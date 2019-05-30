Future Car: Takeaways From Our Visits To Japanese Companies

Automobiles: Carmakers cutting costs to make bigger collaborations/investments to enjoy re-rating

The automotive industry is undergoing a period of major changes as restructuring efforts pick up and investments for the future accelerate. On the other hand, in Japan, earnings stability has allowed Japanese carmakers to employ flexible strategies as their cost-cutting efforts bear fruit. Japanese carmakers, while prioritizing improving the profitability of their core businesses, are also working to collaborate with other sectors, as exemplified by the Toyota (TM)-SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) JV Monet and Toyota’s partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) over prismatic batteries. As for electrification, we see BEVs taking the lead in the short term led by Volkswagen (VLKAY) and General Motors (GM), and autonomous driving is expected to evolve into level 4-5. Inter-sector collaborations are likely to gain momentum. As an increasing number of automotive companies target electrification from 2020 to 2025, suppliers such as Hanon Systems and Hyundai Mobis (OTC:HYPLF) should play a more important role. At the same time, we believe Hyundai Motor Group’s auto parts makers, which strive to cut costs and improve operational efficiency such as Mobis, Hyundai Wia, and Hyundai Transys, will play a bigger role. We also believe Hyundai Motor Company’s (OTCPK:HYMTF) value will be re-evaluated as the carmaker accelerates efforts to take a leadership role in the future market by expanding investments after it managed to improve profitability through the introduction of a next-generation modular platform.

Automotive semiconductors: autonomous driving to spur growth of sensing and computing technologies; IT semiconductor names to enter the marketThe market for automotive semiconductors is led by NXP (NXPI), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY); each company has biggest market share in networking semiconductors, power semiconductors, and MCUs, respectively. Thanks to growing demand for ADAS and EVs, the automotive semiconductor market has grown at a 7.3% CAGR since 2010 to account for 8.2% of total semiconductor demand. With the advancement of autonomous driving technologies, the focus of the market is likely to shift from actuators to sensors and computing. To cash in on this trend, leading IT semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) are expected to enter the market. IT semiconductor players are trying to build their customer base through M&As with actuating semiconductor companies. A level 5 autonomous car will probably have up to 74GB of DRAM capacity because of soaring demand for sensing, computing, and multi-tasking communications. Theoretically, this is equivalent to 15% of total DRAM demand.

Rechargeable batteries: Focus to shift to Volkswagen, LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), and EV from Tesla (TSLA), CATL, and ESS

Korea/US/Europe: The investment paradigm for EVs will move from Tesla and CATL to Volkswagen and LG Chem. As Volkswagen begins to produce the first EV ID.3 as well as E-tron and Taycan using its MED platform, supplier LG Chem’s EV battery sales are slated to grow exponentially from 2H19.

Japan: As the automotive sector announced plans to make EVs, Japanese finished carmakers (notably Toyota) have emerged as a reliable source of earnings for Panasonic. We expect the growth potential of Panasonic’s prismatic EV batteries to be further highlighted. We also expect Panasonic to partner with Toyota to make solid-state batteries. However, we believe the company will focus mainly on supplying Japanese OEMs rather than going overseas.

China: The consolidations of the country’s rechargeable battery sector are likely to accelerate due to government subsidy cuts. Also, CATL is having difficulties in narrowing the technological gap with global players. Accordingly, we do not see competition intensifying outside China. Rather, it is more likely that China will need overseas rechargeable battery makers to meet the demand for high-performance batteries.

Stock recommendations:

Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor Company, Hanon Systems among automotive names;

LG Chem and SK Innovation ( OTC:SKOVF ) among battery players▶

Automobiles: Hyundai Mobis (electrification/autonomous driving), Hyundai Motor Company (cost cuts/ increased investments), Hanon Systems (electrification)

▶ Rechargeable batteries: LG Chem, SK Innovation (EV beneficiaries)

Opportunity awaits the auto sector

Paradigm shift in global auto sector towards green cars and connectivity

Even in an era of low growth, competition in the global automobile industry driving investment to alter the environment. As automobile demand growth slows, it has become difficult for automotive companies to maintain profitability. In the midst of this deteriorating business environment, 1) environmental regulations are becoming stricter worldwide, including emissions controls and fuel efficiency improvement; and 2) various business models that were not feasible because of technological limitations are now emerging. Based on this, automakers continue to expand their technological and operational investments and costs in order to respond to the ICT, energy (chemical) and financial industries that threaten the automotive industry’s hegemony. Toyota Motor Corporation said this change of management environment would be the kind of opportunity that emerges only once every 100 years.

In the era of opportunity, the future of global automakers can be summarized as 'green cars' and 'connectivity.' The Global Automotive Executive Survey (GAES), a survey of global automotive and related industry executives conducted every year by global consulting firm KPMG, announces the keywords that will lead the automotive industry for the next decade. In 2019, executives at global carmakers are most interested in BEVs. Next is connectivity: the connectivity between auto parts, between vehicles, and between vehicles and the infrastructure.

The majority of global auto company executives recognize that changes in the industry are driven by lower sales volumes from emerging markets and rapidly growing demand for in-vehicle content, which they believe will result in greater overall profitability.

According to the survey, 'understanding the mobility ecosystem' ranked sixth for the first time. 'Connectivity & digitization', 'battery electric mobility' and 'autonomous and self-driving cars' advanced while fuel cell electric mobility’ retreated from the first position to the third.

BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF) and Tesla are the most competitive companies in vehicle electrification and autonomous driving technology; both companies retained their number one and two positions for four-five and three years, respectively. Toyota, which had been sliding in ranking, recovered to the third place in 2019. We believe market participants are positive that Toyota is continuing to show exceptional moves such as the forming of a JV with Softbank, expansion of EV-based mobility (e-palette), electrification, partnership with Panasonic over prismatic batteries, and disclosure of hybrid technology. It is also notable that Hyundai Motor Group has been sliding in ranking since 2016-2017.

The surveyed global automotive executives no longer consider the automotive ecosystem as an industry that depends on quantities. 84% of the executives surveyed said that automotive strategies are not judged by sales volume or market share. This is 9% higher than 2018’s 75%.

Expectations for improved profitability are rising, especially for finished vehicle makers that are moving to diversify their business models such as connectivity, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), electrification, autonomous driving, and infrastructure. It is interesting to note that expectations for profitability are different for auto parts makers vs. finished vehicle makers. This implies that the rise of autonomous or green cars does not have as big impacts on auto parts makers’ influence or profit-generation ability as finished vehicle makers, whether the movement toward autonomous or green vehicles is driven by the industry or government. On the contrary, to cope with a diversified business portfolio, automakers’ demand for auto parts makers is expected to increase. In other words, auto parts suppliers with a competitive edge over others are likely to dominate the fast-growing, fledgling market as winners.

OEMs are expected to boost earnings by utilizing data for safety, security, and better performance. The improvement in safety and security is aimed at improving anti-theft functions and car-to-X communication. Performance improvement is aimed at improving fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and maintenance.

Competition strategies appear to differ by segment. In the areas of infrastructure, connectivity, electrification, MaaS, and powertrain technologies, the focus is on collaboration rather than competition. On the other hand, in the field of manufacturing, financial service, autonomous driving, and retail sales, the competitive model is likely to continue.

Major automakers are forming collaborative clusters with competitive companies in various fields in order to expand their businesses. It is notable that leading companies in vehicle electrification and autonomous driving, such as BMW and Toyota, are forming relatively more diverse clusters.

Automakers to invest more in electrification and mobility by cutting costs

The characteristics of global automakers’ strategies are that they continue to generate stable earnings through cost reductions in their existing businesses, and invest in new business opportunities such as electrification, autonomous driving, and mobility. These are very simple strategies but the recent strategic shifts are bolder than in the past.

To improve profitability, major automakers such as GM, Toyota, and Volkswagen are: 1) picking up restructuring efforts such as reducing manpower and disposing of unprofitable assets; and 2) expanding the use of modular platforms to reduce manufacturing costs. GM was the first to take action; it announced plans to close down up to seven production units in North America. It also plans to lay off 15,000 employees. Other examples include the disposal of the European unit to PSA (OTCPK:PEUGF) and the withdrawal from the investment in the unprofitable production line in India.

Toyota is strongly resolved to reduce SG&A costs, by laying off 32 executives, streamlining and downsizing senior level employees. In light of US tariff risks, it will reduce the size of its Mexican plant and continue to cut costs dramatically by integrating platforms represented by TNGA. VW is also making various efforts to reduce costs after ‘Dieselgate’. After laying off 7,000 back-office employees in 2019, it is considering restructuring its manufacturing workforce. In light of the decline in European demand due to WLTP, it plans to shut down the German plant and convert part of the production line to EV line.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) also reduced its headcount at its US and Mexican plants by 1,700 and reduced the utilization rate of its Chinese plant by 20%. Honda (OTCPK:HNDAF) plans to close down its UK plant by 2021 due to Brexit, and halted the production of sedans in Turkey in 2019. Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF) withdrew from the Chinese market in 2018 due to poor performance in China. Tata Motors' (TTM) Jaguar Land Rover plans to lay off 4,500 employees in 2019, which represents 10% of its workforce.

The introduction of modular platforms by automakers is accelerating. Slowing market growth combined with the diversification of regional requirement along with increasing demand for better product quality and cost reduction call for improvements in manufacturing methods. The standardization of the underbody platform, which has been partly introduced to each company through the sharing of platforms and parts between different models, has worked to improve cost base vs. the past but the downside is that it cannot expand further because it can only be applied to certain models. This is the reason behind the introduction of modular platforms as they can increase economies of scale through standardization, from design to R & D, purchase, and production.

Toyota’s TNGA (Toyota New Generation Architecture), GM’s VSS (Vehicle Set Strategy), Volkswagen’s MQB/MEB, and Renault-Nissan's CMF (Common Module Family) are examples of modular platforms. In addition to the platform, TNGA’s usage is expanding, as the powertrain is based on a modular design. By standardizing and integrating engines, transmissions, and platforms, economies of scale have become easier. Indeed, the 4th generation Prius has become so cost competitive that its price is even cheaper than the older models.

Volkswagen’s platform is applied not only to internal combustion engines (MQB) but to electric vehicles (MEB). Costs are likely to be reduced as Volkswagen plans to mass produce more than 1mn EVs. The MEB platform uses a standard lithium ion battery module and aims to achieve mileage of 400km or more when equipped with a 60kWh battery. By 2025, the MEB platform is expected to be used for 30 EV models.

These modular platforms standardize the design standards by unifying the shapes and angles of joints between different types of engines and the layout and assembly structure between parts. It is expected that the lineup can be realized if there is a required car class/model, by selecting the required combination in accordance with vehicles, as if building a block.

Finished carmakers with a modular platform can enjoy cost-cutting effects; economies of scale can improve by purchasing parts in bulk. Parts makers can also avoid margin uncertainty as the types of required parts decrease, even if the number of delivered parts remains unchanged. Volkswagen said it could reduce parts procurement costs by more than 20% through the modular toolkit strategy.

Furthermore, new models can be added flexibly and promptly to the production line in response to demand. With the introduction of TNGA, Toyota was able to reduce its model development period from 30 months to 25months. Increased production flexibility through the standardization of parts enables carmakers to respond to demand in an organic way.

Major automakers face a situation where they need to boost xEV sales even if that means a margin squeeze, in order to comply with strengthening environmental regulations worldwide. Most automakers target to reach 20- 30% electrification in terms of sales volume by 2022-2025. Volkswagen aims to sell 2-3mn BEVs by 2025; GM targets to sell 1mn electrification models per year by 2026; Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) aims to achieve 20% electrification by sales volume by 2025; and Renault (OTC:RNSDF)-Nissan aims to achieve 30% electrification by sales volume by 2022.

Global automakers are in a position to endure margin deterioration amid sales expansion. GM’s Bolt generates a loss of USD9,000 for every car sold; Fiat’s (FIATY) 500e also generates a loss of USD20,000 per car sold. Daimler, a luxury car brand, says that the margins of its BEV models are less than half of the margins of its ICEV models.

In order to overcome the limitations of the low-margin electrification business, carmakers are focusing on the design and development of EVs, the procurement of parts, operation and production methods, and sales strategies. In common, they are focusing on: 1) reducing costs through the use of modular platforms and improving profitability through new businesses that utilize EVs; and 2) expanding sales through differentiated designs and quality products tailored to each region.

1) The top priority of volume brands’ BEV development strategies is cost reduction through platform integration. The most well-known examples are Volkswagen’s MEB platform and Renault-Nissan's CMF-EV platform.

The number of BEV models that use the same platform is expected to increase from the current 1-2 to 9-14 models, which will help achieve economies of scale. In 2017, Volkswagen had one BEV model and Renault-Nissan two, and the demand for each company’s BEV models was about 16,000 and 74,000 units. In 2024, however, Volkswagen’s MEB platform is expected to produce 250K units of nine models, MQB’s A/B platform 250K units of 14 models, and Renault-Nissan’s CMF-EV platform 380K units of nine models.

Volkswagen plans to cope with various segment models by designing different battery modules by model or standardizing modules based on single cell (60/83/111kWh) in the future. As a result, the investment cost per platform will increase, but total volume will increase too, which means a substantial lowering of depreciation cost per unit; and the economies of scale through mass production could lead to a decline in battery prices.

McKinsey, a global consulting firm, estimates that the cost of producing a BEV will be USD12,000 more expensive than the cost of manufacturing an ICEV, because of batteries, motors, and economies of scale. As shown below, it stresses that cost reduction is possible in BEV production through structural improvements such as content reduction or design change. It expects BEVs to become as economically viable as ICEVs by 2025.

1) Clusters: simplification of electronic components utilization, performance enhancement, simplification of user controls.

2) Center fascia: simplification of overall design by eliminating additional structural components such as display expansion, buttons, switches, wiring, and modules.

3) Door module: cost optimization through simple sheet design and interior trim; better space utilization through straightened interior space and lighting.

4) Battery: optimization of battery pack density using EV platform.

5) Driveline systems: integrated electronic motor and power devices with reduced raw material costs, packaging and wiring.

BEVs can save about USD5,700-7,100 in costs through simplified design, process optimization, and mobility optimization. By 2025, costs can further decline by USD6,200 through economies of scale and cheaper battery pack prices. As such, by 2025, we expect BEVs to become as economically feasible as ICEVs which cost about USD21,700 per unit.

2) In order to overcome the low profitability of EVs, automakers are planning to boost sales of EVs by introducing differentiated designs and quality products that are tailored to local markets.

a) Design differentiation: Apply the inherent characteristics of BEVs to interior and exterior designs and promote them.Unlike an ICEV, a BEV has a motor, inverter, and speed reducer inside the engine and transmission space while batteries are stored at the bottom of the vehicle. Since the driving part takes up a smaller space than it does on an ICEV, it is possible to design a car with a large interior. Also, it is not necessary to install a large air conditioner for cooling the engine heat in the front part, thus, the grill shape can enjoy a degree of flexibility.

b) Linkage with new businesses: Strategically utilize electrification vehicles for connectivity technology represented by mobility services.

The preference for robotaxis, connectivity services, and autonomous driving is higher than for luxury sedans and ICEVs, which makes it possible for carmakers to build strategies considering future business expansion. The major examples of such strategic thinking are Toyota’s e-Palette, a BEV concept car based on connected/autonomous driving. Toyota will use this to collaborate with Uber (UBER), Didi Chuxing, Amazon (AMZN), Pizza Hut (YUM), etc. to demonstrate unmanned mobility services and to use it for food delivery, mobile hotels, or stores.

c) Diversification of quality by region: Due to the difference in requirements by region, carmakers plan to reduce costs by employing different quality strategy by region. The standard for average battery capacity and motor output in 2024 is 50kWh (500km mileage) and 105kW in Europe, while in India the numbers are 31kWh (200km) and 89kW. In emerging markets such as China and India, automakers are expected to use old-generation batteries to save costs.

Volkswagen also plans to respond to the Chinese market by utilizing the existing platform instead of the MEB platform, unlike the European market. In Europe, the plan is to magnify the mass-production effects by rolling out MEB-based volume BEVs and to establish economies of scale by sharing the same platform/batteries, thereby having all the I.D. series on one platform and a single battery cell. On the other hand, in China, a priority is placed on the release of derivative cars and locally customized cars in order to comply with NEV regulations and to expand lineups.

Because of the technological limitations and high prices of autonomous driving systems, global automakers long- term commercialization strategies are focusing on mobility services with autonomous driving rather than recouping investments through sales of autonomous vehicles to consumers.

ICT companies such as Google (GOOG) and Uber are focusing on expanding their mobility services over the long term by utilizing technologies such as AI, maps, and sensors. More recently, however, autonomous driving technologies have advanced to level so that they can meet the needs of mobility-based businesses such as unmanned deliveries and robotaxis. By providing a platform that is suitable for a wide variety of services, it is possible to commercialize customized technologies.

In other words, if the goal of the existing autonomous driving technology was to integrate in-vehicle hardware and software, the focus of the current autonomous driving technology is a mobility platform in the form of an open platform that can be controlled by an unspecified mobility service outside of the vehicle. This is somewhat similar to how a smartphone works. Through this, the use of various mobility service players becomes easier. As for finished carmakers, they can create additional business opportunities by lending support to clients.

The platform is still in its early stage of development and there are many types of platforms depending on the degree of openness. Ford seeks to become a mobility provider. Ford's (F) Smart Mobility connects vehicles and services through an autonomous driving platform. While the type of car is fixed, it is possible to respond to the needs of mobility service providers.

On the other hand, Toyota's mobility service platform (MSPF) is a closed platform in terms of autonomous driving hardware, but its software technologies such as AI, SW, and V2X communication are open technologies that can be used for mobility. Service providers can apply their software based on the open platform. MONET and e-Palette share the same goal.

Some autonomous driving mobility platform companies are building autonomous mobility platforms that allow users to choose whatever hardware, software and services they want. For example, Lenovo provides customers with a tailored platform that meets customer needs and charges platform fees based on driving mileage. It is the first company to commercialize level 4 autonomous driving.

Implications from Japan’s strategy

Flexible future strategy including partnerships through proprietary technology and profitability improvement

Japanese companies are doing well, especially Toyota. On the business side, profitability has been improving thanks to effective cost reductions and improved product quality despite the end of JPY weakness, growing investments, and intensifying competition. The future strategies also focus on generating stable profit by steadily expanding investment and taking a flexible business strategy. Market participants praise Toyota's strategy for its effectiveness and high visibility.

From March 18 to 20, 2019, we visited the key players of Japan's future automobile industry (eco-friendly/ autonomous driving/mobility) to examine Japanese companies' strategies to cope with the changes in the global market. Our major findings are as follows.

1) Cost reduction: the top priority of the auto/auto parts sectors is improving profitability of existing businesses. This is to secure stable profits amid low growth and intense competition while making investment for future technologies in response to external changes. Toyota is focusing on margin expansion by improving its product mix and stabilizing incentives while improving its cost ratio through the increased use of the TNGA platform.

It also managed to reduce duplicative costs by changing its group-wise technology development and mass production strategies. Toyota has outsourced the production of key parts which have stable demand to subsidiaries like Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY) and Aisin Seiki (OTCPK:ASEKF) , and has concentrated investments in advanced technologies. Rather than focusing on technologies with uncertain short-term demand (e.g., BEV, self-driving level 3), it is focusing on FCEV, full-solid-state batteries, and fully self-driving technology (level 4-5).

2) Cooperation: An agreement has been reached between the automobile industry and ICT companies.The key example is MONET, a JV between Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Toyota. Toyota, which has pursued investment, capital, and technological alliances with major mobility companies in Asia, the Americas and Europe in the midst of its drive to boost the profitability of existing businesses, has now launched a new business that can generate profits by partnering with Softbank.

Considering the differences that the companies had regarding investments and mobility, the launch of MONET is quite significant. Although the strategy to utilize e-Palette has not materialized, Softbank is expected to integrate its own mobility platform with its mobility service owned by the Softbank Vision Fund, and Toyota is expected to work to ensure the short-term profitability of the new business.

3) Steady: Japanese carmakers are expected to employ steady and flexible strategies in the future. Due to rapidly strengthening regulations after the ‘Dieselgate’ scandal, European carmakers’ strategy has centered on EVs by spending heavily on investments. The way to cope with the shared economy formed in the major markets of Europe and China is direct entry in the form of MOIA, Car2Go, DriveNow, etc., by covering all areas of business, from automobiles, maintenance, and platforms.

U.S. companies have secured funds through the restructuring of non-profitable businesses (Europe, sedans) and have been steadily generating profit, not from direct entry but from investments, in autonomous driving (e.g., Cruise) and mobility (e.g., Lyft (LYFT)). However, in order to sell high-margin, low-mileage vehicles such as SUVs and pickup trucks, they must improve the average fuel efficiency.

On the other hand, Japanese carmakers can adopt a stable green car strategy based on their ICEV-based electrification technology such as hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The diversified regional portfolio is economically feasible and reflects the development of autonomous driving technology.

Japan, flexible strategy: eco-friendly, autonomous driving, connectivity

Toyota plans to cope with fuel economy regulations based on HEV, PHEV+FCEV; as for BEV, it is expected to employ a fast follower strategy. Toyota/Denso’s pace of development of EVs is slower than Volkswagen or GM because of the difference in hybrid technology and Chinese market share.

In the short term, Toyota is planning to adapt to emission regulations by using HEV and PHEV technology; in the long term, it plans to utilize all-solid-state batteries and FCEV technology. In the regions where BEVs are expected to expand rapidly, such as Europe and China, we believe the company will be able to expand its lineup, defend market share, and respond to regulatory changes based on its existing HEV technology and TNGA platform.

Toyota is more flexible than finished vehicle makers, which have to increase the sales of EVs to comply with regulations in each country. This is because: 1) it can use its HEV-based technology to respond to regulatory changes in the short term until a consensus is reached upon competitors' green car strategy, actual demand and policy direction; and 2) it is also focusing on developing advanced technologies like FCEV or all-solid-state batteries in order to overcome the limitations of existing technologies. Toyota expects BEVs to represent 5% of sales by 2025 and 91% of cars sold in 2030 to be ICEVs.

Its approach toward self-driving cars is long term, because the concept of automobiles is extending to mobility from commodity or means of transportation. Because of technological limits and high prices, the company is using a strategy to commercialize mobility services through autonomous driving technology rather than recouping investment.

Accordingly, it has skipped Level 3 technology and is preparing for the Level 4-5 technologies in the long term. It also focuses on the development of platforms for mobility service providers that can use autonomous driving technology.

What we found interesting was that it was becoming clear how Toyota’s mobility service would evolve. Based on its mobility service platform, Toyota can collect and analyze data across platforms, whether it is a privately owned vehicle or a mobility service vehicle. MSPF, Toyota’s mobility platform, can be used for mobility by opening software technology such as AI, SW, and V2X communication. Various service providers can use software as they see fit based on the open platform.

The industry emphasizes the role of OEMs in collecting data. According to the GAES survey, 49% of executives believed OEMs would win the race for customer relationships by 2025. This is significantly higher than system providers (17%) such as Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) or Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), ICT companies (13%) such as Google and Apple (AAPL), and mobility solution companies such as Uber and Lyft (11%).

Toyota's strategy is a typical hardware-based software expansion strategy, maintaining the existing hegemony while seeking collaboration opportunities to complement the weakness of new businesses. For Softbank, the reason to collaborate is that it can eliminate entry barriers and difficulties in software business expansion by working with Toyota, which has a global sales portfolio and capital strength.

Mobility has a direction, but the business model is not specific. Toyota and Softbank have found a way to expand and grow in the long term while reducing risks and readying to take an early mover advantage as the market expands. The cooperation between the two companies helps improve initially less profitable businesses in the short term. Softbank can simplify the cost structure of its mobility services such as Grab. With the help of Toyota's stable maintenance system, profitability can further increase by improving the efficiency of data collection. Toyota is also expected to expand its business with the help of Softbank.

Implications for investors

Auto parts makers with strength in green, autonomous driving will likely face milder competition.

In the case of Denso, we do not expect the company to engage in heated competition. Toyota’s policy of cost reduction and profitability improvement applies to subsidiary Denso as well. Denso has a steady partner that ensures stable volume for the low-profit new businesses.

In addition, Toyota is also expanding related businesses with an economic perspective by flexibly responding to demand, so we believe Denso will follow this path. Rather than trying to keep up with the rapid pace of technological development, Denso is expected to try to internalize technology over the long term, and in the short term, it will likely focus on generating profits from profitable technologies that can meet demand and respond to the market.

Electrification to help solidify the earnings structure of parts makers

Volkswagen has skipped HEV and moved on to BEV for diesel improvement, but in Europe, the debate is still ongoing between the merits of BEV and 48V mild HEV. Leading European companies such as Bosch and Continental are struggling to cope with the direction of non-standardized technology. In the meantime, Denso has recently received more orders from European OEMs because of its consistent technological response.

We expect BEV supply to increase as companies seeking technology expand from finished vehicle makers to mobility service providers and because the companies which have been laggards are likely to accelerate their future strategies after Toyota's entry. For a few parts makers with strength in related technologies, this means slower price decreases vs. the past and an increase in supply volume. In the short term, we believe Volkswagen’s and GM's electrification strategies will determine the direction of the market. The expansion speed of Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which is slated to go on sale in 2H19, will determine the sales direction of BEV parts suppliers.

In particular, we expect that economies of scale of a certain leading company will speed up. Against this backdrop, it is necessary to pay attention to rechargeable batteries and parts makers. This is because many companies will gradually become more reliant on competent companies as electrification accelerates parts integration and modularization. This is why we pay attention to Hanon Systems and Mobis.

As Toyota is picking up efforts to develop its own autonomous driving technology and speeding up electrification efforts, it has made efficient use of subsidiaries that run duplicative businesses such as Denso and Aisin Seiki to make its business more efficient and shorten the development period. In particular, it has boldly transferred its businesses to subsidiaries in areas where economies of scale is established or business visibility is clear, thereby reducing costs and shortening development periods. The introduction of the TNGA modular platform has helped the company to achieve economies of scale and improve profitability through the restructuring and innovation of unprofitable businesses.

Hyundai Motor Group has also revealed plans to launch an EV-exclusive platform model by 2020, which leads us to expect changing roles for subsidiaries. Mobis is preparing to play the key role within the group in the areas of green cars and autonomous driving by taking over the design and production work from OEMs. In particular, it has plans to establish open innovation related to autonomous driving, connectivity, and electrification; it has also announced plans to seek M&As with companies that have technologies that it lacks.

Mobis’ long-term vision is to expand its business scope to include not only actuators and chassis but intelligent products such as electric components, lamps and sensors, and finally to be able to produce software that can control all these parts. It may be late in the race for Level 2 and 3 autonomous driving technologies compared with other domestic peers but we expect it to be able to catch up in Level and 4 technologies, just like Denso.

Mobis plans to develop its own ADAS technologies such as radar and camera technologies in cooperation with specialized companies by 2021 and increase the mass-production of autonomous driving technologies equivalent to Level 4 or higher by 2025 and respond to market demand by optimizing its sensing system. Mobis has made an agreement with a North American company to supply the next-generation BSD radar (79GHz) and aims to complete the development of its own autonomous driving sensors by 2020.

Similarly, we expect Wia which produces engines, auxiliary transmissions, and decelerators and Hyundai Transys which produces transmissions to play bigger roles in the group. In particular, Wia’s strengthening electrification lineup is expected to contribute to the EV platform. This provides a long-term investment point in terms of shutting down the industrial machinery business and facilitating turnaround of the machinery business, as Hyundai Motor Group is streamlining its businesses and improving the efficiency and profitability of the group, like Toyota.

Finished vehicle makers such as Hyundai and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) may face an increase in initial cost burdens as the third-generation platform is applied to more models such as Sonata and K5 with new platforms and powertrains. However, in the long term, costs will likely decline as performance improves and more parts are shared between vehicles.

Hyundai Motor’s collaboration with ICT companies and increasing investments are in line with the market trend and are more aggressive compared with the past. Since 2H17, Hyundai Motor has invested and cooperated with many autonomous driving companies such as ACM, Aurora, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as well as service companies such as Code 42, Grab, Ola, Revv, etc. The speed and scale of the collaboration continue to grow aggressive.

As in the case of Toyota and Softbank, it is good both in terms of direction and necessity because it is a strategy to reduce long-term risks and help gain an early mover advantage in the market, help generate profits and improve efficiency in various aspects such as maintenance and data collection in new businesses in the short term.

If the direction of investment enters a virtuous cycle as the recovery of the domestic automobile industry gains traction, we expect to see the capital market’s re-evaluation of the Korean automobile industry.

Why are tech giants entering the automotive semiconductor market?

What opportunities await semiconductor players in the future car market?

The launch of 5G mobile communication services and the increase in communication speed is expected to act as a catalyst for the upgrades in AI and autonomous driving technologies. Autonomous driving technology will be installed in all unmanned systems such as robots, cars, and drones. Google, armed with its own autonomous driving technology, is posing a viable threat to carmakers, and ride sharing companies such as Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Grab have entered the market, reshaping the ecosystem of the finished vehicle industry. In keeping with this trend, the automotive semiconductor market is expected to undergo a tectonic change, as top chipmakers like Intel and Qualcomm are entering the market which is currently dominated by NXP, Infineon, and Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY). Of course, it should be noted that the automotive semiconductor market has a high entry barrier but the market landscape can still change significantly if IT chip companies with their strong presence in the AI and communications markets manage to acquire automotive semiconductor players.

In line with this trend, Intel acquired Israel’s Mobileye for USD15.3bn and Qualcomm also made an attempt to buy NXP, the world's number one automotive semiconductor name. Qualcomm's attempt to acquire NXP failed due to disagreements over antitrust issues with the Chinese government, but NXP remains an attractive M&A target for IT companies around the world. In particular, Qualcomm, the world’s top telecommunication chip company, and Intel, the largest computing chip maker, have each made a foray into their competitors' domains. Of course, Qualcomm’s ARM-based server CPU which goes against Intel’s x86 has not been quite successful and Intel’s acquisition of the mobile chip unit from Infineon in 2010 has not quite produced desired effect, except for sealing the deal to supply Apple with modem chips. Particularly, Intel’s lack of a one-chip solution, which integrates a modem and AP, has dampened its efforts to expand its client base.

Recently, rumors are circulating that Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest memory chip producer, is interested in acquiring an automotive semiconductor company. So why are companies like Intel, Qualcomm, and Samsung interested in buying automotive semiconductor companies? It is because it is believed that automobiles will rapidly become digitalized and become a moving hub in the ultra-connection era made possible by 5G. If fully autonomous driving technology is applied to cars, passengers will spend most of their time on content consumption. What is even more attractive is that autonomous driving technology can be applied to various unmanned systems such as mobile robots, which could create additional demand.

Given this trend, the focus of the automotive semiconductor market is expected to shift from powertrains and actuators to AI-based computing and sensors for autonomous driving. Intel’s and Qualcomm’s area of focus is also automotive computing semiconductors. If passengers consume a variety of content in AI-based cars, we are likely to see a surge of demand for automotive memory chips, which means an opportunity for Korean memory semiconductor companies. In addition, the number of sensor modules required in each level of autonomous driving technologies increases sharply, hence the jump in demand for related sensors and driver ICs.

Meanwhile, the global automotive semiconductor market is estimated to have grown at a 7.3% CAGR from 2010 to 2017, and according to Strategy Analytics the market size as of 2017 was USD 34.5bn, which makes up 8.2% of the global semiconductor market. Currently, the world's top three automotive semiconductor companies are NXP, Infineon, and Renesas. NXP became the world’s largest company by sales after it acquired Motorola's (MSI) semiconductor unit Freescale; its market share as of 2017 was 12.5%. Infineon and Renesas trail behind, each claiming a 10.8% and 10.0% market share. The fourth- and fifth-largest companies are Texas Instruments (TXN) and ST. NXP, the world's number one company, was spun off from Philips (OTCPK:RYLPF) , and Infineon was spun off from Siemens. NXP is the number one company in analog semiconductors for automobiles (33% market share) and RF/DSP; it also has the leading technology in automotive networking. Infineon is the world's largest maker of automotive power semiconductors (26% market share) and the second-largest in automotive sensors. Japan‘s Renesas was created by the merger between NEC (OTC:NIPNF), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) and Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY), and its largest shareholder is INCJ. As of 2017, it had a 31% market share in automotive MCU and 39.1% market share in powertrain MCU.

What the first-, second-, and third-largest automotive semiconductor companies have in common is that they were born in Europe and Japan, in countries capable of producing highly competitive finished cars. They also have large market shares in industrial semiconductors. In some ways, they have grown without major threats, concentrating on automotive and industrial semiconductors which are relatively free from competition with North American big names such as Intel and Qualcomm. If the success of IT semiconductor chips depends on the development speed and timely launch, the key to the success of automotive semiconductor chips is reliability and safety. The core parts used in automobiles are different from IT parts in that they have to endure even more extreme outdoor elements compared with smartphones and PCs.

In conclusion, there is a high entry barrier for IT semicon companies to directly supply their own automotive MCUs, considering customer needs and market demand. In order to fast-forward the market entry and to play a major role in the autonomous driving ecosystem, it is imperative to secure technologies and a customer base through M&As. As such, we expect automotive semiconductor companies’ M&A attempts to continue.

Meanwhile, the electronic control systems of existing cars are mainly composed of three components: sensors that receive information; electronic control units (ECUs) that calculate information and control commands; and actuators that translate the ECU’s commands into mechanical movements. Since actuators belong to the realm of auto parts, the actual core parts that make up electronic control systems are ECUs and sensors, and in this segment the role of tech companies should strengthen further. Of course, the role of composing electronic control systems and supplying them to finished carmakers belongs to automotive electronics makers such as Bosch, Denso, Continental, Delphi (OTCPK:DPGYF), and Mobis, and they are expected to retain that role.

The ECU, which is the brain of an electronic control system, is a module to control specific functions and is made up of multiple microcontroller units (MCUs), passive components, an H/W board with power semiconductors and memory semiconductors, and MCU-controlling software. As the focus of automobile design concept shifts from the reduction of traffic injuries to ADAS technologies for injury prevention, pedestrian safety and driving convenience, the number of ECUs installed in a single vehicle is expected to increase by more than 200 by 2020. However, recently there have been attempts by companies to reduce costs and increase efficiency by integrating ECUs with similar functions. Mobis is one example, as the company has slashed costs by developing an integrated body unit (IBU) which integrates a body control module (BCM), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), parking distance warning (PDW), and smart key.

The connection speed between automotive ECUs has to improve in the era of autonomous driving. The controller area network (CAN) used to connect auto parts is expected to use new networking technologies such as Ethernet to keep up with an increase in data transmission speed. In addition, most companies are moving to raise their MLCC capacity because of soaring demand for autonomous ECUs and electric powertrain ECUs. However, there is a possibility that the actual number of ECUs required will decline if the integration between ECUs becomes more widespread.

As the use of electronic control systems increase, the roles of IT companies can be summarized as:

design/manufacturing/inspection of automotive semiconductors; development and supply of diverse sensor modules necessary for various functions; development of software and platforms used to design MCUs; supply of other general-purpose electronic components; supply of car infotainment and displays; and supply of communication modules for automobiles.

In particular, there is a growing need to incorporate computing and communication functions into MCUs as AI-based autonomous driving technology is making progress. Normally, an MCU is comprised of two or more SoCs (systems on chip) and embedded NOR flash. Due to the growing demand for autonomous driving, the MCU now has to be able to perform communication functions. This means an opportunity for conventional computing and telecom chip makers. Samsung Electronics developed Exynos Auto to deliver ADAS AP and telematics modem in one chip. Intel is also working to develop an integrated chip with Mobileye's vision processor with enhanced communication and computing functions. In particular, advancements in new PKG technologies such as TSV (through via hole) and EMIB (embedded multi die interconnection bridge) is expected to help companies to develop MCUs and memory semiconductors in one PKG, which will enable them to meet the specific demand of automotive electronics parts companies.

Micron (MU) expects demand for automotive memory semiconductors to surge from 2025, when autonomous driving Level 4/5 technologies are in full swing. With the development of autonomous driving technology, more data storage will be required as the demand for AI DRAM for automobiles increases and more in-car entertainment will be introduced. If cars become fully autonomous, both the driver and passengers are likely to enjoy various types of content while the AI-driven vehicle performs the task of transporting them safely. Micron believes that a level 5 car in 2025 will require 9.25 times higher DRAM and 128 times bigger NAND memory content, of 74GB and 1TB, respectively. Assuming all automobiles in 2025 are level 5 cars, and the number of these cars are 100mn, automobiles’ percentage of total DRAM demand (assuming CAGR bit growth at 20%) is expected to rise to around 15%. In the era of autonomous driving, the automotive sector is expected to become a major consumer of memory semiconductors.

Unlike the semiconductors used in IT devices, the system semiconductors used in automobiles have to meet strict standards in terms of longevity and durability. While IT semiconductors focused on mass production and technology migration, what is more important for automotive semiconductors are reliability and durability. Automotive semiconductors are particularly different from the semiconductor chips used in home electronics in terms of operating temperature, longevity, and supply period. It is true that automobiles have more space than smartphones, but the hundreds of ECUs per car require a large space and consume more power. Therefore, efforts have been picking up to reduce the size of the ECU board. MCUs mounted on ECUs used to be manufactured in the 40nm process in 2012 but recently they are being produced in the 28nm process and are expected to migrate to the 16/14nm processes by 2023. In general, automotive semiconductors are made on 8-inch wafers, but recently the MCUs have begun to be made on 12-inch wafers.

European auto semiconductor makers are popular M&A targets

The sales of the top three automotive semiconductor makers are on the rise thanks to growing demand for ADAS and EVs. Their profitability is also improving. More recently, however, declining Chinese demand amid the trade war has affected the automotive semiconductor industry, as exemplified by Renesas’s decision to temporarily suspend the operation of 13 plants. Also, NXP has become a popular M&A target; Qualcomm made an attempt to buy the company and more recently, there is a rumor that another semiconductor name is looking to buy it. In the case of Renesas, sales and profitability are improving thanks to ongoing restructuring efforts and discontinuation of marginal businesses. It bought analog semiconductor maker Intersil and is looking to finalize the acquisition of DFT by June. The largest shareholder of Renesas is Japan’s INCJ with a 51% stake, and NEC, Hitachi, and Mitsubishi Electric have a combined 16.5% stake. As such, it is unlikely to be sold to a foreign entity. However, NXP, Infineon, and ST can be subject to an M&A at any time if conditions are met. Since the automotive semiconductor industry has stiff entry barrier, European automotive semiconductor makers can be pursued by US, Korean, and Chinese semiconductor names seeking to enter the market.

NXP is the world's biggest automotive semiconductor company, with 50% of sales coming from the automotive sector, followed by industrials and IoT, and mobile. In the MCU market, which is the core of automotive semiconductors, it is trailing Renesas, but its market share has grown steadily over the past six months to stand at 27.8% in 2017, just behind Renesas. In particular, it has the world's largest market share in networking security and CAN (controller area network). It also has top-notch technology in Ethernet, which will play a key role in networking between automobile parts. It also has best-in-class technology in radar solutions based on RF and CAN technologies. Its transceivers, processors, Ethernet, and power components are helping to enhance the competitiveness of its radar. In the field of autonomous driving, it has a strategic alliance with Audi and its technologies have been verified in networking gateway processors. The reason that Qualcomm made an attempt at NXP is because it thinks highly of NXP’s networking technology and gateway processors.

Infineon is the world’s second-largest automotive semiconductor company, with the largest market share in power semiconductors and second-largest market share in sensors. It is expected to enjoy sales growth thanks to rising demand for power semiconductors for EVs. The company is highly competitive in the power semiconductor market for DC-DC converters, inverters, and onboard chargers. It is very competitive in all types of power semiconductors including diodes, MOSFETs, and modules. It also has distinguished technologies in radar, LiDAR, and camera sensors. It is the first company to apply the 3D ToF (time of flight) technology to automotive cameras. AURIX, a platform for autonomous driving, has strategic alliances with major autonomous driving companies. STMicroelectronics (STM) is another company poised to benefit long term from the rise of ADAS and IoT. ST has a stabilized product mix comprised of MCU, sensors, and automotive semiconductors. In particular, Mobileye's Vision Processor is equipped with its sensors and MCUs. Furthermore, Apple's Face ID is also based on its sensors. Its customers are continuously expanding through various sensor solutions such as OIS Gyro, pressure, and temperature sensors. It should benefit long term upon the growth of the autonomous driving and robotics markets.

Renesas, Japan's number one automotive MCU player, generates 50% of its sales from the automotive sector; 30% from industrials, and 20% from others. In particular, it has the world’s biggest market share in MCUs used in smart factories, smart homes and smart infrastructures. It is preparing for the expansion of autonomous driving technologies into other applications, by supplying its MCUs to AI-based delivery robots.

Koreans further outdistancing Chinese peers

Hard to see CATL battery-run vehicles outside of China

According to recent media reports, CATL's secondary battery energy density has reached 304kWh/kg.To understand what this level means, we can only look at the energy density of LG Chem's pouch cell that has been in the GM Bolt since 2017, which is about 260Wh/kg. Also, the energy density of the 120Ah cells manufactured by Samsung SDI since end-2018 is estimated to be 220Wh/kg at maximum.

Accordingly, if the reports are true, CATL’s battery seems to have reached a significant level. However, CATL’s smaller-than-expected role in the MEB project means that the said high-density battery is not ready for commercialization by 2022.

What is tricky about rechargeable batteries is that companies have to not only increase energy density, but lower prices while improving stability. This becomes more meaningful when vehicles actually run the streets because while energy density is identifiable, there are no indicators that confirm safety levels. Claiming a battery has high energy density is meaningless. If CATL’s ability to produce 240Wh/kg (according to its website) was really acknowledged by the market, we would be already seeing EVs on the streets of Europe and the US running on CATL batteries.

Considering this, the technological gap between CATL and Korean battery players is still significant. We believe that the gap is becoming even wider in batteries with higher nickel content. What is important is that we can actually see the EVs running on batteries made by LG Chem, SK Innovation, and Samsung SDI. Starting from 2020, we are also bound to see Volkswagen’s I.D. series, which run on Korea-made batteries. Again, what is important is whether we can see these batteries in action.

Pouch cell’s strength highlighted

Pouch cell method added to prismatic battery production process

We believe pouch cells have become increasingly preferred in EV batteries in recent years. The companies that produce pouch cells are LG Chem, SK Innovation, and AESC while prismatic batteries are mainly manufactured by CATL and Samsung SDI. LG Chem and SK Innovation have been doing well in the recent race to win orders.

Pouch cells use a relatively lightweight pouch-type encapsulant. Since it is light in weight and relatively small in volume, it is easier to raise energy density and create varied forms compared with a prismatic battery which uses an aluminum can-type encapsulant. Because volume energy density is high, it helps carmakers to better use internal space.

Up to now, prismatic batteries have been made with a jelly roll-type electrode assembly which is wound and put into a can, creating dead space inside the battery, resulting in energy density loss. However, prismatic batteries are cheaper to produce and safer than pouch cells.

However, safety concerns have mostly disappeared as there is a sufficient track record of cars powered by LG Chem, SK Innovation, and AESC pouch cells driving safely. LG Chem, in particular, has patented a “stack & folding” structure which increases safety further by reducing swelling issues that can occur after repeated charging and discharging.

Recently it is believed that the stacking method will also be applied to the manufacturing of prismatic batteries. In this case, several manufacturing processes (stacking and notching) are added. Thus, prismatic battery makers are bound to see an increase in manufacturing costs and loss of productivity. In particular, since LG Chem holds a patent for the stacking and folding method, other companies have to find a different way, which makes it difficult for them to achieve optimal productivity.

Despite all this, the reason that companies use this method is that there is no alternative yet to secure safety while maximizing energy density. From this perspective, LG Chem's manufacturing know-how has to be highlighted more.

Looking at CATL, we believe it will be extremely difficult for the company to achieve 300wh/kg energy density with a prismatic battery and reduce costs as well.

China in dire need of high-performance batteries

Chinese subsidy cut bigger than expected

On Mar 26, China's four ministries (Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, National Development and Reform Commission) unveiled new energy vehicle (NEV) subsidy standards for 2019. The revised subsidy policy is to be implemented from Mar 26, but the transition period is set until 6/25, for the policy to take effect thereafter. Additionally, local governments had been paying less than 50% of the subsidies paid by the central government, but this would also be abolished. In the future, the existing fund that the government set aside for subsidies would be used to build charging facilities (electricity and hydrogen).

Additionally, Beijing has decided to strengthen the subsidy requirements and NEV technology requirements. Companies seeking subsidies have to satisfy two requirement categories: maximum speed and energy density. Beijing demands that EVs have a top speed of more than 100km/h and a battery energy density of more than 125Wh/kg during a 30-minute driving. In particular, subsidies are differentiated by energy density. EVs with a battery density of 125-140Wh/kg will get 80% subsidy, those with 140-160Wh/kg energy density 90%, and EVs with more than 160Wh/kg energy density will get 100% subsidy. According to SNE Research, among the EVs released in China recently, only a couple of models satisfy these requirements as of Mar 2019.

The subsidy cut is more severe than the 2018 subsidy cut. As technological requirements become stricter, the need for high-efficiency and high-power batteries will strengthen. As such, the consolidations of Chinese battery makers lacking technology should pick up pace.

China’s subsidy cut affects carmakers, provides mid/long-term opportunity for Korean battery names

China’s subsidy cut is likely to have a negative impact on China’ EV sales in the short term, and the consolidations of Chinese rechargeable battery makers are expected to accelerate. The impact on Korean battery makers will likely be limited in the short term, but in the long term, it bodes well for Korean players seeking to expand into the Chinese market. However, we believe it is bad news for materials suppliers that are already supplying Chinese rechargeable battery makers.

China targets 5mn EV sales on a cumulative basis and annual production of 2mn units by 2020. In 2018, China produced 1.26mn EVs (vs. 780K units in 2017), including 1mn passenger vehicles (vs. 580K units in 2017). On a cumulative basis, EV production volume already reached 3mn units as of 2018. This year’s subsidy cut reflects the Beijing’s will to facilitate qualitative growth. In this process, companies lacking funds and technologies are likely to withdraw from the market and EV sales growth could slow down. However, as a result, demand for high-performance batteries should inevitably increase, meaning higher demand for batteries made by Korean companies.

China provides opportunity but calls for flexibility

China will cut EV subsidies altogether from 2020. If high-performance rechargeable batteries are tightly supplied as China implements the NEV credit system, it could weigh on the entire finished vehicle industry. Therefore, if subsidies disappear from 2020, China has no choice but to depend on batteries made by foreign companies. Against this backdrop, we find it meaningful that the EVs powered by the batteries made by LG Chem and Samsung SDI have received preliminary approval in China.

Recently, China's major EV makers have announced plans to expand capacity by some 300GW, though they did not specify the time. CATL has decided to expand the capacity of its battery plant in Germany to 100GWh, and BYD has begun to build a 20GWh battery plant in Chongqing. EVE Energy and Wanxiang, which acquired A123 Systems from the US in the past, also announced plans to build a 80GWh capacity plant.

Chinese players are able to increase capacity first before they receive actual orders because they are backed by the growth of the domestic market. China’s EV sales volume in 2018 was 1.26mn units and considering that the country is aiming to produce 2mn units by 2020 and 7mn units by 2025, China needs to have at least 300GWh of battery capacity by 2025.

If Chinese battery makers do not receive enough orders from overseas OEMs, they will have to depend more on the domestic market, and in this case, China is unlikely to open up their market on a large scale. As such, we believe that the battery makers that receive sufficient orders from European, American, and Korean OEMs have low mid/long-term risks and are more attractive investments as they will be able to respond to the Chinese market in a more flexible manner.

The Chinese players mentioned above are spending CNY120bn (KRW19.2tn) to build their capacity. For CATL, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and EVE, capex is too burdensome considering their cash flow. Subsidies continue to decline and they will have to compete with overseas players in the Chinese market in the mid to long term. Given that technological gap is continuing to widen, concerns over oversupply from China may be premature at this point.

Consolidations of Chinese battery industry to accelerate

Consolidations of the Chinese battery market appear to be accelerating recently. The IR materials that we saw when we visited W-Scope confirmed W-Scope’s declining Chinese exposure and declining sales from China. In particular, its Chinese sales have been falling since 2018 when subsidies began to decline sharply. Accordingly, W-Scope plans to reduce its Chinese exposure going forward.

Japan waiting for the right time

Japan is also on the move, led by Toyota

Denso, a subsidiary of Toyota, expects the growth of the EV market to be slower than expected. Denso estimates that EVs will account for 5% of worldwide vehicle sales in 2025, and HEV will still be the key to reduce CO2 emissions in 2025. This is a very conservative scenario, and Denso cited four reasons why it believed EV’s expansion would not be easy. However, these reasons are already widely known in the market, and battery makers and OEMs are investing heavily to overcome these issues.

1) Insufficient charging infrastructure;2) Battery prices need to fall further and profitability has to be ensured without subsidies; 3) Charging speed has to pick up further;

4) Degraded batteries are hard to recycle, which makes it hard to expect a formation of used car market.

That does not mean Toyota and its affiliates are not preparing for electrification. Toyota recently announced the establishment of a JV with Panasonic. The JV, to be established by 2020, will be 51% owned by Toyota. It will specialize on R&D, engineering, and production of prismatic batteries, all-solid-state batteries, and next- generation batteries. Panasonic has decided to incorporate its Japanese and Dalian factories as part of the JV. In the future, products made by the JV will be sold to global finished car OEMs, and also Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAF), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), and Honda.

Denso's comments are somewhat conservative, but Denso also recognizes the importance of electrification in the mid to long term. Its R&D costs are continuing to rise, and it seems that the company is preparing itself to be able to quickly respond to the EV market’s growth if it happens. Its expertise in HEVs is also useful in this matter. In addition, given the fact that Toyota, which had always been conservative, has disclosed plans to produce EVs, it would be safe to believe that changes have already begun. In the future, Toyota will likely nurture its strength in hybrid systems and at the same time will be prepared to capitalize on the EV market when the market becomes sufficiently lucrative. We believe this strategy can help the company prepare for the rise of the EV market while minimizing risks. Meanwhile, Panasonic is one of the best rechargeable battery makers in the world. Denso is also a company with outstanding technology, so we do not think it will be difficult to acquire a mobile platform like MEB in the future.

Time to look at Volkswagen’s mass production schedule

Panasonic has decided to freeze the plan to expand the capacity of Gigafactory (JV with Tesla (TSLA)) by 50%. Demand was weaker than expected, and the production and delivery of Tesla’s Model 3 has been delayed repeatedly. The mass-production of Model 3, which is critical to reduce the price, has not yet stabilized.However, Tesla’s difficulties of late need not be translated as the slowdown of EV market momentum. In the past, only Tesla was able to manufacture marketable EVs but now, other major carmakers such as Volkswagen, GM, Hyundai and Kia have begun to roll out EVs with market appeal, which means intensifying competition.

What merits our attention now is Volkswagen. Volkswagen is now receiving pre-orders for its I.D.3, the first vehicle out of the MED project, from May 8. Prices are expected to start at less than USD30,000 so it is attractive even without a subsidy. Furthermore, other EVs from the Volkswagen group such as Audi E-Tron and Porsche Taycan are going into mass-production. Volkswagen’s MED project mainly uses Korean batteries in its early stages.

Panasonic-Toyota partnership reduces long-term battery biz uncertainty

For Panasonic to have Toyota as a partner would be great for momentum. It is unlikely that Toyota will fail to reach its production target. Panasonic is also working on various projects related with a hydrogen society, which is in line with Toyota's FCEV. Going forward, Panasonic will concentrate more efforts on the JV with Toyota, which could be an even stronger partner than Tesla. Of note, Panasonic shares have rebounded since the news of Tesla and Panasonic freezing spending on the Gigafactory expansion.

Toyota announced plans to produce one million EVs and FCEVs and 4.5 million hybrid cars by 2030. Toyota said it would release one or two EV models in the Chinese market in the early 2020s. As for the use of Panasonic batteries, Toyota will likely use the JV's batteries when Chinese subsidies disappear. The EV batteries made by the JV is expected to be prismatic batteries. Assuming a production volume of 500K units and a capacity of 50kWh per battery, the required capacity is 25GWh. There is going to be extra demand from HEVs, Mazda, and Subaru. With a capacity between 35-40GWh, it should be easy to ensure profitability.

About solid-state batteries, Toyota commented that economic feasibility is not so important as long as technology is secured. Industry experts believe it will take longer than expected for all-solid-state batteries to go commercial. Panasonic’s North American CEO has even said that mass-production of all-solid-state batteries would be difficult in ten years. That said, if technologies and long-term demand are secured, Toyota will try its best to take the early lead in the market, as it did in the hybrid car market. It already has captive demand and Panasonic’s production know-how and capacity. It is expected that all-solid-state batteries will make a debut in 2025 at the earliest, and it will be the most significant change in the rechargeable battery market. However, commercialization will not be easy until it becomes profitable enough, because by that time, lithium ion batteries will have been sufficiently upgraded and become cheap enough.

Unless all-solid-state batteries go commercial earlier than expected, which will be a huge breakthrough, the chances of competition intensifying in the Japanese battery industry led by the Toyota-Panasonic JV are very slim, and Panasonic will be able to work with major Japanese carmakers including Toyota. With the traditionally conservative Japanese automotive industry getting more interest in EVs, Panasonic will likely enjoy a considerable increase in revenue from the Japanese auto sector alone.

High-performance separator demand to surge

W-Scope seeks to sell coated EV battery separators to Korean players

W-Scope purely specializes in making battery separators. The company acquired LG Chem's production line to start the business. Through our visit, we were able to confirm the robust growth of the separator business and the ongoing consolidations among Chinese secondary battery makers.

W-Scope reported a massive loss in 2018, with sales of JPY8,731mn (-8.3% YoY) and an operating loss of JPY3,348mn (remained in loss YoY). The loss widened from 2017’s JPY108mn because R&D cost increased by JPY2,008mn YoY. The company spent 26.3% of its sales on R&D to produce and get certification for its next- generation separator for EVs. The company has obtained certification from clients and its R&D cost is forecast to decline 50% YoY in 2019. It plans to build a new separator line and coating line with a target to come online in 2H19. The company guides for a dramatic turnaround in earnings with sales of JPY17,500mn (+100% YoY) and operating profit of JPY800mn. The company also expects EV battery demand from domestic secondary battery makers to increase significantly. The company may attempt to raise more capital given its high debt ratio, but even so, we expect robust growth momentum to remain intact for the time being considering its proven technological prowess in the high-growth market where there are only a limited number of players.

The recent biggest trend of the battery separator market is a ceramic-coated wet separator. W-Scope estimates that sales of coated separators for EVs will grow 1,157% YoY from JPY288mn in 2018 to JPY3,623mn in 2019, representing 33% of total sales. A look at the company's sales trend confirms the dramatic sales growth of ceramic coated separators. The companies that are capable of producing such coated separators are Asahi Kasei, Toray (OTCPK:TRYIY), SK Innovation, Ube, and W-Scope. Toray acquired LG Chem's coating line and is using LG Chem’s SRS license and so is Ube. Only a limited number of companies have their own technologies and these technologies are protected by patents. Therefore, the companies with proven technologies are great investments.

Market axis tilts toward VW and Korean names

Korean names to gain attention as key players to lead EV renaissance

Korea’s rechargeable battery makers are expected to report KRW8tn in sales in 2019, up 75% YoY. After Dieselgate in particular, Europe’s OEM players, led by Volkswagen, started manufacturing pure EVs.

Until now, Tesla was mainly responsible for the sentiment over the rechargeable battery sector. However, none of the Korean names had any direct association with Tesla. Even when Tesla’s EVs sold like hotcakes, not many Korean companies benefited. Things are different now. As other carmakers start to mass-produce pure electric cars—with key examples being Volkswagen’s I.D.3, Audi’s E-Tron, and Porsche Taycan—the performance of European OEMs has soon begun to affect Korean battery makers. Tesla now faces tougher competition. As the Chinese market will suffer the repercussions of a subsidy cut, the market’s attention will naturally shift to Volkswagen and Korean battery players, from Tesla and CATL.

It is quite meaningful that European OEMs have started to mass produce EVs, and it is unlikely that their mass production plans will be as volatile as Tesla’s. The EV market is now seeing growth both quantitatively and qualitatively, and Korean battery makers are bound to enjoy more attention as they help bloom the EV market alongside European and US OEMs. Indeed, the earnings of rechargeable battery makers are expected to improve, especially LG Chem, as Volkswagen starts to mass produce EVs in 2H19.

LG Chem cements its leadership, SK Innovation another strong player

Korean rechargeable battery makers' EV battery sales are expected to surge 75% YoY to KRW8tn in 2019. The company that is expected to display most meaningful growth is LG Chem. LG Chem's market share within Volkswagen at the early stage of mass production should be significant as it is likely to fully supply for the I.D.3, Taycan, and E-Tron. At this point, LG Chem is the only company capable of supplying EV batteries in such a massive volume. Thus, LG Chem will become a key barometer of sales of such EVs as I.D.3, Taycan, or E-Tron. In all, LG Chem’s earnings momentum should be significantly stronger than competitors’ in 2H19. We believe LG Chem will be able to cement its number one position in the rechargeable battery market both in terms of chemistry and mass-production technology.

Another point to note is the robust growth of SK Innovation. SK Innovation’s sales are projected to reach KRW700bn this year as the added capacity of its Korean plant starts mass production, and the number will leap to KRW1.3tn by 2020 as the Hungarian plant goes into operation at end-2019. After 2020, sales should exceed KRW2tn as the Georgia plant in the US comes on stream. Technologically, there are no issues as the company is slated to mass produce NCM811 batteries from 2022.

Hyundai Motor Company

Third-generation platform to help reduce costs

Investment highlights

The strategic direction of Hyundai Motor Company are: 1) margin improvement through a better product mix, sales recovery, cost cuts, and new platforms; and 2) sharing of vision aiming for EVs, autonomous driving, and mobility as well as investments and collaborative models which meet the market’s demand. Toyota’s efforts to reduce costs characterized by the developments of platforms and advanced technologies as well as motorization and transfer of autonomous car mass production have great implications for HMG’s cost-cutting strategies and future strategies. We expect cost reductions to help improve profitability and the company’s future strategies to be re-evaluated. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW150,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect the company’s product mix to improve after the launch of Sonata: With sales growth limited, cost reductions are a major driver of earnings growth. Sonata will go on sale in 2Q19 and will gradually become available in overseas markets. A string of new cars such as Venue, Sonata, xEV, G80, and GV80 will help improve the company’s product mix. Cost-cutting effects will determine the pace of turnaround: The adoption of the third-generation platform for Tucson and Elantra in 2020 will help increase the use of shared parts and magnify cost-cutting effects. Earnings improvements will become more pronounced as a result. China’s efforts to stimulate its economy have fueled expectations for a recovery of Chinese demand. There are also growing expectations that HMG has passed its bottom and it will benefit from a low base. We believe 1Q19 results slightly missed expectations with an operating profit of KRW740.8bn but from 2Q19, increasing sales of Sonata as well as recovering Chinese demand should provide upside momentum for shares. The major swing factors of the stock include improving fundamentals, an investor-friendly policy, and the reshuffle of corporate governance structure. We like Hyundai for its earnings recovery and new car momentum.

Hyundai Mobis

Evolving market conditions to bolster capabilities

Investment highlights

Hyundai Mobis is expanding its capabilities from the manufacturing of chassis-based core parts to intelligent parts such as motorization parts, lamps, and sensors. Ultimately, it aims to transform itself into a software company which develops software controlling all these parts. Toyota’s efforts to nurture the growth of subsidiaries, notably the transfer of the motorization and mass-production of autonomous vehicles to subsidiary Denso, resemble Mobis’s strengthening position within Hyundai Motor Group. Especially, motorization and growth of the mobility platform are working to strengthen the position of parts makers, which bodes well for Mobis. We keep our rating and target price unchanged at BUY and KRW290,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Strengthening capabilities at parts suppliers: The announcements of motorization plans by a variety of mobility companies including finished vehicle makers have facilitated parts integration and modularization, which increased the dependence on companies which possess the capability. Through inorganic growth, Mobis’s role within the Hyundai Motor Group is expected to strengthen. Expecting ADAS competitiveness to recover: Toyota and Denso are focusing more on the development of level 4-5 technologies than level 2-3 technologies which have lower individual demand. Mobis was late in coping with the lower level autonomous technologies but it can catch up now as it is working to internalize the level 4-5 technologies. The launch of the EV platform in 2022 is expected to further strengthen its capabilities. China’s efforts to stimulate its economy have fueled expectations for a recovery of demand in that country. There are also growing expectations that HMG has passed its bottom and that it will benefit from a low base. We believe 1Q19 results were in line with market expectations with an operating profit of KRW541.3bn and from 2Q19, HMG’s launch of new models, improving product mix, and recovering Chinese will provide upside momentum for shares. Widening coverage within the group, vertical business expansion, and an enhanced shareholder return policy are expected to facilitate growth, based on stable earnings. Mobis is our top pick among large- cap auto parts makers.

LG Chem

Volkswagen to provide robust momentum

Investment highlights

1Q19 results are likely to come in weak because of one-offs, including the provision for ESS. However, we expect 2Q19 earnings to improve considerably QoQ on the normalization of the chemical business following regular maintenance and strong battery margins. We do not expect ESS orders to pick up any time soon but ESS’s share of sales is relatively small. We need to pay attention to Volkswagen’s ID.3 which is available for preorder from May 8. Going forward, Volkswagen’s mass production of Audi E-Tron and Porsche Taycan, which use LG Chem’s batteries, is expected to propel LG Chem’s sales and profitability. We revise down our earnings forecasts in light of recent fires in ESSs but since these are one-offs, we keep out target price intact at KRW530,000, We continue to present LG Chem as our sector top pick.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect 1Q19 results to miss consensus, with sales slated to come in at KRW7tn (-4.9% QoQ, +6.6% YoY) and operating profit at KRW295.2bn (+1.9% QoQ, -55% YoY). The battery business is slated to turn to loss due to the provision (KRW100bn) for the ESS fire accidents and deferred orders.

Volkswagen momentum should materialize from 2H19. From May 8, Volkswagen will receive preorders for ID.3, the first mass-produced EV with LG Chem’s batteries, with a target to deliver from end-2019. With the Audi E-Tron and Porsche Taycan should be manufactured in bigger volumes, EV battery sales and margins should grow further toward end-2019. The mass production volume is likely to increase from 100K to 150K for ID.3, 45K to 56K for E-Tron, and 20K to 40K for Taycan. Considering the required battery capacity of these cars, the battery capacity to be supplied to Volkswagen will increase from 12GWh/year at present to 18GWh/year in the future. We currently estimate Volkswagen-related sales at KRW1.9-2.9tn annually. We believe LG Chem shipped 13GWh worth of EV batteries in 2018 which translates to KRW2.9tn in sales. We expect EV batteries to provide significant growth momentum for the company. Vietnamese automaker VinFast should spur EV battery sales further with their electric scooters. The new cylindrical battery line will come online in 2Q19 and the capacity is partly for VinFast. Vietnam is fighting to reduce the level of find dusts in the air by banning motorcycles in Hanoi by 2030. Vietnam is a promising market as there are some 50mn motorcycles running inside the country now. VinFast plans to up its motorcycle capacity from 250K units to 1mn units/year; it also has plans for EVs. The stock has been range bound because of negative sentiment over the ESS provisions and slow order momentum. However, we note that ESS represents just 15% of total rechargeable battery sales. We expect Volkswagen’s EVs and improving chemical earnings to fuel stock momentum from 2Q19.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.