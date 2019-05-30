Cleveland-Cliffs Debt Management Exercise Is Complete

At current levels, shares remain attractive valuation-wise. I expect that Q2 2019 report will be a catalyst that will send the stock materially higher.

The stock attracts many short sellers on the back of U.S.-China trade war and softness in steel stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has recently reported that it had completed full redemption of senior notes due 2021, a major milestone in company's debt management since it now has no maturities until 2024. Let's look at what happened in more detail.

Cliffs started the second quarter with the following indebtedness:

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs 1Q 2019 10-Q

On April 29, the company announced that it priced $750 million of senior notes due 2027 at an interest rate of 5.875%. Later, the proceeds from this offering were used for tender of 5.75% senior notes due 2025. The tender was capped at $600 million, while the amount of notes tendered was $810 million. Now, the company's next maturity is the $400 million of notes due 2024, five years from now.

At the time when steel-related names are under pressure, Cliffs' CEO comments look very interesting:

"With the conclusion of these latest refinancing transactions and with no maturity dates for the next five years, our balance sheet is in the best shape since I started with Cliffs in August 2014. Such remarkable financial strength continues to improve in real time as a direct consequence of the new normal multi-year shortage of iron ore and pellets, which is driving up our pricing realizations and supporting our forecast of an EBITDA of more than $800 million in 2019".

As Vale (VALE) continues to experience problems, iron ore prices stay high, which bodes well for Cliffs' realized price in the second quarter and beyond. At the same time, recent indications of softness in steel prices could keep potential upside in realized prices in check. That said, analysts' expectations have been stable (and quite modest, in my opinion), signaling attractive valuation of Cliffs' shares:

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

It is true that Cliffs' shares have seen very modest forward P/E valuations for quite some time. Obviously, the stock will need a catalyst for repricing. I believe that the Q2 2019 report will be such a catalyst, similar to Q2 2018 report back last year:

Obviously, current U.S.-China trade war fears do not present a great environment for upside of an infrastructure stock. The low valuation will continue to provide some support for Cliffs, but it may be hard to resist major downside pressure on big down-days for the market. However, the company is getting fundamentally better month after month. Now that debt is completely out of the picture for almost half of the next decade, Cliffs will be free to focus on growth and dividends.

I'd note that the company has a very material short float which, given the fundamentals, may be a catastrophe in the making for those shorts who prefer to wait for the release of the second-quarter results. I suspect that Cliffs may be a part of an "anti-steel" basket together with the likes of AK Steel (AKS) and U.S. Steel (X). However, it does not share the same fundamental problems with steel producers, which are being squeezed between lower steel prices and higher iron ore and pellet prices (which is good for Cliffs).

I maintain my long-term bullish stance on Cliffs. I think that current levels are attractive from a valuation point of view, and I expect that the second-quarter report will be good enough to change the market's mind on the stock which has corrected materially (a bad habit of this volatile stock) since the highs seen in February 2019.

