Canada Goose Is Much More Accurately Priced After Its 30% Drop

Intro:

Canada Goose (GOOS) reported their fiscal year 2019 earnings recently, and to put it lightly, the market was disappointed with the results. They posted fourth-quarter margins of 66% which was higher than expected and management explained their expansion into China was successful. Although revenues and gross margins rose, Canada Goose delivered a statement conveying their belief that they would sustain at least 20% yearly growth in revenues over the next three years. This is down from analysts' estimates of 26%. Although there are uncertainties related to revenue growth, Canada Goose's loss today was overdone and there is now plenty for this stock to grow.

Guidance:

The underwhelming guidance is what dragged this stock down today as investors realized it is trading at a considerable price for a company with slowing growth.

Source: Q4 financial statement

Revenue growth year over year was a staggering 40.5% but SG&A expenses also grew by 50.9%, mostly due to costs associated with opening more retail stores. Canada Goose continued to increase both their direct to consumer (DTC) division and their wholesale division. Wholesale revenues increased from $336.2 million in fiscal year 2018 to $399.2 million in fiscal year 2019. As for DTC, revenues increased from $255 million to $431 million in that same time frame. Their presence in Beijing added to these revenues, which management described as being a key growth factor for the company.

Growth in every region exceeded 25% as Canada posted revenue increases of 28.2%, the United States with a 36.3% increase, and a 60.5% increase in the rest of the world. These numbers look good on the surface level but become concerning when Canada Goose is projecting annual revenue increases of 20% company-wide. This conveys that growth in these sectors will be significantly decreasing from last year. We can gain a clear insight into how each of these divisions should mature by looking at the slowing growth rate in Canada and, then, the maturation of the market in the United States.

As for global growth, management alluded to solid penetration of the Chinese market which conveys that revenue growth greater than 20% is definitely possible. For this to happen, Canada Goose has to increase market exposure and grab a piece out of China's increasing luxury goods market. China represents 33% of the global $300 billion market and to be able to efficiently tap into this would allow Canada Goose to become available to over twice its current customer base.

As for now, investors seem to be dramatically repricing this stock and that may be a good thing. There were no blaring issues and customers ordered the most products ever in fiscal year 2019. Canada Goose stated that one of the reasons for their DTC growth was the ability to have continued pricing power over their product which conveys that their products are not a fad. They boasted a gross margin of 62.2% in this most recent year and that is a number that has increased from 58.8% in fiscal year 2018. The ability to raise prices shows that their products are still in demand and customers will pay top-dollar to wear their $700+ jackets. The continued pricing power indicates that there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the operations of the company and that there is not a sudden disdain for their product. The company is slowing down, and the market is repricing Canada Goose now that it is not on its current parabolic trajectory.

Financial Metrics:

I would like to highlight two financial metrics associated with Canada Goose and explain why after this correction; they are much more reasonable. First, I will analyze the price to free cash flow (FCF) of four companies, three of which have free cash flow. I chose to compare Canada Goose to Moncler due to their competitiveness in the luxury jacket market space. Although Moncler caters to the extremely wealthy, they do not have any free current cash flow, unlike Canada Goose. Next, I used Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) as an example of a more established luxury brand that has rather stagnant revenue growth and used it as a baseline metric to represent a company with little growth prospects. Lastly, I used Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) to represent what a company trying to break into the Chinese market and has mid-to-low teen revenue growth would look like.

Source: YCharts, Author

As you can see, in January of 2019, Canada Goose finally reigned in a decent amount of free cash flow but had a price to FCF multiple almost three times higher than the next closest company. After this recent decline, Canada Goose sits at a multiple of 67.03 which is much more appropriate as it still represents the growth opportunity it has over Lululemon and Burberry.

For the other financial metric, I will use the price to sales ratio which allows investors to discern how expensive the company is relative to their sales. Generally, a company with high growth potential would garner a high multiple as investors are willing to pay a premium now for what is believed to be increased earnings in the future. I used the same companies for comparison and Canada Goose seems to finally be in line with its peers.

Source: YCharts, Author

Before today, they had a multiple of above 8x and dropped just beneath LULU to 6.519x sales. To me, this conveys a much more reasonable price and could even be seen as cheap relative to their growth potential.

Conclusion:

For now, I believe that Canada Goose is at a much better price point to purchase, but the slowing in growth leaves me uneasy about this stock. They alluded to growth accelerating in the U.S. and Canada with increased penetration in China but still believe overall company-wide growth will slow.

It makes me skeptical as to why they believe revenue growth will slow from 40.5% in this most recent fiscal year to about half that at 20% for the following three years. I still believe in Canada Goose and their growth opportunities and would start to open a small position while monitoring their growth in Asia. Overall, I would like to know where revenue growth is being decelerated, but in the meantime, I believe in the company and I am starting to open a small position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.