November. Exxon estimates the blocks so far contain nearly 7 billion barrels of oil and has said it has not experienced such a strike rate of successful wells anywhere else in the world. Only two wells have come up dry so far.

The whole process looks far from honest, and the GSARA will probably unearth a vast network of white collar crooks involved in this process with probably the benediction of the former Guyana President Donald Rabindranauth Ramotar who lost the election in 2015 to retired army general David A. Granger.

The Kaieteur Block operators were also able to capture very favorable terms in its contract that it signed with the Ramotar's administration.

The decision, which came less than a week before general elections, awarded the blocks to JHI Associates of Toronto and Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas of Guyana, which had been formed in the past five years and were not known as oil producers anywhere else on the globe, said agency Deputy Director Aubrey Retemeyer.

Exxon Mobil, Total (NYSE:TOT), and Ratio Oil, an Israeli company, moved quickly to buy into the blocks "without having to pay signing bonuses."

Exxon Mobil spokeswoman Deedra Moe said:

[XOM] followed all applicable laws and regulations in acquiring its government approved license and would cooperate fully with authorities.

However, Agency Deputy Director Aubrey Retemeyer said.

We are not investigating Exxon. Our focus is on Canje and Kaieteur blocks and how those blocks were awarded.

Should we be concerned as XOM shareholders?

I do not think the new government is going after Exxon Mobil and the Stabroek Block, but it is a severe issue which involves Exxon Mobil and two adjacent blocks which could trigger some adverse implications if Exxon Mobil is found guilty of anything.

The company acquired interests in those blocks in very favorable terms from "ghost oil companies," which could be related to the ex-Ramotar administration, and I am hopeful that the acquisition process was conducted honestly. Otherwise, it is never a good idea to try to cheat the Country in which you are expecting to produce a large amount of oil shortly.

Please, to know more about Exxon Mobil I recommend reading my preceding article about the 1Q'19 results.

