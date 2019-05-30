Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2019 Update

The top three positions are Owens-Illinois, Eastman Chemical, and Huntsman Corp., and they add up to ~49% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers' regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2019. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2018.

This quarter, Roepers' 13F portfolio value increased ~3% from $381M to $391M. The number of holdings decreased from 22 to 18. The top three holdings are at ~49% while the top five are at ~73% of the 13F assets: Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT), and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Atlantic Investment Management's annualized returns since the flagship fund's inception in 1992 through 2017 were impressive at ~16%. Last two years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. In a CNBC interview in May 2018, Roepers mentioned that they are not interested in board-room battles as they value staying liquid: ~20% of their historical returns can be traced back to active position-sizing around core stakes. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Stake Disposals

CommScope Holding (COMM): COMM stake was first purchased in Q2 2016. Q4 2016 saw a huge increase to a top-three portfolio stake at prices between $30 and $37.50. There was another ~20% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $35 and $42. The position has since wavered. There was a ~45% selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $36.50 and $41 while next quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $27.50 and $41. Q3 2018 saw a ~18% selling at prices between $29 and $32 while last quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $15 and $31. The stock is now at $16.64. The large ~13% of the portfolio stake was disposed this quarter at prices between $16.25 and $24.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI): The TGI position was established in Q4 2013 and a large stake was built over the next two quarters at prices between $61.50 and $79. The position had wavered, but in Q3 2016, it was still a very large ~11% portfolio stake. The four quarters through Q3 2017 saw the position almost sold out at prices between $20 and $34.50. The stock currently trades at $20.43. The remainder 0.54% of the portfolio position was disposed this quarter at prices between $11.50 and $23.50.

American Axle & Mfg. (AXL), Crown Holdings (CCK), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT), Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Gardner Denver Holdings (GDI), Graphic Packaging (GPK), and Venator Materials (VNTR): These are very small (less than ~0.70% of the portfolio each) positions eliminated during the quarter.

Note: GT had seen a previous successful roundtrip. A large position established in Q1 2013 was disposed in H1 2017 realizing large profits.

New Stakes

Acuity Brands (AYI), Conagra Brands (CAG), Westrock Co (WRK), Crane Co (CR), and Anixter Intl (AXE): These five are the new positions established during the quarter. As a percentage of the portfolio, the stakes are very small at less than ~1% of the portfolio each.

Stake Decreases

Owens-Illinois: OI is Roepers' largest position at almost ~21% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built up to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year but was built back up to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. Recent activity follow: Q1 2017 saw a ~17% increase at prices between $18 and $20.50 and that was followed with a ~40% selling over the next two quarters at prices between $20 and $25. There was a ~22% increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $21 and $23 and that was followed with a ~20% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $16.50 and $22. The stock currently trades at $16.54. Last quarter saw a ~23% selling at prices between $15.75 and $19.25 and that was followed with a ~41% selling this quarter at prices between $17 and $20.50. Their cost basis is ~$20 per share.

Note: In September last year, Roepers urged the company to sell its European businesses. They value that at between $3.2B and $3.8B. A sum-of-parts valuation would then yield a much higher figure than the current PPS.

Huntsman Corp.: HUN is a large (top three) ~14% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $23 and $27. There was a ~20% selling the following quarter at prices between $25 and $29. The stock currently trades at $18.20. Last four quarters have seen a combined ~27% selling at prices between $18.25 and $35.30.

Avnet Inc.: The AVT position saw a ~600% stake increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $38 and $43.50. That was followed with a stake doubling next quarter at prices between $43 and $49. Last quarter saw an about turn: ~30% selling at prices between $34 and $45. The stock currently trades at $41.96 and it is a top-five position at ~12% of the portfolio. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

DXC Technology: DXC is a large (top five) ~12% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $50 and $94 and the stock currently trades at $49.70. For investors attempting to follow, DXC is a good option to consider for further research. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD): The DBD stake was established in Q3 2016. The following quarter saw the position built to a large stake at prices between $21 and $26. Recent activity follow: there was a ~16% selling in Q4 2017 at prices between $16.15 and $23.25 while next quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $14 and $19. Last quarter saw a ~50% reduction at ~$4 per share and that was followed with a ~85% selling this quarter at prices between $2.50 and $12. Their cost basis is ~$20 per share. Roepers realized losses. The stock is now at $9.40.

Note: In November 2017, a regulatory filing disclosed a letter sent to Diebold. It urged the then CEO to provide 2018 outlook and reaffirm 2020 target. The letter also suggested hiring a financial advisor to device strategic alternatives including buying back 20% of the outstanding shares without adding leverage (preferred converts).

Cabot Corp (CBT) and Navistar International (NAV): These very small stakes (less than ~0.65% of the portfolio each) were reduced this quarter.

Stake Increases

Eastman Chemical: EMN is a 14.41% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. It was a top five stake but had seen selling over the last two years. Recent activity follow: Q4 2017 saw a ~8% trimming and that was followed with a ~20% reduction next quarter at prices between $93.50 and $111. There was another ~40% selling in Q2 2018 at prices between $102 and $109. That was followed with a ~80% selling last quarter at prices between $68 and $97. The position was rebuilt this quarter at prices between $71 and $85. The stock is now at $67.66.

Oshkosh Corp (OSK): OSK was a minutely small ~0.65% portfolio stake as of Q3 2018. Last quarter saw the position built up to a large ~8% stake at prices between $53 and $73. The stock currently trades above that range at $75.11. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Timken Co. (TKR): TKR was a very small position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $43 and $52. The stake was built to a very large 9.27% position this quarter at prices between $36.50 and $45. The stock is now at $44.29.

ADT Inc. (ADT), International Game Technology (IGT), and Lear Corp (LEA): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions that were increased during the quarter.

Kept Steady

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers' 13F stock holdings in Q1 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.