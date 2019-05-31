Accounting-Based Trading Strategies In The Bond Market

Evidence of market inefficiency is more pronounced when institutional investors are less active and when there is more uncertainty about the creditworthiness of the issuer.

Prior research has identified a number of stock return predictive signals that are based on accounting variables. These patterns (anomalies) have generated significant interest among academics and practitioners alike. (See here, for example, for a comprehensive analysis of stock return predictive signals. See here for a survey of research on accounting-based anomalies in the equity market.) Surprisingly, relatively little research has been devoted to the bond market. In a recent article published in the Financial Analysts Journal, we examine, in a large sample of U.S. corporate bonds, the relation between future abnormal bond returns and 32 accounting-based variables that have been found by prior research to be related to future abnormal stock returns. The results of our analysis provide practical guidance to bond investors. In particular, we find that abnormal returns, net of transaction costs, can be earned by investing in bonds issued by firms with the highest value of 10 of the variables. These variables are easy to calculate using data from the financial statements.

Table 1 presents a set of results that are obtained using characteristic-adjusted returns as a measure of abnormal returns. Characteristic-adjusted returns are defined as the residuals of monthly regressions of bond returns on outstanding amount, age, time-to-maturity, and issuer rating. We consider 32 variables, which are divided into seven groups: Value/Glamour, Accruals, Profitability, Investments, Financing, Financial Reporting Quality, and Miscellaneous. At the end of each month, we rank firms based on the most recently available value of each of the variables and we form five equally weighted portfolios. (For two anomalies, R&D increase and earnings announcement month, the strategy is not based on a simple ranking of data. See Table 2 for the definition of the variables.)

The table reports the monthly percentage abnormal returns generated by a long portfolio, a short portfolio and a long-short (hedge) portfolio. The long and short portfolios are defined based on the results of prior research in equity markets. (For example, prior research shows that future stock returns of firms with low accruals tend to outperform those of firms with high accruals. Therefore, the long portfolio contains the firms with low accruals.)

The results show that roughly half of the variables we examine are significantly related to future abnormal bond returns (i.e., the hedge portfolios based on these variables yield significant abnormal bond returns). Given the potential difficulties in implementing a long-short strategy with bonds, the long-only strategy may be the trading strategy with the highest relevance to most bond market participants. For the long-only strategies, we also report the returns after adjusting them for an estimate of transaction costs. Expected transaction costs are estimated as the strategy turnover percentage multiplied by the half-spread. Notably, the long-only strategy generates significantly positive abnormal returns, adjusted for transaction costs, for 10 variables: the ratio of operating cash flow to price, working capital accruals, net new investment accruals, change in inventory, asset growth, the ratio of investments-to-assets, change in common equity, change in net financial assets, accrual quality and size. Therefore, investors can earn abnormal returns, net of transaction costs, by investing in bonds issued by firms with the highest value (in the top quintile) of these 10 variables.

In our paper, we also document that two groups of bond market factors are related to the anomalies. First, bonds with decreased institutional trading activity display greater inefficiency; anomalies are concentrated in firms without a credit default swap and bonds with a low proportion of large trades. Second, uncertainty regarding the creditworthiness of the issuer is associated with greater inefficiency; anomalies are more pronounced in firms with large absolute earnings surprises and with split ratings assigned by rating agencies. These results imply that bond investors can increase the profitability of the trading strategies described above by looking for bonds with large earnings surprises and split ratings. Investors could also consider bonds with limited institutional presence; however, we caution that these bonds may be less liquid and result in higher transaction costs.

Our research provides practitioners with actionable guidance on which trading strategies may be profitable in the bond market. More specifically, we identify a set of variables, calculated using financial statement data, which can be used by bond traders to implement profitable trading strategies. In addition, we show that investors can improve the profitability of these strategies by selecting bonds with large earnings surprises and split ratings. The paper adds to the literature by exploring a larger set of accounting-based anomalies than prior studies and by examining how key bond market characteristics affect informational efficiency.

(Full citation: Crawford, S., Perotti, P., Price, R., Skousen, C. (2019). Financial Statement Anomalies in the Bond Market. Financial Analysts Journal 75 (3). URL: Financial Analysts Journal; SSRN library.)

Table 1: Abnormal returns in the bond market Long Short Hedge Long-TC Value/glamour Book-to-market (long = high) 0.10* 0.10* 0.00 0.06 Earnings-to-price (long = high) 0.07 0.06 0.02 0.03 CFO-to-price (long = high) 0.17** –0.02 0.18** 0.13** Accruals Working capital accruals (long = low) 0.24** –0.07 0.31** 0.19** Percent accruals (long = low) 0.04 –0.02 0.06 –0.01 Net new investment accruals (long = low) 0.24** –0.08 0.32** 0.18** Change in inventory (long = low) 0.21** –0.02 0.23** 0.15** Discretionary accruals (long = low) 0.08* –0.07* 0.16** 0.04 Profitability ROA (long = high) 0.00 0.12** –0.12* –0.09** Return on invested capital (long = high) 0.00 0.11** –0.11* –0.03 Gross profits-to-assets (long = high) 0.08* –0.03 0.11 0.06 CFO-to-assets (long = high) 0.01 0.01 0.00 –0.02 Change in profit margin (long = high) 0.01 0.06 –0.06 –0.05 Change in asset turnover (long = high) 0.12* –0.03 0.16* 0.07 Change in tax expense (long = high) 0.05 0.02 0.02 –0.09* Investments Asset growth (long = low) 0.25** –0.07* 0.32** 0.20** Investments-to-assets (long = low) 0.17** –0.05 0.22** 0.12** Change in advertising expenses (long = low) 0.16* 0.07 0.09 0.10 R&D increase (long = high) 0.08 0.16* –0.08 0.06 Investment rate (long = low) 0.07 –0.03 0.11 0.04 Change in employees (long = low) 0.09* –0.03 0.12* 0.04 Industry-adj. change in employees (long = low) 0.07 –0.02 0.09 0.01 Financing Change in common equity (long = low) 0.18** –0.07 0.25** 0.12** Change in net financial assets (long = low) 0.14** –0.06 0.20** 0.08* Change in common shares outst. (long = low) 0.02 –0.02 0.05 –0.02 Change in external financing (long = low) 0.06 –0.02 0.08 0.01 Financial reporting quality Accrual quality (long = high) 0.13** 0.00 0.13** 0.10** CFO volatility (long = low) –0.02 –0.04 0.02 –0.07 Accrual volatility (long = low) –0.01 –0.04 0.03 –0.04 Miscellaneous Size (long = low) 0.22** –0.05 0.27** 0.19** Industry concentration (long = low) 0.08* 0.01 0.07 0.06 Earnings ann. month (long = announcing) 0.07 0.03 0.03 –0.57** Notes: The table reports monthly percentage abnormal returns, measured using characteristic-adjusted returns. Characteristic-adjusted returns are obtained as the residuals of monthly regressions of bond returns on outstanding amount, age, time-to-maturity, and issuer rating. The long and short portfolios are defined based on the results of prior research in equity markets. The last column presents the abnormal returns to the long portfolio net of transaction costs (TC) and indicate statistical significance at the 1% and 5% level, respectively.

Table 2: Definition of the variables Book-to-market: Book value of equity divided by market value of equity. Earnings-to-price: Operating income after depreciation, divided by market value of equity. CFO-to-price: Cash flow from operations divided by market value of equity. Working capital accruals: Income before extraordinary items minus cash flow from operations, scaled by average assets over years t and t-1. Percent accruals: Net income minus cash flow from operations, scaled by the absolute value of net income. Net new investment accruals: Net new investment accruals are calculated as the relative change in invested capital. Invested capital is defined as operating assets minus operating liabilities. Change in inventory: Change in inventory, scaled by average assets over years t and t-1. Discretionary accruals: See Rajgopal and Venkatachalam (Journal of Accounting Research 2011) for details on the calculation. ROA: Quarterly income before extraordinary items, scaled by total assets in the prior quarter. Return on invested capital: Operating income after depreciation divided by invested capital. Invested capital is obtained as book value of equity plus book value of debt minus cash and short-term investments. Gross profits-to-assets: Gross profits scaled by total assets. CFO-to-assets: Cash flow from operations scaled by average assets over years t and t-1. Change in profit margin: Change in profit margin; profit margin is calculated as operating income after depreciation divided by sales. Change in asset turnover: Change is asset turnover; asset turnover is calculated as sales divided by average net operating assets over years t and t-1. Change in tax expense: Tax expense per share in quarter q minus tax expense per share in quarter q-4, scaled by assets per in quarter q-4. Asset growth: Relative change in total assets. Investments-to-assets: Change in investments, scaled by prior year assets. Change in Advertising Expense: Change in the natural logarithm of advertising expense. R&D increase: R&D increase firms are defined as those having had a large R&D increase in the last 60 months. See Eberhart et al. (Journal of Finance 2004) for details on the calculation. Investment rate: Capital expenditures divided by net property plant and equipment at the beginning of the period. Change in employees: Relative change in number of employees. Industry adj. change in employees: Relative change in number of employees minus the average relative change in number of employees in the fiscal year and industry to which the firm/year observation belongs. Change in common equity: Change in: book value of equity, scaled by average assets over years t and t-1. Change in net financial assets: Financial assets minus financial liabilities. Change in common shares outstanding: Natural logarithm of the relative change in common shares outstanding. Change in external financing: Change in equity plus change in debt, scaled by average assets over years t and t-1. Accrual quality: See McNichols (Accounting Review 2002) for details on the calculation. CFO volatility: Standard deviation of cash flow from operations to sales over quarters q-15 to q. Accrual volatility: Standard deviation of accruals to sales over quarters q-15 to q. Size: Natural logarithm of market value of equity. Industry concentration: Herfindahl index based on sales by 3-digit SIC code and fiscal year. Earnings announcement month: We classify a month as an expected earnings announcement month if in the same month of the prior year an earnings announcement took place.





