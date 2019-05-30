Lowe's: This Dividend King Is Finally A Buy

By Josh Arnold

Lowe's Companies (LOW) has been the "other" major home improvement retailer behind rival Home Depot (HD) for some time. This has often resulted in lower valuations for Lowe's shares and in the case of earnings report misses, harsher reactions from the market. This was true once again following the recent Q1 earnings report, during which Lowe's cut guidance for the year.

Shares have declined almost 20% just since the May 22nd earnings report, and while Lowe's isn't perfect, we see this as a buying opportunity. Lowe's is finally trading below our estimate of fair value for the first time in a long time. Plus, Lowe's holds the coveted title of Dividend King, a select group of just 24 stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see the full list of all Dividend Kings here.

Lowe's, therefore, is among the best stocks in the world in terms of dividend growth consistency, and we see this as a highly attractive trait for long-term investors.

Given this, as well as the valuation that has moved below fair value, we believe this weakness in Lowe's is a buying opportunity. Lowe's has been working on its merchandising issues to boost sales over time, and has a comprehensive plan in place to address recent, short-term issues. Combining these factors paints a bullish picture of the home improvement retailer, and we think it is a buy.

Overview of Recent Events

Lowe's is a Fortune 50 enterprise that serves more than 18 million customers per week in the US and Canada. It produces more than $70 billion in annual revenue and has more than 2,200 stores total, employing in excess of 300,000 people. The company was founded in 1946 and went public in 1961. The company's footprint grew significantly with the 2016 acquisition of RONA, a Canadian home improvement retailer. Today, more than 500 of the company's 2,200+ stores are in Canada thanks to the RONA acquisition, including dealer-owned stores.

Source: Investor presentation, page 5

Lowe's stores have an average selling space of 112,000 square feet, making it one of the largest retailers in terms of footprint in North America. The company's omni-channel strategy is fairly new and focuses on getting customers the right product in the right way at the right price. The RONA acquisition has afforded Lowe's access to the relatively small, but still meaningful $35 billion Canadian home improvement market.

Source: Investor presentation, page 6

The omni-channel experience is Lowe's stated plan to focus on improving its merchandising practices, which have been somewhat lacking in recent years, as well as driving supply chain and operational efficiency. Finally, Lowe's continues to focus on engaging different types of customers, including do-it-yourself, pro, and do-it-for-me customers that hire contractors to complete work. This focus on the entire customer experience seems somewhat obvious, but Lowe's was failing to execute on some of these principles in the past.

Lowe's reported Q1 earnings on May 22nd and results weren't as strong as investors had expected, and shares have fallen precipitously as a result. Total revenue came in at $17.7 billion, a 2.2% increase from the year-ago period. The gain was due to a comparable sales increase of 3.5% globally, including a robust 4.2% gain in the US.

Lowe's recent efforts to improve its in-stock positions and customer service, combined with focus on the ever-expanding pro category, continue to drive sales. However, the picture for margins wasn't quite so rosy in Q1, and it led to a guidance cut, as well as driving investors to the exit.

Gross margins fell 165bps to 31.46% of revenue in Q1 as unanticipated cost pressures, significant transition in the company's merchandising operation, as well as ineffective pricing tools led to the contraction year-over-year. The company is in the midst of addressing these issues as it looks to more systematically analyze and implement pricing changes to offset any future cost pressures. Indeed, Lowe's has acquired the Retail Analytics platform from Boomerang Commerce in order to modernize its pricing practices. This is a critical step in Lowe's transformation into a more modern retailer, and we see it as a big step forward for margin expansion in the medium term. Lowe's guided for better gross margins for the rest of the year, which is sorely needed after Q1's miss.

Helping to offset some of the gross margin weakness was disciplined expense controls. Selling, general and administrative, or SG&A, costs fell 89bps, offsetting roughly half of the decline in gross margins in Q1. Lowe's continues to drive SG&A performance through prudent spending, but also from comparable sales leverage. The company's store costs are largely the same whether it produces very strong or very weak revenue, so comparable sales gains like what we saw in Q1 are great for margins. Higher revenue leverages down store expenses as a percentage of revenue and boosts margins, as it did in Q1. This should be a continued tailwind for margins at least in the near term, as it has been for some time, helping to offset weakness in gross margin while Lowe's figures out its pricing methodology.

In total, operating income fell 45bps to 7.99% of revenue in Q1, the product of lower gross margins, but better SG&A performance. Earnings-per-share came to $1.22 on an adjusted basis, excluding the net gain from the sale of the company's assets in Mexico, which it exited recently. On a reported basis, earnings-per-share was $1.31, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago period.

Lowe's continues to deliver on returning excess cash to shareholders, paying $385 million in dividends in Q1 and repurchasing $818 million in shares under its buyback program. The weighted average diluted share count for Q1 was down about 3.5% year-over-year thanks to the company's continued buyback efforts. With the share price in the low-$90s, we believe Lowe's will likely step up its buyback efforts as the value it receives is now much greater than it was in recent weeks.

Lowe's current payout of 48 cents quarterly should be raised with the next dividend declaration, as the company's July payout is generally the one that contains the increase for the year. With a 55-year dividend increase streak, it is quite certain that the payout will be raised once again this year. The payout is also less than 40% of the company's earnings, so there is ample room for continued expansion without undue stress on its financials.

Lowe's provided updated guidance for 2019 after the Q1 report, and it included the aforementioned downward revision to earnings. Total revenue is expected to rise 2%, while comparable sales should increase 3%. Both of these values would represent deterioration from Q1 results.

Operating income is expected to increase 310 to 340bps on a reported basis, but on an adjusted basis, should be up 20 to 50bps. This implies gross margin improvement as well as continued strong discipline on the SG&A side, per management commentary.

Lowe's said it expects to buy $4 billion of its own shares this year, which is an acceleration from the $800+ million in repurchases in Q1. As mentioned, with the share price heading lower, we expect the buyback number for Q2 to be in excess of a billion dollars as the company takes advantage of better value for its money.

Reported earnings-per-share should come in a range of $5.54 to $5.74, but adjusted earnings-per-share will be in a new range of $5.45 to $5.65, which is down meaningfully from the prior range of $6.00 to $6.10. We've revised our estimate commensurately from $6.05 to $5.55 for the year.

Growth Prospects

Lowe's growth prospects hinge on a couple of strategy changes, as mentioned above, in addition to strong, continued growth in the US and Canadian markets for home improvement.

Source: Investor presentation, page 9

Lowe's has managed to grow its sales quite meaningfully in recent years, but its margins have been largely flat. Still, sales growth has been enough to boost earnings-per-share year after year, and we have no cause to think that won't continue in the years to come.

The main growth catalyst the company has, therefore, is its exposure to lucrative home improvement markets in the US and Canada. It is no secret that Lowe's, Home Depot, and the smaller players in this market have benefited greatly from strong fundamental tailwinds, and there is no sign of those letting up any time soon. We see continued low single digit sales growth as a catalyst for continued earnings expansion for the foreseeable future.

Source: Investor presentation, page 2

In addition, the company's merchandising issues, as mentioned earlier, are in the early innings of being remedied, which we see as a margin driver in the years to come. As you can see from the seven issues identified by the company in the slide above, Lowe's merchandising strategy was a mess in recent years. It had gaps for valuable products that likely were being filled by Home Depot and others, it had a disjointed display strategy in the stores, as well as inventory management issues, which led to out-of-stock situations. All of these things lead to revenue losses, which then drives lower margins and dissatisfied customers. In short, Lowe's was failing in terms of delivering the customer experience it wanted to deliver, and it lost out to Home Depot and others as a result.

However, the company's strategic reset has it investing in its merchandising strategy, including 8 full-time equivalent employees per store focused on ensuring the store's endcaps and other displays have the right products, the right layouts, and the right focus. In addition, Lowe's has invested in its supply chain to improve in-stock positions, and the purchase of the retail analytics platform subsequent to the end of Q1 should help Lowe's figure out where it has issues, and then put a plan in place to correct them.

While these problems are unpleasant, Lowe's took the very important step of understanding it had merchandising problems and is well underway in terms of fixing them. In our view, this will drive not only incremental sales in the coming years, but higher margins as well.

Lowe's should see better gross margins from improved in-stock positions and fewer markdowns for poor purchases, as well as continued cost leverage thanks to better comparable sales. The growth outlook for Lowe's remains bright despite many years of strong returns thanks to these factors.

Valuation, Expected Growth & Dividends

Lowe's valuation is now the best it has been in recent times following the selloff. Shares trade today for 16.5 times this year's updated earnings guidance of ~$5.55 per share, which compares favorably to our estimate of fair value at 17.5 times earnings. Lowe's has traded well in excess of our estimate of fair value for several years, with brief dips back under fair value at points along the way. However, the stock typically hasn't sustained those dips for long, and we think the current share price offers a nice entry point for long-term investors. Indeed, we see the current valuation as offering a ~1% boost to total annual returns as valuation drifts higher over time.

The yield is also just over 2% today, although we expect that to rise with the July dividend payment, as is customary for Lowe's. Finally, we expect earnings growth to contribute a further 8% to total returns in the coming years, leading us to our total expected annual return number of 11%. With the valuation back at a favorable point, a dividend raise almost certainly coming soon, and a robust growth outlook, Lowe's looks like a good pick for a variety of investors, and that is why we think it is a buy despite the guidance cut after Q1.

Final Thoughts

Lowe's appears poised to deliver very strong returns for shareholders in the coming years thanks to the recent selloff in the stock. We don't think the company's long-term earnings growth outlook has been impaired and see this as an opportunity to gain exposure to a robust and resilient sector of retail for a reasonable price. The ever-growing dividend is a nice bonus and we think investors that want to own Lowe's should take this opportunity to pull the trigger. We rate Lowe's a buy after the Q1 report.

