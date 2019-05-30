Select Sands Corp. (SLSDF) CEO Zig Vitols on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Sands Corp. (OTCQB:SLSDF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zig Vitols - President, Chief Executive Officer

Rasool Mohammad - Chief Operating Officer

Darren Urquhart - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day everyone, and welcome to the Select Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] And please note that today's event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Zig Vitols, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Zig Vitols

Thank you, William, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining today's call. As in the past with me are Chief Operating Officer, Rasool Mohammad; and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Urquhart. Yesterday afternoon we released our Earnings Results Press Release for the period ending March 31, 2019, which is available on our website at www.selectsands.com.

Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or expectations for the future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectation. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our SEDAR filing.

In addition, during today's call we will reference certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in our earnings release. Finally, after our prepared remarks we’ll answer any questions you may have.

As we discussed on our fourth quarter earnings call the middle of last month, we along with other frac sand producers faced difficult second half in 2018 driven by an industry-wide drop in demand that began in the third quarter. Complicating the situation has been a significant amount of new in-basin supply coming online in West Texas and to a lesser extent other basins.

We've also been impacted by further move by E&P's in the Southern U.S. oil-producing basins, used a much higher percentage of local regional brown sand being produced in Texas basin instead of the high-quality Northern White sand we produce. On a positive note, we did see frac and industrial sand sales volumes for the first quarter grow to 40,000 tons from 25,000 in the fourth quarter of last year, driving increase was approved customer demand as E&P budgets were reloaded and drilling and completion activity picked up as we move through the first quarter.

Although, there has been a considerable flooding in Arkansas area, has not affected our operational facilities. We continue to monitor the situation and we will take appropriate action as necessary. Sales remained at relatively low levels with some loaded railcars were parked at destination transload for weeks to be -- were slow to be offloaded by customers. As one would expect, this also impacted railcar turnaround time.

Given this backdrop, we continue with our cost containment and working capital preservation efforts during the first quarter including remaining at a single shift operation to control overhead. To preserve cash, construction on our independents property expansion project remains on hold, as we discussed in past, the project will increase our annual production capacity at 67% from 600,000 tons to 1 million tons, and as a variable operating cost savings of more than $4 per ton for this standalone project.

Given the low total cost of $4 million to $4.5 million, the expansion project will result in a strong return on capital. As such, once frac sand demand reaches appropriate levels, the expansion project will be resumed quickly and completed in 4 to 6 months.

I'll now hand it off to Darren discuss our detailed first quarter financial results. Darren?

Darren Urquhart

Thanks Zig. Looking at the summarized consolidated interim statements of operations and comprehensive loss and income table included in our first quarter press release, first quarter revenue was $1.6 million versus 913,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Driving the majority of the increase was higher sales volumes period-over-period due to slightly improved customer demand.

Cost of goods sold excluding depreciation and depletion for the first quarter was $1.7 million as compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter. With increased substantially associated with higher sales volumes in the sales quarter, we did see improvements in our cash cost of goods sold per ton as fixed and semi-variable costs were observed over a higher number of terms sold.

General and administrative expenses decreased from 828,000 in the fourth quarter to 619,000 in the first quarter, excluding non-cash share-based compensation first quarter and administrative expenses decreased to $562,000 from $681,000 in the preceding period. We reported a net loss of $807,000 or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter as compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter.

Turning to the consolidated interim statements of financial position, as of March 31, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $3.2 million, inventory on hand of $2.2 million, combined the accounts and current taxes receivable of $1.1 million and working capital of $4.6 million.

I will now turn it back to Zig for his closing comments.

Zig Vitols

Thanks Darren. As I discussed in my opening comments, clearly the last several months have been challenging for all frac sand producers in the U.S. Having said that, we believe this environment is temporary in nature. Supporting our views is the growing customer interest we have seen in the past few months for our premium quality Northern White sand products for using multiple basins including the Permian and Eagle Ford.

While oil price is key, we expect the frac sand market recovery as demand for white sand increases along with price. I would note that we see the most opportunity for improvement in the back half of this year. Looking at the Permian, the general consensus is that off-take constraints will be noticeably improved over the coming months as further takeaway capacity comes online and E&Ps more aggressively address their expensive inventory of drills, but uncompleted wells.

On the other hand, the industry is dealing with an oversupply of the West Texas in-basin sand as previously announced, new supply continues to come online. After this process is complete, forecasters believe that West Texas in-basin capacity will remain relatively flat while drilling and completion activity absorbs the recently added production. While this will help bring supply and demand more into balance, we expect Permian basin frac sand to remain under pressure for the remainder of 2019.

I would note that additional in-basin supply is coming online in other regions as well. Over the past month, considerable attention has been focused on long-term utility of in-basin brown sand and Northern White sand. We like many other in the industry believe that Northern White will continue to play a critical role in the effective of development of unconventional shale plays for many years to come.

As we discussed in our last earnings call, up until early 2018, the vast majority of frac sand will source from Northern White sand mines located in the upper Midwest. The move for longer laterals and high intensity well completions cause demand in prices for Northern White sands to materially increase. Given this backdrop, over the past few years, there was a move in the industry to develop sand mines that were located much closer to well site locations with new mines coming online over the last 12 months.

Many E&Ps have embraced the opportunity to lower their upfront well investment given the reduced cost transport in-basin frac sand to the well site. However, what has become more readily apparent is that there is a trade-off between upfront reduced cost and the overall ultimate recovery at wells. The salient characteristics of crush strength and conductivity are two key quality characteristics that determine the quantity and the rate of hydrocarbon recovery overtime.

The reality is that quality in-basin sands along with Northern White have combined in the long-term utility. Our opinion is that Northern White will remain a preference for certain E&Ps in the Eagle Ford and Midcon with both basin in-basin brown sand and Northern White sand being used. The same holds true for the lower Delaware basin in the Permian where 40-70 will retain a nitch in this relatively deeper wells that require high-crush factor and will supplement in-basin brown sand.

We expect in-basin brown sands will continue to be the most effectively utilized in the shallower Midland Basin. Bottom line, we fully anticipate there will be continued long-term demand for Northern White sand, it's unique and preferable characteristics. Most important, we are in a solid position for long-term success as market conditions continue to improve given our favorable location in many of the most prolific producing regions in onshore U.S. The result is much lower delivered cost for our product offering, as compared to traditional Northern White sand sources located in the upper Midwest.

With that, we will open it up for questions. William?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Okay and our first question today will be Francesco Guzzone, a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

So just reading the news release yesterday, noticing for Q2 your projection in terms of tons to be sold is 30,000 to 40,000 tons, is that correct, which is a little or in line with Q1?

Zig Vitols

Yes, the primary reason for the 30 to 40 was, you see a -- we see that April was in line with first quarter. We're looking at the June to be inline. We had a very weak April because of there is a couple of factors. One was that, we had railcars that were stranded at destination and the fracking activity was slow, so those cars did not return. We also saw some Northern mines were moving product very cheap, as they were preparing to close their operations, which in the long run is the positive for us. But it's basically because it's over one month, so we took a cautious view although we have pretty positive view about June.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Just because -- so, the reason why I ask that is, the cash flow and the cash position as well as the working capital position because of the economic downturn continues to become depleted. Do you think that -- so because Q2 obviously, if Q2 looks like Q1, you know Select Sands working capital, cash is going to be depleted because I can imagine, you guys are breaking even at 40,000 tons sold. So when do you think the Company can eventually breakeven? A. B. Do you think that that company is going to require to raise capital from now until we can at least become you know cash neutral? And then if you do believe we have to raise capital, have those discussions you know we had? And does the Company have any plans you know if they need to cross that bridge as of today? Thank you.

Zig Vitols

As of right now, we don't have any plans for raising capital. Our focus is on preserving the cash that we have. We had a cash drain in Q1, one of the things that happened was, we had essentially a zero receivables by the end of the year and we've built that up to about 600,000 or 700,000 in the first quarter. So, obviously that's a good cash drain in one sense. So, there were a number of things. What we're focusing on is really staying laser focused on cash constraints and making sure that we're doing everything as efficiently as possible, but there's no plan for capital raise this time, we think that we might be able to get through this lull period with what we have currently.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yes, no, I definitely appreciate you know the AR going up and that affects the cash flow from operations, but even backing that out, you're still -- and then even disregarding the cash flow with regards to financing and the repayment of you know the capital, the debt pardon me. You're still at I think around 700,000. So because quarter two is very similar optimistically to Q1, just because if it's obviously 30,000 it's even worse, so that cash burn is going to continue. So the second side of my question is when do you think that tax burn will stop and we can at least see if some sort of breakeven? Because the issue isn't being laser focused on in cost, it seems like the laser focus should probably be redirected to getting sales up right, because there is a bunch of fixed costs that are being allocated amongst the tons sold. So in order for like the gross margin to breakeven first, right, the Company's got to be moving sand. So, obviously, you're trying to do that, I appreciate that. But when do you think, we can see a breakeven in gross margin? When do you think we can see a breakeven in cash flow, your thoughts?

Zig Vitols

Well, the target. Let me talk about sales first, you're right. I mean that's a good point Francesco and thanks for the question. On the breakeven side, we're looking for somewhere in the second half to start breakeven. We can't breakeven at 40,000 tons, but I can't tell you the exact number and that depends on pricing. So, pricing is changing, our product mix is changing. It's going back and forth between the 47 and 100.

The contracts that we see that are going to be available to a large degree are going to be -- those discussions will start in third quarter probably August, September, and they'll be elect at that time. The long-term contract is something that we're involved in discussions now, but we don't have. Right now, we are working in the spot market. We don't have any long-term contracts to announce.

So with the long-term contract, we think about that that's one breakeven will happen and I think that those things will be left somewhere in the third quarter and fourth quarter, and that's what we're aiming for us to hit a breakeven number by that time.

Unidentified Analyst

So to secure contract in Q3 and then Q4 moving forward, the Company should be cash flow either neutral or positive, correct?

Zig Vitols

It would be inappropriate for me to forecast that exactly, but yes, that's entirely what we want to do is have a breakeven business somewhere in the third and fourth quarter, so that we can start to continue to move on. That's one of the -- we probably name the three big projects that we were -- three big time consumers that we have here is of course number one is always sale. We take priority over everything. Everybody that can be involved was involved. Secondly, we look at cost constraint and that is of course we've been diminishing return as you know.

And then finally, we're looking at opportunities to break into the in-basin sand market, and we have been looking intensely that over the last few months in fact over the last year, and I've been sorting through the opportunities that could take part in especially ones that have synergistic effects where we could have forward staging of white sand. That kind of answered your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, no, you answered all my questions. I'd like to close by just saying like I do recognize you've built this thing up. It's extremely profitable, extremely efficient. And then, the rug that kind of pulled out from under us in terms of like the economic environment that you're conducting which isn’t your fault I think the just to summarize all my questions. I know you run a paid ship it's a business, but because of the economics the solvency of the Company especially right now is very, very questionable. I'm done with my questions, but I like to just leave it with you maybe to close what you didn’t to ease all of the investors concerns, especially some of your competitors are going bankrupt, which benefits you in the long-run what would you say to investors who are concerned about cash flow the cash position potential dilution and the longevity at the Company? Thank you very much.

Zig Vitols

And I appreciate that the idea is to write through this world since we started in 2016 in December the prices were actually lower than they are today. It seems to us and the volumes were much lower. There demand was much lower and then we ran into -- and since the January of 2017 when we commercialized the business, we're actually seeing two shortage scenarios and we are seeing two flood scenarios. I don’t know if that volatility will switch that quickly, but where we see ourselves coming out of it.

I think that if you go through all of this data we do continuous review of everybody that's putting data, we see a significant increase in frac sand demand over the next three years, the White Sand data is coming in. We just saw a Rystad Energy presentation where they're talking about in the first year of putting white sand in compared to an in-basin sand. The difference of performance is quite remarkable. In the first year off of peak, we see a decline to about 45% of the peak level of production of oil well production, that too using white sand.

With brown sand, it's well below 40%, 36%, 36%, 37%, that difference in performance has a payback of less than one year based on a 200 barrel a day $52 oil. We look at those stats all the time and we see more and more data coming in and that says that there is a difference between the two sands and their customers are collecting that data. And so, as they see the long-term benefits of utilizing a white sand, there'll be more of a balance that comes in.

We think that there'll be changes, there'll be places for brown sand, there'll be places for white sand. And we don't think that white sand gets eliminated at all or else we'd be looking -- we'll be moving on to giving just in the brown sand. We think that the white sand asset remains part of our portfolio during the operation of this business. We also see Rystad showing that they're going to take in the next two years, 30 million tons of white sand in the Wisconsin, the Midwest they're going to come off.

Rasool Mohammad

Rasool here, I see, where you're coming from, what you concerns are in terms of company cash position, if we can survive the down turn. We're fully aware of it and keeping a close eye on all the cash levels and looking at the next couple three quarters of ways to cut costs and conserve cash. So, we're fully aware of it and we're doing our best to make sure that the Company and the business stay solvent.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay and there look to be no further questions at this time. So, this will conclude our Q&A session, and I would now like to turn the conference back over to Zig Vitols for any closing remarks.

Zig Vitols

Well, we recognize that the last few quarters have been difficult from an investment's point of view, we'd like to thank everybody for joining today's call, but at the same time, we appreciate your support and we look forward to speaking to everyone regarding our second quarter 2019 results. Thanks again and have an enjoyable day, will you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you all for attending today's presentation and you may now disconnect your lines.