Ternium Beaten Up, But The Quality Is Still There

Ternium shares look to be pricing in a bleak outlook and the quality of the company across past cycles argues for more benefit of the doubt.

The six months since my last article on Ternium (TX) have not been kind to the steel sector in general, nor this Mexican steelmaker in particular, with the shares down about 16% and roughly doubling the decline of the sector. While the sector has been pressured by weaker prices, rising costs, and concerns about demand growth in 2019 and beyond, Ternium too has been squeezed by pricing and costs, not to mention weaker-than-expected demand in its key operating regions.

Macro factors remain my biggest worry with Ternium, as construction activity has yet to turn in Mexico and Argentina’s “recovery” is at best looking like a drawn-out process. Improving demand in Brazil should help, but global weakness in the auto industry remains a point of pressure for the company. Given Ternium’s excellent margins (even in comparison to leaders like Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) ), longer-term prospects in both Mexico and Brazil, and the valuation, this is still a name I like within the steel sector.

Lackluster Results On Fading Price Momentum And Rising Costs

After several solid quarters, Ternium saw a sharp downward turn in the fourth quarter when the company’s quarterly EBITDA missed expectations by close to 20%. While the miss was much more moderate in the first quarter (roughly 2% to 3%), investors still don’t like misses, and particularly when they come with management warnings about iffy volume and pricing over the next few quarters.

Ternium reported an 8% year-over-year decline and 4% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue in the first quarter, with small changes in realized pricing (up 2% yoy and down 4% qoq) counterbalanced by bigger swings in volume (down 9% yoy and up 8% qoq). Volume was weak in both Mexico (down 12% yoy) and the Southern segment (down 31%), while “Other” improved by 9%. Pricing was mixed (up 7% in Mexico, down 12% in Southern, and up 8% in Other), as Ternium saw a negative impact from a higher mix of lower-value slab sales, as well as delayed pricing impacts from its contracts in Mexico.

Costs have been an issue for ArcelorMittal (MT), Nucor, and Steel Dynamics, and Ternium too is facing challenges from rising costs. Its steel cash COGS rose 25% yoy and 14% qoq, contributing to a 29% yoy and 8% qoq decline in overall EBITDA and a 31% / 13% decline in steel EBITDA. On a per-ton basis, Ternium’s steel EBITDA declined 24% yoy and 20% qoq, though at $137.50, Ternium’s per-ton steel EBITDA still compares pretty well with both Nucor and Steel Dynamics.

Pressures From All Sides

Almost anywhere you look, Ternium was facing some sort of challenge in the first quarter, and many of those challenges are continuing into the second quarter.

As is the case for ArcelorMittal, Nucor, and Steel Dynamics, construction and infrastructure are major markets for Ternium, and Mexico’s construction and infrastructure segments just haven’t picked up as expected. While the “uncertainty over the new administration” excuse made sense for the second half of 2018, it really doesn’t hold water at this point. At the same time, demand in Argentina continues on a “weaker for longer” trajectory, as that economy struggles to recover.

The lifting of Section 232 tariffs on steel from Canada and Mexico should help Ternium, even though the company itself doesn’t export much steel to the U.S. (less than 5% of its output). Mexican steel prices had been pressured by the tariffs, and given that about half of Ternium’s Mexican volumes are priced on contracts that lag the spot markets by about a quarter, Ternium is going to be absorbing some weaker pricing for another couple of quarters. On the other demand, basic demand is still a risk as Mexico’s construction sector is sluggish and global auto production remains weak.

On the cost side, among other issues, Ternium is paying the price for an exclusivity agreement with Vale (VALE) in its Brazilian operations, as that company struggles with its own operating challenges. While Ternium overall is about 50% self-sufficient in iron, input price pressures remain a challenge (and a challenge that other steel companies like ArcelorMittal, Nucor, and Steel Dynamics are also dealing with).

A Brighter Long-Term Outlook

The good news is that a lot of things aren’t going particularly well for Ternium right now, and yet the company’s margins are still strong on a comparative basis. I do believe steel prices have peaked for the cycle in the U.S. (and U.S. prices have a major influence on prices in Mexico), but I also still believe that Ternium can and will benefit from its efforts to capture more higher-value steel business within Mexico, and particularly in the auto sector, where the company has a real opportunity to take share in coated steel from imports.

Looking at other macro factors, I think 2019 will be a so-so year for overall demand in Mexico, but there should be growing pressure on the government to get going with the infrastructure projects it sold to the electorate as part of its campaign platform. What happens next in Argentina is anybody’s guess, but I don’t see much scope for it getting substantially worse (shipments are down about a third from where they were six years ago). In Brazil, mix and cost could be issues for the remainder of 2019, but it looks like Brazil is finally on a recovery track, and Ternium should go along for the ride as that market recovers.

Given the different end-market dynamics for Ternium relative to Nucor and Steel Dynamics, I think Ternium’s EBITDA could actually bottom this year (2019), stay more or less flat next year, and improve more meaningfully in 2021, meaning that Ternium could be posting good growth numbers when its global peers are just turning around.

I’ve reduced my near-term expectations for revenue, margins, and free cash flow given the pressures across Ternium’s business, but I do still expect long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits, with mid-single-digit to high-single-digit FCF margins (peaking around 10% in the best years). Between discounted cash flow and forward EV/EBITDA, I believe fair value is in the mid-to-high $30’s. Relative to my last update, I’ve bumped my EBITDA multiple slightly to reflect what should be a trough year in 2019.

The Bottom Line

This is a tough time to get excited about any steel company, as pricing continues to fade from last year’s peak, demand growth is looking iffier, and costs continue to rise. Given what Ternium’s price seems to be discounting, though, I think the risk/reward outlook is skewed more favorably here, and this is a name that I still think is worth consideration. Although 2019 won’t be a banner year for this well-run steelmaker, I like the company’s longer-term leverage to growing demand in Latin America, its own value/mix-improvement initiatives, its clean balance sheet, and its strong record of margins and FCF generation.

