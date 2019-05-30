Beyond Meat Does Not Deserve A $5 Billion Market Cap

Intro

In the year of the IPO, how did Beyond Meat (BYND) come out on top? With an absurd price to sales ratio and their unsure path to profitability, it is difficult to rationalize paying $90/share. I believe that the market is looking at their continually increasing gross profit and hopes that they will be able to reduce their SG&A expenses all while capitalizing on the increasing demand for plant-based meat substitutes. Even though that sounds promising, Beyond Meat is far away from profitability, features an incredibly high price to sales ratio, and faces future shelf-space competition from Impossible Foods. Because of these reasons, I would stay away from Beyond Meat.

Source- Beyond Meat

Revenue growth

Beyond has experienced exponential growth in revenues as it posted revenues of $87.934 million in 2018 compared to $32.381 million in 2017, which is an overall increase of 169.9% year over year.

Source- Beyond Meat Financial Statement

This is an impressive feat to say the least and they were helped by the over 400% increase y/y in their restaurant and foodservice division. This is attributable to being served in roughly 12,000 restaurants in the U.S and Canada. With this, they have paired with Carl’s Jr. and serve their Beyond Burger in 1,100 of their locations. The retail division also made a substantial increase as they were able to double their exposure by offering their product in over 33,000 retail stores including Walmart and Target stores throughout the U.S and Canada.

In the stores that offer Beyond products, Beyond receives most of its revenue from their Beyond Burger, a pea-protein-based patty that tastes exactly like a real meat burger. It currently faces competition in the foodservice industry to the Impossible Burger, another plant-based protein substitute. The Impossible Burger was extremely successful in its campaign across U.S fast-food establishments such as Burger King, Red Robin, and White Castle to name a few. Fast food restaurants seem to be very apt to offering its customers vegetarian alternatives which bode well for the future growth of both businesses. As for shelf-space competition, Impossible Burgers are currently not in stores, so they are one of the few alternatives to traditional burgers.

As for taste comparisons, CNET describes Impossible Burgers as being so close to meat, they grossed out vegetarians. Although Beyond did not induce the same reaction, customer reviews held their patties in high regards. On a totally speculative basis, it seems that Impossible Burgers has the edge by being close to an exact replica of a burger, appealing to new vegetarians and those who seek the closest substitute for meat. Also, Impossible Foods has had an extensive marketing campaign where they were featured in ads by Burger King and a few other fast-food giants. For consumers, the opportunity to try an Impossible Burger may have been larger creating individuals to reach towards an Impossible Burger rather than a Beyond Burger.

This is one of Beyond’s main concerns per their financial report. They state that “The Beyond Burger accounted for approximately 48% and 70% of our gross revenues in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The Beyond Burger is our flagship product and has been the focal point of our development and marketing efforts, and we believe that sales of The Beyond Burger will continue to constitute a significant portion of our revenues, income and cash flow for the foreseeable future.” This conveys that if the general market proceeds to choose Impossible Burgers off the shelf instead of Beyond Burgers, it could have detrimental side effects to their core business.

Gross profit increases

Over the past few quarters, a visible trend can be seen. Gross profit became positive in the quarter of Sep. 30, 2017, and has been steadily increasing in profitability. Although Beyond still posts a net loss of $7.452 million in the most recent quarter, this is one of the positives this company offers. Beyond seems to be the benefactor of economies of scale, where the larger their operation becomes, the cheaper their goods become. Both R&D and SG&A have been increasing throughout the quarters and this is adversely affecting Beyond’s path to profitability.

Source- Beyond Meat Financial Statement

It may look like Beyond is trending towards profitability, but costs associated with R&D and SG&A are planned to grow. This is because Beyond Meat strives to expand their market dominance by finding more distributors and developing additional plant-based meat products. This is directly from their report where they assess one of their risks not being able to sustain profitability and the continuance of increased costs in the foreseeable future.

Market Trend For Vegetarians

Currently, the market size of plant-based substitutes in the U.S resides around $4.1 billion according to a recent study by Nielsen. There have been estimates that the market size can increase globally to a $150 billion industry in the next decade according to an analyst from Barclays which represents exponential growth in this field. Beyond is taking the right approach by trying to capitalize on market dominance, but the Barclays analysis may not be feasible. This would indicate that around 10% of the meat industry would be comprised of meat substitutes.

According to a recent Gallup poll study indicated that vegetarianism is not growing as fast as one might think. Only 5% of American’s claim to be vegetarians and that is unchanged from 2012. The percentages are skewed toward the younger generations, so these earth-centric values of vegetarianism may descend generations and create more of a demand for products like those of Beyond. It is hard to see the plant-based meat substitute market growing almost 15x to $150 billion from current market levels of $11 billion when vegetarianism is staying steady at around 7% of the total U.S population.

Beyond does benefit from being an eco-friendly stock and that has surely been a reason for its dramatic increase in price. Individuals want to feel good about what they are investing in and Beyond offers an outlet to do so.

According to Robinhood, a brokerage app geared towards young investors, Beyond Meat is the 54th most popular stock. This means that after only around a month of being listed, a large enough percentage of users own this stock to become one of the most popular tickers on the app. This further conveys the point that young individuals are buying a stock that they believe aligns with their core values with what seems like little regard for actual fundamentals.

Price to sales ratio

One of the core metrics associated with food producers such as Beyond is their price to sales ratio which indicates how expensive their stock is relative to sales.

Source: YCharts, Author

In this chart, it is easy to see the lack of parity between Beyond Meat and the rest of its industry counterparts. Tyson, Hormel, and Pilgrims all fall beneath the 3x threshold with Luckin and Uber being used as examples of pricing associated with recent IPOs. Beyond Meat should not be at the 3x ratio with its real-meat counterparts, but 45x sales is a tough number to swallow. It is difficult to give a valuation of the proper price to sales ratio since the purely meat-substitute sector is largely unpopulated.

For what it's worth, Jim Cramer believed that this stock was richly priced at 17x sales which put the stock around $25. He then stated that investors become cautious after reaching a price of $35, which would raise their ratio to the low 20x range.

Conclusion

With this astronomical valuation and the emotion-based movements this stock makes, I would stay away. I commend the mission of Beyond Meat, but I believe that a $5.1 billion market cap is far too high for a company that is still proving itself in the market. The true test will be when Impossible Burgers hit the shelves and Beyond is faced with a true competitor. For now, I would avoid trading this stock until the price to sales multiple decreases and it is priced on a fundamental basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.