Icahn Sues Oxy: Anadarko Deal At Risk?

Carl Icahn is suing Occidental Petroleum (OXY), seeing information on the deal to buy Anadarko (APC) and the sale and financing processes with Total (TOT) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

Icahn (IEP) has now accumulated over $6 billion of OXY stock, a meaningful portion of his and IEP's overall portfolio and indicative of his confidence of unlocking value. This could be through governance changes at Occidental, through blowing up the deals with Anadarko, Total and Berkshire, or both.

I forecast this as a risk previously, identifying Icahn's involvement and proclivity for activism. I also identified governance issues at OXY, including not putting the Anadarko deal up for a vote, pay irregularities at Anadarko, and possible associated inappropriate deal mechanics. I also highlighted irregularities in the deals with Total and Berkshire, and the poor performance of OXY stock after its higher bid for Anadarko as a form of a potential "winners curse."

One interesting consideration is how poorly OXY stock may have performed had Icahn not been buying billions of dollars of stock after the deal announcement. OXY has under performed, and may have underperformed way more without such aggressive accumulation by Icahn.

Which Icahn's size may be an advantage in terms of the number of shares he owns and how much of the company he has been able to accumulate, his accumulation may ironically have mitigated some of the pain OXY shareholders may have seen otherwise with a further depressed stock price. Ironically his buying may have reduced negative share performance and reduced negative shareholder sentiment due to that poor performance.

Icahn has a long track record of activism success. Icahn seeking to undo the deal and potentially replace OXY board and management is noteworthy. This should be highlighted as a material risk for every party involved in this. OXY management and board should be focused on this risk. Total shareholders should be aware that the sweetheart deal Total obtained from OXY could be at risk. As should Berkshire shareholders for the high cost deal Berkshire arranged with OXY to fund the Anadarko deal. And Anadarko shareholders should be aware of the potential implications of Icahn's involvement.

One other interesting aspect of this is Icahn's failure to show share price improvement so far for Sandridge (SD) shareholders, despite governance victory last year. OXY shareholders who might otherwise be sympathetic might look at Sandridge with keen interest, as a sale process that would have realized $12-13 in cash per share was rejected by Icahn's board, and the share price has subsequently fallen to less than $8.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.